Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ROBBERY

Cove Lane, 14000 block, 3:50 p.m. Jan. 11. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alta Oaks Dr., 14200 block, 7:18 p.m. Jan. 8. Larceny.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 7:18 p.m. Jan. 7. Shoplifting.

College Pkwy., 800 block, 9:27 a.m. Jan. 10. Larceny.

Crossfield Ct., 5100 block, 3:40 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Evelake Ct., 11500 block, 11:41 a.m. Jan. 9. Theft from building.

Halpine Rd., 100 block, 1:16 p.m. Jan. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jongroner Ct., 9400 block, 9:41 p.m. Jan. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Middle Lane E., 200 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 12. Larceny.

Research Blvd., 1400 block, 7:02 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from building.

Research Blvd., 1400 block, 7:48 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 11:51 a.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.

Saddle River Dr., 14000 block, 1:32 p.m. Jan. 10. Larceny.

Victory Lane, 8400 block, 10:45 a.m. Jan. 13. Larceny.

Wootton Pkwy., 2400 block, 1:37 p.m. Jan. 4. Larceny.

First St., 100 block, 7:38 a.m. Jan. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

First St., 100 block, 8:56 a.m. Jan. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Monroe St., 600 block, 12:57 p.m. Jan. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Montrose Rd., 7600 block, 9:40 a.m. Jan. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ROBBERIES

Bradley Blvd., 5000 block, 12:23 a.m. Jan. 8. Robbery reported.

16th St., 8500 block, 5:25 p.m. Jan. 9. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ament St., 9500 block, 6 a.m. Jan. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Delmont Lane, 4500 block, 3:40 p.m. Jan. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:18 p.m. Jan. 7. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 11:43 p.m. Jan. 8. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 11:15 p.m. Jan. 9. Theft from building.

Denfeld Ave., 3900 block, 8:31 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Derby Ridge Lane, 2000 block, 9:53 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Derby Ridge Lane, 2000 block, 4:40 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dunnel Lane, 4200 block, 9:38 p.m. Jan. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Executive Blvd., 6100 block, 9:09 a.m. Jan. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Falls Rd., 10000 block, 1:38 p.m. Jan. 8. Larceny.

Farrell Dr., 8500 block, 1:47 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Farrell Dr., 8500 block, 10:48 a.m. Jan. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Greentree Rd., 6200 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Greentree Rd., 6300 block, 6:35 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from building.

Hampden Lane, 4900 block, 10:39 a.m. Jan. 4. Theft from building.

Harwood Rd., 5400 block, 9:21 a.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hollowstone Dr., 11400 block, 5:40 p.m. Jan. 10. Larceny.

Longfellow Pl., 8500 block, 1:23 p.m. Jan. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Georgetown Rd., 7600 block, 3:28 p.m. Jan. 3. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 7600 block, 7:26 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11500 block, 4:21 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11500 block, 9:46 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11500 block, 8:20 a.m. Jan. 11. Theft from building.

Park Lane, 8000 block, 7:54 a.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Parkwood Dr., 9600 block, 4:07 p.m. Jan. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 10200 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 7. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 11:18 a.m. Jan. 11. Theft from building.

Rose Ave., 900 block, 12:52 p.m. Jan. 4. Theft from building.

Rosedale Ave., 4700 block, 10:17 a.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shepherd St., 3400 block, 9:54 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Spencer Rd., 2700 block, 7:53 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Terrace Dr., 2900 block, 10:05 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Turner Lane, 3500 block, 4:53 p.m. Jan. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washington Ave., 2200 block, 5:41 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washington Ave., 2700 block, 12:56 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Waverly Ave., 4600 block, 3:40 p.m. Jan. 7. Larceny.

Waverly St., 7400 block, 8:42 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 2600 block, 12:22 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 2700 block, 8:53 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 2800 block, 1:12 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 6:02 p.m. Jan. 11. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 5:39 p.m. Jan. 7. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 6900 block, 7:09 p.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 12:15 p.m. Jan. 8. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 4:57 p.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7900 block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wisconsin Ave., 8000 block, 12:34 p.m. Jan. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Kenilworth Ave., 11000 block, 3:02 a.m. Jan. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ROBBERIES

Georgia Ave., 8300 block, 5:56 p.m. Jan. 9. Robbery reported.

Lockwood Dr., 11300 block, 3:06 a.m. Jan. 15. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron St., 8600 block, 4:48 p.m. Jan. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 13800 block, 7:05 a.m. Jan. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 10:59 a.m. Jan. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 8:55 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 4:14 p.m. Jan. 11. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 4:35 p.m. Jan. 2. Shoplifting.

Colgate Way, 13700 block, 4:14 p.m. Jan. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crestmoor Cir., 200 block, 3:24 p.m. Jan. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Distribution Cir., 2200 block, 4:12 p.m. Jan. 2. Theft from building.

February Cir., 11500 block, 3:31 p.m. Jan. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 1:12 p.m. Jan. 7. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 6:32 p.m. Jan. 8. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 8300 block, 7:25 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 4:18 p.m. Jan. 4. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 2:13 p.m. Jan. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 6:53 p.m. Jan. 9. Theft from building.

Glenville Rd., 8800 block, 5:24 p.m. Jan. 7. Larceny.

Hanover St., 2100 block, 5:32 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Industrial Pkwy., 2100 block, 1:33 p.m. Jan. 7. Theft from building.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 7:54 p.m. Jan. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lockwood Dr., 11600 block, 9:29 p.m. Jan. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lockwood Dr., 11600 block, 12:49 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Milestone Dr., 1000 block, 3:22 p.m. Jan. 2. Embezzlement.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 4:38 p.m. Jan. 9. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 10500 block, 12:55 p.m. Jan. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 3:32 p.m. Jan. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 10:44 p.m. Jan. 9. Theft from building.

Old Columbia Pike, 15500 block, 11:08 p.m. Jan. 11. Shoplifting.

Reading Rd., 8700 block, 1:18 p.m. Jan. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Regent Manor Ct., 1500 block, 5:18 p.m. Jan. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sligo Ave., 600 block, 10:41 a.m. Jan. 12. Theft from building.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 10:37 p.m. Jan. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Whitestone Rd., 200 block, 6:53 p.m. Jan. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Second Ave., 8600 block, 6:13 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Colesville Rd., 8500 block, 11:21 a.m. Jan. 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Lockwood Dr., 10800 block, 7:53 p.m. Jan. 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Tahona Dr., 8200 block, 11:25 a.m. Jan. 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Lindell Ct., 2900 block, 7:42 a.m. Jan. 9. Aggravated assault.

ARSON

Triangle Lane, 11200 block, 5:41 p.m. Dec. 26. Arson reported.

ROBBERIES

Edgemont St., 12200 block, 4:59 a.m. Jan. 13. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 12400 block, 4:07 a.m. Jan. 11. Robbery reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 13300 block, 4:39 p.m. Jan. 10. Robbery reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 13400 block, 1:01 a.m. Jan. 13. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amherst Ave., 11000 block, 11:14 a.m. Jan. 14. Larceny.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 3:44 p.m. Jan. 9. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 4200 block, 7:25 a.m. Jan. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Aspen Hill Rd., 4400 block, 7:50 p.m. Jan. 9. Theft from building.

Brooke Rd., 18700 block, 10:25 a.m. Jan. 9. Larceny.

Cambridge Park Ct., 2100 block, 3:24 p.m. Jan. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chesterwood Dr., 4000 block, 3:13 p.m. Jan. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Coachlamp Ct., Unit block, 8:56 a.m. Jan. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 5:36 p.m. Jan. 8. Shoplifting.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 5:29 p.m. Jan. 11. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 2:33 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 12:57 p.m. Jan. 8. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 8:53 a.m. Jan. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 13700 block, 1:35 p.m. Jan. 6. Shoplifting.

Grandview Ave., 11200 block, 10:03 a.m. Jan. 7. Larceny.

Hathaway Dr., 13400 block, 9:58 p.m. Jan. 7. Larceny.

Hermleigh Rd., 400 block, 11:01 a.m. Jan. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

McComas Ave., 3000 block, 12:55 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from building.

Middlevale Lane, 13600 block, 9:11 p.m. Jan. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 18900 block, 6:39 p.m. Jan. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Baltimore Rd., 19000 block, 11:59 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oriental St., 13300 block, 10:51 p.m. Jan. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Pebblestone Dr., 14700 block, 11:10 a.m. Jan. 3. Larceny.

Price Ave., 2300 block, 3:02 a.m. Jan. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Selfridge Rd., 12200 block, 1:44 p.m. Jan. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Shady View Lane, 18600 block, 6:41 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sigsbee Rd., 4500 block, 6:59 p.m. Jan. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

University Blvd. W., 1100 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:11 p.m. Jan. 6. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:25 p.m. Jan. 8. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:17 p.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:29 p.m. Jan. 11. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Grand Pre Rd., 14200 block, 7 a.m. Jan. 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Weller Rd., 4100 block, 10:19 a.m. Jan. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ROBBERY

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 3:10 p.m. Jan. 8. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Circle Gate Dr., 19300 block, 8:34 p.m. Jan. 14. Larceny.

Flag Harbor Dr., 12100 block, 6:24 p.m. Jan. 11. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 19300 block, 7:57 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:53 p.m. Jan. 8. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:26 p.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:58 p.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting.

Misty Meadow Pl., 12600 block, 4:40 p.m. Jan. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ridge Rd., 26000 block, 11:56 a.m. Jan. 4. Theft from building.

Robin Song Dr., 23300 block, 5:43 p.m. Jan. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sweetgum Cir., 19900 block, 3:42 p.m. Jan. 14. Larceny.

Waterside Cir., 13300 block, 6:21 a.m. Jan. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Woodcutter Cir., 13000 block, 2:01 p.m. Jan. 13. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 5:06 p.m. Jan. 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Deer Park Rd. W., 200 block, 9:24 p.m. Jan. 11. Aggravated assault.

Laytonia Dr., 7600 block, 3:10 p.m. Jan. 11. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 3:14 p.m. Jan. 8. Robbery reported.

Darnestown Rd., 12200 block, 11:07 a.m. Jan. 12. Robbery reported.

Watkins Mill Rd., 19300 block, 8:37 p.m. Jan. 8. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bickleton Pl., 20300 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 3:54 p.m. Jan. 7. Shoplifting.

Canadian Ct., 19000 block, 3:50 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chadburn Pl., 9300 block, 11:31 p.m. Jan. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Christopher Ave., 400 block, 9:24 p.m. Jan. 7. Larceny.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 10:26 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from building.

Contour Rd., 18300 block, 2:28 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from building.

Crestwood Dr., Unit block, 9:40 a.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Darnestown Rd., 12200 block, 7:48 p.m. Jan. 9. Shoplifting.

Delcris Dr., 8600 block, 8:50 a.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Faber Ct., 19400 block, 11:41 a.m. Jan. 9. Larceny.

Fields Rd., 10000 block, 1:46 p.m. Jan. 12. Larceny.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 4:39 p.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting.

Kentlands Blvd., 200 block, 5:56 p.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.

Kentlands Blvd., 300 block, 11:29 a.m. Jan. 8. Embezzlement.

Mandolin Ct., 500 block, 10:28 p.m. Jan. 4. Larceny.

Maplewood Ct., Unit block, 3:10 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from building.

Massbury St., 200 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 11. Larceny.

Medical Center Dr., 9900 block, 10:24 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 700 block, 12:44 p.m. Jan. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rothbury Dr., 9100 block, 10:14 a.m. Jan. 12. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:22 p.m. Dec. 23. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:58 p.m. Jan. 1. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:55 p.m. Jan. 2. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 4:33 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from building.

Wedge Way, 10000 block, 6:59 a.m. Jan. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wedge Way, 10000 block, 6:05 p.m. Jan. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Lost Knife Cir., 18200 block, 8:51 a.m. Jan. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:59 p.m. Jan. 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cockerille Ave., 6600 block, 7:54 p.m. Dec. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11300 block, 3:54 a.m. Jan. 12. Larceny.

Mississippi Ave., 400 block, 1:06 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 12:28 a.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 12:13 p.m. Jan. 10. Purse-snatching.

Piney Branch Rd., 7400 block, 2:46 p.m. Jan. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 12:57 p.m. Jan. 9. Shoplifting.