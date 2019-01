Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ROBBERY

Randolph Rd., 5400 block, 6:46 p.m. Jan. 19. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Rd., 2000 block, 6:08 p.m. Jan. 16. Larceny.

College Pkwy., 800 block, 1:37 p.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.

Hungerford Dr., 500 block, 6:10 p.m. Jan. 16. Larceny.

Hungerford Dr., 700 block, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from building.

Jefferson St. E., 1600 block, 11:43 a.m. Jan. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 10:11 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.

Monroe St., 100 block, 2:55 p.m. Jan. 18. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 2:16 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 2:35 p.m. Jan. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 10:58 a.m. Jan. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 2:49 p.m. Jan. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 8:24 p.m. Dec. 21. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 8:19 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 1:05 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 11:04 a.m. Jan. 21. Theft from building.

Rockwood Dr., 1500 block, 2:09 p.m. Jan. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Shady Grove Rd., 15000 block, 1:29 p.m. Jan. 18. Theft from building.

Taft St., 1100 block, 11:46 a.m. Jan. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Tuckerman Lane, 8900 block, 1:03 p.m. Jan. 13. Larceny.

Van Buren St. N., 200 block, 11:45 a.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Calhoun Pl., 7300 block, 3:48 p.m. Jan. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 9:02 a.m. Jan. 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.

PROSTITUTION

Montgomery Ave. W., 1200 block, 8:51 p.m. Jan. 16. Prostitution reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

Nimitz Rd., 3700 block, 1:29 p.m. Jan. 21. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:50 p.m. Jan. 11. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Rd., 6900 block, 3:46 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.

Arlington Rd., 7100 block, 9:50 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Auburn Ave., 4900 block, 11:18 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Battery Lane, 4800 block, 5:50 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from building.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 4:34 p.m. Jan. 18. Theft from building.

Blaine Dr., 2700 block, 10:26 a.m. Jan. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bybrook Lane, 7500 block, 5:24 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 6700 block, 1:47 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:37 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 8:25 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.

Elm St., 4900 block, 3:58 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from building.

Endicott Ct., 7000 block, 8:08 p.m. Jan. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 10:54 a.m. Jan. 17. Theft from building.

Hempstead Ave., 9000 block, 4:01 p.m. Jan. 21. Larceny.

Horseshoe Lane, 8000 block, 10:50 a.m. Jan. 10. Larceny.

Hunt Ave., 4600 block, 3:22 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lambeth Rd., 5400 block, 6:07 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Leland St., 3200 block, 12:39 a.m. Jan. 19. Larceny.

Leland St., 4300 block, 8:50 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Marinelli Rd., 5300 block, 9:42 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 9400 block, 5:26 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 4:58 p.m. Jan. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11500 block, 11:19 a.m. Jan. 19. Theft from building.

Orleans Way, 11400 block, 11:53 a.m. Jan. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Park Lane, 8000 block, 5:09 p.m. Jan. 17. Larceny.

Randolph Rd., 5200 block, 7:34 p.m. Jan. 16. Purse-snatching.

Red Orchid Way, 3200 block, 10:22 p.m. Jan. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

River Rd., 10100 block, 1:04 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 4:04 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.

Rugby Ave., 4800 block, 7:35 p.m. Jan. 16. Larceny.

Saul Rd., 4100 block, 2:11 p.m. Jan. 16. Embezzlement.

Sleaford Rd., 4500 block, 9:16 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

St. Elmo Ave., 4900 block, 12:39 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.

Summit Ave., 9800 block, 8:33 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sundale Dr., 8600 block, 11:45 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Terrace Dr., 2900 block, 10:29 a.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tilden Lane, 6100 block, 7:22 p.m. Jan. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Town Gate Lane, 9200 block, 12:38 p.m. Jan. 16. Larceny.

Tuckerman Lane, 5200 block, 9:57 p.m. Jan. 14. Larceny.

Tulane Ave., 6100 block, 6:08 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Turnberry Dr., 9400 block, 8:12 p.m. Jan. 14. Larceny.

University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 1:42 a.m. Jan. 20. Shoplifting.

Virginia Ave. W., 4400 block, 8:38 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Virginia Ave. W., 4400 block, 1:03 p.m. Jan. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 4300 block, 7:45 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 9:23 p.m. Jan. 17. Purse-snatching.

Winterberry Lane, 7000 block, 9:25 p.m. Jan. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 2:01 p.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7100 block, 10:35 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 3:31 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.

Woodmont Ave., 7700 block, 8:18 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodmont Ave., 7700 block, 9:51 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

16th St., 8600 block, 7:10 p.m. Jan. 19. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Cordell Ave., 4800 block, 2:34 p.m. Jan. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ROBBERIES

Castle Blvd., 13900 block, 2:03 p.m. Jan. 10. Robbery reported.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Robbery reported.

Forest Glen Rd., 1500 block, 10:10 p.m. Jan. 18. Robbery reported.

Stewart Lane, 11500 block, 6:57 p.m. Jan. 17. Robbery reported.

Wayne Ave., 1100 block, 10:48 a.m. Jan. 16. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Automobile Blvd., 3100 block, 9:52 a.m. Jan. 4. Larceny.

Briggs Chaney Rd., 3300 block, 11:22 a.m. Jan. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Briggs Chaney Rd., 3300 block, 9:49 a.m. Jan. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cameron St., 8600 block, 6:37 p.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.

Castle Blvd., 13800 block, 11:02 p.m. Jan. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 9:37 a.m. Jan. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 12:25 p.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 11:29 a.m. Jan. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 7:52 p.m. Jan. 16. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 4:47 p.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 5:18 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.

Columbia Pike, 11300 block, 10:09 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 11300 block, 7:44 p.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dallas Ave., 10000 block, 9:11 p.m. Dec. 20. Larceny.

Dennis Ave., 700 block, 6:26 p.m. Jan. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

English Turn Dr., 13000 block, 12:29 p.m. Jan. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

East West Hwy., 1200 block, 6:22 p.m. Jan. 20. Theft from building.

East West Hwy., 1400 block, 12:38 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.

February Cir., 11500 block, 3:33 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenton St., 8400 block, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Larceny.

Fidler Lane, 1100 block, 4:15 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fidler Lane, 1100 block, 3:10 p.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Garland Ave., 8500 block, 1:05 p.m. Jan. 18. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 3:37 p.m. Jan. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8500 block, 2:13 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8600 block, 11:24 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 12:20 a.m. Dec. 22. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 7:27 a.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Inwood Ave., 10300 block, 12:40 p.m. Jan. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lockwood Dr., 11600 block, 3:57 p.m. Jan. 15. Larceny.

November Cir., 1500 block, 2:05 p.m. Jan. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Noyes Dr., 1600 block, 12:20 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 7:03 a.m. Jan. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 8:47 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.

Treetop Lane, 2000 block, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Theft from building.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 7:48 p.m. Jan. 15. Purse-snatching.

Second Ave., 8700 block, 3:29 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Automobile Blvd., 3100 block, 1:11 p.m. Jan. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Columbia Pike, 16000 block, 10:05 a.m. Jan. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Ellsworth Dr., 700 block, 11:39 p.m. Dec. 21. Motor vehicle theft reported.

English Turn Dr., 13000 block, 9:45 a.m. Jan. 21. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Hampshire Green Lane, 1700 block, 8:39 p.m. Jan. 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 3:38 p.m. Jan. 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Tech Rd., 12000 block, 1:20 p.m. Jan. 9. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Second Ave., 8600 block, 9:25 a.m. Jan. 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

University Blvd. W., 2200 block, 2:49 p.m. Jan. 20. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amherst Ave., 11300 block, 9:51 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Arctic Ave., 13200 block, 9:41 a.m. Jan. 18. Larceny.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 8:39 p.m. Jan. 15. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 3:15 p.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 9:48 p.m. Dec. 20. Theft from building.

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 2:18 p.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.

Bel Pre Rd., 3800 block, 11:40 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carona Ct., Unit block, 7:54 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carter Mill Way, 2000 block, 11:12 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 4:26 p.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 5:11 p.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.

Copper Mountain Terr., 2400 block, 9:20 p.m. Dec. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eloise Ave., 12900 block, 9:46 a.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ennalls Ave., 2500 block, 3 a.m. Jan. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fern St., 11300 block, 6:05 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 4:53 p.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 6:38 a.m. Jan. 20. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 12500 block, 10:11 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 17800 block, 11:36 a.m. Jan. 13. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 19100 block, 2:27 a.m. Jan. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Holborn St., 900 block, 11:14 a.m. Jan. 17. Theft from building.

International Dr., 3800 block, 9:25 a.m. Jan. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Inwood Ave., 10900 block, 9:56 p.m. Jan. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lear Lane, 15000 block, 10:56 a.m. Jan. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Norbeck Rd., 4000 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

O’Hara Pl., 3000 block, 11:22 a.m. Jan. 14. Larceny.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., 3300 block, 3:39 p.m. Jan. 21. Shoplifting.

Randolph Rd., 2200 block, 11:38 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from building.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 5:39 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 4:18 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 11:09 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:48 p.m. Jan. 10. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:54 p.m. Jan. 12. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:38 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:51 p.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:55 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:58 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.

Westchester Dr., 2000 block, 7:15 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

McMahon Rd., 2300 block, 7:55 p.m. Jan. 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Dovedale Way, 13300 block, 4:37 p.m. Jan. 21. Aggravated assault.

Misty Meadow Terr., 19200 block, 2:39 p.m. Jan. 21. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Appledowre Cir., 20000 block, 1:10 p.m. Jan. 11. Larceny.

Brittania Cir., 12200 block, 6:42 p.m. Jan. 15. Larceny.

Cabin Branch Ave., 22200 block, 2:10 p.m. Jan. 15. Larceny.

Century Blvd., 20400 block, 4:15 p.m. Jan. 16. Larceny.

Circle Gate Dr., 19300 block, 11:36 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19600 block, 9:17 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19600 block, 1:03 p.m. Jan. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Drumcastle Terr., 11600 block, 7:54 p.m. Jan. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:57 p.m. Jan. 12. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 12. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:10 p.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:13 p.m. Jan. 15. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:23 p.m. Jan. 15. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:51 p.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:59 a.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 21000 block, 1:28 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.

Grey Eagle Ct., 12600 block, 2:58 p.m. Jan. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grey Eagle Ct., 12600 block, 7:23 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Largo Ct., 25900 block, 9:40 p.m. Jan. 20. Theft from building.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 2:42 p.m. Jan. 16. Larceny.

Station St., 13500 block, 10:27 a.m. Jan. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Lost Knife Cir., 18200 block, 7:56 p.m. Jan. 17. Aggravated assault.

Meadow Green Way, 8400 block, 9:53 p.m. Jan. 9. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Apple Ridge Rd., 10500 block, 8:01 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Aspenwood Lane, 20300 block, 11:15 a.m. Jan. 14. Larceny.

Bayridge Ct., Unit block, 1:08 a.m. Jan. 19. Theft from building.

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 12:01 p.m. Jan. 21. Theft from building.

Cedar Ave., 200 block, 1:24 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 9:12 a.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Contour Rd., 18300 block, 4:12 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.

Englefield Dr., 100 block, 11:50 a.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flower Hill Way, 18200 block, 8:41 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.

Founders Mill Dr., 17100 block, 1:02 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from building.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 9:31 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.

Gaither Rd., 9300 block, 10:34 a.m. Jan. 18. Theft from building.

Gallop Hill Rd., 800 block, 1:17 p.m. Jan. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Girard St., 400 block, 9:48 a.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.

Goshen Rd., 20000 block, 3:15 p.m. Jan. 13. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 2:33 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.

Industrial Dr., 16000 block, 10:27 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.

Lea Pond Pl., 20200 block, 11:26 p.m. Jan. 11. Larceny.

Marsh Lane, Unit block, 12:43 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Midsummer Cir., 200 block, 12:45 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Midsummer Cir., 200 block, 3:43 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Midsummer Ct., Unit block, 7:16 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19500 block, 9:56 a.m. Jan. 18. Larceny.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 700 block, 1:59 p.m. Jan. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 10:52 a.m. Jan. 16. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:33 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 3:35 p.m. Jan. 15. Shoplifting.

Spiceberry Cir., 7900 block, 6:42 a.m. Jan. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stedwick Rd., 10000 block, 9:41 a.m. Jan. 21. Theft from building.

Travis Lane, 1000 block, 11:09 a.m. Jan. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9800 block, 12:52 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9800 block, 6:07 p.m. Jan. 14. Larceny.

Watkins Mill Rd., 300 block, 5:14 a.m. Jan. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ziggy Lane, 8600 block, 4:23 p.m. Jan. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Gaither Dr., 15800 block, 10:08 a.m. Jan. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Rio Blvd., 200 block, 11:02 a.m. Jan. 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Roman Way, 19100 block, 7:10 a.m. Jan. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Rothbury Lane, 20100 block, 7:02 a.m. Jan. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

West Side Dr., 600 block, 7:47 a.m. Jan. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

PROSTITUTION

Washingtonian Blvd., 9700 block, 9:29 p.m. Jan. 9. Prostitution reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULT

University Blvd. E., 900 block, 2:06 a.m. Jan. 19. Aggravated assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 8:47 a.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.