Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Southlawn Lane, 14800 block, 12:58 p.m. Jan. 26. Aggravated assault.

Travilah Rd., 14000 block, 12:44 a.m. Jan. 28. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 4:06 p.m. Jan. 27. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ardennes Ave., 12900 block, 2:44 p.m. Jan. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Baltimore Rd., Unit block, 11:29 p.m. Jan. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chapman Ave., 1800 block, 10:32 a.m. Jan. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crabb Ave., 600 block, 6:53 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elmer School Rd., 18000 block, 3:56 p.m. Jan. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 15800 block, 9:06 a.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gaither Rd., 2000 block, 3:43 p.m. Jan. 24. Theft from building.

Glenora Lane, 2800 block, 7:37 p.m. Jan. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Goosefoot Terr., 13800 block, 9:43 p.m. Jan. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Helen Heneghan Way, Unit block, 3:03 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from building.

Hillbrooke Lane, 10800 block, 7:12 p.m. Jan. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 3:04 p.m. Jan. 24. Larceny.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 8:02 a.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.

Mannakee St., Unit block, 6:32 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from building.

Maryland Ave., 100 block, 4:33 p.m. Jan. 24. Larceny.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 4:26 p.m. Jan. 20. Theft from building.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 6:29 p.m. Jan. 25. Theft from building.

Misty Knoll Dr., 300 block, 8:38 p.m. Jan. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Research Blvd., 1400 block, 7:58 p.m. Jan. 21. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 200 block, 10:36 p.m. Jan. 26. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 11:27 p.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 12:48 p.m. Jan. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1300 block, 2:01 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 1:48 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12100 block, 9:32 p.m. Jan. 22. Larceny.

Seven Locks Rd., 1300 block, 10:46 p.m. Jan. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 1:04 p.m. Jan. 29. Theft from building.

Sweetwood Ct., Unit block, 8:51 p.m. Jan. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Twinbrook Pkwy., 12300 block, 10:45 a.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Twinbrook Pkwy., 12400 block, 8:12 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 600 block, 2:47 p.m. Jan. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 2:42 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.

Westmore Rd., 7400 block, 11:16 a.m. Jan. 23. Larceny.

First St., 1000 block, 9:41 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ROBBERY

Westbard Ave., 5300 block, 11:35 a.m. Jan. 29. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashboro Dr., 2300 block, 8:46 a.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Beman Woods Way, 9700 block, 9:47 a.m. Jan. 25. Theft from building.

Burbank Dr., 10700 block, 9:52 p.m. Jan. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:41 p.m. Jan. 5. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:18 a.m. Jan. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:26 p.m. Jan. 23. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:23 p.m. Jan. 24. Purse-snatching.

East West Hwy., 1900 block, 9:31 a.m. Jan. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 10:06 a.m. Jan. 23. Shoplifting.

Greentree Rd., 6200 block, 7:46 p.m. Jan. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Kensington Pkwy., 9900 block, 10:12 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from building.

McGrath Blvd., 5400 block, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nebel St., 12000 block, 4:16 a.m. Jan. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Nicholson Lane, 5800 block, 8:16 a.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nicholson Lane, 5800 block, 10:16 a.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nicholson Lane, 5800 block, 2:21 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nicholson Lane, 5800 block, 2:31 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 8600 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 25. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 9900 block, 4:11 p.m. Jan. 20. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 2:22 p.m. Jan. 21. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 2:28 p.m. Jan. 26. Theft from building.

Persimmon Tree Rd., 7000 block, 6:09 p.m. Jan. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

River Rd., 10100 block, 5:07 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.

River Rd., 10100 block, 6:41 p.m. Jan. 27. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 3:46 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.

Roosevelt St., 5400 block, 11:52 a.m. Jan. 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sentinel Dr., 4900 block, 6:23 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Westbard Ave., 5300 block, 1:32 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.

Westbard Ave., 5300 block, 7:05 p.m. Jan. 27. Shoplifting.

Western Ave., 5300 block, noon Jan. 10. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 2:09 p.m. Jan. 22. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 3:28 p.m. Jan. 22. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 6700 block, 3:26 p.m. Jan. 5. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 4:57 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 7:21 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.

Woodglen Dr., 11300 block, 11:09 a.m. Jan. 21. Theft from building.

Woodmont Ave., 7700 block, 4:16 p.m. Jan. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Sandy Point Ct., 12300 block, 8:04 p.m. Jan. 22. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Colesville Rd., 10100 block, 9:35 p.m. Jan. 27. Robbery reported.

Lockwood Dr., 11600 block, 10:24 p.m. Jan. 21. Robbery reported.

Piney Branch Rd., 8800 block, 3:39 p.m. Jan. 26. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Milestone Dr., 1000 block, 12:36 a.m. Jan. 21. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ainsley Rd., 1500 block, 7:54 p.m. Jan. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Arliss St., 8700 block, 1:45 p.m. Jan. 21. Shoplifting.

Blair Rd., 7700 block, 2:21 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from building.

Bonifant St., 900 block, 3:44 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from building.

Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 2:18 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.

Carriage House Terr., 1600 block, 10:27 a.m. Jan. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cedar Creek Lane, 13600 block, 3:52 a.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 3:34 p.m. Jan. 20. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 8:32 p.m. Jan. 23. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 4:23 p.m. Jan. 25. Theft from building.

December Dr., 1500 block, 7:19 p.m. Jan. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Dexter Ave., 2100 block, 6:02 a.m. Jan. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

East West Hwy., 1200 block, 5:23 a.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 7:56 p.m. Jan. 22. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 2:21 p.m. Jan. 23. Shoplifting.

Fenton St., 8500 block, 1:51 p.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting.

Fenton St., 8500 block, 4:23 p.m. Jan. 25. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8000 block, 2:48 p.m. Jan. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 6:40 a.m. Jan. 28. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 8600 block, 10:16 a.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lanark Way, 600 block, 5:08 p.m. Jan. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lockwood Dr., 11600 block, 1:24 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11600 block, 10:31 p.m. Jan. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 1:26 a.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 4:48 p.m. Jan. 13. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 2:28 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from building.

November Cir., 1500 block, 5:14 p.m. Jan. 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Pershing Dr., 800 block, 4:17 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from building.

Piney Branch Rd., 8800 block, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sligo Ave., 500 block, 11:02 p.m. Jan. 25. Larceny.

Stewart Lane, 11400 block, 11:25 a.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stewart Lane, 11400 block, 12:04 p.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 100 block, 8:03 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 1:24 p.m. Jan. 9. Shoplifting.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 10:43 a.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 3:32 p.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.

Worth Ave., 9500 block, 1:03 p.m. Jan. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 9:01 a.m. Jan. 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Prosperity Dr., 12500 block, 9:41 a.m. Jan. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Sandy Point Ct., 12300 block, 4:56 a.m. Jan. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Stateside Dr., 1400 block, 9:36 a.m. Jan. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Tahona Dr., 8300 block, 1:02 p.m. Jan. 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Georgia Ave., 14300 block, 9:23 p.m. Jan. 21. Aggravated assault.

Lindell Ct., 2900 block, 3:01 p.m. Jan. 25. Aggravated assault.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:41 p.m. Jan. 25. Aggravated assault

ROBBERIES

Farnell Dr., 12500 block, 12:37 a.m. Jan. 29. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 11400 block, 7:37 a.m. Jan. 23. Robbery reported.

University Blvd. W., 2500 block, 6:07 p.m. Jan. 25. Robbery reported.

Weeping Willow Dr., 14100 block, 8:22 p.m. Jan. 27. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:24 p.m. Jan. 21. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 4:34 p.m. Jan. 22. Shoplifting.

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 5:31 a.m. Jan. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Blueridge Ave., 2400 block, 10:23 a.m. Jan. 26. Theft from building.

Bucknell Dr., 11000 block, 4:27 p.m. Jan. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Casino Cir., 1400 block, 8:01 p.m. Jan. 24. Embezzlement.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 5:27 p.m. Jan. 27. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 10800 block, 6:40 a.m. Jan. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 11:43 a.m. Jan. 21. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 9:17 a.m. Jan. 27. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 8:10 p.m. Jan. 22. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 16600 block, 4:16 p.m. Jan. 21. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 16600 block, 1:33 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Good Hope Rd., 14700 block, 5:26 p.m. Jan. 26. Larceny.

Gridley Lane, 1600 block, 1:19 p.m. Jan. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hillcrest Ave., 18200 block, 6:45 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Inwood Ave., 10900 block, 8:15 a.m. Jan. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

London Lane, 14200 block, 9:15 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 13400 block, 5:27 p.m. Jan. 20. Larceny.

Rainbow Dr., 1900 block, 6:50 p.m. Jan. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Randolph Rd., 2700 block, 4:45 p.m. Jan. 28. Larceny.

Selfridge Rd., 12300 block, 2:37 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 2600 block, 3:04 a.m. Jan. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:45 p.m. Jan. 22. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:38 p.m. Jan. 23. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:25 p.m. Jan. 24. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:22 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:22 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:08 p.m. Jan. 27. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Georgia Ave., 19300 block, 10:27 a.m. Jan. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Georgia Ave., 22300 block, 10:31 a.m. Jan. 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Randolph Rd., 2000 block, 1:58 p.m. Jan. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Century Blvd., 20100 block, 1:22 p.m. Jan. 24. Aggravated assault.

Curry Powder Lane, 18700 block, 7:31 p.m. Jan. 21. Aggravated assault.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:08 p.m. Jan. 19. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Brick Haven Way, 22400 block, 4:23 p.m. Jan. 27. Robbery reported.

Flag Harbor Dr., 12100 block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Century Blvd., 20300 block, 10:52 a.m. Jan. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 1:59 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from building.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 7:08 a.m. Jan. 24. Theft from building.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 3:28 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 6:28 p.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting.

Damascus Park Lane, 10400 block, 7:08 p.m. Jan. 22. Larceny.

Damascus Blvd., 10000 block, noon Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 6:29 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 6:29 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.

Glenbow Way, 22400 block, 10:38 p.m. Jan. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grey Eagle Ct., 12600 block, 5:26 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Griffith Rd., 5900 block, 2:32 p.m. Jan. 26. Larceny.

Locbury Ct., Unit block, 4:16 p.m. Jan. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Middlebrook Rd., 12300 block, 4:07 p.m. Jan. 22. Larceny.

Observation Dr., 19800 block, 5:14 p.m. Jan. 24. Larceny.

Ridge Rd., 26200 block, 8:23 a.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting.

Rosearbor Ct., 11700 block, 12:22 p.m. Jan. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 12:41 p.m. Jan. 28. Shoplifting.

Woodfield Rd., 25300 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 24. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Purdum Rd., 26100 block, 12:47 p.m. Jan. 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Keymar Way, 19300 block, 9:31 p.m. Jan. 28. Aggravated assault.

Sunnyside Ct., Unit block, 8:23 p.m. Jan. 26. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Contour Rd., 18300 block, 1:14 p.m. Jan. 23. Robbery reported.

Redland Rd., 17500 block, 10:23 a.m. Jan. 24. Robbery reported.

Welbeck Way, 8800 block, 10:12 p.m. Jan. 23. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Capehart Dr., 19100 block, 2:23 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Darnestown Rd., 12100 block, 8:07 p.m. Jan. 24. Theft from building.

Golden Ash Way, 100 block, 11:44 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from building.

Longdraft Rd., 100 block, 11:44 a.m. Jan. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mills Choice Rd., 19000 block, 8:12 a.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19100 block, 2:50 a.m. Jan. 23. Shoplifting.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19100 block, 1:57 a.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.

Mooney Dr., 18600 block, 9:31 a.m. Jan. 23. Theft from building.

Oakmont Ave., 16600 block, 3:44 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rio Blvd., 200 block, 11:16 a.m. Jan. 24. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:08 p.m. Jan. 22. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 23. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:38 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:24 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 7:28 p.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting.

Sailfish Terr., 9800 block, 7:06 a.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 3:07 p.m. Jan. 22. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 9:29 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18800 block, 9:50 a.m. Jan. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10200 block, 3:08 p.m. Jan. 22. Theft from building.

Yankee Harbor Pl., 20200 block, 11:47 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Perry Pkwy., 200 block, 3:35 p.m. Jan. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Spiceberry Cir., 7900 block, 8:59 a.m. Jan. 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

East West Hwy., 1400 block, 8:17 p.m. Jan. 17. Larceny.

Flower Ave., 7200 block, 3:34 p.m. Jan. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flower Ave., 7600 block, 2:44 p.m. Jan. 6. Theft from building.

Geneva Ave., 200 block, 3:01 p.m. Jan. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kirklynn Ave., 1200 block, 1:11 p.m. Jan. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Larch Ave., 900 block, 12:45 p.m. Jan. 17. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 5:13 p.m. Jan. 9. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 1:24 p.m. Jan. 24. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 1:19 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 3:58 p.m. Jan. 21. Purse-snatching.

University Blvd. E., 1100 block, 3:12 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.

Second Ave., 8500 block, 3:35 p.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.