Southlawn Lane, 14800 block, 12:58 p.m. Jan. 26. Aggravated assault.
Travilah Rd., 14000 block, 12:44 a.m. Jan. 28. Aggravated assault.
Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 4:06 p.m. Jan. 27. Robbery reported.
Ardennes Ave., 12900 block, 2:44 p.m. Jan. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Baltimore Rd., Unit block, 11:29 p.m. Jan. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.
Chapman Ave., 1800 block, 10:32 a.m. Jan. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.
Crabb Ave., 600 block, 6:53 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Elmer School Rd., 18000 block, 3:56 p.m. Jan. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Frederick Rd., 15800 block, 9:06 a.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
Gaither Rd., 2000 block, 3:43 p.m. Jan. 24. Theft from building.
Glenora Lane, 2800 block, 7:37 p.m. Jan. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Goosefoot Terr., 13800 block, 9:43 p.m. Jan. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Helen Heneghan Way, Unit block, 3:03 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from building.
Hillbrooke Lane, 10800 block, 7:12 p.m. Jan. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 3:04 p.m. Jan. 24. Larceny.
Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 8:02 a.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.
Mannakee St., Unit block, 6:32 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from building.
Maryland Ave., 100 block, 4:33 p.m. Jan. 24. Larceny.
Maryland Ave., Unit block, 4:26 p.m. Jan. 20. Theft from building.
Maryland Ave., Unit block, 6:29 p.m. Jan. 25. Theft from building.
Misty Knoll Dr., 300 block, 8:38 p.m. Jan. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Research Blvd., 1400 block, 7:58 p.m. Jan. 21. Theft from building.
Rockville Pike, 200 block, 10:36 p.m. Jan. 26. Larceny.
Rockville Pike, 700 block, 11:27 p.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting.
Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 12:48 p.m. Jan. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.
Rockville Pike, 1300 block, 2:01 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 1:48 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.
Rockville Pike, 12100 block, 9:32 p.m. Jan. 22. Larceny.
Seven Locks Rd., 1300 block, 10:46 p.m. Jan. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.
Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 1:04 p.m. Jan. 29. Theft from building.
Sweetwood Ct., Unit block, 8:51 p.m. Jan. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Twinbrook Pkwy., 12300 block, 10:45 a.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Twinbrook Pkwy., 12400 block, 8:12 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 600 block, 2:47 p.m. Jan. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
Washington St. N., 200 block, 2:42 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.
Westmore Rd., 7400 block, 11:16 a.m. Jan. 23. Larceny.
First St., 1000 block, 9:41 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.
Westbard Ave., 5300 block, 11:35 a.m. Jan. 29. Robbery reported.
Ashboro Dr., 2300 block, 8:46 a.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Beman Woods Way, 9700 block, 9:47 a.m. Jan. 25. Theft from building.
Burbank Dr., 10700 block, 9:52 p.m. Jan. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:41 p.m. Jan. 5. Shoplifting.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:18 a.m. Jan. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:26 p.m. Jan. 23. Shoplifting.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:23 p.m. Jan. 24. Purse-snatching.
East West Hwy., 1900 block, 9:31 a.m. Jan. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.
Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 10:06 a.m. Jan. 23. Shoplifting.
Greentree Rd., 6200 block, 7:46 p.m. Jan. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Kensington Pkwy., 9900 block, 10:12 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from building.
McGrath Blvd., 5400 block, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.
Nebel St., 12000 block, 4:16 a.m. Jan. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Nicholson Lane, 5800 block, 8:16 a.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Nicholson Lane, 5800 block, 10:16 a.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Nicholson Lane, 5800 block, 2:21 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Nicholson Lane, 5800 block, 2:31 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Old Georgetown Rd., 8600 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 25. Theft from building.
Old Georgetown Rd., 9900 block, 4:11 p.m. Jan. 20. Theft from building.
Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.
Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 2:22 p.m. Jan. 21. Shoplifting.
Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 2:28 p.m. Jan. 26. Theft from building.
Persimmon Tree Rd., 7000 block, 6:09 p.m. Jan. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.
River Rd., 10100 block, 5:07 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.
River Rd., 10100 block, 6:41 p.m. Jan. 27. Shoplifting.
Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 3:46 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.
Roosevelt St., 5400 block, 11:52 a.m. Jan. 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Sentinel Dr., 4900 block, 6:23 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Westbard Ave., 5300 block, 1:32 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.
Westbard Ave., 5300 block, 7:05 p.m. Jan. 27. Shoplifting.
Western Ave., 5300 block, noon Jan. 10. Shoplifting.
Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 2:09 p.m. Jan. 22. Shoplifting.
Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 3:28 p.m. Jan. 22. Theft from building.
Wisconsin Ave., 6700 block, 3:26 p.m. Jan. 5. Theft from building.
Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 4:57 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.
Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 7:21 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.
Woodglen Dr., 11300 block, 11:09 a.m. Jan. 21. Theft from building.
Woodmont Ave., 7700 block, 4:16 p.m. Jan. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.
Sandy Point Ct., 12300 block, 8:04 p.m. Jan. 22. Aggravated assault.
Colesville Rd., 10100 block, 9:35 p.m. Jan. 27. Robbery reported.
Lockwood Dr., 11600 block, 10:24 p.m. Jan. 21. Robbery reported.
Piney Branch Rd., 8800 block, 3:39 p.m. Jan. 26. Robbery reported.
Milestone Dr., 1000 block, 12:36 a.m. Jan. 21. Weapon law violations.
Ainsley Rd., 1500 block, 7:54 p.m. Jan. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Arliss St., 8700 block, 1:45 p.m. Jan. 21. Shoplifting.
Blair Rd., 7700 block, 2:21 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from building.
Bonifant St., 900 block, 3:44 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from building.
Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 2:18 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.
Carriage House Terr., 1600 block, 10:27 a.m. Jan. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Cedar Creek Lane, 13600 block, 3:52 a.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 3:34 p.m. Jan. 20. Shoplifting.
Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 8:32 p.m. Jan. 23. Shoplifting.
Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 4:23 p.m. Jan. 25. Theft from building.
December Dr., 1500 block, 7:19 p.m. Jan. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Dexter Ave., 2100 block, 6:02 a.m. Jan. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.
East West Hwy., 1200 block, 5:23 a.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.
Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 7:56 p.m. Jan. 22. Shoplifting.
Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 2:21 p.m. Jan. 23. Shoplifting.
Fenton St., 8500 block, 1:51 p.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting.
Fenton St., 8500 block, 4:23 p.m. Jan. 25. Theft from building.
Georgia Ave., 8000 block, 2:48 p.m. Jan. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 6:40 a.m. Jan. 28. Shoplifting.
Georgia Ave., 8600 block, 10:16 a.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
Lanark Way, 600 block, 5:08 p.m. Jan. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Lockwood Dr., 11600 block, 1:24 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Lockwood Dr., 11600 block, 10:31 p.m. Jan. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.
New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 1:26 a.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 4:48 p.m. Jan. 13. Shoplifting.
New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 2:28 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from building.
November Cir., 1500 block, 5:14 p.m. Jan. 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Pershing Dr., 800 block, 4:17 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from building.
Piney Branch Rd., 8800 block, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Sligo Ave., 500 block, 11:02 p.m. Jan. 25. Larceny.
Stewart Lane, 11400 block, 11:25 a.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
Stewart Lane, 11400 block, 12:04 p.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
University Blvd. W., 100 block, 8:03 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.
Wayne Ave., 800 block, 1:24 p.m. Jan. 9. Shoplifting.
Wayne Ave., 800 block, 10:43 a.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.
Wayne Ave., 900 block, 3:32 p.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.
Worth Ave., 9500 block, 1:03 p.m. Jan. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 9:01 a.m. Jan. 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Prosperity Dr., 12500 block, 9:41 a.m. Jan. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Sandy Point Ct., 12300 block, 4:56 a.m. Jan. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Stateside Dr., 1400 block, 9:36 a.m. Jan. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Tahona Dr., 8300 block, 1:02 p.m. Jan. 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Georgia Ave., 14300 block, 9:23 p.m. Jan. 21. Aggravated assault.
Lindell Ct., 2900 block, 3:01 p.m. Jan. 25. Aggravated assault.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:41 p.m. Jan. 25. Aggravated assault
Farnell Dr., 12500 block, 12:37 a.m. Jan. 29. Robbery reported.
Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Robbery reported.
Georgia Ave., 11400 block, 7:37 a.m. Jan. 23. Robbery reported.
University Blvd. W., 2500 block, 6:07 p.m. Jan. 25. Robbery reported.
Weeping Willow Dr., 14100 block, 8:22 p.m. Jan. 27. Robbery reported.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:24 p.m. Jan. 21. Weapon law violations.
Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 4:34 p.m. Jan. 22. Shoplifting.
Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 5:31 a.m. Jan. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Blueridge Ave., 2400 block, 10:23 a.m. Jan. 26. Theft from building.
Bucknell Dr., 11000 block, 4:27 p.m. Jan. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Casino Cir., 1400 block, 8:01 p.m. Jan. 24. Embezzlement.
Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 5:27 p.m. Jan. 27. Shoplifting.
Georgia Ave., 10800 block, 6:40 a.m. Jan. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 11:43 a.m. Jan. 21. Theft from building.
Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 9:17 a.m. Jan. 27. Larceny.
Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 8:10 p.m. Jan. 22. Theft from building.
Georgia Ave., 16600 block, 4:16 p.m. Jan. 21. Theft from building.
Georgia Ave., 16600 block, 1:33 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Good Hope Rd., 14700 block, 5:26 p.m. Jan. 26. Larceny.
Gridley Lane, 1600 block, 1:19 p.m. Jan. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Hillcrest Ave., 18200 block, 6:45 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Inwood Ave., 10900 block, 8:15 a.m. Jan. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.
London Lane, 14200 block, 9:15 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from building.
New Hampshire Ave., 13400 block, 5:27 p.m. Jan. 20. Larceny.
Rainbow Dr., 1900 block, 6:50 p.m. Jan. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Randolph Rd., 2700 block, 4:45 p.m. Jan. 28. Larceny.
Selfridge Rd., 12300 block, 2:37 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.
University Blvd. W., 2600 block, 3:04 a.m. Jan. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:45 p.m. Jan. 22. Larceny.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:38 p.m. Jan. 23. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:25 p.m. Jan. 24. Larceny.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:22 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:22 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:08 p.m. Jan. 27. Shoplifting.
Georgia Ave., 19300 block, 10:27 a.m. Jan. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Georgia Ave., 22300 block, 10:31 a.m. Jan. 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Randolph Rd., 2000 block, 1:58 p.m. Jan. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Century Blvd., 20100 block, 1:22 p.m. Jan. 24. Aggravated assault.
Curry Powder Lane, 18700 block, 7:31 p.m. Jan. 21. Aggravated assault.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:08 p.m. Jan. 19. Aggravated assault.
Brick Haven Way, 22400 block, 4:23 p.m. Jan. 27. Robbery reported.
Flag Harbor Dr., 12100 block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Robbery reported.
Century Blvd., 20300 block, 10:52 a.m. Jan. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 1:59 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from building.
Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 7:08 a.m. Jan. 24. Theft from building.
Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 3:28 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.
Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 6:28 p.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting.
Damascus Park Lane, 10400 block, 7:08 p.m. Jan. 22. Larceny.
Damascus Blvd., 10000 block, noon Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 6:29 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.
Glenbow Way, 22400 block, 10:38 p.m. Jan. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.
Grey Eagle Ct., 12600 block, 5:26 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Griffith Rd., 5900 block, 2:32 p.m. Jan. 26. Larceny.
Locbury Ct., Unit block, 4:16 p.m. Jan. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Middlebrook Rd., 12300 block, 4:07 p.m. Jan. 22. Larceny.
Observation Dr., 19800 block, 5:14 p.m. Jan. 24. Larceny.
Ridge Rd., 26200 block, 8:23 a.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting.
Rosearbor Ct., 11700 block, 12:22 p.m. Jan. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.
Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 12:41 p.m. Jan. 28. Shoplifting.
Woodfield Rd., 25300 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 24. Theft from building.
Purdum Rd., 26100 block, 12:47 p.m. Jan. 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Keymar Way, 19300 block, 9:31 p.m. Jan. 28. Aggravated assault.
Sunnyside Ct., Unit block, 8:23 p.m. Jan. 26. Aggravated assault.
Contour Rd., 18300 block, 1:14 p.m. Jan. 23. Robbery reported.
Redland Rd., 17500 block, 10:23 a.m. Jan. 24. Robbery reported.
Welbeck Way, 8800 block, 10:12 p.m. Jan. 23. Robbery reported.
Capehart Dr., 19100 block, 2:23 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Darnestown Rd., 12100 block, 8:07 p.m. Jan. 24. Theft from building.
Golden Ash Way, 100 block, 11:44 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from building.
Longdraft Rd., 100 block, 11:44 a.m. Jan. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
Mills Choice Rd., 19000 block, 8:12 a.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Montgomery Village Ave., 19100 block, 2:50 a.m. Jan. 23. Shoplifting.
Montgomery Village Ave., 19100 block, 1:57 a.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.
Mooney Dr., 18600 block, 9:31 a.m. Jan. 23. Theft from building.
Oakmont Ave., 16600 block, 3:44 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Rio Blvd., 200 block, 11:16 a.m. Jan. 24. Theft from building.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:08 p.m. Jan. 22. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 23. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:38 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:24 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 7:28 p.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting.
Sailfish Terr., 9800 block, 7:06 a.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 3:07 p.m. Jan. 22. Shoplifting.
Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 9:29 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.
Walkers Choice Rd., 18800 block, 9:50 a.m. Jan. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Washingtonian Blvd., 10200 block, 3:08 p.m. Jan. 22. Theft from building.
Yankee Harbor Pl., 20200 block, 11:47 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Perry Pkwy., 200 block, 3:35 p.m. Jan. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Spiceberry Cir., 7900 block, 8:59 a.m. Jan. 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.
East West Hwy., 1400 block, 8:17 p.m. Jan. 17. Larceny.
Flower Ave., 7200 block, 3:34 p.m. Jan. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Flower Ave., 7600 block, 2:44 p.m. Jan. 6. Theft from building.
Geneva Ave., 200 block, 3:01 p.m. Jan. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.
Kirklynn Ave., 1200 block, 1:11 p.m. Jan. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Larch Ave., 900 block, 12:45 p.m. Jan. 17. Larceny.
New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 5:13 p.m. Jan. 9. Shoplifting.
New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 1:24 p.m. Jan. 24. Larceny.
New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 1:19 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.
New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 3:58 p.m. Jan. 21. Purse-snatching.
University Blvd. E., 1100 block, 3:12 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.
Second Ave., 8500 block, 3:35 p.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.