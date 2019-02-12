Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Lewis Ave., 1000 block, 10:37 p.m. Feb. 2. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Baltimore Rd., 800 block, 6:49 p.m. Feb. 3. Robbery reported.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 3:36 p.m. Feb. 3. Robbery reported.

Somerville Dr., 15900 block, 10:50 p.m. Feb. 3. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 4:01 p.m. Feb. 2. Shoplifting.

Dairyfield Ct., Unit block, 7:16 p.m. Feb. 1. Larceny.

Dundee Rd., 1900 block, 3:10 p.m. Jan. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fisher Ave., 19600 block, 12:07 p.m. Feb. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave., 200 block, 8:53 a.m. Feb. 5. Larceny.

Gude Dr. E., 600 block, 12:21 p.m. Feb. 5. Theft from building.

Gudelsky Dr., 9600 block, 3:20 p.m. Feb. 1. Embezzlement.

Howard Ave., 300 block, 11:48 a.m. Feb. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 4:33 p.m. Jan. 31. Larceny.

Killean Way, 8200 block, 5:33 p.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

King Farm Blvd., 100 block, 11:53 a.m. Feb. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 5 p.m. Jan. 30. Theft from building.

Paisley Pl., 8100 block, 10:57 a.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 1:02 p.m. Feb. 2. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 5:16 p.m. Feb. 1. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 6:35 a.m. Jan. 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Villisca Terr., 15500 block, 1:13 p.m. Feb. 3. Larceny.

War Admiral Ct., Unit block, 4:33 p.m. Feb. 1. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Elmcroft Blvd., 800 block, 9:04 a.m. Feb. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

Executive Blvd., 6100 block, 4:33 p.m. Jan. 22. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Rd., 6900 block, 5:09 p.m. Jan. 29. Theft from building.

Beman Woods Way, 9700 block, 1:12 p.m. Jan. 16. Larceny.

Ben Avon Rd., 7500 block, 3:54 p.m. Feb. 1. Larceny.

Brewer House Rd., 10700 block, 9:41 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chapman Mill Dr., 5700 block, 10:23 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colchester Dr., 4200 block, 7:18 a.m. Jan. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 2:01 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:47 p.m. Jan. 29. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:13 p.m. Jan. 30. Purse-snatching.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 11:42 a.m. Feb. 2. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:08 p.m. Feb. 3. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:56 p.m. Feb. 3. Theft from building.

Earlham Dr., 6400 block, 5:50 p.m. Jan. 25. Larceny.

Edson Park Pl., 11200 block, 9:36 a.m. Jan. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Farnham Dr., 10500 block, 3:46 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 5:56 p.m. Feb. 3. Theft from building.

Grubb Rd., 8300 block, 4:40 p.m. Feb. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lavin Lane, 6000 block, 8:13 a.m. Jan. 31. Theft from building.

Longfellow Pl., 8500 block, 3:54 p.m. Feb. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Magic Mountain Dr., 5800 block, 10:48 a.m. Jan. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Ave., 4400 block, 2:09 p.m. Jan. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Moorland Lane, 5300 block, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Larceny.

Newdale Rd., 3900 block, 8:23 a.m. Feb. 1. Theft from building.

Newhall Rd., 9900 block, 11:05 a.m. Feb. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nicholson Lane, 5800 block, 9:36 a.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 5:01 p.m. Feb. 3. Shoplifting.

Randolph Rd., 5500 block, 12:10 p.m. Jan. 26. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 11300 block, 3:25 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.

Sangamore Rd., 4700 block, 12:16 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sugarbush Lane, 5600 block, 12:02 p.m. Jan. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 7:03 p.m. Feb. 3. Shoplifting.

Westbard Ave., 5300 block, 9:02 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 5600 block, 12:28 p.m. Jan. 28. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 1:03 p.m. Jan. 30. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 7:13 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 1:39 p.m. Jan. 30. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Terrace Dr., 2800 block, 2:26 p.m. Jan. 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 10:24 p.m. Jan. 29. Aggravated assault.

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 3. Aggravated assault.

Manchester Rd., 8400 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 4. Aggravated assault.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 10:04 p.m. Jan. 29. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Fenton St., 8500 block, 3:44 p.m. Jan. 29. Robbery reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 10200 block, 6:15 p.m. Jan. 31. Robbery reported.

Piney Branch Rd., 8500 block, 9:44 p.m. Jan. 29. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blair Mill Rd., 1400 block, 1:47 p.m. Jan. 30. Theft from building.

Bonifant St., 900 block, 4:24 a.m. Feb. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 12:41 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from building.

Cameron St., 8500 block, 4:15 p.m. Feb. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 13900 block, 2:10 p.m. Jan. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 2:13 p.m. Jan. 28. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 4:03 p.m. Jan. 29. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 8:31 p.m. Jan. 29. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 4:47 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 7:09 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 7:27 p.m. Jan. 31. Larceny.

December Way, 11400 block, 5:41 p.m. Jan. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

East West Hwy., 1200 block, 6:07 p.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

East West Hwy., 1200 block, 8:55 a.m. Jan. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 7700 block, 12:30 a.m. Feb. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 7700 block, 8:09 a.m. Feb. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 5:06 p.m. Jan. 23. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 5:36 p.m. Jan. 31. Shoplifting.

Elton Rd., 1700 block, 3:53 p.m. Jan. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fairridge Dr., 13700 block, 2:22 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenton St., 8500 block, 4:24 a.m. Feb. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Forest Glen Rd., 1500 block, 9:28 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from building.

Forest Glen Rd., 2600 block, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 8000 block, 10:02 a.m. Jan. 28. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 3:15 p.m. Jan. 24. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 4:13 p.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Greenwood Ave., 8500 block, 12:22 a.m. Jan. 25. Theft from building.

Johnson Ave., 800 block, 11:56 p.m. Jan. 27. Larceny.

Kennett St., 8000 block, 9:03 a.m. Jan. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Linden Lane, 2400 block, 2:40 a.m. Jan. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lockwood Dr., 11600 block, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 4:48 p.m. Jan. 13. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 2:54 p.m. Jan. 25. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 4:14 p.m. Jan. 30. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 9:26 p.m. Feb. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Newell St., 8000 block, 7:56 p.m. Jan. 28. Theft from building.

Renfrew Rd., 10000 block, 7:02 p.m. Jan. 29. Larceny.

Russell Rd., 9400 block, 1:47 p.m. Jan. 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 3:57 p.m. Jan. 25. Theft from building.

Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 11:21 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from building.

First Ave., 8700 block, 10:27 a.m. Feb. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Second Ave., 8600 block, 8:52 a.m. Jan. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Second Ave., 8600 block, 11:29 a.m. Jan. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Arliss St., 8700 block, 10:19 a.m. Feb. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Ellsworth Dr., 800 block, 8:42 a.m. Jan. 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Georgia Ave., 9900 block, 9:07 a.m. Jan. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Grace Church Rd., 1500 block, 6:09 a.m. Jan. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 11:36 a.m. Jan. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Bel Pre Rd., 3700 block, 5:41 a.m. Feb. 3. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

McMahon Rd., 2200 block, 11:44 a.m. Feb. 1. Robbery reported.

Ordway Dr., 10600 block, 11:27 a.m. Feb. 1. Robbery reported.

University Blvd. W., 800 block, 12:58 p.m. Jan. 31. Robbery reported.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 7:16 p.m. Jan. 30. Robbery reported.

Weeping Willow Dr., 14100 block, 12:06 a.m. Jan. 30. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 8:35 p.m. Jan. 29. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amberleigh Terr., 14200 block, 7:38 p.m. Jan. 24. Larceny.

Bel Pre Rd., 3800 block, 8:13 a.m. Jan. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chester Mill Terr., 16000 block, 1:44 p.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chester Mill Terr., 16100 block, 4:53 a.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 12700 block, 11:15 a.m. Feb. 4. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 1:05 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.

Copley Lane, 600 block, 10:24 a.m. Jan. 28. Larceny.

Dalewood Dr., 12400 block, 5:17 p.m. Jan. 31. Theft from building.

Douglas Ave., 10700 block, 8:44 p.m. Feb. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Edgemont St., 12100 block, 10:56 a.m. Jan. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 1:07 p.m. Feb. 2. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 12500 block, 4:25 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenallan Ave., 2600 block, 12:21 p.m. Jan. 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Layhill Rd., 14300 block, 11:21 a.m. Jan. 29. Theft from building.

Lester St., 10700 block, 4:37 p.m. Jan. 25. Larceny.

Medway St., 3000 block, 6:48 p.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nairn Rd., 11500 block, 7:10 a.m. Jan. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Newport Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:48 a.m. Feb. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Selfridge Rd., 11800 block, 4:32 p.m. Feb. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sherwood Forest Dr., 13700 block, 9:28 a.m. Jan. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Stoney Castle St., 3700 block, 10:38 a.m. Feb. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Terrapin Rd., 2700 block, 2:16 p.m. Feb. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 1:53 p.m. Jan. 29. Shoplifting.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 8:13 p.m. Jan. 29. Shoplifting.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 31. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 12:42 a.m. Jan. 26. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:34 p.m. Jan. 29. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:21 p.m. Jan. 30. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:05 p.m. Feb. 1. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:25 p.m. Feb. 4. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:47 p.m. Feb. 4. Theft from building.

Village Center Dr., 18300 block, 10:53 a.m. Jan. 26. Theft from building.

Whispering Pines Dr., 3100 block, 8:31 a.m. Feb. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Glenmont Cir., 2300 block, 9:37 a.m. Feb. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Black Gold Way, 18000 block, 7:32 p.m. Jan. 29. Aggravated assault.

Ridge Rd., 27000 block, 9:47 p.m. Feb. 2. Aggravated assault.

Smoke House Ct., 18200 block, 9:51 p.m. Jan. 29. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Dovedale Way, 13300 block, 4:07 a.m. Feb. 3. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Wheatfield Terr., 19200 block, 5:02 p.m. Jan. 31. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bent Willow Cir., 18800 block, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 25. Larceny.

Cabin Branch Ave., 22300 block, 10:04 a.m. Jan. 24. Larceny.

Century Blvd., 20000 block, 10:25 a.m. Feb. 3. Larceny.

Churubusco Lane, 19300 block, 9:38 a.m. Jan. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 6:54 p.m. Jan. 31. Shoplifting.

Derry Glen Ct., 13500 block, 7:37 p.m. Jan. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Flowerton Pl., 11400 block, 2:06 p.m. Jan. 23. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:44 p.m. Jan. 27. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:29 p.m. Jan. 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:14 p.m. Jan. 31. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:05 p.m. Feb. 1. Shoplifting.

Mateny Hill Rd., 19300 block, 8:01 p.m. Jan. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Milestone Center Dr., 12400 block, 10:36 a.m. Jan. 29. Theft from building.

Pickering Dr., 13100 block, 7:18 p.m. Jan. 29. Theft from building.

Scovell Terr., 11900 block, 4:05 a.m. Jan. 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, Jan. 31. Shoplifting.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 11:56 a.m. Feb. 3. Shoplifting.

Sycamore Farm Dr., 23000 block, 8:33 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:19 p.m. Feb. 2. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barkley Lane, Unit block, 10:59 a.m. Jan. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Center Point Way, 600 block, 7:44 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Duvall Lane, 100 block, 11:35 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 2:41 p.m. Jan. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Linden Hall Ct., Unit block, 11:09 a.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 3:17 p.m. Jan. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 6:24 p.m. Jan. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 3:22 p.m. Feb. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Mineral Springs Ct., Unit block, 3:51 p.m. Jan. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Morning View Dr., 8100 block, 9:03 a.m. Feb. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Muddy Branch Rd., 800 block, 10:34 p.m. Jan. 30. Shoplifting.

Ridgeline Dr., 10200 block, 5:12 p.m. Jan. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:55 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:18 p.m. Jan. 31. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 9:05 p.m. Jan. 31. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:31 p.m. Feb. 1. Shoplifting.

Swanton Lane, 100 block, 3:26 p.m. Jan. 25. Larceny.

Teachers Way, Unit block, 5:57 p.m. Jan. 31. Theft from building.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18700 block, 3:46 a.m. Feb. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9800 block, 12:32 a.m. Feb. 4. Theft from building.

Watkins Mill Rd., 600 block, 4:22 p.m. Jan. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Amity Dr., 17600 block, 1:13 p.m. Jan. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Harron Valley Way, 20100 block, 7:46 a.m. Jan. 31. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Lost Knife Cir., 18200 block, 6:25 a.m. Jan. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Shadow Oak Dr., 9700 block, 10:32 a.m. Feb. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Thomas Lea Terr., 8800 block, 12:19 p.m. Feb. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ROBBERY

University Blvd. E., 1000 block, 11:31 p.m. Jan. 25. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carroll Ave., 8100 block, 1:41 p.m. Jan. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Holly Ave., 7300 block, 11:29 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Houston Ct., 8200 block, 3:34 a.m. Jan. 26. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 6:58 p.m. Jan. 27. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 3:40 p.m. Jan. 30. Purse-snatching.

Park Ave., 200 block, 12:39 p.m. Feb. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Philadelphia Ave., Unit block, 9:19 a.m. Jan. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 1:49 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.