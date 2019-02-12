Lewis Ave., 1000 block, 10:37 p.m. Feb. 2. Aggravated assault.
Baltimore Rd., 800 block, 6:49 p.m. Feb. 3. Robbery reported.
Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 3:36 p.m. Feb. 3. Robbery reported.
Somerville Dr., 15900 block, 10:50 p.m. Feb. 3. Robbery reported.
Bou Ave., 5700 block, 4:01 p.m. Feb. 2. Shoplifting.
Dairyfield Ct., Unit block, 7:16 p.m. Feb. 1. Larceny.
Dundee Rd., 1900 block, 3:10 p.m. Jan. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.
Fisher Ave., 19600 block, 12:07 p.m. Feb. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.
Frederick Ave., 200 block, 8:53 a.m. Feb. 5. Larceny.
Gude Dr. E., 600 block, 12:21 p.m. Feb. 5. Theft from building.
Gudelsky Dr., 9600 block, 3:20 p.m. Feb. 1. Embezzlement.
Howard Ave., 300 block, 11:48 a.m. Feb. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 4:33 p.m. Jan. 31. Larceny.
Killean Way, 8200 block, 5:33 p.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
King Farm Blvd., 100 block, 11:53 a.m. Feb. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.
Maryland Ave., Unit block, 5 p.m. Jan. 30. Theft from building.
Paisley Pl., 8100 block, 10:57 a.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 1:02 p.m. Feb. 2. Theft from building.
Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 5:16 p.m. Feb. 1. Shoplifting.
Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 6:35 a.m. Jan. 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Villisca Terr., 15500 block, 1:13 p.m. Feb. 3. Larceny.
War Admiral Ct., Unit block, 4:33 p.m. Feb. 1. Larceny.
Elmcroft Blvd., 800 block, 9:04 a.m. Feb. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Executive Blvd., 6100 block, 4:33 p.m. Jan. 22. Aggravated assault.
Arlington Rd., 6900 block, 5:09 p.m. Jan. 29. Theft from building.
Beman Woods Way, 9700 block, 1:12 p.m. Jan. 16. Larceny.
Ben Avon Rd., 7500 block, 3:54 p.m. Feb. 1. Larceny.
Brewer House Rd., 10700 block, 9:41 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Chapman Mill Dr., 5700 block, 10:23 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Colchester Dr., 4200 block, 7:18 a.m. Jan. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 2:01 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:47 p.m. Jan. 29. Theft from building.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:13 p.m. Jan. 30. Purse-snatching.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 11:42 a.m. Feb. 2. Shoplifting.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:08 p.m. Feb. 3. Shoplifting.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:56 p.m. Feb. 3. Theft from building.
Earlham Dr., 6400 block, 5:50 p.m. Jan. 25. Larceny.
Edson Park Pl., 11200 block, 9:36 a.m. Jan. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.
Farnham Dr., 10500 block, 3:46 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.
Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 5:56 p.m. Feb. 3. Theft from building.
Grubb Rd., 8300 block, 4:40 p.m. Feb. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.
Lavin Lane, 6000 block, 8:13 a.m. Jan. 31. Theft from building.
Longfellow Pl., 8500 block, 3:54 p.m. Feb. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Magic Mountain Dr., 5800 block, 10:48 a.m. Jan. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.
Montgomery Ave., 4400 block, 2:09 p.m. Jan. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.
Moorland Lane, 5300 block, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Larceny.
Newdale Rd., 3900 block, 8:23 a.m. Feb. 1. Theft from building.
Newhall Rd., 9900 block, 11:05 a.m. Feb. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.
Nicholson Lane, 5800 block, 9:36 a.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 5:01 p.m. Feb. 3. Shoplifting.
Randolph Rd., 5500 block, 12:10 p.m. Jan. 26. Theft from building.
Rockville Pike, 11300 block, 3:25 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting.
Sangamore Rd., 4700 block, 12:16 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Sugarbush Lane, 5600 block, 12:02 p.m. Jan. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.
University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 7:03 p.m. Feb. 3. Shoplifting.
Westbard Ave., 5300 block, 9:02 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from building.
Wisconsin Ave., 5600 block, 12:28 p.m. Jan. 28. Larceny.
Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 1:03 p.m. Jan. 30. Shoplifting.
Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 7:13 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.
Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 1:39 p.m. Jan. 30. Shoplifting.
Terrace Dr., 2800 block, 2:26 p.m. Jan. 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 10:24 p.m. Jan. 29. Aggravated assault.
Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 3. Aggravated assault.
Manchester Rd., 8400 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 4. Aggravated assault.
Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 10:04 p.m. Jan. 29. Aggravated assault.
Fenton St., 8500 block, 3:44 p.m. Jan. 29. Robbery reported.
New Hampshire Ave., 10200 block, 6:15 p.m. Jan. 31. Robbery reported.
Piney Branch Rd., 8500 block, 9:44 p.m. Jan. 29. Robbery reported.
Blair Mill Rd., 1400 block, 1:47 p.m. Jan. 30. Theft from building.
Bonifant St., 900 block, 4:24 a.m. Feb. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 12:41 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from building.
Cameron St., 8500 block, 4:15 p.m. Feb. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.
Castle Blvd., 13900 block, 2:10 p.m. Jan. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 2:13 p.m. Jan. 28. Shoplifting.
Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 4:03 p.m. Jan. 29. Shoplifting.
Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 8:31 p.m. Jan. 29. Shoplifting.
Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 4:47 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 7:09 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 7:27 p.m. Jan. 31. Larceny.
December Way, 11400 block, 5:41 p.m. Jan. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.
East West Hwy., 1200 block, 6:07 p.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
East West Hwy., 1200 block, 8:55 a.m. Jan. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.
Eastern Ave., 7700 block, 12:30 a.m. Feb. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.
Eastern Ave., 7700 block, 8:09 a.m. Feb. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.
Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 5:06 p.m. Jan. 23. Shoplifting.
Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 5:36 p.m. Jan. 31. Shoplifting.
Elton Rd., 1700 block, 3:53 p.m. Jan. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.
Fairridge Dr., 13700 block, 2:22 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Fenton St., 8500 block, 4:24 a.m. Feb. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Forest Glen Rd., 1500 block, 9:28 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from building.
Forest Glen Rd., 2600 block, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Georgia Ave., 8000 block, 10:02 a.m. Jan. 28. Larceny.
Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 3:15 p.m. Jan. 24. Theft from building.
Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 4:13 p.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Greenwood Ave., 8500 block, 12:22 a.m. Jan. 25. Theft from building.
Johnson Ave., 800 block, 11:56 p.m. Jan. 27. Larceny.
Kennett St., 8000 block, 9:03 a.m. Jan. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.
Linden Lane, 2400 block, 2:40 a.m. Jan. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Lockwood Dr., 11600 block, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 4:48 p.m. Jan. 13. Shoplifting.
New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 2:54 p.m. Jan. 25. Theft from building.
New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 4:14 p.m. Jan. 30. Shoplifting.
New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 9:26 p.m. Feb. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.
Newell St., 8000 block, 7:56 p.m. Jan. 28. Theft from building.
Renfrew Rd., 10000 block, 7:02 p.m. Jan. 29. Larceny.
Russell Rd., 9400 block, 1:47 p.m. Jan. 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 3:57 p.m. Jan. 25. Theft from building.
Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 11:21 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from building.
First Ave., 8700 block, 10:27 a.m. Feb. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.
Second Ave., 8600 block, 8:52 a.m. Jan. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.
Second Ave., 8600 block, 11:29 a.m. Jan. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.
Arliss St., 8700 block, 10:19 a.m. Feb. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Ellsworth Dr., 800 block, 8:42 a.m. Jan. 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Georgia Ave., 9900 block, 9:07 a.m. Jan. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Grace Church Rd., 1500 block, 6:09 a.m. Jan. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 11:36 a.m. Jan. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Bel Pre Rd., 3700 block, 5:41 a.m. Feb. 3. Aggravated assault.
McMahon Rd., 2200 block, 11:44 a.m. Feb. 1. Robbery reported.
Ordway Dr., 10600 block, 11:27 a.m. Feb. 1. Robbery reported.
University Blvd. W., 800 block, 12:58 p.m. Jan. 31. Robbery reported.
University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 7:16 p.m. Jan. 30. Robbery reported.
Weeping Willow Dr., 14100 block, 12:06 a.m. Jan. 30. Robbery reported.
Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 8:35 p.m. Jan. 29. Weapon law violations.
Amberleigh Terr., 14200 block, 7:38 p.m. Jan. 24. Larceny.
Bel Pre Rd., 3800 block, 8:13 a.m. Jan. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.
Chester Mill Terr., 16000 block, 1:44 p.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
Chester Mill Terr., 16100 block, 4:53 a.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
Connecticut Ave., 12700 block, 11:15 a.m. Feb. 4. Larceny.
Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 1:05 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.
Copley Lane, 600 block, 10:24 a.m. Jan. 28. Larceny.
Dalewood Dr., 12400 block, 5:17 p.m. Jan. 31. Theft from building.
Douglas Ave., 10700 block, 8:44 p.m. Feb. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.
Edgemont St., 12100 block, 10:56 a.m. Jan. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.
Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 1:07 p.m. Feb. 2. Shoplifting.
Georgia Ave., 12500 block, 4:25 p.m. Jan. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Glenallan Ave., 2600 block, 12:21 p.m. Jan. 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Layhill Rd., 14300 block, 11:21 a.m. Jan. 29. Theft from building.
Lester St., 10700 block, 4:37 p.m. Jan. 25. Larceny.
Medway St., 3000 block, 6:48 p.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
Nairn Rd., 11500 block, 7:10 a.m. Jan. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.
Newport Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:48 a.m. Feb. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Selfridge Rd., 11800 block, 4:32 p.m. Feb. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Sherwood Forest Dr., 13700 block, 9:28 a.m. Jan. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Stoney Castle St., 3700 block, 10:38 a.m. Feb. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.
Terrapin Rd., 2700 block, 2:16 p.m. Feb. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.
University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 1:53 p.m. Jan. 29. Shoplifting.
University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 8:13 p.m. Jan. 29. Shoplifting.
University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 31. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 12:42 a.m. Jan. 26. Theft from building.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:34 p.m. Jan. 29. Larceny.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:21 p.m. Jan. 30. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:05 p.m. Feb. 1. Theft from building.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:25 p.m. Feb. 4. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:47 p.m. Feb. 4. Theft from building.
Village Center Dr., 18300 block, 10:53 a.m. Jan. 26. Theft from building.
Whispering Pines Dr., 3100 block, 8:31 a.m. Feb. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.
Glenmont Cir., 2300 block, 9:37 a.m. Feb. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Black Gold Way, 18000 block, 7:32 p.m. Jan. 29. Aggravated assault.
Ridge Rd., 27000 block, 9:47 p.m. Feb. 2. Aggravated assault.
Smoke House Ct., 18200 block, 9:51 p.m. Jan. 29. Aggravated assault.
Dovedale Way, 13300 block, 4:07 a.m. Feb. 3. Robbery reported.
Wheatfield Terr., 19200 block, 5:02 p.m. Jan. 31. Weapon law violations.
Bent Willow Cir., 18800 block, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 25. Larceny.
Cabin Branch Ave., 22300 block, 10:04 a.m. Jan. 24. Larceny.
Century Blvd., 20000 block, 10:25 a.m. Feb. 3. Larceny.
Churubusco Lane, 19300 block, 9:38 a.m. Jan. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.
Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 6:54 p.m. Jan. 31. Shoplifting.
Derry Glen Ct., 13500 block, 7:37 p.m. Jan. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Flowerton Pl., 11400 block, 2:06 p.m. Jan. 23. Larceny.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:44 p.m. Jan. 27. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:29 p.m. Jan. 28. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:14 p.m. Jan. 31. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:05 p.m. Feb. 1. Shoplifting.
Mateny Hill Rd., 19300 block, 8:01 p.m. Jan. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.
Milestone Center Dr., 12400 block, 10:36 a.m. Jan. 29. Theft from building.
Pickering Dr., 13100 block, 7:18 p.m. Jan. 29. Theft from building.
Scovell Terr., 11900 block, 4:05 a.m. Jan. 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, Jan. 31. Shoplifting.
Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 11:56 a.m. Feb. 3. Shoplifting.
Sycamore Farm Dr., 23000 block, 8:33 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:19 p.m. Feb. 2. Aggravated assault.
Barkley Lane, Unit block, 10:59 a.m. Jan. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.
Center Point Way, 600 block, 7:44 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Duvall Lane, 100 block, 11:35 p.m. Jan. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.
Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 2:41 p.m. Jan. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.
Linden Hall Ct., Unit block, 11:09 a.m. Jan. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 3:17 p.m. Jan. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.
Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 6:24 p.m. Jan. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.
Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 3:22 p.m. Feb. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Mineral Springs Ct., Unit block, 3:51 p.m. Jan. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.
Morning View Dr., 8100 block, 9:03 a.m. Feb. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Muddy Branch Rd., 800 block, 10:34 p.m. Jan. 30. Shoplifting.
Ridgeline Dr., 10200 block, 5:12 p.m. Jan. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:55 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:18 p.m. Jan. 31. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 9:05 p.m. Jan. 31. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:31 p.m. Feb. 1. Shoplifting.
Swanton Lane, 100 block, 3:26 p.m. Jan. 25. Larceny.
Teachers Way, Unit block, 5:57 p.m. Jan. 31. Theft from building.
Walkers Choice Rd., 18700 block, 3:46 a.m. Feb. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Washingtonian Blvd., 9800 block, 12:32 a.m. Feb. 4. Theft from building.
Watkins Mill Rd., 600 block, 4:22 p.m. Jan. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.
Amity Dr., 17600 block, 1:13 p.m. Jan. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Harron Valley Way, 20100 block, 7:46 a.m. Jan. 31. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Lost Knife Cir., 18200 block, 6:25 a.m. Jan. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Shadow Oak Dr., 9700 block, 10:32 a.m. Feb. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Thomas Lea Terr., 8800 block, 12:19 p.m. Feb. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.
University Blvd. E., 1000 block, 11:31 p.m. Jan. 25. Robbery reported.
Carroll Ave., 8100 block, 1:41 p.m. Jan. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Holly Ave., 7300 block, 11:29 a.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Houston Ct., 8200 block, 3:34 a.m. Jan. 26. Larceny.
New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 6:58 p.m. Jan. 27. Shoplifting.
New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 3:40 p.m. Jan. 30. Purse-snatching.
Park Ave., 200 block, 12:39 p.m. Feb. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.
Philadelphia Ave., Unit block, 9:19 a.m. Jan. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.
University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 1:49 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting.