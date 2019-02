Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ROBBERY

Gude Dr. E., 600 block, 6:41 p.m. Feb. 10. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Mannakee St., Unit block, 3:23 p.m. Feb. 8. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Rd., 700 block, 7:04 a.m. Feb. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 4:38 p.m. Feb. 7. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 7:55 p.m. Feb. 8. Shoplifting.

Decker Pl., 16200 block, 11:50 a.m. Feb. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 15900 block, 1:14 p.m. Feb. 8. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 16000 block, 8:37 p.m. Feb. 8. Theft from building.

Horners Lane S., 500 block, 9:37 a.m. Feb. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hungerford Dr., 700 block, 3:07 p.m. Feb. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hungerford Dr., 700 block, 2:24 a.m. Feb. 9. Shoplifting.

Hungerford Dr., Unit block, 5:25 p.m. Feb. 10. Larceny.

Lofstrand Lane, 600 block, 3:29 p.m. Feb. 4. Embezzlement.

Mannakee St., Unit block, 2:46 p.m. Feb. 7. Larceny.

New Mark Esplanade, 300 block, 3:39 a.m. Feb. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Park Potomac Ave., 12400 block, 10:34 a.m. Feb. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Park Potomac Ave., 12400 block, 2:18 p.m. Feb. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Parklawn Dr., 12000 block, 10:47 a.m. Feb. 12. Stolen property.

Parklawn Dr., 12200 block, 10:38 a.m. Feb. 5. Larceny.

Prettyman Dr., 300 block, 7:31 p.m. Feb. 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Randolph Rd., 5400 block, 12:39 a.m. Feb. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 11:09 a.m. Feb. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 6:04 p.m. Feb. 8. Shoplifting.

Scott Dr., 9200 block, 5:23 p.m. Feb. 5. Larceny.

Stickley Rd., 4900 block, 3:22 p.m. Feb. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Traville Gateway Dr., 9700 block, 10:12 a.m. Feb. 8. Shoplifting.

Traville Gateway Dr., 9700 block, 2:05 p.m. Feb. 9. Shoplifting.

Twinbrook Pkwy., 12300 block, 5:48 p.m. Feb. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Beall Mountain Lane, 12400 block, 10:23 a.m. Jan. 31. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ARSON

Greentree Rd., 5900 block, 9:18 a.m. Feb. 11. Arson reported.

ROBBERIES

Lawrence Ave., 3800 block, 1:18 a.m. Feb. 8. Robbery reported.

Woodmont Ave., 7300 block, 4:37 p.m. Feb. 8. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Rd., 7100 block, 9:31 a.m. Feb. 5. Theft from building.

Barn Wood Lane, 10800 block, 1:53 p.m. Feb. 8. Larceny.

Bentcross Dr., 10000 block, 7:21 p.m. Feb. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Connecticut Ave., 8000 block, 12:29 p.m. Feb. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 11:15 a.m. Feb. 1. Embezzlement.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 6. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:43 p.m. Feb. 9. Shoplifting.

Gloster Rd., 5900 block, 9:04 a.m. Feb. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Goldsboro Rd., 6400 block, 10:53 a.m. Feb. 6. Theft from building.

Greenlawn Dr., 5900 block, 6:10 p.m. Feb. 2. Purse-snatching.

Greentree Rd., 6200 block, 1:35 p.m. Feb. 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Halbert Rd. W., 6400 block, 11:25 a.m. Feb. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Harrogate Rd., 9900 block, 8:16 a.m. Feb. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nicholson Lane, 5800 block, 5:33 p.m. Jan. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11700 block, 7:25 a.m. Feb. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rapley Preserve Dr., 9300 block, 12:29 p.m. Feb. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

River Rd., 5100 block, 11:25 a.m. Feb. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

River Rd., 5600 block, 12:48 p.m. Feb. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 3:33 p.m. Feb. 9. Shoplifting.

Turnberry Dr., 9400 block, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 4300 block, 4:28 p.m. Feb. 6. Larceny.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 11:57 a.m. Feb. 6. Shoplifting.

Westport Rd., 5100 block, 2:42 p.m. Feb. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Willard Ave., 4700 block, 8:07 p.m. Feb. 6. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 2:56 p.m. Feb. 7. Theft from building.

Woodglen Dr., 11300 block, 5:06 p.m. Jan. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Woodmont Ave., 7700 block, 3:17 p.m. Feb. 8. Theft from building.

16th St., 8300 block, 10:25 a.m. Feb. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

16th St., 8300 block, 5:03 p.m. Feb. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cordell Ave., 4900 block, 9:13 p.m. Feb. 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Executive Blvd., 6100 block, 9:09 a.m. Feb. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Grosvenor Pl., 10300 block, 11:44 a.m. Jan. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 8:38 p.m. Feb. 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

University Blvd. E., 700 block, 8:05 a.m. Feb. 6. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bonifant St., 900 block, 2:24 p.m. Jan. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brisbane St., 1700 block, 12:23 p.m. Feb. 5. Larceny.

Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 11:06 a.m. Jan. 29. Shoplifting.

Brock Dr., 10100 block, 10:36 a.m. Feb. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cameron St., 8500 block, 6:35 a.m. Feb. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 14000 block, 9:29 p.m. Feb. 3. Purse-snatching.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 10:57 p.m. Feb. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 11:50 a.m. Feb. 6. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 10100 block, 3:04 p.m. Feb. 6. Shoplifting.

Countryside Dr., 2400 block, 9:59 a.m. Feb. 5. Larceny.

Devere Dr., 1100 block, 7:48 a.m. Feb. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

East West Hwy., 1100 block, 7:29 a.m. Feb. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

East West Hwy., 1100 block, 2:32 p.m. Feb. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

East West Hwy., 1100 block, 1:20 p.m. Feb. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Edgewood Ave., 10200 block, 9:05 a.m. Feb. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Elkhart St., 1900 block, 11:55 a.m. Feb. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 3:33 p.m. Feb. 7. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 4:13 p.m. Feb. 7. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 3:55 p.m. Feb. 9. Theft from building.

Fenton St., 8100 block, 6:56 p.m. Feb. 6. Larceny.

Fenton St., 8400 block, 9:07 p.m. Jan. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fidler Lane, 1100 block, 7:18 a.m. Jan. 31. Embezzlement.

Flower Ave., 8400 block, 10:49 a.m. Feb. 9. Theft from building.

Forest Glen Rd., 1500 block, 8:54 p.m. Feb. 9. Larceny.

Garland Ave., 8800 block, 5:07 p.m. Feb. 6. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 7:24 p.m. Feb. 5. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 3:53 a.m. Feb. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Glen Ross Rd., 2000 block, 8:46 p.m. Feb. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenridge Rd., 9100 block, 7:24 a.m. Feb. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hampton Hollow Dr., 3400 block, 3:15 p.m. Jan. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Linton St., 9200 block, 3:47 p.m. Feb. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 6:25 p.m. Feb. 6. Larceny.

Milestone Dr., 1000 block, 11:43 a.m. Feb. 3. Larceny.

Mozart Dr., 2900 block, 3:51 p.m. Feb. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 5:09 p.m. Feb. 11. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 11:02 a.m. Feb. 4. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 9:08 a.m. Feb. 9. Theft from building.

Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 9:09 p.m. Feb. 10. Theft from building.

Pershing Dr., 800 block, 5:22 p.m. Feb. 4. Theft from building.

Philadelphia Ave., 800 block, 4:36 p.m. Feb. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shinnecock Dr., 13100 block, 11:07 a.m. Feb. 5. Larceny.

Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 9:58 p.m. Feb. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 5:22 p.m. Feb. 9. Shoplifting.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Theft from building.

Winhall Way, 700 block, 5:12 p.m. Feb. 1. Larceny.

Second Ave., 8600 block, 10:08 a.m. Jan. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Lockwood Dr., 10800 block, 11:08 a.m. Feb. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

November Cir., 1500 block, 2:10 p.m. Feb. 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Sligo Ave., 600 block, 3:08 a.m. Feb. 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.

West Hwy. E., 1100 block, 5:50 p.m. Feb. 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ROBBERY

Newport Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:36 a.m. Feb. 6. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Georgia Ave., 13600 block, 10:08 p.m. Feb. 9. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 5:57 p.m. Feb. 5. Theft from building.

Bennion Rd., 4500 block, 4:03 a.m. Jan. 30. Theft from building.

Bucknell Dr., 10900 block, 7:23 p.m. Feb. 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Carmody Dr., 1900 block, 5:56 p.m. Feb. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 3:31 a.m. Feb. 6. Shoplifting.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 3:59 p.m. Feb. 1. Shoplifting.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 5:55 p.m. Feb. 8. Shoplifting.

Crisfield Rd., 12800 block, 9:47 p.m. Feb. 9. Larceny.

Fox Valley Dr., 4000 block, 8:04 a.m. Feb. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

George Washington Dr., 16500 block, 9:09 a.m. Feb. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 10900 block, 6:18 p.m. Feb. 10. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 2:17 p.m. Feb. 5. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 6:29 a.m. Feb. 10. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 10:03 p.m. Feb. 10. Larceny.

Good Hope Rd., 14700 block, 10:32 p.m. Feb. 10. Larceny.

Grand Pre Rd., 14200 block, 8:28 a.m. Jan. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Homecrest Rd., 14500 block, 11:48 a.m. Jan. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

International Dr., 3700 block, 10:49 a.m. Feb. 7. Theft from building.

Kimblewick Dr., 200 block, 12:46 a.m. Feb. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3300 block, 9:44 a.m. Feb. 5. Theft from building.

Long Green Dr., 14200 block, 9:01 a.m. Feb. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 15600 block, 4:20 p.m. Feb. 7. Theft from building.

University Blvd. W., 1100 block, 12:43 p.m. Feb. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 2600 block, 7:53 p.m. Feb. 7. Theft from building.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 8:14 p.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 3:48 p.m. Feb. 5. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:44 p.m. Jan. 30. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:13 p.m. Feb. 4. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:32 p.m. Feb. 5. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:37 p.m. Feb. 6. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:13 p.m. Feb. 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:24 p.m. Feb. 7. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:21 p.m. Feb. 10. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 6:02 p.m. Feb. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Medway St., 3100 block, 3:25 p.m. Feb. 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Postgate Terr., 4000 block, 7:31 a.m. Feb. 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Richter Farm Rd., 13500 block, 10:23 a.m. Feb. 8. Aggravated assault.

ARSON

Shamrock Glen Cir., 20800 block, 4:18 a.m. Feb. 1. Arson reported.

ROBBERIES

Century Blvd., 19800 block, 2:17 p.m. Feb. 6. Robbery reported.

Frederick Rd., 19900 block, 11:50 a.m. Feb. 12. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Appledowre Cir., 20000 block, 6:54 a.m. Feb. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Charity Lane, 17500 block, 3:09 p.m. Feb. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Circle Gate Dr., 19300 block, 10:34 a.m. Feb. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Shoplifting.

Damascus Blvd., 10000 block, 9:03 a.m. Feb. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:13 p.m. Jan. 18. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:03 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:21 p.m. Feb. 7. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:11 p.m. Feb. 8. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:59 p.m. Feb. 9. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:42 p.m. Feb. 11. Shoplifting.

Marble Hill Pl., 17800 block, 4:53 p.m. Jan. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 12:45 p.m. Feb. 2. Shoplifting.

Waters Row Terr., 20300 block, 1:19 p.m. Feb. 7. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Harmony Woods Lane, 18700 block, 1:49 p.m. Feb. 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Christopher Ave., 400 block, 1:51 p.m. Feb. 9. Aggravated assault.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 11:02 p.m. Feb. 8. Aggravated assault.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 3:11 p.m. Feb. 6. Aggravated assault.

Lost Knife Cir., 18200 block, 3:45 p.m. Feb. 8. Aggravated assault.

Lost Knife Cir., 18400 block, 12:46 a.m. Feb. 6. Aggravated assault.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19100 block, 2:26 p.m. Feb. 5. Aggravated assault.

ARSON

Smoothstone Way, 18900 block, 11:36 a.m. Jan. 23. Arson reported.

ROBBERIES

Dakota Dr., 8500 block, 3:07 a.m. Feb. 8. Robbery reported.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19200 block, 7:46 p.m. Feb. 11. Robbery reported.

Snouffer School Rd., 8000 block, 8:41 a.m. Feb. 10. Robbery reported.

WEAPONS

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 2:01 p.m. Feb. 9. Weapon law violations.

Southern Night Lane, 1100 block, 6:53 p.m. Jan. 24. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bac Pl., 9400 block, 7:57 a.m. Feb. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 12:58 p.m. Feb. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cactus Ct., 18000 block, 7:52 p.m. Feb. 7. Larceny.

Christopher Ave., 400 block, 3:23 p.m. Feb. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clopper Rd., 800 block, 9:45 a.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Filbert Dr., 19800 block, 5:17 p.m. Feb. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Filbert Terr., 7500 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 3:56 p.m. Feb. 1. Shoplifting.

Gaither Rd., 9200 block, 3:48 p.m. Feb. 8. Larceny.

Golden Ash Way, Unit block, 6:44 p.m. Feb. 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ramsdell Terr., Unit block, 9:40 a.m. Feb. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:23 p.m. Feb. 8. Shoplifting.

Shady Spring Terr., 17600 block, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thorburn Rd., Unit block, 3:41 p.m. Feb. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tschiffely Square Rd., 100 block, 2:05 p.m. Feb. 4. Theft from building.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 9:26 p.m. Feb. 4. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Montgomery Village Ave., 19300 block, 10:54 a.m. Feb. 9. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Olde Towne Ave., 200 block, 8:23 a.m. Jan. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Ridgeline Dr., 10300 block, 5:58 a.m. Feb. 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

PROSTITUTION

Perry Pkwy., 600 block, 12:33 a.m. Jan. 15. Prostitution reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ROBBERY

New Hampshire Ave., 7400 block, 5:21 a.m. Feb. 11. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Merrimac Dr., 900 block, 12:31 a.m. Feb. 6. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 10:26 a.m. Feb. 8. Theft from building.