Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Chapman Ave., 1700 block, 7:11 p.m. Feb. 13. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumnwood Way, 9900 block, 3:48 p.m. Feb. 15. Larceny.

Chapman Ave., 1800 block, 10:40 a.m. Feb. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Edge Park Ct., 12000 block, 3:37 p.m. Feb. 15. Larceny.

Elmcroft Blvd., 400 block, 3:18 p.m. Feb. 13. Theft from building.

Evelyn Dr., 1700 block, 10:49 a.m. Feb. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fishers Lane, 5700 block, 6:12 p.m. Feb. 17. Theft from building.

Gibbs St., 100 block, 5:44 p.m. Feb. 13. Larceny.

Gibbs St., 100 block, 5:44 p.m. Feb. 13. Larceny.

Gramercy Blvd., 8000 block, 6:34 a.m. Feb. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Higgins Pl., 1100 block, 2:25 p.m. Feb. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 6:13 p.m. Feb. 16. Shoplifting.

Hungerford Dr., 700 block, 8:09 p.m. Feb. 18. Shoplifting.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 9:05 p.m. Feb. 13. Theft from building.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 2:23 p.m. Feb. 17. Shoplifting.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 9:05 a.m. Feb. 17. Larceny.

Moore Dr., Unit block, 4:37 p.m. Feb. 15. Larceny.

New Mark Esplanade, 100 block, 10:44 a.m. Feb. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Research Blvd., 1400 block, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 15. Larceny.

Richard Montgomery Dr., 200 block, 3:30 a.m. Feb. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ridgway Ave., 5900 block, 9:44 a.m. Jan. 29. Theft from building.

Ridgway Ave., 5900 block, 4:44 p.m. Feb. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rockville Pike, 1200 block, 3:50 p.m. Feb. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 7:37 p.m. Feb. 8. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 11:36 a.m. Feb. 13. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Frederick Rd., 15200 block, 11:14 a.m. Feb. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ROBBERY

West Hwy. E., 1900 block, 12:24 a.m. Feb. 19. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ambler Dr., 4400 block, 11:54 a.m. Feb. 13. Larceny.

Chartwell Manor Ct., 10000 block, 11:45 a.m. Feb. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:19 p.m. Feb. 8. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:11 p.m. Feb. 12. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:49 p.m. Feb. 16. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:41 p.m. Feb. 17. Larceny.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:03 p.m. Feb. 18. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7500 block, 2:29 p.m. Feb. 15. Theft from building.

East West Hwy., 4300 block, 6:25 p.m. Feb. 14. Theft from building.

East West Hwy., 4500 block, 7:06 a.m. Feb. 16. Theft from building.

Executive Blvd., 6000 block, 6:14 p.m. Feb. 14. Theft from building.

Grayling Lane, 11400 block, 5:04 p.m. Feb. 16. Larceny.

Langford Ct., 9300 block, 3:08 p.m. Feb. 16. Larceny.

Lone Oak Dr., 6500 block, 3:10 p.m. Feb. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Luxberry Ct., Unit block, 2:14 p.m. Feb. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mac Arthur Blvd., 10800 block, 4:22 p.m. Feb. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mac Arthur Blvd., 11700 block, 1:54 p.m. Feb. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Massachusetts Ave., 5600 block, 1:53 p.m. Feb. 12. Theft from building.

Montauk Ave., 9900 block, 8:35 p.m. Feb. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nicholson Lane, 5100 block, 12:34 p.m. Feb. 14. Larceny.

Nicholson Lane, 5800 block, 9:49 a.m. Feb. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Norfolk Ave., 7900 block, 12:20 p.m. Feb. 14. Larceny.

Old Georgetown Rd., 7500 block, 12:17 p.m. Feb. 12. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 8600 block, 4:37 p.m. Feb. 4. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 2:31 p.m. Feb. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 6:49 p.m. Feb. 13. Theft from building.

Parklawn Dr., 11900 block, 2:54 p.m. Feb. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Quincy St., 100 block, 10:28 a.m. Feb. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rannoch Ct., 6600 block, 11:32 a.m. Feb. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

River Falls Dr., 8200 block, 9:27 a.m. Feb. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

River Rd., 10100 block, 3:20 p.m. Feb. 14. Shoplifting.

Rockhurst Rd., 6500 block, 8:51 a.m. Feb. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 11300 block, 3:28 p.m. Feb. 17. Shoplifting.

Rosehill Dr., 9400 block, 7:38 a.m. Feb. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Seven Locks Rd., 9400 block, 9:04 p.m. Feb. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Stonewood Lane, 11800 block, 4:22 p.m. Feb. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Surrey St., 5500 block, 1:43 p.m. Feb. 15. Theft from building.

Topping Rd., 4700 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 18. Theft from building.

Tuckerman Lane, 5400 block, 4:25 p.m. Feb. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 4:28 p.m. Feb. 12. Shoplifting.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 4:40 p.m. Feb. 12. Shoplifting.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 4:22 p.m. Feb. 14. Shoplifting.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 2:20 p.m. Feb. 15. Theft from building.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 12:14 p.m. Feb. 16. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 5:01 p.m. Feb. 13. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 8100 block, 10:07 p.m. Feb. 15. Shoplifting.

Woodglen Dr., 11300 block, 1:24 p.m. Feb. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodmont Ave., 7700 block, 1:57 p.m. Feb. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Metropolitan Ave., 10500 block, 8:10 a.m. Feb. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Fairdale Rd., 14300 block, 8:52 p.m. Feb. 18. Aggravated assault.

ARSON

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 9:31 a.m. Feb. 3. Arson reported.

ROBBERIES

Columbia Pike, 11300 block, 10:27 p.m. Feb. 17. Robbery reported.

Hawkshead Terr., 12800 block, 3:50 p.m. Feb. 12. Robbery reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 10200 block, 4:08 a.m. Feb. 17. Robbery reported.

Sligo Ave., 600 block, 10:24 p.m. Feb. 18. Robbery reported.

Westview Dr., 2300 block, 7:46 p.m. Feb. 18. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Dixon Ave., 8200 block, 3:21 p.m. Feb. 15. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumn Glen Cir., 3600 block, 5:06 p.m. Feb. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 13800 block, 5:33 p.m. Feb. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 11:24 a.m. Feb. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 5:37 p.m. Feb. 13. Larceny.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 1:42 p.m. Feb. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 7:58 p.m. Feb. 8. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 11:11 a.m. Feb. 14. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 3:36 p.m. Feb. 14. Shoplifting.

Clement Rd., 9500 block, 5:45 p.m. Feb. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 3:06 a.m. Feb. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 10:37 p.m. Feb. 7. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 5:35 p.m. Feb. 13. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 8:14 a.m. Feb. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Colgate Way, 13700 block, 8:15 a.m. Feb. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cottrell Terr., 9900 block, 10:11 a.m. Feb. 12. Larceny.

Dallas Ave., 10100 block, 9:39 a.m. Feb. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

East West Hwy., 1100 block, 7:24 a.m. Feb. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

East West Hwy., 1100 block, 7:54 a.m. Feb. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

East West Hwy., 1100 block, 8:46 a.m. Feb. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

East West Hwy., 1200 block, 10:19 p.m. Feb. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

East West Hwy., 1200 block, 11:32 p.m. Feb. 14. Shoplifting.

East West Hwy., 1400 block, 8:36 a.m. Feb. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Eastern Ave., 8200 block, 8:26 a.m. Feb. 11. Theft from building.

Ellsworth Dr., 800 block, 2:54 a.m. Feb. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 6:06 p.m. Feb. 12. Shoplifting.

Fenton St., 8200 block, 6:05 p.m. Feb. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenton St., 8300 block, 6:50 p.m. Feb. 14. Larceny.

Fenton St., 8500 block, 7:12 p.m. Feb. 13. Shoplifting.

Fidler Lane, 1100 block, 10:16 a.m. Feb. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flower Ave., 8400 block, 5:47 p.m. Feb. 13. Larceny.

Flower Ave., 9400 block, 10:32 a.m. Feb. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glouster Knoll Dr., 700 block, 9:09 p.m. Feb. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Leder Rd., 10100 block, 10:03 a.m. Feb. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11500 block, 7:49 p.m. Jan. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Naglee Rd., 10400 block, 10:21 a.m. Feb. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 9200 block, 1:17 a.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 10200 block, 12:24 a.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 3:55 p.m. Feb. 7. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 11:15 a.m. Feb. 15. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 12800 block, 10:25 a.m. Feb. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Columbia Pike, 13800 block, 9:18 p.m. Feb. 15. Shoplifting.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 4:34 p.m. Feb. 7. Shoplifting.

Quebec Terr., 1000 block, 9:59 p.m. Feb. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sandy Spring Rd., 4000 block, 9:16 p.m. Feb. 12. Theft from building.

Tahona Dr., 8400 block, 11:09 a.m. Feb. 17. Larceny.

Thayer Ave., 500 block, 9:01 a.m. Feb. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 10:37 p.m. Feb. 16. Shoplifting.

Turquoise Terr., 12700 block, 7:19 p.m. Feb. 18. Larceny.

Warren St., 9200 block, 1:13 a.m. Feb. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wilmer St., 9300 block, 3:44 p.m. Feb. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Woodland Dr., 9700 block, 10:02 p.m. Feb. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Second Ave., 8600 block, 9:43 a.m. Feb. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Second Ave., 8600 block, 3:44 p.m. Feb. 7. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Automobile Blvd., 3100 block, 12:23 p.m. Jan. 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Garland Ave., 8600 block, 7:10 a.m. Feb. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Garland Ave., 8800 block, 11:01 a.m. Feb. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Gateshead Manor Way, 3400 block, 7:43 a.m. Feb. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Hampton Hollow Dr., 3400 block, 8:50 a.m. Feb. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Westview Dr., 2300 block, 7:09 a.m. Feb. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ROBBERIES

Georgia Ave., 12200 block, 9:56 p.m. Feb. 16. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 14300 block, 2:34 a.m. Feb. 15. Robbery reported.

Georgian Woods Pl., 2000 block, 11:43 a.m. Feb. 14. Robbery reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 8:59 p.m. Feb. 15. Robbery reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:46 p.m. Feb. 17. Robbery reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:14 p.m. Feb. 19. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arcola Ave., 900 block, 4:21 p.m. Feb. 8. Embezzlement.

Arcola Ave., 2700 block, 7:35 p.m. Feb. 17. Larceny.

Batchellors Forest Rd., 16700 block, 11:21 a.m. Feb. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bucknell Dr., 10600 block, 12:11 p.m. Feb. 17. Larceny.

Doc Berlin Dr., 3500 block, 10:51 a.m. Feb. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 10900 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 13600 block, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 16800 block, 10:41 p.m. Feb. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Greenery Lane, 2300 block, 1:41 p.m. Feb. 4. Larceny.

Pelling Ct., 1800 block, 4:28 p.m. Feb. 11. Larceny.

Prince Philip Dr., 18100 block, 11:11 a.m. Feb. 13. Theft from building.

Sequoia Hill Lane, 14900 block, 11:07 p.m. Feb. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Skymist Terr., 4300 block, 7:21 p.m. Feb. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

St. Albert Terr., 2400 block, 2:33 p.m. Feb. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Starkey Terr., 19100 block, 10:36 a.m. Feb. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tynewick Dr., 3900 block, 1:54 p.m. Feb. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

University Blvd. W., 2300 block, 6:50 p.m. Feb. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:58 p.m. Feb. 5. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:35 p.m. Feb. 12. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:20 p.m. Feb. 12. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:13 p.m. Feb. 13. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:43 p.m. Feb. 14. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:25 p.m. Feb. 16. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:13 p.m. Feb. 17. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:57 p.m. Feb. 18. Shoplifting.

Wendy Lane, 3800 block, 3:04 p.m. Feb. 13. Larceny.

Whispering Pines Dr., 3100 block, 9:39 p.m. Feb. 15. Larceny.

Winter Morning Way, 2600 block, 7:35 p.m. Feb. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Glenallan Ave., 2300 block, 4:50 p.m. Feb. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

McMahon Rd., 3300 block, 5:20 a.m. Feb. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Newport Mill Rd., 11600 block, 8:23 a.m. Feb. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Town Center Dr., 18100 block, 8:42 p.m. Feb. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ROBBERY

Wisteria Dr., 13000 block, 7:36 p.m. Feb. 15. Robbery reported.

WEAPONS

Warrior Brook Ct., Unit block, 5:46 p.m. Feb. 15. Weapon law violations.

Wisteria Dr., 13700 block, 2:44 p.m. Feb. 13. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beaconfield Terr., 20300 block, 8:35 p.m. Feb. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bent Willow Cir., 18800 block, 1:09 p.m. Feb. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Century Blvd., 19800 block, 1:53 p.m. Feb. 12. Theft from building.

Century Blvd., 19800 block, 3:36 p.m. Feb. 12. Larceny.

Cherry Bend Ct., Unit block, 3:28 p.m. Feb. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Bend Ct., Unit block, 6:49 a.m. Feb. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Bend Dr., 19000 block, 2:06 p.m. Feb. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Branch Dr., 12300 block, 8:54 a.m. Feb. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Circle Gate Dr., 19200 block, 3:05 p.m. Feb. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 4:43 p.m. Feb. 10. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 8:44 p.m. Feb. 16. Shoplifting.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19600 block, 6:34 p.m. Feb. 16. Theft from building.

Cypress Spring Rd., 12300 block, 10:20 a.m. Feb. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dovedale Way, 13300 block, 6:03 p.m. Feb. 17. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 19700 block, 3:48 p.m. Feb. 12. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:50 a.m. Feb. 11. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:01 p.m. Feb. 13. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 11:32 a.m. Feb. 15. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:33 p.m. Feb. 16. Shoplifting.

Grey Eagle Ct., 12600 block, 8:44 p.m. Jan. 29. Theft from building.

Linden Vale Dr., 23200 block, 10:25 a.m. Feb. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 3:13 p.m. Feb. 11. Larceny.

Persimmon Ridge Rd., 23100 block, 9:23 p.m. Feb. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pond Pine Dr., 12100 block, 8:27 p.m. Feb. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 7:05 p.m. Feb. 16. Shoplifting.

Stilt St., 14000 block, 9:42 a.m. Feb. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sycamore Farm Dr., 23100 block, 8:04 a.m. Feb. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Winged Elm Dr., 23000 block, 3:52 a.m. Feb. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisteria Dr., 12800 block, 7:51 p.m. Feb. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Hellingly Pl., 9800 block, 11:15 p.m. Feb. 15. Aggravated assault.

Lost Knife Cir., 18200 block, 4:07 p.m. Feb. 14. Aggravated assault.

Muncaster Mill Rd., 5900 block, 2:23 p.m. Feb. 12. Aggravated assault.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:14 p.m. Feb. 18. Aggravated assault.

Snouffer School Rd., 8000 block, 11:09 p.m. Feb. 17. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Muddy Branch Rd., 200 block, 1:24 p.m. Feb. 17. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Midcounty Hwy., 8100 block, 9:18 a.m. Feb. 12. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Booth St., 200 block, 4:35 p.m. Feb. 13. Larceny.

Bralan Ct., Unit block, 10:54 p.m. Feb. 13. Larceny.

Brookes Ave., 200 block, 3:46 p.m. Feb. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Church Gate Lane, 100 block, 10:18 a.m. Feb. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Copley Pl., 300 block, 5:34 p.m. Feb. 11. Theft from building.

Crown Park Ave., 100 block, 4:10 p.m. Feb. 13. Shoplifting.

Feathertree Terr., 9800 block, 12:11 p.m. Feb. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 1:28 p.m. Feb. 12. Larceny.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 7:33 p.m. Feb. 14. Theft from building.

Kendrick Pl., 100 block, 1:22 p.m. Feb. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 12:17 p.m. Feb. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Market St., Unit block, 8:24 a.m. Feb. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Miracle Dr., 20600 block, 11:33 a.m. Feb. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Muddy Branch Rd., 300 block, 4:24 p.m. Feb. 6. Shoplifting.

Muncaster Mill Rd., 5300 block, 9:17 a.m. Feb. 11. Embezzlement.

Oak Bluff Dr., 20500 block, 8:11 a.m. Feb. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Professional Dr., Unit block, 11:43 a.m. Feb. 14. Theft from building.

Queen Victoria Ct., 17100 block, 12:03 p.m. Feb. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 7:20 p.m. Feb. 11. Theft from building.

Rio Blvd., 200 block, 4:17 p.m. Feb. 17. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:11 p.m. Feb. 14. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:55 p.m. Feb. 14. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:44 p.m. Feb. 14. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:21 p.m. Feb. 14. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 8:56 p.m. Feb. 14. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:39 p.m. Feb. 15. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:56 p.m. Feb. 16. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:36 p.m. Feb. 17. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:53 p.m. Feb. 17. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 7:10 p.m. Feb. 17. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 900 block, 7:30 a.m. Feb. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 1:06 p.m. Feb. 9. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 5:19 p.m. Feb. 11. Shoplifting.

Stedwick Rd., 10000 block, 9:42 a.m. Feb. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Christopher Ave., 400 block, 12:06 p.m. Feb. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Deer Park Rd. W., 800 block, 2:23 p.m. Feb. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

PROSTITUTION

Professional Dr., 200 block, 3:54 p.m. Feb. 7. Prostitution reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULTS

Myrtle Ave., 1200 block, 11:52 a.m. Feb. 11. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Lee Ave., 100 block, 11:23 p.m. Feb. 12. Robbery reported.

University Blvd. E., 1100 block, 6:53 p.m. Feb. 16. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Eastern Ave., 6800 block, 3:49 p.m. Feb. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenton St., 7600 block, 2:27 p.m. Jan. 31. Theft from building.

Hodges Lane, 200 block, 5:01 p.m. Feb. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hodges Lane, 200 block, 12:40 p.m. Feb. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Holly Ave., 7400 block, 10:43 p.m. Feb. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Myrtle Ave., 1200 block, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 12:29 p.m. Feb. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 12:51 a.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 7400 block, 12:45 p.m. Feb. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 2:31 p.m. Feb. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.