Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

WEAPON

Lost Trail Way, 9400 block, 9:13 p.m. Feb. 20. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gramercy Blvd., 8000 block, 3:11 p.m. Feb. 18. Theft from building.

Gude Dr. E., 1600 block, 1:06 p.m. Feb. 22. Larceny.

Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 3:08 p.m. Feb. 19. Larceny.

Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 12:40 p.m. Feb. 20. Shoplifting.

Hurley Ave., 200 block, 12:14 p.m. Feb. 25. Theft from building.

Lincoln St., 600 block, 2:23 a.m. Feb. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Monroe St., 100 block, 1:45 p.m. Feb. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Needwood Rd., 6700 block, 4:57 p.m. Feb. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Randolph Rd., 5400 block, 12:05 a.m. Feb. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Redland Rd., 16100 block, 11:45 a.m. Feb. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Research Blvd., 1400 block, 8:48 p.m. Feb. 21. Theft from building.

Research Blvd., 1600 block, 7:05 a.m. Feb. 25. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 12:25 p.m. Feb. 23. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 800 block, 11:47 p.m. Feb. 25. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1400 block, 9:31 p.m. Feb. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 3:47 p.m. Feb. 19. Larceny.

Village Square Terr., 12100 block, 4:24 p.m. Feb. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wootton Pkwy., 2100 block, 8:01 p.m. Feb. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Traville Garden Cir., 14400 block, 6:36 p.m. Feb. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 3:08 p.m. Feb. 7. Shoplifting.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 5:40 p.m. Feb. 17. Shoplifting.

Bradley Blvd., 6600 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 18. Larceny.

Brickyard Rd., 9000 block, 11:53 a.m. Feb. 22. Larceny.

Brookdale Rd., 5000 block, 11:31 a.m. Feb. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colston Dr., 2300 block, 8:29 a.m. Feb. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:37 p.m. Feb. 22. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:07 p.m. Feb. 24. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:06 p.m. Feb. 24. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 10:01 p.m. Feb. 25. Theft from building.

Fairmont Ave., 4900 block, 4:23 p.m. Feb. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 5:39 p.m. Feb. 24. Shoplifting.

Grosvenor Pl., 10100 block, 11:38 a.m. Feb. 21. Theft from building.

Grubb Rd., 8400 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 21. Theft from building.

Mac Arthur Blvd., 11700 block, 5:40 p.m. Feb. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maple Ave., 6900 block, 2:43 p.m. Feb. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

McGrath Blvd., 5400 block, 3:29 p.m. Feb. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Michigan Ave., 2400 block, 8:40 a.m. Feb. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montauk Ave., 9700 block, 12:41 p.m. Feb. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11800 block, 6:41 p.m. Feb. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Park Ave. S., 4400 block, 8:16 p.m. Feb. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Park Pl., 5000 block, 8 a.m. Feb. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

River Rd., 10100 block, 10:56 a.m. Feb. 20. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 11300 block, 4:10 p.m. Feb. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 11500 block, 10:23 a.m. Feb. 19. Stolen property.

Ross Rd., 2500 block, 9:23 a.m. Feb. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ross Rd., 2600 block, 8:40 a.m. Feb. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sleaford Rd., 4300 block, 8:22 a.m. Feb. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sleaford Rd., 4500 block, 10:54 a.m. Feb. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sleaford Rd., 4600 block, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Spencer Rd., 2600 block, 3:38 a.m. Feb. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Spencer Rd., 2600 block, 8:14 a.m. Feb. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Spring Lake Dr., 7500 block, 9:34 p.m. Feb. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

St. Elmo Ave., 4900 block, 2:22 p.m. Feb. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 4:27 a.m. Feb. 23. Shoplifting.

Virginia Ave. W., 4500 block, 10:08 a.m. Feb. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Warwick Pl., 5800 block, 8:01 p.m. Feb. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 2:48 p.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 10:49 a.m. Feb. 21. Shoplifting.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 7:39 p.m. Feb. 21. Shoplifting.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 3:32 p.m. Feb. 22. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7100 block, 1:19 p.m. Feb. 21. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 8300 block, 11:45 p.m. Feb. 6. Theft from building.

16th St., 8500 block, 5:06 p.m. Feb. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Brookville Rd., 8700 block, 8:33 p.m. Feb. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Willard Ave., 4600 block, 8:12 p.m. Feb. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 3:55 p.m. Feb. 12. Aggravated assault.

Forest Glen Rd., 1500 block, 7:54 p.m. Feb. 25. Aggravated assault.

Forest Glen Rd., 1500 block, 1:54 a.m. Feb. 26. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baker Dr., 12800 block, 3:47 p.m. Feb. 19. Larceny.

Browning Ave., 400 block, 5:34 a.m. Feb. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Castle Terr., 3700 block, 4:20 p.m. Feb. 23. Larceny.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 4:34 p.m. Feb. 15. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 1:19 p.m. Feb. 18. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 9:21 p.m. Feb. 19. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 10:26 p.m. Feb. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 3:23 p.m. Feb. 23. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 1:10 p.m. Feb. 16. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 10100 block, 5:34 p.m. Feb. 21. Shoplifting.

Devere Dr., 1100 block, 3:38 p.m. Feb. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Easley St., 700 block, 4:35 p.m. Feb. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Easley St., 800 block, 7:57 a.m. Feb. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

East West Hwy., 1200 block, 6:05 p.m. Feb. 7. Larceny.

East West Hwy., 1200 block, 8:24 a.m. Feb. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

East West Hwy., 1200 block, 8:49 p.m. Feb. 21. Theft from building.

Fenton St., 8600 block, 2:22 p.m. Feb. 6. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 8:57 a.m. Feb. 25. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 8:33 p.m. Feb. 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hampshire West Ct., 1400 block, 5:12 p.m. Feb. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

McKnew Rd., 14800 block, 2:43 p.m. Feb. 22. Theft from building.

Mount Pisgah Rd., 9700 block, 6:31 a.m. Feb. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 12:45 p.m. Feb. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 9:10 p.m. Feb. 16. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 1:24 p.m. Feb. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 11800 block, 9:46 a.m. Feb. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Plymouth St., 8700 block, 4:53 a.m. Feb. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Prosperity Dr., 12500 block, 10:45 a.m. Feb. 25. Theft from building.

Quebec Terr., 1000 block, 12:10 p.m. Feb. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thomas Dr., Unit block, 3:58 p.m. Feb. 19. Larceny.

University Blvd. E., 600 block, 9:32 p.m. Feb. 22. Shoplifting.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 6:54 p.m. Feb. 23. Shoplifting.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 11:20 a.m. Feb. 1. Larceny.

Woodlake Dr., 3500 block, 8:23 p.m. Feb. 22. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Blackburn Lane, 3900 block, 2:02 a.m. Feb. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 10:09 a.m. Feb. 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Manchester Rd., 8500 block, 8:43 a.m. Feb. 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Schuyler Rd., 100 block, 11:47 a.m. Feb. 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Southampton Dr., 300 block, 10:21 a.m. Feb. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Thayer Ave., 500 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

PROSTITUTION

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 1:36 p.m. Feb. 13. Prostitution reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ROBBERY

Fern St., 11200 block, 11:56 p.m. Feb. 24. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Dalewood Dr., 12500 block, 10:33 a.m. Feb. 19. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 6:09 p.m. Feb. 14. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 5:55 p.m. Feb. 21. Shoplifting.

Auden Dr., 200 block, 8:08 a.m. Feb. 25. Theft from building.

Bauer Dr., 14800 block, 1:34 p.m. Feb. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 6:06 p.m. Feb. 24. Theft from building.

Bel Pre Rd., 3900 block, 11:28 a.m. Feb. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Branchwood Ct., Unit block, 11:54 p.m. Feb. 23. Larceny.

Brighton Knolls Dr., 400 block, 4:26 p.m. Feb. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brinkwood Rd., Unit block, 2:12 p.m. Feb. 19. Larceny.

Bucknell Dr., 11500 block, 3:48 p.m. Feb. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bushey Dr., 12200 block, 7:29 a.m. Feb. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dowlais Dr., 13400 block, 11:05 a.m. Feb. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 15. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 13600 block, 8:10 p.m. Feb. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 14200 block, 9:17 a.m. Feb. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

International Dr., 3700 block, 7:18 p.m. Feb. 11. Larceny.

Midland Rd., 700 block, 3:50 p.m. Feb. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Selfridge Rd., 11800 block, 4:32 p.m. Feb. 1. Larceny.

Town Center Dr., 18100 block, 10:42 a.m. Feb. 11. Theft from building.

Town Center Dr., 18100 block, 7:19 a.m. Feb. 17. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:32 p.m. Feb. 18. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:38 p.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:32 p.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:19 p.m. Feb. 21. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:09 p.m. Feb. 24. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:14 p.m. Feb. 25. Larceny.

Winding Waye Lane, 1600 block, 12:52 p.m. Feb. 21. Larceny.

Woodcrest Dr., 14400 block, 1:51 p.m. Feb. 25. Larceny.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Chestnut Glen Rd., 12000 block, 10:32 p.m. Feb. 22. Aggravated assault.

Grassy Knoll Terr., 11000 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 25. Aggravated assault.

ARSON

Brick Haven Way, 22400 block, 6:46 a.m. Feb. 8. Arson reported.

ROBBERY

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 2:41 a.m. Feb. 23. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Black Gold Way, 18000 block, 3:34 p.m. Feb. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Buckingham Way, 19400 block, 9:53 a.m. Feb. 24. Larceny.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 3:50 p.m. Feb. 24. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 12:53 p.m. Feb. 25. Shoplifting.

Elm Forest Ct., 12200 block, 6:49 a.m. Feb. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 19500 block, 6:55 a.m. Feb. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:40 p.m. Feb. 18. Shoplifting.

Horseshoe Bend Cir., 12500 block, 8:20 a.m. Feb. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Horseshoe Bend Cir., 12600 block, 10:24 a.m. Feb. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Juniper Blossom Pl., 12300 block, 8:17 a.m. Feb. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kitchen House Way, 12800 block, 9:12 p.m. Feb. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Observation Dr., 19800 block, 3:36 p.m. Feb. 25. Theft from building.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20500 block, 5:29 p.m. Feb. 21. Larceny.

Sparkling Water Dr., 18800 block, 5:20 p.m. Feb. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Timber Creek Lane, 23100 block, 10:13 a.m. Feb. 24. Theft from building.

Winged Elm Dr., 23000 block, 1:56 p.m. Feb. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Welbeck Way, 8800 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 20. Aggravated assault.

WEAPON

Teachers Way, Unit block, 12:25 p.m. Feb. 22. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alliston Hollow Way, 8800 block, 12:56 p.m. Feb. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Amity Cir., 8200 block, 1:37 p.m. Feb. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brighton Dr., Unit block, 9:08 a.m. Feb. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 5:36 p.m. Feb. 21. Theft from building.

Buttry Rd., 300 block, 6:58 p.m. Feb. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clopper Rd., 700 block, 8:38 a.m. Feb. 18. Larceny.

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 12:56 p.m. Feb. 26. Theft from building.

Delcris Dr., 8600 block, 6:13 p.m. Feb. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellington Blvd., 200 block, 11:19 a.m. Feb. 23. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. S., 500 block, 10:02 p.m. Feb. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Harbor Tree Way, 8000 block, 3:57 a.m. Feb. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hidden Marsh St., 900 block, 10:10 p.m. Feb. 21. Larceny.

Mills Choice Rd., 18900 block, 10:44 p.m. Feb. 20. Larceny.

Queen Victoria Ct., 17100 block, 9:50 a.m. Feb. 21. Theft from building.

Ridgeline Dr., 10200 block, 7:34 p.m. Feb. 21. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:41 p.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:39 p.m. Feb. 21. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 9:01 p.m. Feb. 21. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:07 p.m. Feb. 23. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 11:10 a.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting.

Tanyard Hill Rd., 1500 block, 2:56 p.m. Feb. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thomas Lea Terr., 8800 block, 9:19 a.m. Feb. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18600 block, 5:31 p.m. Feb. 25. Theft from building.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9800 block, 9:21 a.m. Feb. 25. Shoplifting.

Waxwing Terr., 8700 block, 3:28 p.m. Feb. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULTS

Allegheny Ave., 6400 block, 12:46 p.m. Feb. 13. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Ave., 7400 block, 1:31 p.m. Jan. 29. Theft from building.

Crescent Pl., Unit block, 10:43 p.m. Feb. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kingwood Dr., 1100 block, 8:07 a.m. Feb. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maple Ave., 7500 block, 8:36 p.m. Feb. 21. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 2:59 p.m. Feb. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 12:06 p.m. Jan. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Westmoreland Ave., 6900 block, 9:45 a.m. Feb. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.