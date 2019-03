Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ROBBERIES

Frederick Rd., 15100 block, 10:26 p.m. March 1. Robbery reported.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 5:01 p.m. March 3. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Azalea Dr., 700 block, 1:48 p.m. Feb. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltimore Rd., Unit block, 5:23 p.m. Feb. 28. Theft from building.

Edmonston Dr. W., 700 block, 10:18 a.m. Feb. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Falls Rd., 11300 block, 7:57 p.m. Feb. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fallsgrove Dr., 700 block, 11:29 a.m. Feb. 28. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 15500 block, 3:07 p.m. Feb. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gainsborough Rd., 11300 block, 3:21 p.m. Feb. 25. Theft from building.

Gibbs St., 100 block, 2:35 p.m. March 1. Theft from building.

Jefferson St. E., 1500 block, 11:10 a.m. Feb. 27. Larceny.

Lorraine Dr., 300 block, 12:46 p.m. March 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Martins Lane, 300 block, 2:38 p.m. March 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 3:05 p.m. Feb. 27. Shoplifting.

Monroe St., 700 block, 10:26 p.m. Feb. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Randolph Rd., 5400 block, 2:15 a.m. Feb. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Research Ct., Unit block, 2:12 a.m. Feb. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 12:25 a.m. March 3. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 1200 block, 4:22 p.m. March 1. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 1300 block, 6:36 p.m. Feb. 27. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 6:22 a.m. Feb. 28. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 3:34 p.m. Feb. 22. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 11:33 a.m. Feb. 27. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 6:47 p.m. March 2. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 2:39 p.m. Feb. 26. Theft from building.

Shady Grove Rd., 15000 block, 11:10 a.m. Feb. 26. Theft from building.

Tower Oaks Blvd., 2000 block, 5:54 p.m. Feb. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Valley Stream Dr., 1900 block, 3:14 p.m. March 4. Larceny.

First St., 100 block, 6:20 p.m. March 4. Theft from building.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

WEAPON

Baltimore St., 3800 block, 11:02 p.m. March 3. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bentcross Dr., 10200 block, 5:04 p.m. Feb. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 2:29 p.m. Feb. 25. Shoplifting.

Bradley Lane, 3700 block, 9:15 a.m. Feb. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brookville Rd., 6700 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Broxburn Dr., 7100 block, 5:42 p.m. Feb. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chamberlin Ave., 5500 block, 7:23 a.m. March 4. Theft from building.

Chase Ave., 4400 block, 11:05 a.m. March 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cheltenham Dr., 4600 block, 10:41 a.m. Feb. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chestnut St., 7200 block, 3:47 p.m. Feb. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chevy Chase Dr., 4800 block, 12:32 p.m. March 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Curtis St., 7700 block, 4:23 p.m. Feb. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Curtis St., 7700 block, 6:42 p.m. Feb. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Danville Dr., 11600 block, 7:33 a.m. March 5. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:16 p.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:19 p.m. Feb. 26. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:27 p.m. March 2. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:04 p.m. March 3. Theft from building.

Dickens Ave., 9900 block, 8:36 a.m. Feb. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

East West Hwy., 4400 block, 10:12 a.m. March 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenway Rd., 8400 block, 2:56 p.m. March 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenwood Rd., 5300 block, 9:50 p.m. Feb. 27. Larceny.

Grand Park Ave., 11900 block, 3:44 p.m. Feb. 25. Larceny.

Grubb Rd., 8300 block, 9:21 a.m. March 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Nantucket Terr., 10800 block, 9:14 p.m. March 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Nimitz Rd., 3400 block, 10:04 a.m. March 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 3:50 p.m. Feb. 25. Shoplifting.

Overlea Rd., 5600 block, 4:59 a.m. March 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Persimmon Tree Rd., 8300 block, 11:32 a.m. March 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Randolph Rd., 5500 block, 6:31 p.m. Feb. 27. Theft from building.

Rivers Bend Lane, 10500 block, 6:42 p.m. Feb. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rolling Ct., 3400 block, 9:57 a.m. Feb. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Saunders Lane, 8800 block, 9:15 a.m. March 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Saunders Lane, 8900 block, 5:17 p.m. March 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Thornapple St., 3800 block, 8:20 a.m. Feb. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tuckerman Lane, 5500 block, 1:48 p.m. March 1. Theft from building.

Underwood St., 3600 block, 8:40 p.m. March 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Underwood St., 3700 block, 6:10 p.m. Feb. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Virginia Ave. W., 4600 block, 10:58 a.m. Feb. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washington Ave., 2100 block, 5:25 p.m. Feb. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washington St., 3900 block, 10:12 a.m. March 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Western Ave., 4500 block, 3:20 p.m. Feb. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 3:09 p.m. Feb. 24. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 9:14 a.m. March 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 7400 block, 5:25 p.m. Feb. 28. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 2:39 p.m. Feb. 25. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Cir., Unit block, 6:48 p.m. Feb. 26. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Cir., Unit block, 3:57 p.m. March 1. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Metropolitan Ave., 10500 block, 5:19 p.m. March 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Rolling Ct., 3400 block, 9:57 a.m. Feb. 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ROBBERIES

Navahoe Dr., 900 block, 10:17 p.m. Feb. 28. Robbery reported.

First Ave., 8700 block, 6:59 p.m. March 2. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Georgia Ave., 8400 block, 10:12 a.m. Feb. 24. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arbor Wood Ct., 4200 block, 8:46 a.m. Feb. 28. Larceny.

Arliss St., 8700 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 25. Larceny.

Bradford Rd., 8800 block, 7:04 p.m. March 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brunett Ave., 10000 block, 5 a.m. Feb. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cameron St., 8500 block, 1:32 p.m. Feb. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cameron St., 8500 block, 4:53 p.m. March 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cameron St., 8700 block, 12:18 p.m. Feb. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 6:42 p.m. March 2. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 9:15 a.m. March 3. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 10:41 a.m. March 5. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 2:33 p.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 8:11 p.m. Feb. 21. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 3:59 p.m. March 1. Embezzlement.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 4:36 p.m. March 1. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8800 block, 1:24 a.m. March 3. Larceny.

Dale Dr., 1300 block, 1:41 a.m. March 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Easley St., 500 block, 4:46 a.m. March 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 9:45 p.m. March 2. Shoplifting.

Elton Rd., 1700 block, 7:42 p.m. Feb. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenton St., 8100 block, 11:34 p.m. Feb. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Garland Ave., 8800 block, 7:10 a.m. Feb. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8900 block, 9:57 a.m. Feb. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 9500 block, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Shoplifting.

Geren Rd., 8700 block, 5:15 p.m. March 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hampshire West Ct., 1400 block, 5:31 p.m. Feb. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hampshire West Ct., 1400 block, 9:50 a.m. Feb. 28. Larceny.

Lockwood Dr., 11400 block, 2:52 p.m. Feb. 24. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 12:20 p.m. March 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Philadelphia Ave., 800 block, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Robey Terr., 3400 block, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Roeder Rd., 800 block, 7:08 p.m. Feb. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Schuyler Rd., 100 block, 4:28 a.m. March 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Silver Spring Ave., 700 block, 2:02 p.m. Feb. 26. Larceny.

Spring St., 900 block, 5:44 p.m. Feb. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veterans Pl., Unit block, 6:19 p.m. March 2. Theft from building.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 2:08 p.m. Feb. 21. Shoplifting.

13th St., 8000 block, 8:56 a.m. Feb. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cameron St., 8700 block, 5:01 p.m. March 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Dilston Rd., 9800 block, 12:17 p.m. Feb. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Granville Dr., 100 block, 6:38 a.m. Feb. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Lawndale Dr., 9600 block, 7:26 a.m. Feb. 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Lawndale Dr., 9600 block, 6:45 a.m. Feb. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 10200 block, 1:55 p.m. March 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

University Blvd. W., 2600 block, 12:38 a.m. March 3. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arctic Ave., 14300 block, 5:12 p.m. March 2. Larceny.

Aspen Hill Rd., 4400 block, 4:17 p.m. Feb. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Blueridge Ave., 1800 block, 6:53 p.m. March 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cavendish Dr., 1100 block, 7:42 p.m. Feb. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chesterwood Dr., 3800 block, 4:36 p.m. Feb. 25. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 1:10 p.m. March 2. Shoplifting.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 1:11 p.m. March 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crispin Way, 13400 block, 7:14 a.m. Feb. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crispin Way, 13400 block, 8:01 a.m. Feb. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dennington Pl., 14200 block, 6:27 a.m. Feb. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 10800 block, 11:44 p.m. Feb. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 4:51 p.m. March 4. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 16900 block, 6:46 p.m. Feb. 27. Theft from building.

Middle Rd., 12300 block, 12:25 p.m. March 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Midland Rd., 600 block, 3:47 p.m. Feb. 26. Larceny.

Orangewood St., 14500 block, 7:39 p.m. Feb. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Prince Philip Dr., 18100 block, 3:38 p.m. Feb. 27. Theft from building.

Randolph Rd., 3900 block, 12:32 p.m. March 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 2800 block, 11:31 a.m. Feb. 26. Embezzlement.

Valley View Ave., 11200 block, 1:13 p.m. March 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Valleyfield Dr., 14100 block, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:52 p.m. Feb. 25. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:58 p.m. Feb. 26. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:12 p.m. Feb. 26. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:14 p.m. Feb. 26. Purse-snatching.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:46 p.m. Feb. 27. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:45 p.m. Feb. 28. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:53 p.m. March 1. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:36 p.m. March 2. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:04 p.m. March 3. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 6:31 p.m. Feb. 26. Shoplifting.

Village Center Dr., 18100 block, 11:17 a.m. March 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Whispering Pines Ct., 14100 block, 4:08 p.m. Feb. 26. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Peaceful Lane, 1400 block, 5:24 a.m. Feb. 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Century Blvd., 19900 block, 8:27 a.m. Feb. 27. Theft from building.

Chalet Dr., 18200 block, 5:41 p.m. March 4. Larceny.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 6:46 p.m. March 2. Shoplifting.

Crystal Hill Cir., 20700 block, 1:30 p.m. March 4. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:03 p.m. Feb. 23. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:26 p.m. Feb. 26. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:06 p.m. Feb. 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7 p.m. March 2. Shoplifting.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 3:44 p.m. Feb. 28. Shoplifting.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 8:39 p.m. Feb. 28. Shoplifting.

Mustard Seed Ct., 18600 block, 6:31 a.m. March 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sweet Shrub Dr., 22700 block, 9:32 a.m. March 3. Larceny.

Twinflower Cir., 19500 block, 7:24 a.m. March 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Waters Rd., 19500 block, 1:15 a.m. Feb. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 12:27 a.m. Feb. 27. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Lost Knife Cir., 18400 block, 7:30 p.m. March 3. Robbery reported.

Swallow Point Way, 9600 block, 6:48 p.m. Feb. 27. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Christopher Ave., 400 block, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Corporate Blvd., 9200 block, 11:39 a.m. Feb. 28. Larceny.

Frederick Ave. N., 200 block, 3:31 p.m. March 1. Larceny.

Knoll Mist Lane, 1200 block, 3:23 a.m. March 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lost Knife Cir., 18400 block, 12:13 a.m. Feb. 28. Larceny.

Mastenbrook Pl., 19900 block, 7:28 p.m. March 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Morning View Dr., 8100 block, 7:07 a.m. March 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 700 block, 9:16 a.m. March 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Quince Orchard Rd., 400 block, 11:26 a.m. March 4. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 7:27 p.m. Feb. 23. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:38 p.m. Feb. 28. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 7:37 p.m. March 2. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 800 block, 11:24 a.m. Feb. 28. Larceny.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 2:13 p.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting.

Swanton Lane, 100 block, 8:48 a.m. Feb. 27. Theft from building.

Waxwing Terr., 8800 block, 7:36 p.m. Feb. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wedge Way, 10000 block, 6:14 p.m. Feb. 28. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Quince Orchard Blvd., 800 block, 3:02 p.m. March 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ritchie Ave., 100 block, 11:56 a.m. Feb. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Lockney Ave., 7900 block, 4:13 p.m. March 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.