Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ROBBERY

Dufief Mill Rd., 14400 block, 12:04 a.m. March 6. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bickford Ave., 500 block, 6:09 p.m. March 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 1:56 p.m. March 6. Shoplifting.

College Pkwy., 800 block, 12:52 p.m. March 5. Theft from building.

Crookston Lane, 12900 block, noon March 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 15800 block, 10:59 p.m. March 2. Larceny.

Gude Dr. E., 800 block, 4:40 p.m. March 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 3:33 p.m. March 5. Shoplifting.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 3:33 p.m. March 5. Shoplifting.

Martins Lane, 300 block, 4:41 p.m. March 5. Theft from building.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 11:49 a.m. March 7. Theft from building.

Montrose Rd., 5900 block, 12:57 a.m. March 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Parklawn Dr., 12400 block, 3:29 p.m. March 7. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 8:13 p.m. March 7. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1400 block, 7:14 p.m. March 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 3:04 p.m. March 4. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 4:22 p.m. March 6. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 9:43 a.m. March 7. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 11:09 a.m. March 8. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 3:48 p.m. March 5. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 7:55 p.m. Feb. 27. Larceny.

Shady Grove Rd., 16000 block, 7:52 p.m. March 6. Theft from building.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ROBBERY

Bethesda Metro Ctr., Unit block, 11:44 a.m. March 4. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Battery Lane, 4900 block, 7:09 p.m. March 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Battery Lane, 4900 block, 11:31 a.m. March 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 11:53 a.m. March 8. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:49 p.m. March 1. Shoplifting.

Fairglen Lane, 5100 block, 8:13 a.m. March 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 3:52 p.m. March 7. Shoplifting.

Hall Ct., Unit block, 9:41 p.m. March 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montrose Rd., 6200 block, 3:33 p.m. March 8. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 7600 block, 6:25 p.m. March 5. Theft from building.

Pepperell Dr., 7500 block, 10 a.m. March 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 12:57 p.m. March 8. Shoplifting.

Taylor Rd., 4600 block, 4:29 p.m. March 8. Theft from building.

Tulip Hill Terr., 6800 block, 12:18 p.m. March 8. Theft from building.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 10:51 a.m. March 6. Shoplifting.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 7:09 p.m. March 8. Theft from building.

Westlake Dr., 10200 block, 2:04 p.m. March 5. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 5600 block, 8:15 p.m. March 4. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 6700 block, 5:17 p.m. March 5. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 2:19 p.m. March 6. Shoplifting.

Woodlawn Rd., 3900 block, 3:41 p.m. March 2. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Moore Lane, 3100 block, 9:38 p.m. March 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ROBBERY

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 1:54 p.m. March 5. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Automobile Blvd., 3100 block, 8:18 a.m. March 8. Theft from building.

Avenel Rd., 9700 block, 8:06 a.m. Feb. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cameron St., 8500 block, 7:11 p.m. March 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carroll Ave., 8700 block, 12:30 p.m. March 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cedar Tree Lane, 4200 block, 8:47 a.m. March 6. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 8:20 a.m. Feb. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 6:55 p.m. Feb. 21. Shoplifting.

December Way, 11400 block, 8:11 p.m. March 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Dennis Ave., 2400 block, 6:47 a.m. March 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dunoon Rd., 1100 block, 7:30 p.m. March 8. Larceny.

East West Hwy., 1200 block, 5:56 p.m. March 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 6:32 p.m. Feb. 22. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 3:20 p.m. March 1. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 1:38 p.m. March 5. Shoplifting.

Flower Ave., 8300 block, 10:27 a.m. March 6. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 2:43 p.m. Feb. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 3:15 p.m. March 5. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 7:57 p.m. March 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glen Ave., 9700 block, 3:07 p.m. March 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Greenwood Ave., 7900 block, 1:02 p.m. March 6. Theft from building.

Lockwood Dr., 11300 block, 1:31 a.m. March 7. Shoplifting.

Lockwood Dr., 11300 block, 6:44 a.m. March 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

McKenney Ave., 10200 block, 9:01 a.m. March 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 1:10 p.m. March 2. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 12:17 p.m. March 3. Shoplifting.

Pershing Dr., 800 block, 5:29 p.m. March 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Piney Branch Rd., 8600 block, 8:09 a.m. March 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Roeder Rd., 800 block, 2:44 p.m. Feb. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Saffron Lane, 9100 block, 1:07 p.m. March 4. Embezzlement.

Thayer Ave., 500 block, 7:06 a.m. March 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 6:29 p.m. March 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 1100 block, 2:14 p.m. March 7. Theft from building.

Second Ave., 8500 block, 4:15 p.m. March 4. Theft from building.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ROBBERY

Connecticut Ave., 13500 block, 12:18 p.m. March 6. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blueridge Ave., 3000 block, 4:04 p.m. March 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bluhill Rd., 12900 block, 2:13 p.m. March 8. Larceny.

Cascade Rd., 2000 block, 9:17 a.m. March 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 6:52 p.m. March 7. Shoplifting.

Horde St., 10800 block, 10:33 a.m. March 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

McMahon Rd., 2000 block, 6:44 a.m. March 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 900 block, 3:23 p.m. March 1. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:38 p.m. Feb. 26. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:26 p.m. March 4. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:13 p.m. March 6. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:03 p.m. March 6. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2 p.m. March 8. Larceny.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Eton Manor Dr., 11800 block, 9:13 p.m. March 7. Aggravated assault.

Wisteria Dr., 12600 block, 1:20 a.m. March 8. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Kingsview Village Ave., 13400 block, 3:42 p.m. March 8. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Choctaw Ct., 20000 block, 2:46 p.m. March 4. Theft from building.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 1:53 p.m. March 7. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:45 p.m. Feb. 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:48 p.m. March 4. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:26 p.m. March 6. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:17 p.m. March 8. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 21000 block, 3:34 p.m. March 6. Larceny.

Gunners Branch Rd., 19500 block, 12:46 p.m. March 8. Theft from building.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 2 p.m. March 6. Larceny.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 5:38 p.m. March 7. Shoplifting.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 3:04 p.m. March 5. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Cool Breeze Pl., 11200 block, 1:20 a.m. March 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Queen Victoria Ct., 17100 block, 7:02 p.m. March 8. Aggravated assault.

Topfield Dr., 17700 block, 6:43 a.m. March 7. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Dockside Terr., 9800 block, 7:46 p.m. March 7. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Contour Rd., 18300 block, 9:18 p.m. March 4. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bayridge Terr., 1000 block, 4:09 p.m. March 5. Larceny.

Castlebury Terr., 8100 block, 7:24 a.m. March 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Christopher Ave., 400 block, 12:21 p.m. March 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Christopher Ave., 400 block, 6:04 p.m. March 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cinzano Ct., Unit block, 11:22 p.m. March 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Coral Reef Dr., 600 block, 1:48 p.m. Feb. 26. Theft from building.

Dellcastle Rd., 9900 block, 7:25 p.m. March 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 2:20 p.m. March 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Kentlands Blvd., 200 block, 3:19 p.m. March 8. Shoplifting.

Mallory Pl., 18700 block, 2:18 p.m. March 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Meredith Dr., 19800 block, 7:43 a.m. March 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Meredith Dr., 19800 block, 6:38 p.m. March 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Octavia Ct., 20000 block, 10:34 a.m. March 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Quail Valley Blvd., 18900 block, 6:48 a.m. March 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 800 block, 9:51 a.m. March 6. Embezzlement.

Riffle Ford Rd., 16800 block, 7:13 p.m. March 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:55 p.m. March 5. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:19 p.m. March 8. Shoplifting.

Watkins Mill Rd., 19200 block, 1:57 a.m. March 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Muddy Branch Rd., 200 block, 2:29 p.m. March 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULT

Flower Ave., 8600 block, 2:51 a.m. March 7. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Flower Ave., 8400 block, 8:27 p.m. Feb. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hodges Lane, 100 block, 9:57 p.m. Feb. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lee Ave., Unit block, 7:41 p.m. March 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maple Ave., 7400 block, 2:26 p.m. March 5. Embezzlement.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 10:26 a.m. Feb. 8. Stolen property.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 9:18 p.m. Feb. 15. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 12:34 p.m. March 7. Theft from motor vehicle.