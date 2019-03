Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ROBBERY

Broadwood Dr., 1300 block, 9:03 p.m. March 14. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anamosa Dr., 15800 block, 10:54 a.m. March 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Baltimore Rd., 300 block, 8:31 a.m. March 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltimore Rd., 1100 block, 8:29 a.m. March 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 7:48 p.m. March 15. Shoplifting.

Celtic Ct., 12600 block, 10:20 a.m. March 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chapman Ave., 1800 block, 6:07 p.m. March 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crossfield Ct., 5100 block, 4:24 p.m. March 17. Theft from building.

Edmonston Dr., 600 block, 4:41 p.m. March 16. Larceny.

Grey Fox Lane, 12500 block, 8:19 p.m. March 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Gude Dr. E., 600 block, 9:44 a.m. March 14. Theft from building.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 8:41 p.m. March 6. Shoplifting.

King Farm Blvd., 500 block, 9:54 a.m. March 11. Larceny.

Marcia Lane, 500 block, 12:21 p.m. March 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Marcia Lane, 500 block, 12:47 p.m. March 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Parklawn Dr., 12200 block, 8:30 a.m. March 13. Larceny.

Piccard Dr., 1300 block, 3:31 p.m. March 18. Larceny.

Pinewood Rd., 500 block, 4:21 p.m. March 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pleasant Dr., 800 block, 10:57 a.m. March 14. Theft from building.

Randolph Rd., 5400 block, 11:48 a.m. March 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Reading Ave., 400 block, 8:13 p.m. March 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Research Blvd., 2300 block, 5:27 p.m. March 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 200 block, 8:11 p.m. March 12. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 800 block, 7:16 p.m. March 14. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 4:18 p.m. March 17. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 7:35 p.m. March 15. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 6:47 p.m. March 10. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 12:21 p.m. March 13. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 3:43 a.m. March 17. Theft from building.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 6:47 a.m. March 19. Shoplifting.

Taft Ct., Unit block, 9:14 a.m. March 11. Larceny.

Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 8:28 a.m. March 11. Shoplifting.

Whites Ferry Rd., 17800 block, 1:37 p.m. March 13. Theft from building.

First St., 900 block, 2:37 p.m. March 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Frederick Rd., 15500 block, 3:29 p.m. March 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

Pittman Dr., 2700 block, 4:56 p.m. March 10. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bethesda Ave., 4900 block, 11:39 a.m. March 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Chase Ave., 4400 block, 2:57 p.m. March 12. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 8400 block, 3:50 p.m. March 13. Theft from building.

Connecticut Ave., 10500 block, 3:28 p.m. March 16. Shoplifting.

Cortland Rd., 4500 block, 1:04 p.m. March 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 10:04 a.m. March 7. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 8:37 p.m. March 8. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 8:05 p.m. March 16. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:29 p.m. March 17. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7500 block, 12:35 a.m. March 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fairmont Ave., 4900 block, 1:57 p.m. March 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ferndale St., 3300 block, 12:31 p.m. March 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hamilton Spring Rd., 7800 block, 8:03 p.m. March 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hampden Lane, 5300 block, 3:51 p.m. March 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ipswich Rd., 5800 block, 9:39 a.m. March 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Iron Gate Rd., 10100 block, 5:59 p.m. March 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Kentsdale Dr., 9800 block, 8:29 a.m. March 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Norfolk Ave., 7700 block, 3:27 p.m. March 7. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10200 block, 2:18 p.m. March 13. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 10:33 a.m. March 12. Shoplifting.

Quincy St., 100 block, 6:04 a.m. March 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 9:33 a.m. March 13. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 8:19 p.m. March 16. Shoplifting.

Stoneybrook Dr., 9900 block, 8:11 a.m. March 15. Theft from building.

Sulky Lane, 6600 block, 7:22 a.m. March 13. Larceny.

Taylor St., 3500 block, 9:19 a.m. March 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Town Gate Pl., 7800 block, 12:20 p.m. March 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Turnberry Dr., 9400 block, 2:17 p.m. March 16. Larceny.

Vorlich Lane, 6200 block, 8:51 p.m. March 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1700 block, 6:37 p.m. March 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 4300 block, 3:18 p.m. March 18. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 2:57 p.m. March 18. Shoplifting.

Woodmont Ave., 7700 block, 9:06 p.m. March 10. Larceny.

Woodmont Ave., 7700 block, 11:13 a.m. March 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodmont Ave., 8200 block, 7:50 p.m. March 11. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Chase Ave., 4400 block, 8:57 a.m. March 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Blair Rd., 7700 block, 11:52 p.m. March 12. Aggravated assault.

Prosperity Dr., 12400 block, 8:27 p.m. March 12. Aggravated assault.

Sligo Ave., 700 block, 9:12 p.m. March 12. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Old Columbia Pike, 14900 block, 3:16 p.m. March 12. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arliss St., 8700 block, 8:14 p.m. March 14. Shoplifting.

Arliss St., 8700 block, 12:26 p.m. March 16. Shoplifting.

Aston Manor Ct., 3500 block, 3:35 p.m. March 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Blackburn Rd., 14800 block, 12:29 p.m. March 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Blair Mill Way, 8000 block, 3:34 p.m. March 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Blair Mill Way, 8000 block, 9:21 a.m. March 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Broadmore Rd., 12900 block, 5:12 p.m. Feb. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cameron St., 8700 block, 11:24 a.m. March 6. Theft from building.

Carroll Ave., 8700 block, 8:38 a.m. March 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 13900 block, 6:05 p.m. March 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 7:28 p.m. Feb. 28. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 8:03 p.m. March 15. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 2:08 a.m. March 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 7:57 p.m. March 14. Shoplifting.

Crosswood Ct., Unit block, 1:43 p.m. March 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ellsworth Dr., 800 block, 8:36 p.m. March 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenton St., 8100 block, 12:49 p.m. March 4. Shoplifting.

Fenton St., 8100 block, 11:58 a.m. March 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenwick Lane, 1300 block, 8:17 a.m. March 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Flower Ave., 8800 block, 9:55 a.m. March 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Forest Glen Rd., 1500 block, 5:41 p.m. March 11. Shoplifting.

Glen Ross Rd., 2000 block, 10:41 a.m. March 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Greencastle Ridge Terr., 13500 block, 6:05 p.m. March 11. Larceny.

Greenock Rd., 10000 block, 7:37 a.m. March 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Greenock Rd., 10000 block, 1:16 p.m. March 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Islington St., 800 block, 12:53 p.m. March 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Milestone Dr., 1000 block, 4:49 p.m. March 7. Theft from building.

Mount Pisgah Rd., 9600 block, 9:05 p.m. March 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 5:41 p.m. March 13. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 2:32 p.m. March 12. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 6:42 a.m. March 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 13200 block, 11 a.m. March 13. Larceny.

Perrywood Dr., 14800 block, 4:37 p.m. March 15. Larceny.

Piney Branch Rd., 8100 block, 5:44 a.m. March 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Piney Branch Rd., 8500 block, 11:27 a.m. March 16. Theft from building.

Piney Branch Rd., 8700 block, 10:23 p.m. March 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Renfrew Rd., 10100 block, 11:43 a.m. March 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Roswell Dr., 900 block, 9:53 p.m. March 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Van Horn Way, 3600 block, 2:13 p.m. March 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 2:41 p.m. March 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

16th St., 8300 block, 9:35 a.m. March 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Dilston Rd., 1500 block, 9:09 p.m. March 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 10:04 a.m. March 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Lanark Way, 1000 block, 9:46 a.m. March 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Stewart Lane, 11500 block, 11:10 a.m. March 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Ennalls Ave., 2400 block, 1:58 a.m. March 18. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:34 p.m. March 13. Robbery reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:42 p.m. March 18. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 12:23 p.m. March 14. Shoplifting.

Avenleigh Dr., 17300 block, 10:26 a.m. March 12. Larceny.

Casino Ct., Unit block, 12:49 p.m. March 13. Larceny.

Chipping Ct., 17700 block, 9:01 p.m. March 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Elby St., 3800 block, 1:07 p.m. March 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11300 block, 12:38 p.m. March 11. Theft from building.

Gleason St., 1400 block, 8:19 a.m. March 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Habersham Cir., 14900 block, 10:17 a.m. March 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Havard St., 4000 block, 12:01 a.m. March 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hewitt Ave., 3100 block, 8:28 a.m. March 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hillsboro Dr., 400 block, 7:23 p.m. March 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hillsboro Dr., 400 block, 10:05 a.m. March 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Homecrest Rd., 14400 block, 7:18 p.m. March 15. Theft from building.

Ingram Terr., 1500 block, 1:17 p.m. March 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

International Dr., 3700 block, 11:53 a.m. March 5. Theft from building.

Kerwin Rd., 900 block, 8:50 a.m. March 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Layhill Rd., 12500 block, 7:26 p.m. March 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Livingston St., 12400 block, 3:29 p.m. March 11. Larceny.

Locksley Lane, 13300 block, 3:30 p.m. March 15. Theft from building.

McComas Ave., 2600 block, 7:34 a.m. March 11. Larceny.

Murphys Tin St., 15700 block, 9:59 p.m. March 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Norbeck Rd., 5500 block, 12:20 p.m. March 16. Shoplifting.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., 1400 block, 8:49 p.m. March 17. Theft from building.

Peacock Lane, 1600 block, 1:52 p.m. March 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Spartan Rd., 3200 block, 1:37 p.m. March 11. Larceny.

Thornhurst Dr., 4800 block, 4:37 p.m. March 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 2300 block, 2:55 p.m. March 13. Shoplifting.

University Blvd. W., 2800 block, 7:18 p.m. March 15. Larceny.

Urbana Dr., 2700 block, 7:49 p.m. March 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 4:25 p.m. March 16. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:22 p.m. March 6. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:34 p.m. March 6. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:16 p.m. March 10. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:42 p.m. March 10. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:01 p.m. March 11. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:17 p.m. March 12. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:22 a.m. March 13. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:30 p.m. March 14. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 4:57 p.m. March 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Weeping Willow Ct., 3200 block, 12:43 a.m. March 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Belgrade Rd. N., 1000 block, 9:24 a.m. March 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Inwood Ave., 11000 block, 7:16 a.m. March 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Norbeck Rd., 5500 block, 6:54 p.m. March 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Spartan Ct., Unit block, 4:09 a.m. March 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Shadyside Way, 20500 block, 11:45 p.m. March 10. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aberstraw Way, 11500 block, 5:25 p.m. March 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Century Blvd., 19900 block, 4:45 p.m. March 11. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 3:56 p.m. March 17. Larceny.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 6:50 p.m. March 17. Shoplifting.

Crownsgate Cir., 18400 block, 9:40 a.m. March 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:18 p.m. March 11. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:50 p.m. March 12. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:21 p.m. March 14. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:51 p.m. March 14. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:08 a.m. March 15. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:29 p.m. March 15. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:02 p.m. March 15. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 21100 block, 4:51 p.m. March 10. Larceny.

Island View Cir., 12100 block, 8:19 a.m. March 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Leatherbark Way, 12000 block, 11:47 a.m. March 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ledbury Way, 11400 block, 11:51 a.m. March 14. Theft from building.

Middlebrook Rd., 11500 block, 8:39 p.m. March 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 1:11 p.m. March 15. Shoplifting.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 8:29 p.m. March 16. Shoplifting.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 9:10 p.m. March 16. Shoplifting.

Ridge Rd., 21700 block, 6:36 a.m. March 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rushworth Terr., 12000 block, 9:59 a.m. March 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sibley Terr., 11200 block, 3:27 p.m. March 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Elm Forest Ct., 12200 block, 1:43 a.m. March 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Pikeview Terr., 12100 block, 8:42 a.m. March 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 7:15 p.m. March 13. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Frederick Ave. N., 18500 block, 3:57 p.m. March 15. Robbery reported.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:25 p.m. March 13. Robbery reported.

Westland Dr. N., 8900 block, 11:17 p.m. March 13. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bramble Bush Ct., 9000 block, 6:56 p.m. March 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bramble Bush Ct., 9000 block, 11:45 a.m. March 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Epsilon Dr., 7500 block, 6:02 p.m. March 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 9:30 p.m. March 12. Larceny.

Frederick Ave. N., 900 block, 3:07 p.m. March 18. Theft from building.

Lakeforest Blvd., 100 block, 8:41 p.m. March 13. Embezzlement.

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 11:33 a.m. March 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Market St., Unit block, 11:43 a.m. March 15. Shoplifting.

Meadow Pond Pl., 20400 block, 4:53 p.m. March 14. Larceny.

Morning View Dr., 8100 block, 7:42 a.m. March 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Muncaster Rd., 19500 block, 4:11 p.m. March 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Professional Dr., 200 block, 11:20 p.m. March 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Professional Dr., 700 block, 11:16 a.m. March 14. Larceny.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 1:52 p.m. March 11. Larceny.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 3:48 p.m. March 11. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 7:45 p.m. March 11. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:46 p.m. March 13. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:53 p.m. March 13. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 11:33 a.m. March 16. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:26 p.m. March 18. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 900 block, 11:08 a.m. March 15. Larceny.

Shadow Oak Ct., 20400 block, 6:29 a.m. March 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 3:49 p.m. Feb. 16. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 11:31 a.m. March 12. Shoplifting.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18800 block, 9:02 p.m. March 13. Larceny.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9800 block, 3:42 p.m. March 5. Theft from building.

Water St., 200 block, 7:07 a.m. March 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodfield Rd., 19400 block, 8:57 a.m. March 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Quince Orchard Rd., 400 block, 10:28 a.m. March 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:32 p.m. March 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Shady Grove Rd., 16400 block, 2:52 p.m. March 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULT

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 11:47 a.m. March 14. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

New Hampshire Ave., 7300 block, 8:50 p.m. March 11. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave., 7500 block, 6:33 a.m. March 12. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 8:37 p.m. March 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Lee Ave., Unit block, 10:07 a.m. March 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.