Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Monroe St., 700 block, 11:59 p.m. March 28. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Atlantic Ave., 13200 block, 8:05 p.m. April 1. Robbery reported.

Azalea Dr., 600 block, 10:34 a.m. March 26. Robbery reported.

Monroe St., 700 block, 10:17 p.m. April 1. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Jefferson St. E., 200 block, 11:27 a.m. March 29. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Apricot Lane, 15200 block, 3:11 p.m. March 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Apricot Lane, 15200 block, 8:48 p.m. March 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Arbor Forest Dr., 14200 block, 7:15 p.m. March 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltimore Rd., 900 block, 11:41 a.m. March 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bedfordshire Ave., 11600 block, 11:04 a.m. March 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bee Bee Ct., Unit block, 5:35 p.m. March 22. Larceny.

Blaze Climber Way, 200 block, 12:46 p.m. March 24. Larceny.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 2:43 p.m. March 21. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 3:32 p.m. March 25. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 3:34 p.m. March 26. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 7:36 p.m. March 30. Shoplifting.

Braxfield Ct., 12300 block, 11:56 a.m. March 17. Larceny.

Casey Lane, 400 block, 4:57 p.m. March 24. Theft from building.

Chapman Ave., 1800 block, 3:51 p.m. April 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Congressional Lane, 100 block, 6:06 p.m. March 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Congressional Lane, 200 block, 1:10 p.m. March 27. Theft from building.

Crossfield Ct., 5100 block, 9:58 a.m. March 29. Theft from building.

Darnestown Rd., 19300 block, 8:36 a.m. April 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fedor Ave., Unit block, 4:03 a.m. April 1. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 15100 block, 6:19 p.m. March 26. Theft from building.

Goldsborough Dr., 600 block, 11:44 a.m. March 26. Larceny.

Haddonfield Way, 15600 block, 9:14 p.m. March 24. Larceny.

Halpine Pl., 5500 block, 6:05 p.m. March 29. Theft from building.

Hoskinson Rd., 17500 block, 12:43 p.m. March 22. Theft from building.

Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 10:08 a.m. March 24. Theft from building.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 5:58 p.m. March 31. Theft from building.

Lee Ct., Unit block, 2:35 p.m. March 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maple Ave., 1100 block, 12:26 p.m. March 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Ave. W., Unit block, 10:33 a.m. April 1. Larceny.

Moore Dr., 100 block, 8:27 p.m. March 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Parklawn Dr., 12000 block, 3:33 p.m. March 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Purdue Ct., Unit block, 8:34 a.m. March 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Research Blvd., 1400 block, 10:57 a.m. March 30. Theft from building.

Research Blvd., 2300 block, 10:11 a.m. March 28. Embezzlement.

Richard Montgomery Dr., 200 block, 5:11 p.m. March 25. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 7:12 a.m. March 30. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 800 block, 12:32 p.m. March 28. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1700 block, 7:50 p.m. March 25. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 11:47 a.m. March 25. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 2:01 p.m. March 30. Theft from building.

Seven Locks Rd., 11300 block, 10 a.m. March 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 8:22 p.m. March 23. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 1:27 p.m. March 30. Shoplifting.

Spring Ave., 200 block, 6:44 a.m. March 29. Theft from building.

Taft St., 1200 block, 11:07 a.m. March 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Talbott St., 100 block, 2:13 p.m. March 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Tuckerman Lane, 7900 block, 9:38 p.m. March 23. Theft from building.

Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 3:33 p.m. March 24. Shoplifting.

Veirs Dr., 9700 block, 4:27 p.m. March 29. Larceny.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 7:58 p.m. March 26. Shoplifting.

Washington St. N., 300 block, 2:41 p.m. March 30. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Nimitz Ave., 200 block, 6:27 a.m. April 2. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ROBBERIES

Brookville Rd., 7000 block, 7:10 p.m. March 25. Robbery reported.

Pooks Hill Rd., 5100 block, 3:46 a.m. March 24. Robbery reported.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 4:47 a.m. March 30. Robbery reported.

Woodmont Ave., 8000 block, 6:06 p.m. March 27. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aldershot Dr., 9200 block, 7:22 a.m. April 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Arlington Rd., 6900 block, 12:03 p.m. March 26. Shoplifting.

Arlington Rd., 7100 block, 7:25 p.m. March 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Auburn Ave., 4900 block, 1:38 p.m. March 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Avenel Farm Dr., 9700 block, 8:54 a.m. April 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Beech Hill Dr., 9200 block, 7:57 a.m. April 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bexhill Dr. E., 9600 block, 10 a.m. March 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bloomingdale Terr., 5900 block, 7:12 p.m. March 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Briley Pl., 5300 block, 8:36 p.m. March 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 8100 block, 4:25 p.m. March 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 10600 block, 8:12 a.m. March 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cordell Ave., 4800 block, 5:48 p.m. March 29. Theft from building.

Custer Rd., 7900 block, 9:31 a.m. March 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:33 p.m. March 25. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:36 p.m. March 26. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:05 p.m. March 26. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:35 p.m. March 29. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:45 p.m. March 29. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:45 p.m. March 29. Shoplifting.

Dover Rd., 4700 block, 3:59 p.m. March 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

East West Hwy., 1800 block, 8:29 a.m. March 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Edgefield Rd., 4600 block, 7:44 p.m. March 26. Larceny.

Gate Post Ct., Unit block, 6:30 a.m. March 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glen Rd. S., 10500 block, 11:49 a.m. March 30. Larceny.

Glen Rd. S., 11100 block, 6:07 p.m. March 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Grafton St., 100 block, 1:26 p.m. March 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Greenlawn Dr., 5800 block, 8:50 a.m. March 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kensington Pkwy., 9700 block, 2:21 p.m. March 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Muirfield Ct., 7800 block, 5:39 p.m. March 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 7700 block, 12:43 p.m. April 2. Theft from building.

Old Spring Rd., 9900 block, 2:35 p.m. March 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pooks Hill Rd., 5200 block, 9:26 p.m. March 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Randolph Rd., 4700 block, 10:25 a.m. March 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ridgewood Ave., 7200 block, 12:52 p.m. March 27. Larceny.

River Falls Dr., 7500 block, 8:37 a.m. April 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

River Rd., 10100 block, 10:49 a.m. March 31. Shoplifting.

Rock Spring Dr., 6400 block, 8:13 p.m. March 27. Theft from building.

Rockledge Dr., 6700 block, 10:25 a.m. March 25. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 11300 block, 4:11 p.m. March 30. Shoplifting.

Symphony Park Dr., 10800 block, 7:30 p.m. March 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Taylor St., 3700 block, 9:34 a.m. March 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Westlake Terr., 7100 block, 5:09 p.m. March 22. Larceny.

Whiterim Terr., 7700 block, 8:16 p.m. March 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Whiterim Terr., 7800 block, 5:29 p.m. March 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 7:59 p.m. March 26. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 7:28 p.m. March 27. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 3:22 p.m. March 26. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 8300 block, 9:18 a.m. March 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodbine St., 3900 block, 10:32 a.m. March 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Coach St., 8000 block, 8:19 a.m. April 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Pearson St., 10800 block, 6:39 a.m. April 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Thornwood Rd., 10000 block, 10:51 a.m. March 31. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Forest Glen Rd., 1500 block, 3:06 p.m. March 31. Aggravated assault.

Stewart Lane, 11500 block, 6:12 p.m. March 24. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Forest Glen Rd., 1500 block, 3:05 p.m. March 31. Robbery reported.

Geren Rd., 8500 block, 4:37 a.m. March 31. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Tech Rd., 12200 block, 9:28 p.m. March 29. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Automobile Blvd., 3200 block, 11:29 p.m. April 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bonifant St., 900 block, 5:29 p.m. March 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cameron St., 8700 block, 8:26 a.m. March 21. Larceny.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 11:12 a.m. March 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 10:14 p.m. March 25. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 4:28 p.m. March 27. Theft from building.

Croydon Ct., 100 block, 7:53 a.m. March 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Davan Dr., 12500 block, 9:18 a.m. March 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Draper Lane, 8300 block, 9:37 a.m. March 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Easley St., 800 block, 6:09 a.m. March 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

East West Hwy., 1100 block, 9:53 a.m. March 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

East West Hwy., 1200 block, 7:28 p.m. March 22. Shoplifting.

East West Hwy., 1200 block, 11:34 a.m. March 26. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 4:35 p.m. March 22. Shoplifting.

Fenwick Lane, 1300 block, 12:53 a.m. March 26. Shoplifting.

Fenwick Lane, 1300 block, 4:30 a.m. March 28. Shoplifting.

Flower Ave., 8700 block, 8:40 p.m. March 24. Shoplifting.

Forest Glen Rd., 1500 block, 10:30 p.m. March 31. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8000 block, 4:15 p.m. March 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Indian Spring Dr. E., 500 block, 8:50 a.m. March 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jesup Blair Dr., 900 block, 5:08 p.m. March 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kilkenny St., 3400 block, 5:48 p.m. March 25. Larceny.

Mount Pisgah Rd., 9700 block, 9:46 a.m. March 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 10:25 p.m. March 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 4:41 p.m. March 18. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 12:14 p.m. March 24. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 4:54 p.m. March 29. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11800 block, 9:36 a.m. March 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 13200 block, 6:18 p.m. March 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Noyes Dr., 1400 block, 12:03 p.m. March 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 11800 block, 8:47 a.m. March 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 14100 block, 4:41 p.m. March 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 15600 block, 9:10 p.m. March 29. Theft from building.

Piney Branch Rd., 8600 block, 10:28 a.m. March 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Quebec St., 1100 block, 4:38 p.m. March 31. Larceny.

Ripley St., 1100 block, 4:32 p.m. March 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sligo Ave., 600 block, 6:06 a.m. March 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sligo Ave., 700 block, 5:12 p.m. March 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

St. Camillus Dr., 1600 block, 7:05 p.m. March 24. Larceny.

Staley Manor Dr., 1800 block, 5:48 a.m. March 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 500 block, 7:54 p.m. March 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 700 block, 8:29 p.m. March 29. Larceny.

Thayer Ave., 800 block, 8:28 a.m. March 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. E., 600 block, 3:03 p.m. March 28. Shoplifting.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 1:06 p.m. March 28. Theft from building.

Wayne Ave. E., Unit block, 4:15 p.m. March 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Colgate Way, 13600 block, 10:55 a.m. March 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Columbia Pike, 11200 block, 6:11 p.m. March 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 8:48 a.m. March 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Lockwood Dr., 11400 block, 7:45 a.m. March 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Mac Tavish Pl., 3600 block, 11:48 a.m. March 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Paula Dr., 1500 block, 10:11 a.m. March 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Stewart Lane, 11500 block, 3:26 p.m. March 31. Motor vehicle theft reported.

University Blvd. W., Unit block, 6:04 a.m. March 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Blueridge Ave., 2400 block, 4:37 p.m. March 29. Aggravated assault.

London Lane, 14100 block, 8:07 p.m. March 31. Aggravated assault.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., 3100 block, 6:50 p.m. March 29. Aggravated assault.

ARSON

Georgia Ave., 12000 block, 7:06 p.m. March 26. Arson reported.

ROBBERIES

Dalewood Dr., 12000 block, 3:13 p.m. March 28. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 12:49 p.m. March 18. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Old Bonifant Rd., Unit block, 10:17 p.m. March 25. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 5:58 p.m. March 27. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 11:40 a.m. March 29. Shoplifting.

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 9:52 a.m. March 30. Theft from building.

Bel Pre Rd., 2400 block, 7:24 p.m. March 29. Theft from building.

Bel Pre Rd., 3100 block, 8:14 a.m. March 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bel Pre Rd., 3800 block, 8:34 p.m. March 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Blueridge Ave., 2300 block, 12:38 p.m. March 24. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 11:02 a.m. March 27. Shoplifting.

Denfeld Ave., 3800 block, 7:31 a.m. March 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eisner St., 400 block, 2:07 p.m. March 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ennalls Ave., 2500 block, 6:06 p.m. March 30. Theft from building.

Eugene St., 2400 block, 6:51 p.m. March 26. Larceny.

Gate Dr. E., 2300 block, 6:15 a.m. April 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 13800 block, 1:30 p.m. March 28. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 11:25 a.m. March 30. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 14200 block, 8:26 a.m. March 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 17800 block, 12:29 p.m. March 24. Shoplifting.

Hathaway Dr., 13400 block, 3:30 p.m. March 27. Theft from building.

Hillsboro Dr., 800 block, 3:23 p.m. April 2. Larceny.

Kerwin Ct., 500 block, 7:38 p.m. March 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lamberton Dr., 1300 block, 5:25 a.m. March 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Layhill Rd., 14300 block, 4:26 p.m. March 28. Embezzlement.

McMahon Rd., 3400 block, 12:56 p.m. March 22. Larceny.

Newport Mill Rd., 11300 block, 7:36 p.m. March 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Olney Laytonsville Rd., 3400 block, 2:02 p.m. March 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ordway Dr., 10600 block, 11:29 a.m. March 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pear Tree Lane, 14200 block, 7:02 a.m. March 28. Larceny.

Redgate Dr., 15000 block, 11:55 a.m. March 28. Larceny.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 1:59 p.m. March 24. Shoplifting.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 5:09 p.m. March 25. Theft from building.

Urbana Dr., 2800 block, 11:46 a.m. April 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Valleywood Dr., 12300 block, 1:43 p.m. March 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 6:22 p.m. March 23. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:41 p.m. March 13. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:21 p.m. March 20. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:50 a.m. March 23. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:31 p.m. March 23. Purse-snatching.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:16 a.m. March 25. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:40 p.m. March 27. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:40 p.m. March 29. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:12 p.m. March 31. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11600 block, 9:11 p.m. March 29. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 9:14 p.m. March 25. Shoplifting.

Victoria Pl., 2200 block, 10:41 a.m. April 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Whispering Pines Ct., 14100 block, 11:50 p.m. March 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Amherst Ave., 11500 block, 9:36 a.m. March 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Blueridge Ave., 2300 block, 10:07 a.m. March 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Buehler Rd., 17800 block, 3:53 p.m. March 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Georgian Way, 2200 block, 9:33 a.m. April 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12500 block, 7:03 a.m. April 2. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Weller Rd., 3500 block, 10:25 p.m. March 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Club Hill Dr., 20100 block, 11:27 a.m. March 30. Aggravated assault.

ARSON

Rushing Water Way, 13300 block, 4:49 p.m. March 30. Arson reported.

ROBBERIES

Dairymaid Dr., 13100 block, 1:21 p.m. April 2. Robbery reported.

Duhart Rd., 13500 block, 9:59 a.m. March 27. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aircraft Dr., 20000 block, 8:41 p.m. April 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Archstone Way, 21100 block, 4:22 p.m. March 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Archstone Way, 21100 block, 8:28 a.m. March 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Briarcliff Terr., 13100 block, 3:30 p.m. March 19. Larceny.

Broadway Ave., 22800 block, 11:07 a.m. March 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Century Blvd., 19800 block, 7:54 p.m. March 24. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 12:19 p.m. March 20. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 11:50 a.m. March 30. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:07 p.m. March 13. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 9:47 p.m. March 18. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:07 p.m. March 19. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:01 p.m. March 23. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:33 p.m. March 25. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:44 p.m. March 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:26 p.m. March 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:03 p.m. March 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:18 p.m. March 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:53 p.m. March 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:22 p.m. March 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:11 p.m. March 29. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:27 p.m. March 30. Shoplifting.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 11:46 a.m. March 26. Shoplifting.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 12:19 p.m. March 28. Shoplifting.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 1:22 p.m. March 28. Shoplifting.

Hickory Tree Way, 12400 block, 11:54 p.m. March 27. Theft from building.

Johnson Dr., 26400 block, 3:33 p.m. March 28. Larceny.

Lake Mary Cele Lane, 18700 block, 9:38 p.m. March 29. Larceny.

Laytonsville Rd., 23600 block, 6:49 a.m. March 26. Larceny.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 1:14 p.m. March 21. Shoplifting.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 3:41 p.m. March 28. Larceny.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 7:53 p.m. March 28. Shoplifting.

Limpkin Ave., 100 block, 8:01 a.m. March 25. Larceny.

Mateny Rd., 18000 block, 9:39 p.m. March 30. Shoplifting.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 3:58 p.m. March 26. Shoplifting.

New Cut Rd., 22600 block, 7:30 p.m. March 25. Theft from building.

Ridge Rd., 25900 block, 7:16 p.m. March 23. Purse-snatching.

Ridge Rd., 27500 block, 8:34 p.m. March 26. Theft from building.

Sweetgum Cir., 19900 block, 2:22 p.m. March 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Waterford Hills Blvd., 13400 block, 5:36 p.m. March 25. Theft from building.

Woodfield Rd., 23700 block, 9:01 a.m. March 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:33 p.m. March 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Teakwood Cir., 19700 block, 10:07 a.m. April 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Blue Smoke Ct., Unit block, 3:30 p.m. March 28. Aggravated assault.

Brassie Pl., 19400 block, 6:34 p.m. March 27. Aggravated assault.

Brassie Way, 9600 block, 6:53 p.m. March 25. Aggravated assault.

Brassie Way, 9600 block, 8:29 p.m. March 26. Aggravated assault.

Medical Center Dr., 9900 block, 5:37 p.m. April 1. Aggravated assault.

Summit Dr. N., Unit block, 2:45 a.m. March 28. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Flower Hill Way, 18200 block, 7:39 p.m. March 29. Robbery reported.

Highland Ridge Ave., 600 block, 4:42 p.m. March 31. Robbery reported.

Wedge Way, 10000 block, 11:24 a.m. April 2. Robbery reported.

WEAPONS

Flower Hill Way, 18400 block, 10:38 a.m. March 22. Weapon law violations.

Roundleaf Way, 9000 block, 6:34 p.m. March 19. Weapon law violations.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:06 p.m. March 27. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amity Cir., 8300 block, 5:21 a.m. March 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Booth St., 100 block, 6:05 a.m. March 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Boysenberry Way, 9900 block, 1:49 a.m. March 25. Larceny.

Brighton Dr., Unit block, 10:57 a.m. March 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bucksfield Rd., 100 block, 12:40 p.m. March 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 6:16 p.m. March 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carrington Hill Dr., 12500 block, 10:15 a.m. March 29. Larceny.

Chestnut St., 100 block, 1:03 p.m. March 25. Larceny.

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 5:40 p.m. March 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crabbs Branch Way, 16800 block, 2:07 p.m. March 25. Theft from building.

Darnestown Rd., 12100 block, 11:30 a.m. March 20. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. S., 16500 block, 2:16 p.m. March 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 6:18 p.m. March 31. Theft from building.

Medical Center Dr., 9900 block, 10:23 p.m. March 26. Theft from building.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19100 block, 12:12 a.m. March 26. Theft from building.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19900 block, 8:13 p.m. March 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Orchard Ridge Dr., 900 block, 11:54 a.m. March 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 7:58 p.m. March 21. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:19 p.m. March 24. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:48 p.m. March 24. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:04 p.m. April 1. Shoplifting.

Skidmore Blvd., 400 block, 1:57 p.m. March 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Snouffer School Rd., 8000 block, 8:35 a.m. March 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Snouffer School Rd., 8000 block, 10:50 a.m. March 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Snouffer School Rd., 8000 block, 4:50 a.m. April 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Stedwick Rd., 9900 block, 12:29 p.m. March 28. Theft from building.

Summit Ave. N., Unit block, 4:33 p.m. March 23. Theft from building.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9700 block, 7:03 p.m. March 25. Theft from building.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9800 block, 5:27 p.m. March 31. Shoplifting.

Wind River Lane, 900 block, 10:30 a.m. March 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Chelaberry Ct., 8100 block, 9:42 a.m. March 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Clopper Rd., 800 block, 12:45 p.m. March 31. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Game Preserve Rd., 10800 block, 11:10 p.m. March 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Quince Orchard Rd., 400 block, 8:10 a.m. March 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Rosewood Manor Lane, 7400 block, 10:19 a.m. April 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

St. Regis Way, 8400 block, 9:28 a.m. April 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Upshire Cir., 100 block, 3:58 p.m. March 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18700 block, 8:55 a.m. April 2. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carroll Ave., 7600 block, 8 p.m. March 17. Purse-snatching.

Eastern Ave., 6700 block, 3:36 p.m. March 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hodges Lane, 200 block, 2:14 a.m. March 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Holton Lane, 1300 block, 8:35 p.m. March 31. Purse-snatching.

Kansas Ave. NE, 6400 block, 11:29 a.m. March 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maple Ave., 7600 block, 10:06 a.m. March 12. Larceny.

Merrimac Dr., 900 block, 7:15 p.m. March 3. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, 3:10 a.m. April 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 5:12 p.m. March 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 9:21 a.m. March 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, 12:10 p.m. March 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 7400 block, 9:30 a.m. March 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Maple Ave., 7500 block, 7:37 a.m. March 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Westmoreland Ave., 6900 block, 11:01 p.m. March 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.