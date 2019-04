Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avery Rd., 15200 block, 7:36 p.m. April 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Blossom Dr., 600 block, 8:18 p.m. April 3. Larceny.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 10:37 p.m. April 1. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 4:35 p.m. April 4. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 1:42 p.m. April 6. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 12:29 p.m. April 7. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 2:41 p.m. April 8. Shoplifting.

Calhoun Pl., 7300 block, 11:32 a.m. April 2. Theft from building.

Congressional Lane, 100 block, 3:50 p.m. April 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Crooked Creek Dr., 700 block, 8 a.m. April 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Elgin Rd., 17700 block, 10:47 a.m. April 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fallsgrove Blvd., 100 block, 9:28 p.m. April 3. Larceny.

Fellowship Lane, 12200 block, 10:40 p.m. April 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hi Wood Dr., 14200 block, 2:35 p.m. April 7. Larceny.

Hurley Ave., 400 block, 1:10 p.m. April 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jonesville Rd., 18300 block, 12:15 p.m. April 5. Embezzlement.

Postoak Rd., 8800 block, 2:07 p.m. April 5. Theft from building.

Riding Loop Dr., 13900 block, 6:21 a.m. April 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 9:58 a.m. April 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 1:12 p.m. April 7. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 7:32 a.m. April 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 12:39 a.m. April 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 4:44 p.m. April 7. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 2:52 p.m. April 4. Shoplifting.

Seneca Rd., 15700 block, 4:20 p.m. April 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Seven Locks Rd., 11300 block, 3:52 p.m. April 5. Shoplifting.

Westmore Rd., 7400 block, 11:07 p.m. April 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 10:33 p.m. April 5. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Rd., 6900 block, 10:06 p.m. April 4. Shoplifting.

Baltimore St., 3900 block, 3:21 a.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltimore St., 3900 block, 9:06 a.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltimore St., 3900 block, 12:54 p.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 7:06 p.m. April 2. Shoplifting.

Cleveland St., 4000 block, 9:53 a.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Decatur Ave., 3300 block, 8:33 a.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:56 p.m. March 24. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 1:02 p.m. March 27. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 11:55 a.m. April 2. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:24 p.m. April 3. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:54 p.m. April 7. Shoplifting.

Dresden St., 4200 block, 8:36 a.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fairmont Ave., 4900 block, 2:52 p.m. April 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Falstone Ave., 4800 block, 11:08 a.m. March 28. Larceny.

Farragut Ave., 3800 block, 6:32 a.m. April 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Ave., 10100 block, 12:47 p.m. April 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenway Dr., 3300 block, 11:41 p.m. April 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hillridge Dr., 9900 block, 7:17 a.m. April 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Johnson Ave., 5600 block, 1:53 p.m. April 4. Larceny.

Kent St., 3100 block, 2:46 p.m. April 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lancaster Dr., 8600 block, 11:19 a.m. April 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lanier Dr., 8800 block, 4:08 p.m. April 5. Larceny.

Logan Dr., 9900 block, 1:55 p.m. April 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mac Arthur Blvd., 10500 block, 12:07 p.m. April 4. Theft from building.

Motor City Dr., 10400 block, 10:54 a.m. April 5. Larceny.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 1:44 p.m. April 4. Theft from building.

Osceola Rd., 5900 block, 8:17 p.m. April 4. Larceny.

Pollard Rd., 5500 block, 9:15 a.m. April 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pooks Hill Rd., 5200 block, 8:49 p.m. April 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

River Falls Dr., 7600 block, 3:46 p.m. April 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rock Run Dr., 10600 block, 5:36 p.m. April 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rockledge Dr., 6400 block, 3:43 p.m. April 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 11300 block, 3:25 p.m. April 1. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 10:08 a.m. March 29. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 7:04 p.m. April 3. Shoplifting.

Rose Ave., 900 block, 9:55 p.m. April 6. Theft from building.

Shagbark Ct., Unit block, 12:52 p.m. March 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Strathmore Hall St., 10300 block, 3:40 p.m. April 4. Larceny.

University Blvd. W., 3200 block, 11:19 p.m. April 3. Larceny.

University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 12:17 p.m. March 27. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 4300 block, 10:28 a.m. April 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Westbrook Lane, 4300 block, 9:29 a.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Westbrook Lane, 4400 block, 8:46 a.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Westbrook Lane, 4500 block, 7:39 a.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 1:44 p.m. April 4. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Chelsea Lane S., 4700 block, 6:53 a.m. April 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 1:12 a.m. March 9. Aggravated assault.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 6:51 p.m. April 2. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Georgia Ave., 9300 block, 6:44 p.m. April 7. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 3:24 p.m. March 28. Shoplifting.

Cameron St., 8500 block, 4:01 a.m. April 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 10:26 a.m. April 5. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 3:32 p.m. March 8. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 1:36 a.m. March 31. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 11:34 a.m. April 3. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 10100 block, 11:47 a.m. March 29. Theft from building.

Columbia Pike, 10700 block, 6:59 p.m. April 8. Shoplifting.

Cottrell Terr., 9700 block, 3:43 p.m. April 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Craiglawn Rd., 2900 block, 10:01 a.m. April 9. Larceny.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 2:10 p.m. March 29. Shoplifting.

Evans Dr., 2400 block, 6:46 a.m. April 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Evans Dr., 2600 block, 6:24 a.m. April 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fidler Lane, 1100 block, 2:46 p.m. March 22. Embezzlement.

Fidler Lane, 1100 block, 6:03 p.m. April 3. Stolen property.

Garland Ave., 8800 block, 5:55 p.m. April 6. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 2:45 p.m. April 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8400 block, 12:56 p.m. April 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8600 block, 8:06 p.m. April 5. Larceny.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 8:21 p.m. April 8. Purse-snatching.

Mansfield Rd., 400 block, 2:06 p.m. March 29. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 3:49 p.m. April 2. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 3:34 p.m. April 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 3:33 p.m. April 6. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 8:08 p.m. April 7. Larceny.

Oakview Dr., 1500 block, 11:29 a.m. April 1. Larceny.

Old Columbia Pike, 11900 block, 1:05 a.m. March 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ottawa Pl., 9000 block, 3:44 p.m. April 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pershing Dr., 800 block, 6:35 p.m. April 8. Theft from building.

Pickwick Village Way, 500 block, 7:53 a.m. April 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Piney Branch Rd., 8700 block, 1:49 p.m. March 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ramsey Ave., 8700 block, 1:47 p.m. April 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Robey Rd., 13900 block, 10:29 a.m. April 4. Larceny.

Stewart Lane, 11600 block, 9:37 p.m. April 4. Larceny.

Stirling Rd., 700 block, 12:30 p.m. April 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tech Rd., 12200 block, 10:24 a.m. April 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 11:15 p.m. April 5. Stolen property.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 9:28 p.m. April 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 6:09 p.m. April 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 2:03 p.m. March 24. Theft from building.

Woodmoor Dr., 100 block, 10:07 a.m. April 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cameron St., 8500 block, 11:23 a.m. April 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 6:31 p.m. April 2. Motor vehicle theft reported.

February Cir., 11500 block, 7:32 a.m. March 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Fenton St., 8100 block, 7:29 a.m. April 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Gregorio Dr., 800 block, 6:30 p.m. April 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 3:33 p.m. April 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

University Blvd. E., 700 block, 7:34 a.m. April 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Arctic Ave., 13300 block, 8:09 p.m. April 2. Aggravated assault.

Berry St., 12000 block, 2:54 p.m. April 2. Aggravated assault.

Ennalls Ave., 2500 block, 3:55 a.m. April 7. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 1:58 p.m. April 2. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 2:48 p.m. April 5. Robbery reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 15400 block, 3:46 p.m. April 4. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amherst Ave., 11500 block, 4:52 p.m. April 6. Larceny.

Amherst Ave., 11500 block, 8:45 p.m. April 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Arctic Ave., 13500 block, 8:33 a.m. April 3. Larceny.

Arctic Ave., 13500 block, 3:58 p.m. April 8. Larceny.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 8:23 p.m. April 1. Shoplifting.

Bauer Dr., 14600 block, 12:45 p.m. April 4. Theft from building.

Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 5:06 p.m. April 4. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 6:22 p.m. April 1. Shoplifting.

Deer Valley Terr., 15100 block, 10:34 a.m. April 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Elm Grove Cir., 1400 block, 9:33 a.m. April 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fairland Rd., 900 block, 7:15 a.m. March 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fairoak Dr., 11400 block, 9 p.m. April 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fern St., 11200 block, 3:51 a.m. April 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flack St., 12800 block, 2:48 p.m. April 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Gail St., 11600 block, 8:51 a.m. April 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 10800 block, 9:02 p.m. April 3. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 10900 block, 11:07 a.m. April 5. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 5:49 p.m. April 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 3:12 p.m. April 4. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 2:40 p.m. April 1. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 11:24 a.m. April 6. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 14300 block, 12:22 p.m. March 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenmont Cir., 2300 block, 9:49 p.m. April 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

London Lane, 14100 block, 6:49 a.m. April 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., 2800 block, 5:01 p.m. April 5. Theft from building.

Stoneyhurst St., 18800 block, 5:02 p.m. April 3. Larceny.

Stratford Manor Terr., 800 block, 8:51 a.m. March 29. Larceny.

University Blvd. W., 800 block, 4:20 p.m. April 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 2300 block, 1:46 p.m. April 7. Shoplifting.

University Blvd. W., 2800 block, 4:30 p.m. April 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:39 p.m. March 27. Purse-snatching.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:32 p.m. April 1. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:52 p.m. April 1. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:31 p.m. April 1. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:07 p.m. April 2. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:01 p.m. April 3. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:01 p.m. April 6. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:45 p.m. April 7. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:51 p.m. April 8. Shoplifting.

Weisman Rd., 2500 block, 9:09 p.m. March 29. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:13 p.m. April 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:57 a.m. April 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Weeping Willow Ct., 3300 block, 4:13 p.m. April 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Observation Ct., Unit block, 8:34 p.m. April 4. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Appledowre Cir., 20000 block, 1:52 p.m. April 5. Robbery reported.

Duhart Rd., 13500 block, 10:12 a.m. April 4. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Birdseye Dr., 18900 block, 3:49 p.m. April 5. Larceny.

Breezedale Lane, 19400 block, 6:50 p.m. April 4. Theft from building.

Brigadier Pl., 26000 block, 2:30 p.m. April 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Chrisman Hill Dr., 14500 block, 12:17 p.m. April 2. Embezzlement.

Diamond Hill Dr., 13100 block, 11 a.m. April 3. Larceny.

Found Stone Rd., 12700 block, 1:11 a.m. April 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:45 p.m. March 29. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:28 p.m. April 1. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:26 p.m. April 1. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:41 p.m. April 2. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:43 p.m. April 2. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:31 p.m. April 4. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 10:58 a.m. April 5. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:10 p.m. April 5. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:15 p.m. April 7. Shoplifting.

Hanson Rd., 24300 block, 9:10 a.m. April 7. Theft from building.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 7:19 p.m. March 27. Shoplifting.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 4:11 p.m. April 8. Shoplifting.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 10:42 a.m. April 2. Shoplifting.

Mill Pond Terr., 20300 block, 2:24 p.m. April 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Morning Star Dr., 11600 block, 12:08 a.m. April 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sibley Terr., 11200 block, 9:29 a.m. April 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Station St., 13500 block, 4:49 p.m. April 1. Theft from building.

Sweetgum Cir., 19900 block, 12:11 p.m. April 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wheatridge Terr., 12900 block, 7:50 p.m. April 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Summer Oak Dr., 11500 block, 1:02 p.m. March 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

King James Way, 17100 block, 5:37 p.m. April 5. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Montgomery Village Ave., 19300 block, 7:48 p.m. April 7. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Argosy Ct., Unit block, 8:56 a.m. April 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 4:40 p.m. March 31. Larceny.

Center Point Way, 700 block, 5:19 p.m. April 4. Shoplifting.

Clopper Rd., 700 block, 2:42 p.m. April 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cobbler Pl., 700 block, 6:33 p.m. April 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Contour Rd., 18300 block, 12:55 p.m. April 5. Theft from building.

Copley Pl., 300 block, 10:58 p.m. April 4. Theft from building.

Crown Park Ave., 100 block, 9:26 a.m. April 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Feathertree Way, 18300 block, 6:41 a.m. April 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flower Hill Way, 18200 block, 6:32 p.m. April 2. Purse-snatching.

Flower Hill Way, 18200 block, 4:32 p.m. April 3. Larceny.

Frederick Ave. S., Unit block, 10:50 p.m. April 3. Larceny.

Girard St., 400 block, 4:14 p.m. April 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Haymarket Pl., 9300 block, 3:58 p.m. April 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lime Kiln Ct., 8600 block, 9:14 a.m. April 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Market St. E., 300 block, 5:41 p.m. March 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Midsummer Cir., 200 block, 2:51 p.m. April 3. Larceny.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19200 block, 11:47 a.m. April 4. Theft from building.

Parkview Ave., 300 block, 7:23 p.m. April 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 11:16 p.m. April 4. Larceny.

Ridge Heights Dr., 19500 block, 6:05 p.m. April 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 9:33 p.m. April 4. Shoplifting.

Sandy Lake Cir., 9200 block, 8:49 p.m. April 4. Larceny.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 12:01 p.m. March 30. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 8:01 p.m. April 3. Shoplifting.

Timberbrook Lane, 100 block, 6:45 p.m. April 3. Larceny.

Trotters Ridge Lane, 800 block, 8:57 a.m. April 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Whirlwind Ct., 8100 block, 4:13 a.m. April 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodfield Rd., 18500 block, 5:31 p.m. April 8. Theft from building.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carroll Ave., 6900 block, 12:32 p.m. March 27. Larceny.

Flower Ave., 8500 block, 8:18 p.m. April 1. Larceny.

Hammond Ave., 8100 block, 3:52 p.m. April 1. Stolen property.

Heather Ave., 1000 block, 5:31 p.m. April 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Holly Ave., 7400 block, 10:20 p.m. April 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, 8:57 a.m. April 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.