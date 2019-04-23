Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULT

Braxfield Ct., 12200 block, 10:16 p.m. April 9. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Chapman Ave., 1700 block, 10:25 p.m. April 14. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Rd., 800 block, 11:18 p.m. April 13. Larceny.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 4:15 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.

Cedar Ridge Dr., 11400 block, 5:09 p.m. April 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Chapman Ave., 2100 block, 5:11 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting.

Gibbs St., 100 block, 4:24 p.m. April 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Goodfellow Way, 7700 block, 3:21 p.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 12:04 p.m. April 11. Shoplifting.

Keyport Terr., 7700 block, 1:33 p.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Majestic Way, 7700 block, 9:38 a.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Meadow Hall Dr., 200 block, 6:33 p.m. April 9. Theft from building.

Montgomery Ave. W., 200 block, 3:44 p.m. April 12. Larceny.

Reading Ave., 400 block, 9:34 a.m. April 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 8:41 p.m. April 15. Theft from building.

Research Blvd., 1600 block, 2:28 p.m. April 4. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 800 block, 11:03 a.m. April 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 2:27 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 4:24 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 6:47 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1400 block, 3:12 p.m. April 15. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 3:07 p.m. April 11. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 1700 block, 6:47 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 6:37 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting.

Somerville Dr., 15800 block, 7:31 a.m. April 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 4:10 p.m. April 11. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 1600 block, 8:51 a.m. April 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Great Falls Rd., 200 block, 4:44 a.m. April 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Somerville Dr., 15900 block, 10:31 p.m. April 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 8:56 a.m. April 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Auto Park Ave., 10400 block, 3:54 p.m. April 9. Larceny.

Auto Park Ave., 10400 block, 6:21 p.m. April 9. Theft from building.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 3:31 p.m. April 14. Shoplifting.

Bethesda Lane, 7100 block, 11:09 a.m. April 9. Shoplifting.

Bethesda Lane, 7100 block, 6:30 p.m. April 11. Shoplifting.

Chase Ave., 4600 block, 10:31 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cheltenham Dr., 4600 block, 7:28 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clearbrook Lane, 4300 block, 4:09 p.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cleveland St., 4000 block, 8:19 a.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 6400 block, 6:38 p.m. April 12. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 8:56 p.m. March 25. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:26 p.m. April 7. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:15 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:22 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:40 p.m. April 11. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 1:07 p.m. April 14. Shoplifting.

Eames Way, 6700 block, 12:53 p.m. April 16. Larceny.

Earlston Dr., 4900 block, 3:15 p.m. April 11. Larceny.

Executive Blvd., 6000 block, 3:59 p.m. April 10. Theft from building.

Fairfax Rd., 6600 block, 8:59 p.m. April 3. Theft from building.

Falls Rd., 9800 block, 5:17 p.m. April 8. Theft from building.

Farragut Ave., 3700 block, 4:20 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave., 10200 block, 10:46 a.m. April 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Geiger Ave., 3200 block, 6:08 p.m. April 11. Larceny.

Glenridge St., 4100 block, 8:25 p.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Highland Ave., 4500 block, 8:12 a.m. April 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Highland Ave., 4600 block, 7:54 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Highland Ave., 4600 block, 1:32 p.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

King Charles Way, 5100 block, 12:42 p.m. April 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

King Charles Way, 5200 block, 1:47 a.m. April 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mac Arthur Blvd., 10800 block, 11:48 a.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Merivale Rd., 4600 block, 12:54 a.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Motor City Dr., 10400 block, 5:40 p.m. April 9. Larceny.

Navarre Dr., 2800 block, 2:06 p.m. April 3. Larceny.

Norfolk Ave., 8000 block, 12:35 p.m. April 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Parklawn Dr., 11800 block, 6:35 p.m. April 10. Theft from building.

Patapsco Dr., 11400 block, 4:24 p.m. April 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ramsgate Rd., 6100 block, 3:14 p.m. April 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 9000 block, 5:52 p.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 10400 block, 4:49 a.m. April 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 11600 block, 1:50 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.

Sangamore Rd., 4700 block, 9:56 p.m. April 12. Shoplifting.

Summit Ave., 10100 block, 3:59 p.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Susanna Lane, 8700 block, 7:57 p.m. April 8. Larceny.

Thornwood Rd., 10100 block, 8:12 a.m. April 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Trade St., 11800 block, 12:16 a.m. April 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Trade St., 11800 block, 7:20 a.m. April 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Westbrook Lane, 4500 block, 2:13 p.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Westlake Terr., 7100 block, 2:22 p.m. April 5. Shoplifting.

Westlake Terr., 7100 block, 4:48 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting.

Westmoreland Cir., Unit block, 1:26 p.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wexford Dr., 4000 block, 7:32 a.m. April 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Willard Ave., 4700 block, 9:51 p.m. April 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 3:48 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 4:42 p.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 4:11 p.m. April 14. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 12:23 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 4:25 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 8100 block, 11:06 p.m. April 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Woodmont Ave., 7900 block, 6:48 p.m. April 8. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Chevy Chase Dr., 4700 block, 7:03 p.m. April 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blackburn Lane, 3900 block, 3:33 p.m. April 9. Larceny.

Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 11:06 a.m. April 10. Shoplifting.

Cameron St., 8700 block, 11:59 p.m. April 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 4:13 p.m. April 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 6:07 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 5:31 p.m. April 12. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 4:29 p.m. April 11. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 4:59 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8800 block, 8:03 p.m. April 11. Theft from building.

Discovery Pl., Unit block, 10:16 a.m. April 11. Theft from building.

Dixon Ave., 8300 block, 4:46 p.m. April 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 400 block, 11:51 p.m. April 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 3:34 p.m. April 6. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 6:29 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 7:34 p.m. April 12. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 11:04 a.m. April 2. Purse-snatching.

Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 6:28 p.m. April 12. Larceny.

Hampshire West Ct., 1400 block, 7:03 p.m. April 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hampton Hollow Dr., 3400 block, 6:23 p.m. April 13. Larceny.

Jesup Blair Dr., 900 block, 2:28 p.m. March 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Leslie St., 10200 block, 2:29 p.m. April 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Manchester Pl., Unit block, 9:45 a.m. April 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 6:56 p.m. April 4. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 6:26 p.m. April 14. Shoplifting.

Piney Branch Rd., 9300 block, 9:09 p.m. April 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Portland Rd., 10100 block, 12:29 p.m. April 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Reading Rd., 8700 block, 12:20 a.m. April 11. Larceny.

Tech Rd., 12200 block, 8:26 a.m. April 8. Larceny.

University Blvd. E., Unit block, 7:16 a.m. April 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Linton St., 9000 block, 5:38 p.m. April 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Tech Rd., 12000 block, 7:30 p.m. April 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Bantry Way, 3400 block, 5:20 p.m. April 15. Aggravated assault.

Bel Pre Rd., 3900 block, 9:11 p.m. April 12. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 4:31 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 1:31 p.m. April 11. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 2:53 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 7:56 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.

Brooke Meadow Lane, 3900 block, 6:16 p.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brookeville Rd., 4100 block, 1:17 p.m. April 12. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 8:14 a.m. April 11. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 1:49 p.m. April 14. Shoplifting.

Kersey Rd., 1000 block, 7:08 p.m. April 9. Larceny.

Leesborough Cir., 11600 block, 7:55 a.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 15500 block, 7:15 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., 1600 block, 7:46 a.m. April 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Randolph Rd., 1900 block, 10:03 p.m. April 10. Larceny.

Sullivan Ct., 13900 block, 11:38 a.m. April 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 1100 block, 3:12 p.m. April 11. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:46 a.m. April 8. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:53 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:45 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:53 a.m. April 11. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:12 p.m. April 12. Shoplifting.

Whispering Pines Dr., 3200 block, 10:07 p.m. April 11. Larceny.

Whispering Pines Dr., 3200 block, 2:38 a.m. April 12. Larceny.

Whispering Pines Dr., 3200 block, 8:14 p.m. April 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Windrush Lane, 1000 block, 10:28 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bluhill Rd., 12000 block, 6:14 p.m. April 9. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 5:28 p.m. April 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Brandermill Dr., 20300 block, 5:55 p.m. April 10. Aggravated assault.

Glen Willow Way, 18600 block, 10:49 a.m. April 10. Aggravated assault.

Mateny Rd., 18000 block, 6:19 p.m. March 18. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Century Blvd., 20000 block, 9:36 p.m. April 13. Robbery reported.

Cottage Garden Dr., 18000 block, 6:44 p.m. April 13. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aircraft Dr., 19900 block, 10:53 a.m. April 12. Larceny.

Bent Willow Cir., 18800 block, 8:35 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bent Willow Cir., 18800 block, 11:04 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 9:01 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 4:33 p.m. April 14. Shoplifting.

Clopper Rd., 14500 block, 8:03 a.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clopper Rd., 14600 block, 6:40 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clopper Rd., 14800 block, 9:59 a.m. April 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:18 p.m. April 12. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 11:21 a.m. April 13. Shoplifting.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 4:32 p.m. April 12. Shoplifting.

Great Park Cir., 12400 block, 3:30 p.m. April 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Great Park Cir., 12400 block, 5:43 p.m. April 14. Theft from building.

Grotto Lane, 19000 block, 11:44 a.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Halethorpe Lane, 20200 block, 8:47 p.m. April 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Halethorpe Lane, 20200 block, 11:51 p.m. April 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 12:18 p.m. April 5. Shoplifting.

Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 4:19 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.

Neelsville Church Rd., 11700 block, 4:01 p.m. April 5. Theft from building.

Turtle Rock Terr., 23000 block, 7:44 a.m. April 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Vista Ridge Rd., 25100 block, 5:30 p.m. April 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Whitechurch Ct., Unit block, 4:27 p.m. April 15. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Magnolia Park Pl., 12100 block, 8:15 p.m. April 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bobwhite Cir., 9100 block, 7:16 a.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cessna Ave., 7900 block, 8:44 a.m. April 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Coriander Dr., 7900 block, 12:18 p.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fern Hollow Way, 9500 block, 10:53 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 2:03 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.

Kentlands Blvd., 200 block, 10:20 p.m. April 14. Larceny.

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 3:17 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.

Midsummer Dr., 300 block, 6:17 p.m. April 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19000 block, 7:43 p.m. April 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nathans Pl., 18800 block, 12:36 p.m. April 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:13 p.m. April 7. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:33 p.m. April 7. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:39 p.m. April 9. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 8:09 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 800 block, 11:09 a.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 7:38 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 6:01 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting.

Summit Ave. N., 400 block, 7:46 p.m. April 9. Larceny.

Transhire Rd., 19500 block, 6:37 a.m. April 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Water St., 100 block, 3:02 a.m. April 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Watkins Mill Rd., 19200 block, 10:48 p.m. April 15. Theft from building.

Watkins Mill Rd. W., Unit block, 3:53 p.m. April 5. Larceny.

Welbeck Way, 8600 block, 3:49 p.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 4:32 p.m. April 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Frederick Ave. N., 900 block, 4:48 p.m. April 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Lost Knife Cir., 18200 block, 11:14 a.m. April 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Wheelwright Dr., 19900 block, 8:26 a.m. April 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Boyd Ave., 300 block, 9:56 a.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenside Dr., 7500 block, 11:26 a.m. April 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kansas Lane, 6400 block, 10:16 p.m. April 14. Larceny.

Montgomery Ave., Unit block, 3:07 p.m. April 10. Embezzlement.

New Hampshire Ave., 6500 block, 2:10 p.m. April 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, 9:20 a.m. April 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 7500 block, 12:30 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 11:53 a.m. April 13. Shoplifting.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 5:41 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting.