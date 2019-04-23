Braxfield Ct., 12200 block, 10:16 p.m. April 9. Aggravated assault.
Chapman Ave., 1700 block, 10:25 p.m. April 14. Robbery reported.
Baltimore Rd., 800 block, 11:18 p.m. April 13. Larceny.
Bou Ave., 5700 block, 4:15 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.
Cedar Ridge Dr., 11400 block, 5:09 p.m. April 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Chapman Ave., 2100 block, 5:11 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting.
Gibbs St., 100 block, 4:24 p.m. April 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Goodfellow Way, 7700 block, 3:21 p.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 12:04 p.m. April 11. Shoplifting.
Keyport Terr., 7700 block, 1:33 p.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Majestic Way, 7700 block, 9:38 a.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Meadow Hall Dr., 200 block, 6:33 p.m. April 9. Theft from building.
Montgomery Ave. W., 200 block, 3:44 p.m. April 12. Larceny.
Reading Ave., 400 block, 9:34 a.m. April 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Redland Blvd., 400 block, 8:41 p.m. April 15. Theft from building.
Research Blvd., 1600 block, 2:28 p.m. April 4. Theft from building.
Rockville Pike, 800 block, 11:03 a.m. April 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 2:27 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting.
Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 4:24 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting.
Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 6:47 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.
Rockville Pike, 1400 block, 3:12 p.m. April 15. Larceny.
Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 3:07 p.m. April 11. Larceny.
Rockville Pike, 1700 block, 6:47 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.
Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 6:37 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting.
Somerville Dr., 15800 block, 7:31 a.m. April 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 4:10 p.m. April 11. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 1600 block, 8:51 a.m. April 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Great Falls Rd., 200 block, 4:44 a.m. April 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Somerville Dr., 15900 block, 10:31 p.m. April 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Washington St. N., 200 block, 8:56 a.m. April 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Auto Park Ave., 10400 block, 3:54 p.m. April 9. Larceny.
Auto Park Ave., 10400 block, 6:21 p.m. April 9. Theft from building.
Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 3:31 p.m. April 14. Shoplifting.
Bethesda Lane, 7100 block, 11:09 a.m. April 9. Shoplifting.
Bethesda Lane, 7100 block, 6:30 p.m. April 11. Shoplifting.
Chase Ave., 4600 block, 10:31 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Cheltenham Dr., 4600 block, 7:28 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Clearbrook Lane, 4300 block, 4:09 p.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Cleveland St., 4000 block, 8:19 a.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Democracy Blvd., 6400 block, 6:38 p.m. April 12. Theft from building.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 8:56 p.m. March 25. Shoplifting.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:26 p.m. April 7. Shoplifting.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:15 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:22 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:40 p.m. April 11. Shoplifting.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 1:07 p.m. April 14. Shoplifting.
Eames Way, 6700 block, 12:53 p.m. April 16. Larceny.
Earlston Dr., 4900 block, 3:15 p.m. April 11. Larceny.
Executive Blvd., 6000 block, 3:59 p.m. April 10. Theft from building.
Fairfax Rd., 6600 block, 8:59 p.m. April 3. Theft from building.
Falls Rd., 9800 block, 5:17 p.m. April 8. Theft from building.
Farragut Ave., 3700 block, 4:20 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting.
Frederick Ave., 10200 block, 10:46 a.m. April 8. Theft from motor vehicle.
Geiger Ave., 3200 block, 6:08 p.m. April 11. Larceny.
Glenridge St., 4100 block, 8:25 p.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Highland Ave., 4500 block, 8:12 a.m. April 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Highland Ave., 4600 block, 7:54 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Highland Ave., 4600 block, 1:32 p.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
King Charles Way, 5100 block, 12:42 p.m. April 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
King Charles Way, 5200 block, 1:47 a.m. April 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Mac Arthur Blvd., 10800 block, 11:48 a.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Merivale Rd., 4600 block, 12:54 a.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.
Motor City Dr., 10400 block, 5:40 p.m. April 9. Larceny.
Navarre Dr., 2800 block, 2:06 p.m. April 3. Larceny.
Norfolk Ave., 8000 block, 12:35 p.m. April 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Parklawn Dr., 11800 block, 6:35 p.m. April 10. Theft from building.
Patapsco Dr., 11400 block, 4:24 p.m. April 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Ramsgate Rd., 6100 block, 3:14 p.m. April 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Rockville Pike, 9000 block, 5:52 p.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Rockville Pike, 10400 block, 4:49 a.m. April 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Rockville Pike, 11600 block, 1:50 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.
Sangamore Rd., 4700 block, 9:56 p.m. April 12. Shoplifting.
Summit Ave., 10100 block, 3:59 p.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Susanna Lane, 8700 block, 7:57 p.m. April 8. Larceny.
Thornwood Rd., 10100 block, 8:12 a.m. April 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Trade St., 11800 block, 12:16 a.m. April 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Trade St., 11800 block, 7:20 a.m. April 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Westbrook Lane, 4500 block, 2:13 p.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Westlake Terr., 7100 block, 2:22 p.m. April 5. Shoplifting.
Westlake Terr., 7100 block, 4:48 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting.
Westmoreland Cir., Unit block, 1:26 p.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Wexford Dr., 4000 block, 7:32 a.m. April 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Willard Ave., 4700 block, 9:51 p.m. April 8. Theft from motor vehicle.
Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 3:48 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting.
Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 4:42 p.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.
Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 4:11 p.m. April 14. Shoplifting.
Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 12:23 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting.
Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 4:25 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.
Wisconsin Ave., 8100 block, 11:06 p.m. April 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Woodmont Ave., 7900 block, 6:48 p.m. April 8. Theft from building.
Chevy Chase Dr., 4700 block, 7:03 p.m. April 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Blackburn Lane, 3900 block, 3:33 p.m. April 9. Larceny.
Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 11:06 a.m. April 10. Shoplifting.
Cameron St., 8700 block, 11:59 p.m. April 7. Theft from motor vehicle.
Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 4:13 p.m. April 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 6:07 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting.
Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 5:31 p.m. April 12. Shoplifting.
Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 4:29 p.m. April 11. Larceny.
Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 4:59 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting.
Colesville Rd., 8800 block, 8:03 p.m. April 11. Theft from building.
Discovery Pl., Unit block, 10:16 a.m. April 11. Theft from building.
Dixon Ave., 8300 block, 4:46 p.m. April 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Ellsworth Dr., 400 block, 11:51 p.m. April 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 3:34 p.m. April 6. Shoplifting.
Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 6:29 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting.
Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 7:34 p.m. April 12. Shoplifting.
Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 11:04 a.m. April 2. Purse-snatching.
Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 6:28 p.m. April 12. Larceny.
Hampshire West Ct., 1400 block, 7:03 p.m. April 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
Hampton Hollow Dr., 3400 block, 6:23 p.m. April 13. Larceny.
Jesup Blair Dr., 900 block, 2:28 p.m. March 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
Leslie St., 10200 block, 2:29 p.m. April 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
Manchester Pl., Unit block, 9:45 a.m. April 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 6:56 p.m. April 4. Shoplifting.
New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 6:26 p.m. April 14. Shoplifting.
Piney Branch Rd., 9300 block, 9:09 p.m. April 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Portland Rd., 10100 block, 12:29 p.m. April 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Reading Rd., 8700 block, 12:20 a.m. April 11. Larceny.
Tech Rd., 12200 block, 8:26 a.m. April 8. Larceny.
University Blvd. E., Unit block, 7:16 a.m. April 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Linton St., 9000 block, 5:38 p.m. April 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Tech Rd., 12000 block, 7:30 p.m. April 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Bantry Way, 3400 block, 5:20 p.m. April 15. Aggravated assault.
Bel Pre Rd., 3900 block, 9:11 p.m. April 12. Aggravated assault.
Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 4:31 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting.
Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 1:31 p.m. April 11. Shoplifting.
Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 2:53 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting.
Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 7:56 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.
Brooke Meadow Lane, 3900 block, 6:16 p.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Brookeville Rd., 4100 block, 1:17 p.m. April 12. Larceny.
Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 8:14 a.m. April 11. Shoplifting.
Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 1:49 p.m. April 14. Shoplifting.
Kersey Rd., 1000 block, 7:08 p.m. April 9. Larceny.
Leesborough Cir., 11600 block, 7:55 a.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 15500 block, 7:15 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Olney Sandy Spring Rd., 1600 block, 7:46 a.m. April 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Randolph Rd., 1900 block, 10:03 p.m. April 10. Larceny.
Sullivan Ct., 13900 block, 11:38 a.m. April 8. Theft from motor vehicle.
University Blvd. W., 1100 block, 3:12 p.m. April 11. Larceny.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:46 a.m. April 8. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:53 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:45 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:53 a.m. April 11. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:12 p.m. April 12. Shoplifting.
Whispering Pines Dr., 3200 block, 10:07 p.m. April 11. Larceny.
Whispering Pines Dr., 3200 block, 2:38 a.m. April 12. Larceny.
Whispering Pines Dr., 3200 block, 8:14 p.m. April 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Windrush Lane, 1000 block, 10:28 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Bluhill Rd., 12000 block, 6:14 p.m. April 9. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 5:28 p.m. April 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Brandermill Dr., 20300 block, 5:55 p.m. April 10. Aggravated assault.
Glen Willow Way, 18600 block, 10:49 a.m. April 10. Aggravated assault.
Mateny Rd., 18000 block, 6:19 p.m. March 18. Aggravated assault.
Century Blvd., 20000 block, 9:36 p.m. April 13. Robbery reported.
Cottage Garden Dr., 18000 block, 6:44 p.m. April 13. Robbery reported.
Aircraft Dr., 19900 block, 10:53 a.m. April 12. Larceny.
Bent Willow Cir., 18800 block, 8:35 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Bent Willow Cir., 18800 block, 11:04 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 9:01 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting.
Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 4:33 p.m. April 14. Shoplifting.
Clopper Rd., 14500 block, 8:03 a.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.
Clopper Rd., 14600 block, 6:40 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Clopper Rd., 14800 block, 9:59 a.m. April 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:18 p.m. April 12. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 11:21 a.m. April 13. Shoplifting.
Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 4:32 p.m. April 12. Shoplifting.
Great Park Cir., 12400 block, 3:30 p.m. April 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Great Park Cir., 12400 block, 5:43 p.m. April 14. Theft from building.
Grotto Lane, 19000 block, 11:44 a.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.
Halethorpe Lane, 20200 block, 8:47 p.m. April 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Halethorpe Lane, 20200 block, 11:51 p.m. April 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 12:18 p.m. April 5. Shoplifting.
Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 4:19 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.
Neelsville Church Rd., 11700 block, 4:01 p.m. April 5. Theft from building.
Turtle Rock Terr., 23000 block, 7:44 a.m. April 7. Theft from motor vehicle.
Vista Ridge Rd., 25100 block, 5:30 p.m. April 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Whitechurch Ct., Unit block, 4:27 p.m. April 15. Larceny.
Magnolia Park Pl., 12100 block, 8:15 p.m. April 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Bobwhite Cir., 9100 block, 7:16 a.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.
Cessna Ave., 7900 block, 8:44 a.m. April 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Coriander Dr., 7900 block, 12:18 p.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Fern Hollow Way, 9500 block, 10:53 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 2:03 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.
Kentlands Blvd., 200 block, 10:20 p.m. April 14. Larceny.
Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 3:17 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.
Midsummer Dr., 300 block, 6:17 p.m. April 8. Theft from motor vehicle.
Montgomery Village Ave., 19000 block, 7:43 p.m. April 8. Theft from motor vehicle.
Nathans Pl., 18800 block, 12:36 p.m. April 8. Theft from motor vehicle.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:13 p.m. April 7. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:33 p.m. April 7. Theft from building.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:39 p.m. April 9. Larceny.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 8:09 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 800 block, 11:09 a.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 7:38 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting.
Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 6:01 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting.
Summit Ave. N., 400 block, 7:46 p.m. April 9. Larceny.
Transhire Rd., 19500 block, 6:37 a.m. April 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
Water St., 100 block, 3:02 a.m. April 8. Theft from motor vehicle.
Watkins Mill Rd., 19200 block, 10:48 p.m. April 15. Theft from building.
Watkins Mill Rd. W., Unit block, 3:53 p.m. April 5. Larceny.
Welbeck Way, 8600 block, 3:49 p.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 4:32 p.m. April 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Frederick Ave. N., 900 block, 4:48 p.m. April 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Lost Knife Cir., 18200 block, 11:14 a.m. April 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Wheelwright Dr., 19900 block, 8:26 a.m. April 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Boyd Ave., 300 block, 9:56 a.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Glenside Dr., 7500 block, 11:26 a.m. April 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
Kansas Lane, 6400 block, 10:16 p.m. April 14. Larceny.
Montgomery Ave., Unit block, 3:07 p.m. April 10. Embezzlement.
New Hampshire Ave., 6500 block, 2:10 p.m. April 6. Theft from motor vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, 9:20 a.m. April 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.
New Hampshire Ave., 7500 block, 12:30 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting.
New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 11:53 a.m. April 13. Shoplifting.
University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 5:41 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting.