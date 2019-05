Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

District 1

Rockville Station

ASSAULTS

Gude Dr. E., 600 block, 9:13 p.m. April 21. Aggravated assault.

Higgins Pl., 1100 block, 8:04 a.m. April 17. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Shady Grove Rd., 16100 block, 3:32 p.m. April 12. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Frederick Rd., 15100 block, 2:36 p.m. April 22. Larceny.

Gramercy Blvd., 8000 block, 9:38 a.m. April 22. Theft from building.

Grandin Ave., 700 block, 12:23 p.m. April 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 5:06 p.m. April 22. Theft from building.

Hungerford Dr., 500 block, 4:30 p.m. April 18. Theft from building.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 1:52 p.m. April 16. Shoplifting.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 4:06 p.m. April 20. Shoplifting.

Jefferson St. E., 1800 block, 12:09 p.m. April 17. Larceny.

King Farm Blvd., 700 block, 3:39 p.m. April 16. Theft from building.

Lake Potomac Dr., 11700 block, 12:17 p.m. April 19. Theft from building.

Mannakee St., Unit block, 10 a.m. April 17. Theft from building.

Pebble Brook Lane, 10800 block, 8:56 a.m. April 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Quince Orchard Rd., 15800 block, 5:02 p.m. April 16. Theft from building.

Regency Dr., 11500 block, 5:16 p.m. April 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Research Blvd., 1700 block, 4:44 p.m. April 16. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 200 block, 5:21 p.m. April 18. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 800 block, 5:04 p.m. April 17. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 7:57 p.m. April 18. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 11:23 a.m. April 20. Theft from building.

Taylor Ave., 300 block, 7:08 p.m. April 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 1600 block, 7:58 a.m. April 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Veirs Mill Rd., 2200 block, 10:46 a.m. April 20. Larceny.

First St., 1000 block, 7:51 a.m. April 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Baltimore Rd., 400 block, 8:52 a.m. April 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Montgomery Ave. W., 1200 block, 1:26 p.m. April 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Old Dover Rd., 14900 block, 4:02 p.m. April 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 1300 block, 8:57 a.m. April 21. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

ASSAULTS

Parklawn Terr., 5100 block, 4:54 a.m. April 21. Aggravated assault.

WEAPON

Capitol View Ave., 9800 block, 8:42 a.m. April 21. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blaine Dr., 2700 block, 2:23 p.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Boiling Brook Pkwy., 4800 block, 1:56 p.m. April 22. Larceny.

Bradley Blvd., 4900 block, 8:32 a.m. April 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Campbell Dr., 9800 block, 5:57 p.m. April 20. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 8100 block, 5:10 p.m. April 19. Theft from building.

Davenport Terr., 6100 block, 3:18 p.m. April 16. Larceny.

Democracy Blvd., 6700 block, 2:15 p.m. April 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:01 p.m. April 12. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:29 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:03 p.m. April 18. Shoplifting.

Dupont Ave., 3600 block, 3:56 p.m. April 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elm St., 4900 block, 6:14 p.m. April 15. Theft from building.

Frederick Ave., 10200 block, 5:20 p.m. April 16. Theft from building.

Gainsborough Rd., 10600 block, 11:20 a.m. April 15. Larceny.

Grosvenor Pl., 10100 block, 7:14 p.m. April 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grubb Rd., 8300 block, 9:41 p.m. April 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Highland Ave., 4600 block, 9:42 a.m. April 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Luxemburg St., 5700 block, 9:41 a.m. April 19. Theft from building.

Meadow Lane, 7000 block, 3:19 p.m. April 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montrose Ave., 10600 block, 11:37 a.m. April 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nicholson Ct., 5000 block, 9:15 a.m. April 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oak Lane, 7400 block, 10:26 a.m. April 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 7600 block, 4:58 p.m. April 12. Larceny.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10200 block, 10:49 a.m. April 18. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 6:52 p.m. April 14. Shoplifting.

Osceola Ct., 5800 block, 6:41 p.m. April 16. Larceny.

Prospect St., 4000 block, 2:23 p.m. April 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

River Rd., 5200 block, 7:51 p.m. April 19. Theft from building.

River Rd., 10100 block, 4:29 p.m. April 20. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 10400 block, 8:40 p.m. April 18. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 11300 block, 5:37 p.m. April 16. Shoplifting.

Rosemary Hills Dr., 1900 block, 8:55 a.m. April 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rosemont Dr., 11000 block, 8:33 a.m. April 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

St. Elmo Ave., 4900 block, 5:11 p.m. April 17. Embezzlement.

Stillwater Ave., 11000 block, 10:56 a.m. April 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sugarbush Lane, 5600 block, 9:10 p.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tilden Lane, 7000 block, 8:27 a.m. April 23. Larceny.

Washington Ave., 2600 block, 10:38 a.m. April 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1900 block, 11:27 a.m. April 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 4200 block, 10:31 p.m. April 18. Theft from building.

West Hwy. E., 4300 block, 8:30 a.m. April 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Westbard Ave., 5400 block, 1:25 p.m. April 5. Shoplifting.

Wheatley St., 10500 block, 12:58 p.m. April 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wheatley St., 10600 block, 5:07 p.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wheatley St., 10600 block, 7:54 p.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Whitley Park Terr., 5400 block, 1:05 p.m. April 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wickshire Way, 10900 block, 6:34 p.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 7300 block, 12:50 p.m. April 5. Theft from building.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

ASSAULTS

Carter House Way, 13800 block, 12:30 a.m. April 18. Aggravated assault.

Featherwood Dr., 12300 block, 11:56 p.m. April 19. Aggravated assault.

Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 3 a.m. April 21. Aggravated assault.

11th Ave., 8400 block, 10:17 p.m. April 16. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 11:10 p.m. April 17. Robbery reported.

Featherwood St., 1600 block, 6:25 p.m. April 16. Robbery reported.

WEAPONS

Harlequin Terr., 2000 block, 8:30 a.m. April 5. Weapon law violations.

University Blvd. E., 800 block, 5:14 p.m. April 21. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blair Mill Way, 8000 block, 1:01 p.m. April 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Briggs Chaney Rd., 3000 block, 10:40 a.m. April 8. Shoplifting.

Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 2:11 p.m. April 17. Shoplifting.

Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 2:11 p.m. April 17. Theft from building.

Cameron St., 8500 block, 12:45 a.m. April 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Canberra St., 3400 block, 3:24 p.m. April 17. Larceny.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 9:03 p.m. April 19. Larceny.

Chilton Dr., 1300 block, 1:01 p.m. April 17. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 4:31 p.m. April 19. Theft from building.

Colgate Way, 13600 block, 12:23 p.m. April 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dixon Ave., 8200 block, 6:36 p.m. April 18. Larceny.

Eastern Ave., 7600 block, 5:43 p.m. April 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 700 block, 4:18 p.m. April 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 12:36 p.m. April 15. Theft from building.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 6:06 p.m. April 17. Theft from building.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 6:22 p.m. April 19. Shoplifting.

Fenton St., 8400 block, 1:01 p.m. April 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 12:35 a.m. April 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 3:10 p.m. April 14. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 5:48 p.m. April 19. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 9500 block, 6:45 p.m. April 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Homestead Dr., 2400 block, 9:22 a.m. April 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Loma St., 2600 block, 11:39 a.m. April 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Montclair Dr., 12600 block, 7:07 a.m. April 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 6:37 p.m. April 19. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 7:03 p.m. April 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 7:01 p.m. April 20. Larceny.

Ramsey Ave., 8400 block, 12:19 a.m. April 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Stateside Dr., 1400 block, 5:40 p.m. April 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sudbury Rd., 9300 block, 12:38 a.m. April 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 4:25 p.m. April 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1100 block, 4:01 p.m. April 14. Larceny.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 2:54 p.m. April 18. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 2:03 a.m. April 20. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 1300 block, 7:19 p.m. April 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

District 4

Wheaton Station

ROBBERIES

Eaglewood Ct., 12000 block, 10:53 p.m. April 18. Robbery reported.

Oriental St., 13300 block, 2:36 p.m. April 20. Robbery reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:07 p.m. April 16. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Newport Mill Rd., 11300 block, 11:27 a.m. April 12. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Andrew Ct., 11900 block, 7:19 a.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ashbourne Pl., 18700 block, 11:30 p.m. April 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Camellia Dr., 12800 block, 11:56 a.m. April 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 13500 block, 3:53 p.m. April 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 7:40 p.m. April 22. Shoplifting.

Ennalls Ave., 2400 block, 1:21 a.m. April 19. Larceny.

Ennalls Ave., 2400 block, 1:15 p.m. April 21. Theft from building.

Ennalls Ave., 2500 block, 2:14 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 10:05 a.m. April 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 2:11 p.m. April 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 4:47 a.m. April 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 3:28 p.m. April 13. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 14100 block, 4:16 p.m. April 20. Shoplifting.

Glasgow Dr., 4700 block, 11:20 a.m. April 9. Larceny.

Harris Ave., 2900 block, 6:09 a.m. April 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Heathfield Rd., 14100 block, 7:07 a.m. April 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Janet Rd., 3300 block, 3:46 p.m. April 18. Larceny.

Marksman Cir., 18100 block, 11:53 a.m. April 17. Larceny.

Middlevale Terr., 1800 block, 4 p.m. April 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pond Rd., 17900 block, 3:59 p.m. April 20. Larceny.

Rolling Meadow Way, 18000 block, 9:51 a.m. April 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Spartan Rd., 3200 block, 4:54 p.m. April 14. Larceny.

Spartan Rd., 3300 block, 3:49 p.m. April 20. Shoplifting.

Torrance Dr., 10700 block, 2:18 p.m. April 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 2300 block, 3:38 p.m. April 17. Purse-snatching.

Valleywood Dr., 12300 block, 12:39 p.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:06 a.m. April 10. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:51 a.m. April 12. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:35 a.m. April 14. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:29 p.m. April 15. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:40 p.m. April 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:23 a.m. April 17. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:11 a.m. April 17. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:46 p.m. April 18. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:38 a.m. April 19. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:51 p.m. April 20. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 8:26 p.m. April 21. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clay St., 3300 block, 8:46 a.m. April 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Vinton Terr., 12400 block, 9:29 a.m. April 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

ASSAULTS

Jump Dr., 14000 block, 7:04 p.m. April 15. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Ridge Manor Terr., 10100 block, 11:41 a.m. April 19. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aldburg Way, 11500 block, 11:24 a.m. April 17. Larceny.

Blue Jay Way, Unit block, 10:14 a.m. April 18. Larceny.

Century Blvd., 19800 block, 11:22 a.m. April 18. Shoplifting.

Clopper Rd., 14600 block, 3:47 a.m. April 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Clopper Rd., 14800 block, 7:29 a.m. April 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Conrad Ct., 25200 block, 1:46 p.m. April 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:41 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:59 p.m. April 11. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:34 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.

Grotto Lane, 19100 block, 7:24 a.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kigger Jack Lane, 11800 block, 10:51 a.m. April 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mateny Rd., 18000 block, 8:54 p.m. April 16. Shoplifting.

Mateny Rd., 18000 block, 10:27 a.m. April 17. Shoplifting.

Staffordshire Dr., 20500 block, 7:43 a.m. April 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Clopper Rd., 14600 block, 12:28 p.m. April 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

ASSAULTS

Bramble Bush Ct., 9100 block, 8:20 a.m. April 23. Aggravated assault.

Club Lake Rd., 19600 block, 8:47 p.m. April 12. Aggravated assault.

Frederick Ave. N., 200 block, 6:50 p.m. April 13. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 11:30 p.m. April 19. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amboy Rd., 9400 block, 4:22 p.m. April 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Autumn View Dr., 100 block, 10:11 a.m. April 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bostwick Lane, 400 block, 1:12 p.m. April 16. Larceny.

Chestnut St., 16600 block, 8:45 a.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Church Gate Lane, 200 block, 12:28 p.m. April 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clopper Rd., 700 block, 7:14 a.m. April 20. Larceny.

Copley Pl., 300 block, 8:18 p.m. April 15. Theft from building.

Coral Reef Dr., 500 block, 10:39 a.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flower Hill Way, 18200 block, 4:05 p.m. April 18. Larceny.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 11:18 a.m. April 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Grackle Way, 18500 block, 7:40 p.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hellingly Pl., 10000 block, 7:36 p.m. April 22. Theft from building.

Lindbergh Dr., 7400 block, 10:21 p.m. April 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Longmeadow Dr., Unit block, 10:21 a.m. April 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Midline Ct., Unit block, 11:47 a.m. April 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Millstream Dr., 10200 block, 3:29 p.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mirrasou Lane, Unit block, 9:30 a.m. April 18. Larceny.

Palmtree Dr., 400 block, 10:34 a.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Perry Pkwy., 200 block, 12:21 p.m. April 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Red Kiln Ct., Unit block, 8:46 a.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Reprise Terr., 15400 block, 10:23 a.m. April 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rothbury Lane, 20100 block, 10:29 p.m. April 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 8:34 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:25 p.m. April 15. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 7:20 p.m. April 16. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:53 p.m. April 19. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:08 p.m. April 19. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:02 p.m. April 20. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 800 block, 8:17 a.m. April 14. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 900 block, 10:19 a.m. April 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Snouffer School Rd., 8000 block, 12:52 p.m. April 16. Larceny.

Summit Ave. N., 400 block, 9:35 a.m. April 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tiffany Dr., 700 block, 8:21 a.m. April 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Vineyard Haven Dr., 9300 block, 1:43 p.m. April 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Muncaster Rd., 18600 block, 3:06 p.m. April 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Shady Grove Rd., 16400 block, 6:55 p.m. April 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ROBBERY

Kennewick Ave., 8100 block, 6 a.m. April 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elm Ave., 600 block, 8:28 p.m. April 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Glenside Dr., 7400 block, 6:22 a.m. April 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 8:55 p.m. April 20. Purse-snatching.

University Blvd. E., 1100 block, 3:42 p.m. April 19. Theft from building.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 12:04 p.m. April 19. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, 1:21 a.m. April 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.