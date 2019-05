Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blandford St., 600 block, 10:18 a.m. April 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 3:38 p.m. April 25. Shoplifting.

Brice Rd., 800 block, 2:57 a.m. April 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carter Rd., 800 block, 2:42 p.m. April 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Blossom Lane, 15700 block, 9:41 a.m. April 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Blossom Pl., 12000 block, 9:30 a.m. April 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 15900 block, 11:01 p.m. April 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hardy Pl., 200 block, 7:14 a.m. April 25. Theft from building.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 5:58 p.m. April 24. Theft from building.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 6:13 p.m. April 26. Larceny.

Masonwood Dr., 15300 block, 9:31 p.m. April 22. Larceny.

Monroe St., 600 block, 11:28 p.m. April 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Monroe St., 700 block, 5:13 p.m. April 23. Larceny.

Piccard Dr., 1300 block, 12:15 p.m. April 26. Theft from building.

Randolph Rd., 5300 block, 9:54 a.m. April 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 10:21 p.m. April 26. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 1:24 p.m. April 27. Larceny.

Taft Ct., Unit block, 10:28 p.m. April 27. Larceny.

Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 3:52 p.m. April 23. Theft from building.

Westmore Rd., 7400 block, 7:27 p.m. April 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wootton Oaks Ct., 100 block, 4:44 p.m. April 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Blandford St., 400 block, 9:47 a.m. April 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Piccard Dr., 1300 block, 8:59 a.m. April 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Rockville Pike, 1100 block, 5:05 p.m. April 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

Parklawn Dr., 11700 block, 4:09 p.m. April 27. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barroll Lane, 9500 block, 12:08 p.m. April 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 8:27 p.m. April 11. Shoplifting.

Blackistone Rd., 5400 block, 10:25 a.m. April 25. Larceny.

Commonwealth Dr., 11400 block, 5:21 p.m. April 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 9700 block, 10:16 a.m. April 24. Larceny.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 1:29 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:43 p.m. April 20. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, noon April 23. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:40 p.m. April 25. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 2:24 p.m. April 27. Shoplifting.

Falls Bridge Lane, 9300 block, 2:01 p.m. April 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ferndale St., 3200 block, 10:27 p.m. April 23. Larceny.

Motor City Dr., 10400 block, 9:22 a.m. April 23. Larceny.

Nicholson Lane, 5400 block, 5:35 p.m. April 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Norfolk Ave., 7700 block, 8:58 p.m. April 22. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 4:04 p.m. April 24. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11800 block, 9:31 p.m. April 26. Larceny.

Pooks Hill Rd., 5200 block, 9:19 a.m. April 22. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 3:39 p.m. April 27. Shoplifting.

Rosemary Hills Dr., 1900 block, 9:20 a.m. April 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stoneybrook Dr., 10000 block, 2:13 p.m. April 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thornapple St., 3400 block, 5:45 p.m. April 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 3:31 p.m. April 25. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7400 block, 3:35 p.m. April 24. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 8300 block, 8:15 a.m. April 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodmont Ave., 7200 block, 10:07 a.m. April 26. Shoplifting.

Woodmont Ave., 8100 block, 12:59 p.m. April 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Old Columbia Pike, 15500 block, 1:32 a.m. April 27. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 11:55 a.m. April 27. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Andrew Dr., 13100 block, 6:51 p.m. April 22. Larceny.

Bennington Dr., 600 block, 1:19 a.m. April 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brantford Ave., 1000 block, 8:03 a.m. April 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 12:43 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting.

Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 1:12 p.m. April 15. Larceny.

Cameron St., 8600 block, 2:29 p.m. April 20. Theft from building.

Dixon Ave., 8200 block, 11:22 a.m. April 23. Larceny.

Edgewood Ave., 10200 block, 12:48 p.m. April 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eldrid Dr., 300 block, 7:58 a.m. April 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 12:52 p.m. April 16. Larceny.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 4:09 p.m. April 23. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 1:56 p.m. April 26. Shoplifting.

Fairland Rd., 3100 block, 4:36 p.m. April 25. Larceny.

Fenton St., 8500 block, 9:30 p.m. April 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Flower Ave., 8200 block, 9:56 p.m. April 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 3:02 a.m. April 25. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8500 block, 5:51 p.m. April 21. Larceny.

Grace Church Rd., 1500 block, 9:54 a.m. April 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grace Church Rd., 1500 block, 9:47 p.m. April 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hunters Gate Ct., Unit block, 11:15 a.m. April 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Maple St., 12700 block, 2:15 p.m. April 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 12:03 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 9:26 a.m. April 15. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 12:33 p.m. April 22. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 7:37 p.m. April 24. Theft from building.

Northampton Dr., 900 block, 8:42 a.m. April 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 5:50 p.m. March 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 10:40 a.m. April 24. Larceny.

Portland Rd., 10100 block, 11:42 a.m. April 20. Larceny.

Roeder Rd., 700 block, 5:21 p.m. April 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rosemere Ave., 800 block, 6:53 p.m. April 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sligo Creek Pkwy., 9000 block, 8:45 a.m. April 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Timberwood Ave., Unit block, 8:16 a.m. April 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Valley Brook Dr., 200 block, 3:31 p.m. April 26. Theft from building.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 12:45 p.m. April 19. Larceny.

Wayne Ave., 1100 block, 6:31 a.m. April 26. Larceny.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 7:11 p.m. April 25. Theft from building.

Wilmer St., 9300 block, 8:38 a.m. April 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clifton Rd., 13200 block, 8:13 p.m. April 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 12:54 p.m. April 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.

First Ave., 9000 block, 6:46 a.m. April 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

McMahon Rd., 3100 block, 9:38 p.m. April 11. Aggravated assault.

Whispering Pines Dr., 3100 block, 5:29 p.m. April 26. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Whispering Pines Ct., 14100 block, 12:08 a.m. April 24. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bel Pre Rd., 2400 block, 3:36 p.m. April 25. Theft from building.

Bel Pre Rd., 3900 block, 3:43 a.m. April 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Briggs Rd., 2100 block, 8:13 a.m. April 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cabinwood Dr., 13100 block, 10:43 p.m. April 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Catalina Terr., 11400 block, 9:52 a.m. April 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clay St., 3300 block, 4:50 p.m. April 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cloverly Forest Dr., 300 block, 5:44 p.m. April 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 17800 block, 3:26 p.m. April 21. Theft from building.

Lockdale Rd., 13700 block, 10:45 a.m. April 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Middlevale Lane, 12900 block, 4:54 p.m. April 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rainbow Dr., 1100 block, 10:06 a.m. April 27. Larceny.

Randolph Rd., 1900 block, 2:04 a.m. April 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sherrie Lane, 11400 block, 2:26 a.m. April 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:32 p.m. April 20. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:59 a.m. April 22. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:33 p.m. April 24. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:02 p.m. April 24. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:53 p.m. April 25. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:33 p.m. April 27. Shoplifting.

Village Center Dr., 18200 block, 5:53 p.m. April 22. Shoplifting.

Vinton Terr., 12400 block, 7:17 a.m. April 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Windmill Lane, 600 block, 7:18 p.m. April 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Winter Morning Way, 2600 block, 1:24 p.m. April 18. Larceny.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ROBBERIES

Crystal Rock Dr., 19500 block, 11:51 p.m. April 27. Robbery reported.

Gunners Branch Rd., 19500 block, 4:22 p.m. April 23. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Central Park Cir., 18000 block, 6:24 p.m. April 27. Larceny.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 2:04 p.m. April 24. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 2:52 p.m. April 25. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 3:57 p.m. April 27. Shoplifting.

Drumcastle Terr., 11600 block, 9:17 a.m. April 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:18 p.m. April 10. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:03 p.m. April 18. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 11:34 a.m. April 24. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 9:51 a.m. April 26. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:11 p.m. April 27. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 21000 block, 2 p.m. April 22. Larceny.

Great Park Cir., 12400 block, 7:21 p.m. April 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hawks Nest Lane, 12500 block, 5:46 a.m. April 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Meadow Mist Rd., 22900 block, 9:04 a.m. April 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Observation Ct., Unit block, 7:53 p.m. April 26. Theft from building.

Skylark Rd., 12100 block, 8:30 a.m. April 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sweet Shrub Dr., 22700 block, 10:47 p.m. April 21. Theft from building.

Tall Pines Dr., 11600 block, 2:11 p.m. April 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisteria Dr., 13000 block, 4:15 p.m. April 23. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Scottsbury Terr., 11400 block, 11:34 a.m. April 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Sweetspire Dr., 22400 block, 4:04 p.m. April 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Wonderland Way, 13100 block, 1:10 a.m. April 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Summit Ave. N., 300 block, 9:33 p.m. April 24. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barnsfield Ct., 100 block, 8:54 a.m. April 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bralan Ct., Unit block, 10:36 a.m. April 24. Theft from building.

Brookes Ave., Unit block, 3:36 p.m. April 22. Larceny.

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 5:04 p.m. April 25. Theft from building.

Chestertown St., 100 block, 8:11 a.m. April 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chestertown St., 100 block, 9:36 a.m. April 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 12:15 p.m. April 24. Larceny.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 4:15 p.m. April 25. Shoplifting.

Contour Rd., 18300 block, 9:23 p.m. April 25. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 10 a.m. April 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Garth Terr., 100 block, 7:22 a.m. April 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glendower Rd., 18900 block, 11:20 a.m. April 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Grover Rd., 9500 block, 4:46 p.m. April 23. Larceny.

Kent Oaks Way, 400 block, 11:33 a.m. April 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kent Oaks Way, 500 block, 6:29 p.m. April 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kent Oaks Way, 600 block, 2:31 p.m. April 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kent Oaks Way, 600 block, 3:45 p.m. April 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lazy Hollow Dr., 100 block, 8:23 p.m. April 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

McDonald Chapel Dr., 12100 block, 1:07 p.m. April 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19100 block, 10:13 a.m. April 23. Theft from building.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 4:40 p.m. April 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:18 p.m. April 18. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:43 p.m. April 24. Shoplifting.

Solitaire Ct., Unit block, 10:56 a.m. April 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Teachers Way, Unit block, 5:27 p.m. April 23. Larceny.

Tiffany Ct., 700 block, 7:52 a.m. April 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Timberbrook Lane, 100 block, 4:36 p.m. April 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Timberbrook Lane, 100 block, 7:24 p.m. April 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Watkins Mill Rd., 19000 block, 6:17 p.m. April 27. Larceny.

Winter Walk Dr., 200 block, 11:40 a.m. April 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Hellingly Pl., 9700 block, 12:04 p.m. April 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Quince Orchard Rd., 400 block, 7:43 p.m. April 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Ridgeline Dr., 10000 block, 2:12 p.m. April 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Shady Grove Rd., 16400 block, 11:39 a.m. April 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Eastern Ave., 6600 block, 3:41 p.m. April 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Garland Ave., 7200 block, 12:43 p.m. April 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Merrimac Dr., 900 block, 4:57 p.m. April 23. Shoplifting.

Park Ave., 200 block, 11:57 p.m. April 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.