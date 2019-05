Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Potomac Valley Rd., 1200 block, 9:27 p.m. April 28. Aggravated assault.

Vandegrift Ave., 5800 block, 6:39 p.m. May 4. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Baltimore Rd., 2000 block, 3:46 p.m. May 2. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 6:35 p.m. April 26. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 7:43 p.m. May 4. Shoplifting.

Brice Rd., 800 block, 5:46 p.m. April 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

C, 22200 block, 12:15 p.m. May 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chapman Ave., 1700 block, 4:39 p.m. May 6. Larceny.

Colonial Ct., Unit block, 2:32 p.m. April 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Deer Lake Rd., 16100 block, 5:57 p.m. May 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fall River Lane, 9100 block, 11:57 a.m. May 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Falls Rd., 12600 block, 6:38 p.m. April 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Falls Rd., 12600 block, 2:12 p.m. April 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Falls Rd., 12800 block, 5:43 p.m. April 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fisher Ave., 19700 block, 10:04 a.m. April 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Grande Vista Dr., 16500 block, 12:23 p.m. May 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Granite Ridge Dr., 12600 block, 3:35 p.m. May 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Henslowe Dr., 2400 block, 7:59 p.m. April 30. Theft from building.

Ironforge Ct., 7700 block, 7:03 p.m. April 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ironforge Ct., 7700 block, 11:09 a.m. April 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 6:24 p.m. May 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 12:26 p.m. May 5. Shoplifting.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 4:23 p.m. May 5. Theft from building.

Kennon Ct., 1000 block, 6:57 a.m. May 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

McLane Ct., 400 block, 12:58 p.m. April 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Monroe St., 700 block, 8:13 a.m. April 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Monroe St., Unit block, 4:22 p.m. April 29. Larceny.

Park Rd., 200 block, 1:25 p.m. April 30. Shoplifting.

Parklawn Dr., 12000 block, 1:01 p.m. April 26. Larceny.

Rockcrest Cir., Unit block, 9:39 p.m. May 5. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 200 block, 7:01 p.m. April 29. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 4:56 p.m. April 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 4:15 p.m. April 30. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 6:53 p.m. May 2. Shoplifting.

Smithy Ct., 10500 block, 9:23 a.m. May 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Stonestreet Ave. N., 700 block, 5:07 p.m. May 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 5:10 p.m. May 3. Shoplifting.

Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 6:01 p.m. May 6. Theft from building.

Yale Pl., 1700 block, 9:07 a.m. May 2. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Blandford St., 600 block, 4:37 p.m. April 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

East West Hwy., 1700 block, 3:07 a.m. May 7. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 4:35 a.m. April 30. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chevy Chase Dr., 4700 block, 3:48 p.m. April 26. Larceny.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:45 p.m. April 25. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 10:12 p.m. April 27. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:40 p.m. April 28. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:59 a.m. May 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:20 a.m. May 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Gloxinia Dr., 10800 block, 11:24 p.m. May 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 10:09 a.m. May 5. Shoplifting.

Kenilworth Ave., 10600 block, 5:02 p.m. April 29. Larceny.

Kensington Pkwy., 10400 block, 12:20 p.m. May 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Kingsley Ave., 9400 block, 10:53 a.m. May 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Motor City Dr., 10400 block, 9:29 p.m. April 25. Larceny.

Old Georgetown Rd., 8600 block, 11:20 a.m. April 27. Larceny.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10200 block, 12:34 p.m. April 27. Shoplifting.

Parkwood Dr., 9800 block, 12:20 p.m. May 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Randolph Rd., 5400 block, 4:27 a.m. May 4. Larceny.

Saunders Lane, 8900 block, 9:08 p.m. May 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Scotland Dr., 7700 block, 10:51 a.m. April 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Spangler Ave., 5400 block, 10:13 a.m. April 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tuckerman Lane, 5200 block, 9:48 p.m. April 28. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 2:19 p.m. April 23. Theft from building.

Woodlawn Ave., 5300 block, 9:02 p.m. April 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

16th St., 8600 block, 7:32 a.m. May 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Clarendon Rd., 6900 block, 11:47 a.m. May 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Dino Dr., 15200 block, 3:57 a.m. May 5. Aggravated assault.

Easley St., 800 block, 5:54 p.m. April 29. Aggravated assault.

Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 11:46 a.m. May 1. Aggravated assault.

Seek Lane, 700 block, 2:44 a.m. May 5. Aggravated assault.

Sligo Ave., 600 block, 1:41 a.m. April 30. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 3:23 a.m. April 26. Robbery reported.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 5:18 p.m. April 29. Robbery reported.

Lockwood Dr., 11300 block, 3:45 a.m. May 7. Robbery reported.

Lorain Ave., 9900 block, 6:35 p.m. May 1. Robbery reported.

Tech Rd., 12200 block, 3:19 a.m. May 2. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Gateway Terr., 3800 block, 3:56 a.m. April 27. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bradford Rd., 8600 block, 4:29 p.m. April 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Broadmore Cir., 1000 block, 6:20 p.m. April 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cameron St., 8500 block, 9:33 a.m. April 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cameron St., 8600 block, 1:25 a.m. May 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 2:23 p.m. April 22. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 1:26 p.m. April 28. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 4:35 p.m. May 1. Purse-snatching.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 10:07 a.m. April 30. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 5:05 p.m. May 1. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 4:15 p.m. April 20. Shoplifting.

Cornet Ct., 2800 block, 7:22 a.m. May 5. Larceny.

Dexter Ave., 2100 block, 6:55 a.m. April 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dilston Rd., 9900 block, 12:15 p.m. May 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 800 block, 4:56 p.m. April 20. Theft from building.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 4:33 p.m. April 26. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 2:35 p.m. April 29. Shoplifting.

Flower Ave., 8700 block, 8:09 p.m. April 29. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 3:32 p.m. May 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 8:03 p.m. April 30. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 6:01 p.m. May 4. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 1:18 p.m. May 3. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 9500 block, 3:13 p.m. April 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gracefield Rd., 2700 block, 2:32 a.m. May 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 5 p.m. April 26. Theft from building.

Lockwood Dr., 11400 block, 6:09 a.m. April 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Mount Pisgah Rd., 9600 block, 6:13 p.m. April 27. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 3:07 p.m. April 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 9:41 p.m. April 30. Theft from building.

Northampton Dr., 800 block, 6:31 a.m. May 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 12600 block, 9:54 a.m. May 3. Shoplifting.

Piney Branch Rd., 8800 block, 1:33 a.m. May 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Quebec Terr., 1000 block, 9:06 a.m. April 30. Purse-snatching.

Schubert Dr., 2800 block, 8:43 p.m. April 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Strauss Terr., 2900 block, 5:21 p.m. April 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tech Rd., 12200 block, 5:33 p.m. April 27. Theft from building.

Thayer Ave., 500 block, 5:48 a.m. April 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Theresa Dr., 12800 block, 9:37 p.m. April 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Turbridge Dr., 3600 block, 2:30 a.m. April 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 7:59 p.m. April 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 6:15 p.m. April 28. Larceny.

West Hwy. E., 1100 block, 6:27 a.m. April 28. Larceny.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 5:46 p.m. May 3. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Manchester Rd., 9100 block, 6:46 p.m. April 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Ruatan St., 1000 block, 5:28 p.m. May 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Tapestry Cir., 3200 block, 5:24 p.m. April 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Bushey Dr., 12200 block, 7:58 p.m. May 1. Aggravated assault.

Claridge Rd., 12000 block, 4:34 a.m. May 6. Aggravated assault.

Ennalls Ave., 2400 block, 10:50 p.m. April 28. Aggravated assault.

King William Dr., 3400 block, 3:10 p.m. May 6. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Amherst Ave., 11400 block, 1:56 a.m. May 6. Robbery reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 15500 block, 3:19 a.m. April 30. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amherst Ave., 11100 block, 9:08 p.m. April 29. Larceny.

Arcola Ave., 2400 block, 2:29 p.m. May 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Arctic Ave., 13600 block, 7:40 p.m. May 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 6:40 p.m. April 29. Shoplifting.

Bauer Dr., 14600 block, 11:13 a.m. May 1. Larceny.

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 9:37 a.m. May 4. Theft from building.

Bel Pre Rd., 3900 block, 7:22 a.m. April 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Briggs Rd., 2300 block, 11:07 a.m. April 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carriage Square Dr., 14900 block, 9:55 a.m. May 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Connecticut Ave., 12600 block, 11:02 a.m. April 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 3:46 p.m. May 3. Shoplifting.

Daley St., 13000 block, 7:02 p.m. April 27. Theft from building.

Ennalls Ave., 2500 block, 10:14 a.m. April 30. Theft from building.

Ewood Lane, 13200 block, 8:47 a.m. April 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ewood Lane, 13200 block, 9:13 a.m. April 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Forest Edge Dr., 3500 block, 10:38 a.m. April 29. Larceny.

Fox Valley Terr., 16400 block, 3:45 p.m. April 27. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 5:15 p.m. May 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 11300 block, 3:42 p.m. May 1. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 13600 block, 4:54 p.m. May 2. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 10:45 a.m. May 1. Shoplifting.

Hobart Dr., 13700 block, 11:32 a.m. April 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ideal Dr., 13100 block, 11:49 a.m. April 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

International Dr., 3800 block, 12:27 p.m. May 1. Shoplifting.

Jacqueline Ct., 13600 block, 3:53 p.m. May 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Littleford Lane, 10800 block, 10:08 a.m. April 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Locustwood Lane, 14700 block, 3:33 p.m. April 29. Larceny.

Manor Spring Terr., 2300 block, 1:31 p.m. April 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 13400 block, 8:48 a.m. May 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Norbeck Rd., 2200 block, 2:23 p.m. April 23. Larceny.

Spartan Rd., 3300 block, 11:47 p.m. April 22. Theft from building.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 7:27 p.m. May 4. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:50 p.m. April 18. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:06 p.m. April 24. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:22 p.m. April 25. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:07 p.m. April 26. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:05 p.m. April 30. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:01 p.m. April 30. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:13 p.m. May 2. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:21 p.m. May 2. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:02 p.m. May 2. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:16 p.m. May 3. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:08 p.m. May 3. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:58 p.m. May 4. Shoplifting.

Whispering Pines Dr., 3200 block, 12:13 p.m. May 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Birch Springs Ct., 14800 block, 6:45 a.m. April 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Dryden St., 1100 block, 7 a.m. May 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Palmira Lane, 3800 block, 7:08 a.m. April 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Crystal Rock Dr., 19700 block, 7:28 p.m. April 29. Aggravated assault.

Meander Cove Dr., 13200 block, 11:20 p.m. April 29. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Alderleaf Terr., 20400 block, 11:19 p.m. May 5. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Benton Park Cir., 12900 block, 11:52 a.m. May 5. Theft from building.

Bronco Pl., 13800 block, 6:47 p.m. May 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Century Blvd., 19900 block, 9:24 p.m. April 29. Larceny.

Cinnamon Dr., 18500 block, 11:28 p.m. May 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 1:02 p.m. April 29. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 8:43 p.m. April 30. Larceny.

Climbing Ivy Ct., Unit block, 9:40 p.m. May 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 20000 block, 7:50 a.m. April 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:02 p.m. April 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:16 p.m. April 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:14 p.m. May 2. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:50 p.m. May 3. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 10:46 p.m. May 3. Shoplifting.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 6:59 p.m. May 3. Shoplifting.

Germantown Rd., 19800 block, 6:27 p.m. May 5. Shoplifting.

Great Park Cir., 12400 block, 2:01 p.m. April 30. Theft from building.

Kitchen House Ct., 18100 block, 9:03 p.m. May 6. Larceny.

Laytonsville Rd., 23600 block, 7:32 a.m. April 28. Larceny.

Middlebrook Rd., 11500 block, 1:42 p.m. May 3. Shoplifting.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 6:54 p.m. April 28. Shoplifting.

Schaeffer Rd., 13900 block, 3:37 p.m. April 29. Theft from building.

Stoney Point Ct., Unit block, 7:11 p.m. April 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Theseus Terr., 20900 block, 12:18 p.m. May 2. Larceny.

White Ground Rd., 19500 block, 1:12 p.m. May 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisteria Dr., 12900 block, 2:10 p.m. April 23. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Tall Pines Dr., 11700 block, 11:13 a.m. April 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Laytonia Dr., 7600 block, 12:23 a.m. May 1. Aggravated assault.

Westland Dr. N., 8900 block, 9 a.m. April 29. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 5:03 p.m. May 4. Robbery reported.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 700 block, 12:48 a.m. April 27. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amity Dr., 17300 block, 3:32 p.m. April 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Carousel Ct., 500 block, 10:15 a.m. April 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 3:40 p.m. May 1. Shoplifting.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 6:13 p.m. May 3. Shoplifting.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 12:58 p.m. May 5. Shoplifting.

Diamond Ave. E., 300 block, 11:11 a.m. April 29. Larceny.

Diamond Ave. E., 600 block, 8:54 a.m. April 30. Theft from building.

Firstfield Rd., 500 block, 6:55 p.m. April 27. Larceny.

Frederick Ave. N., 200 block, 7:53 p.m. May 1. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 5:15 p.m. May 3. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 18700 block, 3:40 p.m. May 1. Larceny.

Frederick Ave. S., Unit block, 9 p.m. May 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Kardwright Ct., 10400 block, 6:27 a.m. April 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

King James Way, 17000 block, 1:59 p.m. May 3. Theft from building.

Market St., Unit block, 3:11 p.m. May 3. Shoplifting.

Meadow Vista Way, 17700 block, 12:31 p.m. May 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Pontiac Way, Unit block, 3:03 p.m. April 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Professional Dr., 200 block, 3:15 a.m. May 2. Larceny.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 700 block, 10:32 a.m. May 3. Theft from building.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 11:47 a.m. April 29. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 9:01 p.m. April 26. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:47 a.m. May 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Russell Ave., 800 block, 10:21 a.m. April 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Seneca Ridge Ct., 19200 block, 1:39 p.m. April 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sioux Lane, 16500 block, 12:27 p.m. May 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stedwick Dr., 19100 block, 10:06 a.m. April 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Towne Crest Dr., 17600 block, 9:11 a.m. May 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18600 block, 10:04 a.m. April 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9700 block, 1:35 p.m. May 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Whispering Wind Ct., 600 block, 3:16 a.m. April 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Capehart Dr., 19000 block, 8:22 a.m. April 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Lost Knife Cir., 18200 block, 10:51 a.m. May 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carroll Ave., 7500 block, 3:08 a.m. May 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Carroll Ave., 7600 block, 5:17 p.m. May 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ethan Allen Ave., 700 block, 12:23 a.m. April 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lee Ave., 100 block, 2:13 p.m. May 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lincoln Ave., 300 block, 7:48 a.m. May 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 7500 block, 2:55 p.m. April 30. Shoplifting.

Orchard Ave., 6400 block, 5:14 a.m. April 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

University Blvd. E., 1100 block, 2:21 p.m. May 5. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Maple Ave., 7600 block, 1:35 p.m. April 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.