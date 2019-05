Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chapman Ave., 1600 block, 2:27 p.m. May 17. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 15400 block, 8:19 p.m. May 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 15600 block, 5:11 p.m. May 10. Theft from building.

Gibbs St., 100 block, 6:46 p.m. May 20. Larceny.

Gude Dr. E., 300 block, 7:21 p.m. May 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Harrington Rd., 800 block, 10 a.m. May 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 9:24 p.m. May 16. Shoplifting.

Hungerford Dr., 500 block, 3:38 p.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 8:42 p.m. May 14. Theft from building.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 1:14 p.m. May 17. Larceny.

Meadow Hall Dr., 500 block, 7:44 a.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Monroe St., 300 block, 5:05 p.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Needwood Lake Cir., 15700 block, 2:49 p.m. May 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Parkvale Rd., 14500 block, 7:31 a.m. May 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Preserve Pkwy., Unit block, 5:38 p.m. May 16. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 1:14 p.m. May 16. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 11:24 a.m. May 17. Theft from building.

Rollins Ave., 100 block, 10:02 a.m. May 11. Larceny.

Seven Locks Rd., 1100 block, 5:47 p.m. May 15. Larceny.

Seven Locks Rd., 11300 block, 10:38 a.m. May 14. Larceny.

Smoketree Rd., 11700 block, 6:35 p.m. May 18. Larceny.

Tuckerman Lane, 7900 block, 2:38 p.m. May 15. Larceny.

Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 8:03 p.m. May 15. Shoplifting.

Westerly Ave., 19800 block, 8:11 p.m. May 14. Larceny.

Whites Ferry Rd., 24800 block, 8:11 p.m. May 18. Theft from building.

Yale Pl., 1600 block, 7:42 p.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

First St., 500 block, 11:47 a.m. May 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Ivymount Terr., 7900 block, 8:21 a.m. May 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ROBBERY

Mac Arthur Blvd., 7300 block, 2:04 p.m. May 19. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Lanier Dr., 8800 block, 9:41 a.m. May 19. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Albia Rd., 5500 block, 1:27 p.m. May 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Albia Rd., 5500 block, 1:44 p.m. May 14. Larceny.

Arlington Rd., 7400 block, 1:17 p.m. May 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 6:23 p.m. April 27. Shoplifting.

Bradley Blvd., 7500 block, 3:29 a.m. May 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Brookfield Dr., 4400 block, 1:19 p.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Byeforde Rd., 9400 block, 2:51 p.m. May 16. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 2:46 p.m. May 10. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 2:13 p.m. May 13. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 1:33 p.m. May 14. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:48 p.m. May 14. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:49 p.m. May 18. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:35 p.m. May 20. Shoplifting.

Executive Blvd., 6000 block, 8:13 p.m. May 9. Theft from building.

Falls Rd., 9500 block, 7:01 p.m. May 15. Larceny.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 10:54 a.m. May 15. Theft from building.

Greenvale Rd., 3000 block, 4:02 p.m. May 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Leland St., 4100 block, 3:57 p.m. May 16. Larceny.

Massachusetts Ave., 5500 block, 9:39 p.m. May 4. Theft from building.

Motor City Dr., 10400 block, 12:25 p.m. May 6. Larceny.

Norfolk Ave., 8000 block, 9:56 a.m. May 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Georgetown Rd., 8600 block, 2:02 p.m. May 6. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 4:40 p.m. May 15. Shoplifting.

Park Ave. N., 4500 block, 5:07 p.m. May 9. Theft from building.

Pierce Point Ct., 8500 block, 6:43 a.m. May 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Randolph Rd., 5400 block, 3:58 p.m. May 16. Theft from building.

Rickover Rd., 3900 block, 5:06 p.m. May 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockledge Dr., 6700 block, 8:33 a.m. May 15. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 9:52 a.m. May 7. Larceny.

Swim Club Way, Unit block, 3:39 p.m. May 19. Larceny.

Wapakoneta Rd., 5200 block, 10:47 a.m. May 16. Larceny.

Westbard Ave., 5500 block, 9:34 a.m. May 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 4:43 p.m. May 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 3:46 p.m. May 15. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 7:37 p.m. May 11. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 2:04 p.m. May 15. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 3:39 p.m. May 15. Shoplifting.

Woodglen Dr., 11300 block, 1:11 p.m. May 14. Theft from building.

Woodmont Ave., 7700 block, 1:49 p.m. May 14. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Chelsea Lane S., 4700 block, 7:01 a.m. May 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Hoover St., 5500 block, 8:51 a.m. May 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Willard Ave., 4700 block, 8:13 p.m. May 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Woodmont Ave., 8200 block, 10:28 p.m. May 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Castle Blvd., 14000 block, 5:49 p.m. May 19. Aggravated assault.

Lockwood Dr., 11300 block, 5 a.m. May 18. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Gist Ave., 800 block, 10:52 p.m. May 18. Robbery reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 9:59 a.m. May 14. Robbery reported.

Treetop Lane, 1900 block, 10:20 p.m. May 14. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aldora Cir., 14100 block, 9:27 a.m. May 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Athey Rd., 14900 block, 5:06 p.m. May 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Athey Rd., 15000 block, 10:22 a.m. May 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Briarcliff Manor Way, 15200 block, 4:21 p.m. May 9. Larceny.

Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 8:06 a.m. May 10. Shoplifting.

Cameron St., 8500 block, 1:15 p.m. May 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 13800 block, 12:19 a.m. May 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 9:28 p.m. May 16. Shoplifting.

Cody Dr., 1700 block, 9:41 a.m. May 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cody Dr., 1700 block, 5:23 p.m. May 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 7:22 p.m. May 15. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 10:12 p.m. May 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8800 block, 9:44 p.m. May 9. Larceny.

Columbia Pike, 11400 block, 11:25 a.m. May 17. Purse-snatching.

Dublin Dr., 1700 block, 3:13 p.m. May 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 700 block, 1:12 p.m. May 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Featherwood St., 1700 block, 12:10 p.m. May 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenton St., 7700 block, 12:55 p.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 9:24 a.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8400 block, 3:48 a.m. May 13. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 8500 block, 5:25 p.m. May 13. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8500 block, 9:02 p.m. May 16. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 12:37 p.m. May 19. Shoplifting.

Greencastle Rd., 3300 block, 5:28 a.m. May 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Insley St., 10300 block, 11:56 a.m. May 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Leder Rd., 10100 block, 5:37 p.m. May 13. Larceny.

Mansion Dr. N., 1000 block, 11:14 a.m. April 26. Larceny.

Marlow Rd., 3000 block, 10:20 a.m. May 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 3:26 p.m. May 15. Shoplifting.

Northampton Dr., 800 block, 7:09 a.m. May 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 5:03 a.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oakhurst Dr., 3400 block, 10:19 a.m. May 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 14900 block, 8:04 p.m. May 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Piney Branch Rd., 8800 block, 12:17 p.m. May 18. Theft from building.

Sligo Ave., 600 block, 9:59 p.m. May 17. Larceny.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 4:11 p.m. May 14. Shoplifting.

Tilton Dr., 1800 block, 8:15 p.m. May 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 2:10 p.m. May 17. Larceny.

Wayne Ave. E., Unit block, 6:45 p.m. May 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 2:52 a.m. May 12. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 1300 block, 3:27 p.m. May 15. Theft from building.

Woodland Dr., 9900 block, 3:24 p.m. May 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Automobile Blvd., 3100 block, 2:41 p.m. May 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 5:11 p.m. May 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 1:04 p.m. May 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Bluhill Rd., 12900 block, 9:21 p.m. May 19. Aggravated assault.

Grandview Ave., 11200 block, 3:18 a.m. May 15. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 4:17 p.m. May 17. Robbery reported.

McGee Way, 2900 block, 10:21 p.m. May 20. Robbery reported.

Parker Ave., 2300 block, 8:29 p.m. May 18. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Grand Pre Rd., 14100 block, 8:47 p.m. May 16. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arbor Crest Way, 3900 block, 2:22 p.m. May 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Arctic Ave., 13200 block, 12:27 p.m. April 29. Larceny.

Auden Ave., 2400 block, 2:01 p.m. May 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bel Pre Rd., 3800 block, 6:42 a.m. May 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Birchtree Lane, 2900 block, 9:32 p.m. May 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Brooke Meadow Lane, 3900 block, 8:40 p.m. May 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Catalina Terr., 11400 block, 10:44 a.m. May 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Center Crest Ct., 18500 block, 8:23 a.m. May 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 7:27 p.m. May 16. Shoplifting.

Douglas Ave., 10800 block, 7:28 p.m. May 16. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 4:08 p.m. May 14. Purse-snatching.

Georgia Ave., 11400 block, 8:51 p.m. May 17. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 12:31 p.m. May 14. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 13800 block, 4:12 p.m. May 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 13800 block, 5:33 p.m. May 16. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 13900 block, 10:33 a.m. May 14. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 12:43 p.m. May 18. Shoplifting.

Harbour Town Dr., 16600 block, 7:47 p.m. May 17. Theft from building.

Havard St., 4200 block, 2:21 p.m. May 19. Larceny.

Heurich Rd., 12500 block, 5:07 p.m. May 15. Theft from building.

Huntley Pl., 10600 block, 1:51 p.m. May 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Huntley Pl., 10600 block, 2 p.m. May 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Isbell St., 3900 block, 1:36 p.m. May 14. Larceny.

Kingtree St., 3000 block, 1:07 p.m. May 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mapleview Dr., 11500 block, 8:09 p.m. May 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 18900 block, 5:59 p.m. May 18. Larceny.

Norbeck Rd., 5500 block, 6:50 p.m. May 15. Shoplifting.

Price Ave., 2300 block, 7:26 p.m. May 17. Purse-snatching.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:36 p.m. April 29. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:40 p.m. May 7. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:50 p.m. May 13. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:48 p.m. May 14. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:36 p.m. May 14. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:31 p.m. May 15. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:30 p.m. May 16. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:49 p.m. May 16. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:03 a.m. May 17. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:03 p.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:09 p.m. May 17. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:30 p.m. May 18. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:18 p.m. May 18. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Blueridge Ave., 2300 block, 7:08 a.m. May 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Dauphine St., 13200 block, 6:54 p.m. May 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Kenbrook Dr., 1000 block, 5:02 a.m. May 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Sligo Creek Pkwy., 10200 block, 3:26 p.m. May 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Castle Oak Rd., 22500 block, 6:32 p.m. May 18. Aggravated assault.

Circle Gate Dr., 19300 block, 6:26 p.m. May 15. Aggravated assault.

Sage Way, 18600 block, 9:14 p.m. May 18. Aggravated assault.

Waters Landing Dr., 13100 block, 5:09 p.m. May 19. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Century Blvd., 20100 block, 8:52 p.m. May 16. Robbery reported.

Mateny Rd., 18000 block, 2:27 p.m. May 20. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Afternoon Lane, 20500 block, 11:18 a.m. May 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltusrol Dr., 300 block, 7:47 a.m. May 20. Theft from building.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 2:02 p.m. May 14. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 4:55 p.m. May 18. Theft from building.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 11:59 a.m. May 20. Shoplifting.

Country Ridge Dr., 13200 block, 5:45 p.m. May 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Duhart Ct., Unit block, 8:18 p.m. May 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ferry Landing Cir., 18900 block, 12:02 p.m. May 19. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 19700 block, 8:50 a.m. May 20. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:25 p.m. May 12. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 9:10 a.m. May 14. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 21000 block, 7:27 p.m. May 11. Shoplifting.

Gardenside Pl., 23500 block, 2:14 p.m. April 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Howard Chapel Dr., 26600 block, 10:41 a.m. May 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Locustdale Terr., 11400 block, 7:41 a.m. May 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Provider Way, 3300 block, 10:12 a.m. May 16. Larceny.

Tailor Shop Pl., 23400 block, 11 a.m. May 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thunderhead Dr., 13000 block, 8:21 p.m. May 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Frederick Rd., 19800 block, 11:36 a.m. May 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Main St., 9800 block, 11:32 a.m. May 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Duvall Lane, 100 block, 2:15 p.m. May 19. Aggravated assault.

Hawk Run Terr., 8600 block, 4:33 p.m. May 20. Aggravated assault.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18600 block, 8:26 p.m. May 12. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barn Swallow Terr., 18700 block, 7:11 p.m. May 16. Larceny.

Battleridge Pl., 10000 block, 2:28 p.m. May 10. Larceny.

Cherry Laurel Lane, 18500 block, 9:39 a.m. May 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chestnut Hill Mews, 600 block, 5:08 p.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chestnut Hill St., 300 block, 11:41 a.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 4:12 p.m. May 20. Shoplifting.

Dalamar St., Unit block, 1:51 a.m. May 12. Larceny.

Delcris Dr., 8600 block, 8:27 a.m. May 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Duvall Lane, 100 block, 5:40 a.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Framingham Dr., 19700 block, 10:02 a.m. May 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Framingham Dr., 19700 block, 11:36 a.m. May 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 3:10 p.m. May 17. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 11:20 a.m. May 5. Theft from building.

Girard St., 400 block, 8:30 a.m. May 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Helene St., 500 block, 10:29 a.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hillside Lake Terr., 1000 block, 11:06 a.m. May 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lazy Hollow Dr., 100 block, 11:25 a.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Village Ave., Unit block, 9:59 p.m. May 18. Larceny.

Muddy Branch Rd., 200 block, 2:26 p.m. May 16. Theft from building.

Nathans Pl., 18700 block, 9:41 a.m. May 19. Larceny.

Oakmont Ave., 17000 block, 9 p.m. May 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Professional Dr., 200 block, 11:08 p.m. May 15. Larceny.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 700 block, 3:21 a.m. May 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 800 block, 5:07 p.m. May 17. Theft from building.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 5:13 p.m. May 16. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 200 block, 1:05 p.m. May 15. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:06 p.m. April 28. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:02 p.m. May 9. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:10 p.m. May 12. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 7:32 p.m. May 13. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:44 p.m. May 14. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3 p.m. May 15. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:50 p.m. May 15. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 8:17 p.m. May 17. Shoplifting.

Shady Spring Terr., 17600 block, 12:36 p.m. May 16. Larceny.

Strawberry Knoll Rd., 18600 block, 8:38 p.m. May 15. Larceny.

Thomas Lea Terr., 8800 block, 8:46 a.m. May 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tryal Ct., 8700 block, 6:30 a.m. May 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Vanderbilt Cir., 10000 block, 4:07 p.m. May 12. Theft from building.

Warfield Rd., 7900 block, 4:20 p.m. May 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 4:05 p.m. May 15. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Amberfield Lane, 300 block, 11:40 a.m. May 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Sheila St., 500 block, 5:10 p.m. May 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULTS

Holly Ave., 7500 block, 5:34 p.m. May 10. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allegheny Ave., 6500 block, 11:45 a.m. April 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Garland Ave., 7300 block, 12:53 p.m. April 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, 10:41 a.m. May 16. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 10:21 a.m. May 19. Larceny.