Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

WEAPON

Rothgeb Dr., 14600 block, 12:11 p.m. May 25. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beallsville Rd., 18900 block, 1:34 p.m. May 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 5:36 p.m. May 23. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 1:27 p.m. May 25. Shoplifting.

Cabin John Pkwy., 700 block, 1:06 p.m. May 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cobble Creek Cir., 8000 block, 10:05 p.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crestdale Dr., 7900 block, 8:39 p.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cross Haven Ct., 10200 block, 11:20 p.m. May 23. Larceny.

Deborah Dr., 11500 block, 6:11 p.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Deborah Dr., 11600 block, 7:41 a.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Deborah Dr., 11600 block, 5:50 p.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Foxcrest Ct., 7900 block, 5:03 p.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 15100 block, 9:05 p.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gladstone Dr., 1200 block, 5:54 p.m. May 24. Larceny.

Goldsborough Dr., 600 block, 7:54 a.m. May 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grandin Ave., 1100 block, 3:34 p.m. May 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grason Ct., Unit block, 6:45 p.m. May 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hallman Grove Ct., 15500 block, 10:49 a.m. May 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hialeah Way, 12500 block, 2:37 p.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 6:33 p.m. May 27. Larceny.

Ivymount Terr., 7900 block, 2:21 p.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 1:23 p.m. May 22. Shoplifting.

McAuliffe Dr., 2300 block, 8:07 a.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Ave. E., 100 block, 9:59 p.m. May 22. Shoplifting.

Montrose Rd., 5900 block, 1:20 p.m. May 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Regency Dr., 11600 block, 8:10 a.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

River Rd., 18400 block, 1:31 p.m. May 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 800 block, 7:14 p.m. May 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 10:57 p.m. May 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 5:24 p.m. May 21. Larceny.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 11:44 a.m. May 28. Theft from building.

Sour Cherry Way, 12300 block, 6:59 a.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sour Cherry Way, 12300 block, 1:19 p.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Traville Gateway Dr., 9700 block, 10:51 a.m. May 21. Shoplifting.

Watkins Pond Blvd., 100 block, 8:40 p.m. May 24. Theft from building.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

Day Ave., 10200 block, 12:35 a.m. May 28. Aggravated assault.

Kings Riding Way, 10700 block, 11:14 a.m. May 25. Aggravated assault.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 5:19 p.m. May 25. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allandale Rd., 5300 block, 3:29 p.m. May 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bayard Blvd., 4900 block, 10:40 a.m. May 19. Larceny.

Bentcross Dr., 10200 block, 10:14 a.m. May 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bristol Square Lane, 9800 block, 8:26 a.m. May 23. Larceny.

Byeforde Rd., 9400 block, 2:32 a.m. May 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Byrd Rd., 3900 block, 7:43 a.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carter Ct., 7600 block, 11:39 a.m. May 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cedarwood Dr., 11000 block, 12:29 p.m. May 28. Embezzlement.

Connecticut Ave., 7200 block, 5:10 p.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 1:58 p.m. May 7. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 2:21 p.m. May 18. Theft from building.

Denfeld Ave., 3900 block, 11:37 a.m. May 22. Larceny.

Executive Blvd., 6100 block, 2:38 p.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fairfax Rd., 6800 block, 12:30 p.m. May 22. Theft from building.

Fairfield Dr., 4500 block, 9:26 a.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Farmland Dr., 11400 block, 10:04 a.m. May 19. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave., 10100 block, 10:03 a.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Holbrook Lane, 9400 block, 7:40 a.m. May 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hoover St., 5500 block, 8:10 a.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hoover St., 5500 block, 1:03 p.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Huntington Pkwy., 5600 block, 3:18 p.m. May 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lynbrook Dr., 8500 block, 3:40 p.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Moultrie Pkwy., 9200 block, 9:50 a.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11800 block, 1:25 p.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Parthenon Ct., 10400 block, 11:28 a.m. May 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Persimmon Tree Rd., 8600 block, 12:20 p.m. May 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Saratoga Ave., 5300 block, 1:01 p.m. May 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Simms Dr., 4000 block, 9:04 a.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Warner St., 4300 block, 1:39 a.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 11:19 a.m. May 21. Shoplifting.

Wexford Dr., 3800 block, 3:58 a.m. May 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 2:45 p.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 8300 block, 5:17 p.m. May 23. Theft from building.

16th St., 8600 block, 7:11 a.m. May 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Dudley Lane, 5100 block, 8:59 a.m. May 9. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Navarre Dr., 2800 block, 8:35 a.m. May 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Wisconsin Cir., Unit block, 8:47 p.m. May 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Fidler Lane, 1100 block, 4:30 p.m. May 22. Aggravated assault.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 2:19 p.m. May 16. Aggravated assault.

Glenwild Rd., 10600 block, 10:37 p.m. May 16. Aggravated assault.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 2:58 a.m. May 23. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Colesville Rd., 8900 block, 10:16 p.m. May 23. Robbery reported.

Lockwood Dr., 11300 block, 5 a.m. May 18. Robbery reported.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 11:47 p.m. May 21. Robbery reported.

Stewart Lane, 11600 block, 11:16 p.m. May 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arliss St., 8700 block, 7:13 p.m. May 22. Shoplifting.

Automobile Blvd., 3200 block, 6:35 p.m. May 23. Theft from building.

Belmont Ct., Unit block, 4:03 p.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Biltmore Dr., 9500 block, 8:15 p.m. May 19. Larceny.

Bridgewater Dr., 13700 block, 4:13 p.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Briggs Chaney Rd., 3000 block, 5:30 p.m. May 22. Larceny.

Cameron St., 8700 block, 4:34 p.m. May 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Castle Ridge Cir., 3300 block, 3:33 p.m. May 19. Larceny.

Castle Blvd., 14000 block, 10:09 p.m. May 22. Larceny.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12200 block, 9:12 a.m. May 25. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 10:35 a.m. May 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 7:45 a.m. May 20. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 3:32 p.m. May 20. Stolen property.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 4:01 p.m. May 26. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 10200 block, 9:23 p.m. May 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Columbia Pike, 15700 block, 7:23 p.m. May 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Creekside Dr., 13600 block, 6:27 p.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dowling Dr., 14500 block, 7:47 a.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 800 block, 9:56 a.m. May 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 3:50 p.m. May 19. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 12:39 a.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 7:54 p.m. May 12. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 6:32 p.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 5:18 p.m. May 26. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 8300 block, 10:22 p.m. May 20. Purse-snatching.

Georgia Ave., 9400 block, 4:52 p.m. May 9. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 5:19 p.m. May 19. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 4:15 p.m. May 22. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 6:36 p.m. May 24. Shoplifting.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 3:48 p.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 8:14 p.m. May 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 13700 block, 6:13 p.m. May 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Parallel Lane, 2400 block, 1:45 p.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Patton Dr., 800 block, 8:15 a.m. May 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Piney Branch Rd., 8800 block, 9:35 p.m. May 18. Larceny.

Ruatan St., 1000 block, 8:54 a.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Silver Spring Ave., 600 block, 9:07 a.m. May 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sligo Ave., 600 block, 4:37 p.m. May 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sligo Ave., 700 block, 6:02 p.m. May 21. Theft from building.

Southampton Dr., 300 block, 7:54 a.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 700 block, 8:06 a.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Treetop Lane, 2000 block, 7:08 p.m. May 20. Larceny.

University Blvd. E., 300 block, 4:46 p.m. May 24. Larceny.

University Blvd. E., Unit block, 8:31 p.m. May 23. Theft from building.

Valley Brook Dr., 200 block, 5:06 p.m. May 24. Theft from building.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 12:16 p.m. May 14. Shoplifting.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 12:21 p.m. May 5. Theft from building.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 8:38 p.m. May 23. Larceny.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 1:06 p.m. May 20. Shoplifting.

Second Ave., 8500 block, 12:45 p.m. May 24. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Blair Mill Dr., 8000 block, 1:38 p.m. May 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Bonifant St., 900 block, 2:31 p.m. May 21. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Chicago Ave., 7900 block, 11:21 p.m. May 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

McKenney Ave., 10100 block, 4:43 a.m. May 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Oakview Dr., 1600 block, 7:51 a.m. May 21. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Stateside Dr., 1400 block, 5:18 p.m. May 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Blueridge Ave., 2300 block, 5:08 p.m. May 21. Aggravated assault.

Turkey Branch Pkwy., 12700 block, 10:42 p.m. May 26. Aggravated assault.

Weeping Willow Ct., 3300 block, 3:58 p.m. May 21. Aggravated assault.

Wissahican Ave., 4700 block, 9:33 p.m. May 22. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Pear Tree Lane, 14200 block, 12:54 a.m. May 24. Robbery reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:36 p.m. May 24. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arctic Ave., 13800 block, 6:43 a.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bucknell Dr., 10700 block, 6:09 a.m. May 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 4:28 p.m. May 25. Shoplifting.

Dalewood Dr., 12100 block, 9:46 a.m. May 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Donna Dr., 15300 block, 3:31 p.m. May 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Dowlais Dr., 13800 block, 8:35 p.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elkin St., 11300 block, 6:09 p.m. May 22. Larceny.

Flack St., 12700 block, 8:08 p.m. May 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 9:54 p.m. May 20. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 1:10 p.m. May 16. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 10:59 a.m. May 22. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 22300 block, 8:14 a.m. May 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Grandview Ave., 11200 block, 2:55 a.m. May 25. Shoplifting.

Grandview Ave., 11800 block, 9:08 a.m. May 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Harold Rd., 14800 block, 6:23 p.m. May 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Harrell St., 3400 block, 10:02 a.m. May 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Horde St., 10900 block, 9 a.m. May 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

International Dr., 3800 block, 5:42 p.m. May 20. Shoplifting.

International Dr., 3800 block, 9:20 p.m. May 20. Theft from building.

Inwood Ave., 10700 block, 4:41 p.m. May 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Jingle Lane, 12800 block, 3:22 p.m. May 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kemp Mill Rd., 11600 block, 6:41 p.m. May 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Marksman Cir., 18100 block, 12:38 p.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mason St., 2500 block, 6:18 p.m. May 18. Larceny.

Montford Ct., Unit block, 5:14 p.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 15400 block, 2:25 p.m. May 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Newport Mill Rd., 11400 block, 2:30 p.m. May 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oriental Ct., 13400 block, 10:06 a.m. May 22. Theft from building.

Pebble Beach Dr., 700 block, 12:02 a.m. May 26. Theft from building.

Soward Dr., 11500 block, 9:22 a.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Soward Dr., 11500 block, 1:35 p.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Town Center Dr., 18100 block, 5:21 a.m. May 27. Theft from building.

University Blvd. W., 1100 block, 7:53 p.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:36 p.m. April 29. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:28 p.m. May 15. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:30 p.m. May 16. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:16 p.m. May 20. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:13 p.m. May 21. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:32 p.m. May 21. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:14 p.m. May 22. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:10 p.m. May 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:52 p.m. May 25. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:47 p.m. May 26. Shoplifting.

Village Center Dr., 18100 block, 9:53 a.m. May 24. Shoplifting.

Weeping Willow Dr., 14200 block, 9:09 a.m. May 22. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Glenallan Ave., 2300 block, 7:14 a.m. May 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Crystal Rock Dr., 19700 block, 6:03 p.m. May 24. Aggravated assault.

Thackery Pl., 13100 block, 6:42 a.m. May 25. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Crystal Rock Dr., 19900 block, 10:25 p.m. May 26. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Spicebush Dr., 22900 block, 9:06 a.m. May 25. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alderleaf Terr., 20400 block, 2:29 p.m. May 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Amaranth Dr., 19500 block, 2:06 p.m. May 24. Larceny.

Baltusrol Dr., 300 block, 9:18 a.m. May 25. Theft from building.

Bennett Chase Ct., 13500 block, 12:44 p.m. May 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Birch Mead Rd., 23000 block, 8:36 a.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 8:57 p.m. May 19. Theft from building.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 6:11 p.m. May 21. Shoplifting.

Crystal Rock Dr., 20700 block, 7:05 a.m. May 28. Larceny.

Dairymaid Dr., 13000 block, 9:12 p.m. May 23. Theft from building.

Dovekie Ave., 13700 block, 2:24 p.m. May 21. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:37 p.m. May 18. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 9:06 a.m. May 21. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:36 p.m. May 23. Theft from building.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 9:02 a.m. May 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hopkins Rd., 13800 block, 1:14 p.m. May 27. Theft from building.

Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 3:41 p.m. May 26. Shoplifting.

Sundown Rd., 6400 block, 11:30 p.m. May 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Tailor Shop Pl., 23400 block, 8:35 a.m. May 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Waters Rd., 19600 block, 5:27 p.m. May 17. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Comus Rd., 17700 block, 4:02 p.m. May 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Dovedale Way, 13300 block, 9:56 p.m. May 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Cactus Ct., 18000 block, 6:05 p.m. May 22. Aggravated assault.

Deer Park Way, 100 block, 5:09 p.m. May 21. Aggravated assault.

Tygart Lane, 19900 block, 12:34 p.m. May 25. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Queen Victoria Ct., 17100 block, 12:56 a.m. May 26. Robbery reported.

WEAPONS

Muncaster Mill Rd., 6500 block, 10:25 a.m. May 21. Weapon law violations.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 11:58 a.m. May 20. Weapon law violations.

Summit Ave. N., 400 block, 6:05 p.m. May 19. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amberfield Lane, 300 block, 8:37 a.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Amberfield Lane, 300 block, 8:46 a.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Canfield Hill Dr., 100 block, 1:54 p.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carriage Walk Ct., Unit block, 6:32 a.m. May 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chestnut Hill St., 300 block, 3:19 p.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Christopher Ave., 400 block, 3:29 p.m. May 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 5:16 p.m. May 27. Larceny.

Danbridge St., 400 block, 10:47 a.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Diamond Ave. W., Unit block, 7:27 p.m. May 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Flower Hill Way, 18200 block, 4:54 p.m. May 17. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 3:08 p.m. May 13. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 18700 block, 6:40 p.m. May 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gatestone St., 600 block, 2:57 a.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 12:57 p.m. May 22. Shoplifting.

Hawk Run Terr., 8600 block, 10:31 p.m. May 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Helene St., 500 block, 4:52 p.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hope Lane, 700 block, 10:20 a.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kersten St., 400 block, 4:06 p.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lost Knife Cir., 18400 block, 8:51 p.m. May 22. Theft from building.

Midsummer Cir., 200 block, 4:32 p.m. May 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oakmont Ave., 16700 block, 5:52 a.m. May 25. Larceny.

Perry Pkwy., 600 block, 6:45 p.m. May 25. Theft from building.

Professional Dr., 200 block, 6:31 a.m. May 25. Theft from building.

Rabbitt Rd., 200 block, 9:42 a.m. May 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Raven Ave., 600 block, 8:42 p.m. May 23. Larceny.

Ravenglass Way, 8700 block, 8:55 a.m. May 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:13 p.m. May 20. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:19 p.m. May 20. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:55 p.m. May 26. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 10:44 p.m. May 19. Theft from building.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, noon May 22. Shoplifting.

Thomas Lea Terr., 8800 block, 4:27 p.m. May 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Transhire Rd., 19400 block, 3:29 p.m. May 22. Larceny.

Whetstone Glen St., 600 block, 8:05 a.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Park Ave., 200 block, 3:50 p.m. May 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Quince Orchard Rd., 400 block, 8:05 a.m. May 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ROBBERY

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, 12:02 p.m. May 24. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Piney Branch Rd., 7600 block, 2:25 p.m. May 23. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carroll Ave., 7500 block, 11:19 a.m. May 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Heather Ave., 1000 block, 1:26 p.m. May 27. Larceny.

Kennebec Ave., 600 block, 7:52 p.m. May 15. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 6:08 p.m. May 18. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 4:47 p.m. May 23. Larceny.

Takoma Ave., 7500 block, 11:21 a.m. May 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 900 block, 4:28 a.m. May 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Westmoreland Ave., 6700 block, 9:49 a.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.