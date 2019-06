Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ROBBERY

Shady Grove Rd., 16000 block, 2:33 p.m. June 3. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Lemay Rd., 5900 block, 7:43 p.m. May 30. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broadwood Dr., 300 block, 1:56 p.m. May 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cavanaugh Dr., 13500 block, 8:44 a.m. May 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Coral Sea Ave., 5900 block, 10:31 p.m. May 31. Theft from building.

Dean Dr., 300 block, 10:18 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dean Dr., 300 block, 11:33 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dickerson Rd., 21900 block, 5:37 p.m. May 2. Larceny.

Elizabeth Ave., 200 block, 5:08 p.m. June 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hungerford Dr., 300 block, 6:39 p.m. May 26. Shoplifting.

Hungerford Dr., 700 block, 8:15 p.m. June 1. Theft from building.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 4:44 p.m. May 26. Theft from building.

Lamplighter Lane, 11100 block, 12:55 p.m. May 31. Larceny.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 11:04 a.m. May 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Misty Knoll Dr., 400 block, 6:08 p.m. May 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montrose Rd., 5900 block, 1:26 p.m. May 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montrose Rd., 5900 block, 2:28 p.m. June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Mark Esp., 800 block, 9:08 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pebble Brook Lane, 10800 block, 1:32 p.m. May 29. Larceny.

Piccard Dr., 1300 block, 2:33 p.m. May 22. Larceny.

Piccard Dr., 1300 block, 3:31 p.m. June 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 10:07 p.m. May 28. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 9:59 p.m. May 29. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 1:25 p.m. May 30. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 12:46 p.m. May 30. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 9:25 a.m. May 29. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 7:04 p.m. May 29. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 4:19 p.m. May 26. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 2:37 p.m. May 30. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 6:50 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 3:54 p.m. May 31. Embezzlement.

Roxboro Rd., 700 block, 3:12 p.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Saddleview Dr., 13800 block, 1:41 p.m. May 29. Larceny.

Seven Locks Rd., 11300 block, 5:26 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Tall Grass Ct., 100 block, 9:10 a.m. May 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Veirs Mill Rd., 1000 block, 6:15 p.m. June 3. Larceny.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 8:52 a.m. June 3. Larceny.

Watchwater Way, Unit block, 1:09 p.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Indianola Dr., 15900 block, 10:59 a.m. May 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

Westbrook Lane, 4300 block, 9:35 p.m. June 3. Aggravated assault.

Wheatley St., 10500 block, 4:23 p.m. May 31. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Wisconsin Cir., Unit block, 8:19 a.m. June 1. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 5200 block, 4:10 p.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Boiling Brook Pkwy., 4800 block, 8:27 a.m. May 30. Larceny.

Bradley Blvd., 4700 block, 9:06 p.m. May 31. Theft from building.

Burdette Rd., 8300 block, 10:24 a.m. May 30. Theft from building.

Chestnut St., 4500 block, 9:02 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 7900 block, 2:27 p.m. May 29. Theft from building.

Connecticut Ave., 8400 block, 5:48 p.m. May 31. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 10400 block, 2:02 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:41 p.m. May 16. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 11:51 a.m. May 28. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:06 p.m. May 28. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:12 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 2:32 p.m. June 1. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:43 p.m. June 1. Shoplifting.

Fleming Ave., 10300 block, 7:02 p.m. May 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Gainsborough Rd., 10200 block, 3:22 p.m. May 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Goldsboro Rd., 5300 block, 4:53 p.m. May 28. Theft from building.

Greenway Dr., 5000 block, 3:15 p.m. May 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nicholson Ct., 4900 block, 6:32 a.m. May 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Georgetown Rd., 7800 block, 8:49 p.m. May 28. Larceny.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10200 block, 4:30 p.m. June 1. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10200 block, 6:12 p.m. June 1. Shoplifting.

Oracle Pl., 7800 block, 10:22 a.m. June 2. Larceny.

Persimmon Tree Rd., 8600 block, 9:31 p.m. May 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockledge Dr., 6400 block, 2:12 p.m. May 29. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 11300 block, 6:04 p.m. May 26. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 11300 block, 6:39 p.m. June 1. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 11500 block, 1:59 p.m. May 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 11500 block, 7:27 p.m. May 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Seven Locks Rd., 9500 block, 12:33 p.m. June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Spring Lake Dr., 7500 block, 1:45 p.m. June 2. Larceny.

Strathmore St., 6900 block, 4:20 p.m. June 2. Theft from building.

Westbard Cir., 5300 block, 4:46 p.m. May 28. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 2:18 p.m. May 25. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 8:30 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 4:45 p.m. May 28. Shoplifting.

Woodmont Ave., 8100 block, 9:39 a.m. May 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Marinelli Rd., 5400 block, 5:28 p.m. May 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

McGrath Blvd., 5400 block, 8:29 a.m. June 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Piney Branch Rd., 8600 block, 7:17 p.m. May 26. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 11:23 a.m. May 30. Robbery reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 1:27 a.m. May 30. Robbery reported.

Stewart Lane, 11600 block, 11:16 p.m. May 21. Robbery reported.

Williamsburg Dr., 300 block, 5:08 p.m. May 30. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Acoustic Ct., 13200 block, 4:42 p.m. May 31. Larceny.

Bournefield Way, 11900 block, 4:58 p.m. May 29. Larceny.

Bradshaw Dr., 14300 block, 9:21 a.m. May 17. Larceny.

Briggs Chaney Rd., 3100 block, 10:57 a.m. May 24. Larceny.

Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 9:24 a.m. May 19. Shoplifting.

Cameron St., 8700 block, 6:06 p.m. June 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 6:31 a.m. May 30. Larceny.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 10:30 a.m. May 20. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 1:08 p.m. May 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 10:54 p.m. May 26. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 4:12 p.m. May 30. Shoplifting.

Dowling Dr., 14500 block, 7:52 a.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eccleston St., 2400 block, 5:01 p.m. May 29. Larceny.

Fenton St., 8100 block, 10:43 p.m. June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenton St., 8500 block, 6:22 p.m. May 28. Theft from building.

Fenwick Lane, 1300 block, 1:23 p.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gaffney Rd., 12800 block, 3:19 p.m. June 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8500 block, 8:37 p.m. May 28. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 9:53 a.m. May 28. Theft from building.

Greenacres Dr., 10500 block, 7:37 p.m. May 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Greenbrier Dr., 400 block, 7:39 p.m. May 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Harlequin Terr., 2100 block, 1:46 p.m. May 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Leighton Wood Lane, 1700 block, 3:42 a.m. May 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Linton St., 9000 block, 7:13 p.m. May 28. Larceny.

Lockwood Dr., 11500 block, 5:41 p.m. May 28. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 5:49 p.m. June 3. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 10:27 p.m. May 29. Shoplifting.

Northampton Dr., 800 block, 3:33 p.m. May 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 15400 block, 4:24 p.m. May 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Parallel Lane, 2200 block, 6:28 p.m. May 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ripley St., 1100 block, 5:19 p.m. May 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sandy Spring Rd., 4300 block, 5:38 a.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Silver Ash Ct., 14800 block, 1:18 p.m. May 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sligo Creek Pkwy., 9000 block, 9:25 a.m. June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Southwest Dr., 300 block, 9:01 p.m. June 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stewart Lane, 11400 block, 11:51 a.m. June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sweet Clover Ct., 2700 block, 9:44 a.m. May 14. Larceny.

Thayer Ave., 800 block, 10:09 a.m. May 29. Theft from building.

University Blvd. W., 100 block, 11:42 a.m. May 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. E., 600 block, 1:14 p.m. June 1. Shoplifting.

University Blvd. E., Unit block, 9:16 a.m. May 30. Larceny.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 11:30 a.m. May 29. Theft from building.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 5:10 p.m. May 14. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 6:26 p.m. May 15. Shoplifting.

13th St., 8000 block, 9:32 p.m. June 2. Theft from building.

13th St., 8000 block, 3:36 p.m. June 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Blossom Lane, 10800 block, 10:50 a.m. June 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Dameron Dr., 9700 block, 1:49 p.m. June 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Georgia Ave., 9100 block, 2:53 a.m. June 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Hildarose Dr., 2100 block, 10:41 a.m. May 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 12800 block, 4:21 p.m. May 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 10:25 p.m. May 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

13th St., 8000 block, 9:41 a.m. May 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

16th St., 8200 block, 3:45 p.m. June 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

McMahon Rd., 3300 block, 7 p.m. May 30. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Acorn Hollow Lane, 12900 block, 7:40 p.m. May 29. Embezzlement.

Amherst Ave., 11400 block, 6:53 p.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 3:41 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 5:11 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Astoria Rd., 3500 block, 4:41 p.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baileys Lane, 15500 block, 8:30 p.m. May 30. Larceny.

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 8:29 a.m. May 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bel Pre Rd., 3700 block, 12:42 p.m. June 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cashell Rd., 18000 block, 7:12 p.m. May 27. Theft from building.

Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 2:55 p.m. May 24. Shoplifting.

Fillmore Dr., 11600 block, 12:23 p.m. May 30. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 14200 block, 11:33 a.m. May 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Grandview Ave., 11200 block, 8:34 a.m. May 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Grandview Ave., 12100 block, 12:32 a.m. May 30. Larceny.

Kenway St., 3600 block, 6:13 p.m. May 30. Larceny.

Layhill Rd., 14300 block, 11:28 a.m. May 29. Theft from building.

McVeary Ct., 2500 block, 2:34 p.m. May 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Middlevale Lane, 12700 block, 5:34 p.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 15400 block, 3:33 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Norbeck Rd., 5300 block, 7:29 a.m. June 3. Theft from building.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., 3100 block, 12:16 p.m. May 29. Shoplifting.

Pear Tree Lane, 14200 block, 7:04 p.m. June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 2700 block, 11:52 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 8:22 p.m. June 3. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 12:20 p.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 12:30 p.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:11 p.m. May 27. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:39 p.m. May 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:32 p.m. May 30. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:35 p.m. May 30. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:14 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:14 p.m. June 3. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:18 p.m. June 3. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:53 a.m. June 4. Shoplifting.

Weeping Willow Ct., 3200 block, 4:38 p.m. May 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Weisman Rd., 2600 block, 7:33 p.m. May 29. Larceny.

Whispering Pines Ct., 14100 block, 11:03 p.m. June 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Portage Rd., 2400 block, 6:07 a.m. May 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:54 a.m. June 2. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Grey Eagle Ct., 12600 block, 9:24 p.m. May 30. Aggravated assault.

WEAPON

Demetrias Way, 13600 block, 5:35 a.m. May 23. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Applegrath Way, 11400 block, 3:19 p.m. May 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Arora Hills Dr., 22800 block, 8:04 a.m. May 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brick Haven Way, 22400 block, 8:18 a.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brown Church Rd., 9200 block, 12:14 p.m. June 4. Larceny.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 1:05 p.m. May 15. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 1:49 p.m. May 26. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 5:35 p.m. May 28. Shoplifting.

Crosstie Dr., 13800 block, 10:07 p.m. May 28. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 19700 block, 3:53 p.m. May 26. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:08 p.m. May 19. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:30 p.m. May 25. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:18 p.m. May 27. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:15 p.m. May 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 9:08 p.m. June 1. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 9:29 p.m. June 2. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:42 p.m. June 3. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 21000 block, 9:51 a.m. June 3. Shoplifting.

Halethorpe Lane, 20200 block, 9:46 a.m. May 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Halethorpe Lane, 20200 block, 1:58 p.m. May 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lark Song Terr., 18900 block, 2:15 a.m. June 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lynwood Farm Ct., 25300 block, 10:57 a.m. May 30. Larceny.

Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 11:51 a.m. May 21. Theft from building.

Millhaven Pl., 13100 block, 5:36 p.m. June 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Perrone Dr., 19000 block, 7:42 p.m. May 22. Larceny.

Ridge Manor Terr., 10100 block, 8:24 p.m. May 28. Theft from building.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20500 block, 3:15 p.m. May 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stringtown Rd., 23000 block, 9:09 p.m. May 28. Larceny.

Summer Oak Dr., 11800 block, 10:02 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tailor Shop Pl., 23400 block, 5:04 p.m. May 23. Larceny.

Village Fountain Dr., 18600 block, 6:05 p.m. June 1. Larceny.

Waters Rd., 19600 block, 11:39 a.m. June 3. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Winged Elm Dr., 23000 block, 7:24 p.m. May 31. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Capehart Ct., 10400 block, 10:05 p.m. May 31. Aggravated assault.

Duffer Way, 9500 block, 9:53 p.m. June 1. Aggravated assault.

High Gables Dr., 300 block, 6:37 p.m. May 31. Aggravated assault.

Ivy Oak Ct., Unit block, 3:41 a.m. June 3. Aggravated assault.

Westland Dr. N., 8900 block, 2:55 a.m. May 26. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Marston Lane, 9600 block, 4:20 p.m. May 31. Robbery reported.

Mills Choice Rd., 18900 block, 9:12 p.m. May 29. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Boysenberry Way, 9900 block, 8:50 a.m. June 2. Theft from building.

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 7:53 p.m. May 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Club House Rd., 19300 block, 10:08 a.m. June 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Forest View Pl., 10000 block, 3:32 p.m. May 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 4:35 p.m. May 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 900 block, 11:25 a.m. May 31. Larceny.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 4:26 p.m. May 22. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 1:26 p.m. May 27. Shoplifting.

Hutton St., Unit block, 10:06 a.m. May 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kentlands Blvd., 200 block, 12:53 p.m. May 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Larchmont Terr., 17700 block, 7:39 a.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Laytonia Dr., 7600 block, 1:20 a.m. May 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Medical Center Dr., 9600 block, 10:48 a.m. May 30. Theft from building.

Muddy Branch Rd., 800 block, 9:04 a.m. May 30. Theft from building.

Oceania Ct., Unit block, 8:40 a.m. May 28. Theft from building.

Ridgeline Dr., 10000 block, 3:12 p.m. May 29. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:50 p.m. May 19. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:23 p.m. May 25. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 11:37 a.m. May 26. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:13 p.m. May 27. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3 p.m. May 27. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:34 p.m. May 28. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:11 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 11:46 a.m. June 1. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:32 p.m. June 1. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:57 p.m. June 2. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 16000 block, 3:12 p.m. June 1. Theft from building.

Silverfield Cir., 8500 block, 8:39 a.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sunny Brook Terr., 700 block, 6:28 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Watkins Station Cir., 100 block, 5:57 p.m. May 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Westland Dr. N., 8800 block, 7:52 p.m. June 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Whetstone Glen St., 600 block, 5 p.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

King James Way, 17200 block, 12:32 a.m. June 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Teachers Way, 100 block, 11:29 a.m. June 2. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Tulip Dr., 100 block, 8:40 a.m. June 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Winter Walk Dr., 300 block, 2:03 p.m. May 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carroll Ave., 6900 block, 1 p.m. June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carroll Ave., 7000 block, 11:40 a.m. May 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carroll Ave., 7600 block, 2:03 a.m. May 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, 5:32 a.m. June 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, 10:24 a.m. June 2. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 2:06 p.m. May 20. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 2:20 a.m. June 1. Shoplifting.

Park Ave., 100 block, 9:12 a.m. May 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Poplar Ave., 7000 block, 8:12 p.m. May 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Linden Ave., 1100 block, 7:02 a.m. May 31. Motor vehicle theft reported.