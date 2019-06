Montgomery County

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Academy Way, 12200 block, 7:47 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bentridge Ave., 9300 block, 7:05 a.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 6:53 p.m. June 3. Shoplifting.

Burdette Rd., 800 block, 4:32 p.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cove Lane, 14000 block, 8:18 a.m. June 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Grandin Ave., 1000 block, 5:27 a.m. June 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hungerford Dr., 700 block, 12:13 p.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ivymount Terr., 7700 block, 5 p.m. June 7. Larceny.

Lily Pond Ct., Unit block, 7:52 p.m. June 7. Theft from building.

Marcia Lane, 600 block, 3:23 p.m. June 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Monterra Ct., Unit block, 10:45 a.m. June 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nutwood Ct., 7500 block, 1:34 p.m. June 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 7:58 p.m. June 5. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 2:07 p.m. June 6. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 2:12 p.m. June 6. Embezzlement.

Rutgers St., 500 block, 2:39 p.m. June 8. Larceny.

Wandering Trail Dr., 8700 block, 9:06 a.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Young Lane, 12700 block, 3:32 p.m. June 5. Theft from building.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

Rock Spring Dr., 6500 block, 7:14 a.m. June 8. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Auburn Ave., 4900 block, 8:09 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bradley Blvd., 4700 block, 3:29 p.m. June 6. Theft from building.

Bradley Blvd., 4700 block, 5:58 p.m. June 6. Theft from building.

Cordell Ave., 4800 block, 2:19 p.m. June 7. Larceny.

Cordell Ave., 4900 block, 11:56 p.m. June 5. Larceny.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:24 p.m. May 30. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 10:16 p.m. June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:59 p.m. June 4. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 2:47 p.m. June 8. Shoplifting.

Hillburne Way, 5800 block, 9:07 a.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hobson St., 10800 block, 10:12 a.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lawrence Ave., 3700 block, 9:52 a.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

McGrath Blvd., 5400 block, 1:22 p.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

McGrath Blvd., 5400 block, 7:07 p.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

McGrath Blvd., 5400 block, 10:02 p.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Lane, 4900 block, 9:16 a.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 7800 block, 1:18 p.m. June 6. Larceny.

Old Georgetown Rd., 7900 block, 12:56 p.m. June 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Park Ave. N., 4600 block, 4:24 p.m. June 5. Theft from building.

Parklawn Pl., 11900 block, 7:32 p.m. June 3. Theft from building.

Plyers Mill Rd., 4000 block, 10:40 p.m. June 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Scarsdale Rd., 4800 block, 3:56 p.m. June 4. Larceny.

Waverly Ave., 4700 block, 7:19 p.m. June 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Westbard Ave., 5300 block, 7:56 p.m. May 22. Theft from building.

Wheatley St., 10500 block, 2:15 a.m. June 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 1:54 p.m. May 28. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 3:44 p.m. June 1. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 4:09 p.m. June 6. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Cir., Unit block, 9:50 a.m. June 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Woodson Ave., 11100 block, 8:37 a.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodson Ave., 11100 block, 12:57 p.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Briggs Chaney Rd., 2900 block, 10:52 p.m. June 7. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

University Blvd. E., 600 block, 9:25 p.m. June 5. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Treetop Lane, 2000 block, 12:51 a.m. June 1. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron St., 8500 block, 3:35 p.m. June 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cameron St., 8700 block, 8:44 p.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 7:03 p.m. June 6. Larceny.

Dunoon Rd., 1100 block, 12:21 p.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 7:59 p.m. June 6. Larceny.

Elton Rd., 1600 block, 7:41 p.m. June 4. Larceny.

Falkland Lane E., 1500 block, 10:32 a.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hartford Ave., 8400 block, 1:57 p.m. June 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 2:20 a.m. June 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lockwood Dr., 11300 block, 3:42 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lyric Lane, 300 block, 3:35 p.m. June 7. Larceny.

Manchester Rd., 8400 block, 9:25 a.m. June 3. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 4:40 p.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 9:39 p.m. June 8. Theft from building.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 7:29 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Patterson Ct., 300 block, 12:03 p.m. June 6. Larceny.

Piney Branch Rd., 8500 block, 8:49 a.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Piney Branch Rd., 9000 block, 3:10 p.m. June 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Piney Branch Rd., 9300 block, 5:49 p.m. June 5. Theft from building.

Ripley St., 1100 block, 11:07 p.m. June 1. Larceny.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 10:34 a.m. June 4. Embezzlement.

Thayer Pl., 400 block, 9:33 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 1100 block, 11:45 a.m. June 5. Theft from building.

West Hwy. E., 1000 block, 12:30 p.m. June 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 4:32 p.m. June 2. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 1400 block, 5:38 p.m. June 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Winhall Way, 900 block, 9:42 a.m. June 4. Larceny.

Woodmoor Dr., 200 block, 3:12 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Bonifant Rd., 700 block, 11:22 p.m. June 4. Aggravated assault.

Shorefield Rd., 2200 block, 6:02 p.m. June 2. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Georgia Ave., 14200 block, 1:32 a.m. June 5. Robbery reported.

Wolf Creek Pl., 14200 block, 7:17 p.m. June 5. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:15 a.m. June 5. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bel Pre Rd., 2600 block, 6:12 a.m. June 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Catalina Terr., 11400 block, 10:13 a.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 9:39 p.m. June 6. Larceny.

Cutlass Dr., 16700 block, 10:10 a.m. June 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Denfeld Ave., 3800 block, 4:53 p.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fern St., 11200 block, 6:13 p.m. June 3. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 10900 block, 12:05 p.m. June 4. Theft from building.

Highview Ave., 11700 block, 6:55 a.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hobart Dr., 13600 block, 3:55 p.m. June 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Holly Grove Rd., 15700 block, 5:05 p.m. June 3. Theft from building.

Monterrey Dr., 11400 block, 8:45 a.m. June 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mowbray Rd., 200 block, 5:41 p.m. June 4. Embezzlement.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., Unit block, 7:31 p.m. June 8. Shoplifting.

Pendleton Dr., 3300 block, 2:52 p.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Queen Elizabeth Dr., 17500 block, 3:04 p.m. June 8. Larceny.

Rippling Brook Dr., 14100 block, 10:14 p.m. May 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 2600 block, 5:42 p.m. June 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:15 p.m. May 24. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:07 p.m. June 1. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:19 p.m. June 6. Shoplifting.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Gunners Branch Rd., 19500 block, 5:14 p.m. June 6. Aggravated assault.

Peach Crest Dr., 12200 block, 12:37 a.m. June 6. Aggravated assault.

Wisteria Dr., 12500 block, 12:22 p.m. June 6. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Grey Eagle Ct., 12600 block, 4:46 p.m. June 7. Robbery reported.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 1:06 p.m. June 2. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aircraft Dr., 19900 block, 6:04 p.m. June 4. Purse-snatching.

Beallsville Rd., 21000 block, 10:27 a.m. June 7. Theft from building.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 7:29 p.m. June 4. Shoplifting.

Damascus Blvd., 10000 block, 9:31 a.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 19800 block, 12:34 p.m. June 5. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:38 p.m. June 3. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:19 p.m. June 8. Shoplifting.

Kingsview Rd., 18900 block, 2:20 p.m. June 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lark Song Terr., 19000 block, 10:27 p.m. June 7. Larceny.

Old Hundred Rd., 25600 block, 7:19 p.m. June 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Poppyseed Lane, 18800 block, 8:10 p.m. June 4. Larceny.

Ridge Manor Dr., 26000 block, 7:45 a.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ridge Rd., 26200 block, 4:13 p.m. May 31. Theft from building.

Running Brook Dr., 12700 block, 7:58 a.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 12:05 p.m. June 6. Shoplifting.

Snowden Farm Pkwy., 12100 block, 8:56 p.m. June 4. Theft from building.

Sojourn Ct., 21000 block, 5:40 p.m. June 4. Larceny.

Walnut View Ct., 12900 block, 8:41 p.m. June 2. Larceny.

Wisteria Dr., 12500 block, 11:16 a.m. June 3. Larceny.

Wisteria Dr., 12900 block, 9:44 p.m. June 5. Theft from building.

York Mill Lane, 12700 block, 1:15 p.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fenchurch Ct., 11500 block, 6:36 a.m. June 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 2:46 a.m. June 8. Aggravated assault.

Polara Pl., 7800 block, 2:16 a.m. June 9. Aggravated assault.

Smoothstone Way, 18900 block, 6:12 p.m. June 1. Aggravated assault.

Weatherby Dr., 7500 block, 4:24 p.m. June 6. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Frederick Ave. N., 18700 block, 5:29 p.m. June 5. Robbery reported.

Shady Grove Rd., 15800 block, 1:36 p.m. June 8. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beacon Square Ct., 900 block, 4:38 p.m. June 3. Theft from building.

Billings Ct., 19800 block, 7:26 a.m. June 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Burchap Dr., 8400 block, 9:52 a.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carrington Hill Dr., 12500 block, 5:09 a.m. June 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Laurel Lane, 18400 block, 9:46 a.m. June 2. Larceny.

Chestnut St., 16700 block, 5:05 a.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 1:01 p.m. June 6. Shoplifting.

Docena Dr., 9700 block, 9:22 p.m. June 7. Larceny.

Fields Rd., 9700 block, 9:50 a.m. June 6. Larceny.

Fountain Valley Dr., 8600 block, 11:13 a.m. June 2. Theft from building.

Fountain Valley Dr., 8600 block, 7:07 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 4:08 p.m. May 29. Theft from building.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 5:02 p.m. June 6. Shoplifting.

Grazing Terr., 9300 block, 9:01 p.m. June 5. Theft from building.

Ivy Oak Ct., Unit block, 9:31 p.m. June 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Larchmont Terr., 17600 block, 12:23 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Larchmont Terr., 17600 block, 5:37 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Larchmont Terr., 17600 block, 9:52 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Larchmont Terr., 17700 block, 9:15 a.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Larchmont Terr., 17700 block, 12:43 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lindos Ct., 20400 block, 7:01 a.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lost Knife Cir., 18200 block, 3:56 p.m. June 7. Larceny.

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 7:03 a.m. June 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maple Leaf Dr., 10000 block, 7:53 p.m. June 7. Theft from building.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 7:35 p.m. June 8. Larceny.

Misty Dale Way, Unit block, 10:19 a.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Muncaster Mill Rd., 7300 block, 2:42 p.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:04 p.m. May 22. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:04 p.m. June 4. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:39 p.m. June 6. Shoplifting.

School Dr., Unit block, 7:22 p.m. June 2. Theft from building.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 2:02 p.m. June 4. Theft from building.

Shea Lane, 16700 block, 5:42 p.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Snouffer School Rd., 8000 block, 9:07 a.m. June 8. Larceny.

Taverney Dr., 19500 block, 9:53 a.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wade Ct., Unit block, 12:38 a.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Water St., Unit block, 6:55 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Westland Dr. N., 8800 block, 7:56 a.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Queenair Dr., 7900 block, 5:43 p.m. June 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULTS

Aspen Ct., 7400 block, 5:59 p.m. June 3. Aggravated assault.

Flower Ave., 8600 block, 10:22 a.m. May 29. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, 11:28 a.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 2:46 p.m. May 29. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 2:26 p.m. May 21. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Poplar Ave., 7000 block, 11:09 a.m. May 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.