Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Randolph Rd., 5400 block, 2:36 a.m. June 13. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Besley Ct., 5500 block, 9:52 a.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bunchberry Ct., 15200 block, 11:27 a.m. June 9. Larceny.

Dundee Rd., 2000 block, 7:48 a.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Forest Landing Way, 10600 block, 4:17 p.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Holland Rd., 5900 block, 12:05 a.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hungerford Dr., 300 block, 12:53 p.m. June 12. Theft from building.

Hungerford Dr., 900 block, 11:29 p.m. June 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lewis Ave., 1900 block, 8:46 a.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lyon Pl., 800 block, 4:45 p.m. June 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Park Rd., 200 block, 6:55 a.m. June 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Research Blvd., 1400 block, 8:48 a.m. June 13. Larceny.

Research Blvd., 2400 block, 3:18 p.m. June 13. Theft from building.

Research Blvd., 2400 block, 3:32 p.m. June 13. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 4:27 p.m. June 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rockville Pike, 1700 block, 8:51 p.m. June 11. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 11:13 a.m. June 11. Theft from building.

Rolling Green Ct., Unit block, 9:03 p.m. June 12. Larceny.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 2:49 a.m. June 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Veirs Mill Rd., 1000 block, 5:09 p.m. June 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Watkins Pond Blvd., 100 block, 6:37 p.m. June 10. Larceny.

Wood Thrush Lane, 11800 block, 3:41 p.m. June 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Hungerford Dr., 500 block, 7:55 a.m. June 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Park Rd., 200 block, 11:19 a.m. June 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Research Blvd., 2200 block, 4:49 p.m. June 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ROBBERY

Sangamore Rd., 4600 block, 8:05 p.m. June 12. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avon Dr., 5900 block, 8 p.m. June 11. Theft from building.

Cedarwood Dr., 11100 block, 11:40 a.m. June 13. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 10500 block, 10:09 p.m. June 11. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 8:25 p.m. June 5. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:53 p.m. June 8. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:12 p.m. June 11. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:10 p.m. June 12. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 1:53 p.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:37 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting.

Farnsworth Ct., 9200 block, 8:11 a.m. June 14. Larceny.

Garfield Ave., 2700 block, 11:05 a.m. June 10. Theft from building.

Glennon Dr., 7700 block, 9:48 a.m. June 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Grubb Rd., 8300 block, 4:05 p.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hartman Ct., Unit block, 9:15 a.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Leland St., 4200 block, 7:41 a.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 7600 block, 6:14 p.m. June 12. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11800 block, 6:10 p.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ridgefield Rd., 5700 block, 9:16 a.m. June 8. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 4:19 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting.

Ross Rd., 2400 block, 12:15 p.m. June 12. Theft from building.

Tuckerman Lane, 5400 block, 3:24 p.m. June 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Western Ave., 4700 block, 4:29 p.m. June 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Willard Ave., 4700 block, 12:41 p.m. June 13. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 6:01 p.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 10:19 p.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 7400 block, 2:47 p.m. June 13. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 7700 block, 6:34 p.m. June 9. Larceny.

Woodmont Ave., 7900 block, 7:43 p.m. June 7. Larceny.

Woodmont Ave., 7900 block, 7:43 p.m. June 7. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bradley Blvd., 5000 block, 2:15 a.m. June 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Westlake Terr., 7400 block, 11:27 a.m. June 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 5:40 a.m. June 6. Aggravated assault.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 2:10 a.m. June 10. Aggravated assault.

Tech Rd., 12200 block, 7:52 p.m. June 7. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blair Rd., 7700 block, 2:26 p.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Blue Valley Dr., 2300 block, 8:18 p.m. June 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bradford Rd., 8500 block, 8:41 p.m. June 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 10:07 a.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cameron St., 8500 block, 4:21 p.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 6:41 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 6:04 p.m. June 12. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 800 block, 2:24 p.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenton St., 8300 block, 4:39 p.m. June 11. Theft from building.

Fidler Lane, 1100 block, 4:48 p.m. June 9. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 8000 block, 9:15 a.m. June 5. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8000 block, 1:32 p.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 7:16 a.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 12:29 a.m. June 11. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 6:08 p.m. June 4. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 7:15 p.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 9400 block, 8:04 p.m. June 3. Theft from building.

Gist Ave., 800 block, 12:16 p.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11500 block, 3:52 p.m. June 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 4:42 p.m. June 8. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 6:53 p.m. June 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 3:32 p.m. June 2. Larceny.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 2:33 p.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 10:12 a.m. June 15. Shoplifting.

Prosperity Dr., 12500 block, 11:45 a.m. June 13. Theft from building.

Red Cedar Dr., 15100 block, 1:59 p.m. June 12. Larceny.

Regalwood Terr., 4400 block, 2:42 p.m. June 12. Larceny.

Robey Rd., 13600 block, 4:45 p.m. June 12. Theft from building.

Stewart Lane, 11500 block, 11:07 a.m. June 12. Theft from building.

Tourmaline Terr., 12900 block, 8:50 a.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tufa Terr., 1800 block, 3:46 p.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 100 block, 8:58 p.m. June 8. Shoplifting.

University Blvd. W., 100 block, 10:26 a.m. June 11. Larceny.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 1:49 p.m. June 14. Larceny.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 6:48 p.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 12:56 p.m. June 12. Theft from building.

West Hwy. E., 1500 block, 6:59 p.m. June 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

13th St., 8000 block, 5 p.m. June 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Castle Blvd., 13900 block, 9:13 a.m. June 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 7:28 p.m. June 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 7:10 p.m. June 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Sandy Spring Rd., 4200 block, 7:13 a.m. June 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arctic Ave., 13300 block, 10:07 a.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bartlett St., 13400 block, 7:59 p.m. June 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 9:01 p.m. June 11. Shoplifting.

Brighton Dam Rd., 400 block, 5:26 p.m. June 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 6:38 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting.

Danube Ct., 4100 block, 4:39 p.m. June 13. Embezzlement.

Gail St., 11600 block, 6:55 p.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 2:46 p.m. June 11. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 14300 block, 11:44 a.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Norwood Rd., 17400 block, noon June 10. Larceny.

Rosecroft Rd., 15300 block, 6:27 a.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rossmoor Blvd., 3700 block, 3:34 p.m. June 12. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:27 p.m. June 5. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:15 p.m. June 5. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:03 p.m. June 5. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:08 a.m. June 7. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:47 p.m. June 10. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:56 a.m. June 11. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:28 p.m. June 11. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:51 p.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:06 p.m. June 11. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:35 p.m. June 12. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:35 a.m. June 13. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:47 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:34 p.m. June 14. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Veirs Mill Rd., 11200 block, 10:21 a.m. June 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Allspice Dr., 18400 block, 11:59 p.m. June 12. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 12:34 a.m. June 10. Robbery reported.

Wims Rd., 22500 block, 12:12 p.m. June 13. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beaconfield Terr., 20300 block, 4:59 p.m. June 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bear Creek Dr., 14100 block, 11:22 p.m. June 13. Theft from building.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 3:46 p.m. June 6. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:16 p.m. June 6. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:41 p.m. June 8. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:13 p.m. June 9. Larceny.

Fulmer Ave., 21900 block, 11:11 a.m. June 12. Larceny.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 7:47 a.m. June 10. Shoplifting.

Germantown Rd., 19800 block, 7:25 a.m. June 10. Shoplifting.

Martz St., 13000 block, 11:11 p.m. June 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Minstrel Tune Dr., 11200 block, 6:50 a.m. June 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Hundred Rd., 25600 block, 1:01 p.m. June 14. Larceny.

Panthers Ridge Dr., 12100 block, 1:28 p.m. June 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Partridge Wood Dr., 19100 block, 7:45 p.m. June 13. Larceny.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 3:43 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting.

Tate St., 22500 block, 8:16 a.m. June 12. Larceny.

Willow Spring Cir., 12500 block, 5:55 p.m. June 12. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Trophy Ct., 11700 block, 8:43 a.m. June 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Purple Martin Lane, 18700 block, 5:46 a.m. June 15. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Perry Pkwy., 200 block, 1:48 a.m. June 10. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Airpark Rd., 7600 block, 7:10 a.m. June 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brenish Dr., 7400 block, 5:55 p.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cinnabar Ct., Unit block, 3:57 p.m. June 14. Theft from building.

Delcris Dr., 8700 block, 8:04 a.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Diamond Ave. E., 300 block, 7:03 p.m. June 6. Larceny.

Ellington Blvd., 200 block, 4:11 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting.

Featherstone St., 900 block, 11:15 a.m. June 14. Larceny.

Flower Hill Way, 18200 block, 1:53 p.m. June 12. Theft from building.

Fulks Corner Ave., Unit block, 9:31 p.m. May 24. Larceny.

Goshen Rd., 20000 block, 5:37 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting.

Horizon Run Rd., 9600 block, 7:51 a.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hutton St., 100 block, 9:56 a.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hutton St., 100 block, 10:20 a.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kentlands Blvd., 300 block, 4:19 p.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Metropolitan Grove Rd., Unit block, 9:52 a.m. June 14. Theft from building.

Pheasant St., 600 block, 3:45 p.m. June 12. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 300 block, 4:04 a.m. June 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:03 p.m. May 17. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:53 p.m. June 10. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:30 p.m. June 10. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:29 p.m. June 11. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:13 p.m. June 12. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:51 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:50 p.m. June 15. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 800 block, 10:30 a.m. June 8. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 800 block, 3:11 p.m. June 14. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 16000 block, 10:19 a.m. May 23. Purse-snatching.

Sharpstead Lane, Unit block, 2:39 p.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Snouffer School Rd., 8500 block, 4:10 p.m. June 10. Theft from building.

Stewartown Terr., 19600 block, 10:58 a.m. June 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Tryal Ct., 8700 block, 7:16 a.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Warfield Rd., 8800 block, 10:34 a.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Cedar Ave., 300 block, 5:01 p.m. May 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hodges Lane, 200 block, 11:45 a.m. June 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maple Ave., 7500 block, 1:13 p.m. June 12. Larceny.

Myrtle Ave., 1200 block, 1:20 p.m. June 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

University Blvd. E., 1100 block, 2:01 p.m. June 11. Larceny.