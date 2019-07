Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

District 1

Rockville Station

ASSAULTS

Big Woods Rd., 21000 block, 5:43 p.m. June 23. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Cove Lane, 14000 block, 11:17 p.m. June 14. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Rd., 1000 block, 7:28 p.m. June 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carroll Ave., 12300 block, 11:06 a.m. June 29. Larceny.

Chase Crossing Cir., 12000 block, 1:31 a.m. June 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Copenhaver Terr., 12400 block, 9:23 p.m. June 12. Larceny.

Courthouse Sq., Unit block, 8:35 a.m. June 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crabbs Branch Way, 16600 block, 9:33 p.m. July 1. Theft from building.

Crownwood Lane, 11400 block, 9:28 a.m. June 27. Larceny.

Croydon Ave., 300 block, 8:50 a.m. June 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Defoe Ct., Unit block, 2:08 p.m. June 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Derwood Cir., 100 block, 1:15 p.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dunster Lane, 2200 block, 1:27 p.m. June 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elsdale Ct., 13100 block, 9:49 a.m. June 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elsdale Ct., 13100 block, 9:50 a.m. July 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Falls Rd., 10800 block, 10:23 a.m. June 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fishers Lane, 5600 block, 8:46 a.m. July 1. Larceny.

Frederick Ave., 300 block, 11:09 a.m. June 19. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 15300 block, 6:31 p.m. June 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Haller Ct., Unit block, 10:20 a.m. June 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Halpine Rd., 100 block, 9:58 a.m. June 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Halpine Rd., 100 block, 10:05 p.m. June 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hickory Wood Ct., 12200 block, 3:55 p.m. June 28. Larceny.

Highland Ave., 200 block, 9:04 a.m. June 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hungerford Dr., 500 block, 4:24 p.m. June 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Huntsman Way, 12700 block, 11:40 a.m. June 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jefferson Plaza, 600 block, 2:45 p.m. June 27. Theft from building.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 8:23 p.m. June 28. Shoplifting.

King Farm Blvd., 700 block, 6:28 a.m. June 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

King Farm Blvd., 800 block, 8:05 p.m. June 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lewis Ave., 1000 block, 3:15 p.m. June 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lincoln St., 400 block, 5:56 a.m. June 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Mannakee St., Unit block, 1:34 p.m. June 24. Theft from building.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 9:10 p.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 3:57 p.m. June 26. Theft from building.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 10:15 a.m. July 2. Shoplifting.

McAuliffe Dr., 2300 block, 11:19 a.m. June 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mouth Of Monocacy Rd., 20400 block, 10 a.m. June 26. Larceny.

Oak Knoll Terr., 100 block, 10:36 a.m. June 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Park Potomac Ave., 12500 block, 10:51 a.m. June 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pender Pl., 200 block, 12:44 p.m. June 23. Larceny.

Quince Orchard Rd., 15800 block, 9:05 p.m. June 23. Larceny.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 6:15 p.m. June 24. Theft from building.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 8:47 p.m. June 25. Theft from building.

Research Blvd., 1400 block, 5:55 p.m. June 29. Larceny.

Research Blvd., 1600 block, 11:46 a.m. June 18. Theft from building.

Research Ct., Unit block, 6:20 a.m. June 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rockville Pike, 100 block, 5:46 p.m. July 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 800 block, 3:36 p.m. June 26. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 800 block, 10:44 a.m. June 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 11:37 a.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rollins Ave., 100 block, 8:46 a.m. June 18. Larceny.

Rutgers St., 500 block, 10:28 a.m. June 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 9:04 p.m. June 21. Theft from building.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 5:08 p.m. June 28. Theft from building.

Spates Hill Rd., 17000 block, 6:42 p.m. June 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Spates Hill Rd., 17200 block, 8 a.m. June 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Standish Pl., 7600 block, 10:54 a.m. June 24. Larceny.

Stillwell Rd., 5700 block, 9:27 a.m. June 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stonestreet Ave. N., 800 block, 8:09 a.m. June 30. Larceny.

Tuckerman Lane, 7900 block, 10:25 p.m. June 20. Shoplifting.

Turkey Foot Rd., 15000 block, 6:30 p.m. June 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Twining Lane, 11400 block, 9:53 p.m. June 26. Theft from building.

Vandegrift Ave., 5800 block, 4:20 p.m. July 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12800 block, 2:33 p.m. June 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 9:36 a.m. June 22. Shoplifting.

Washington St. N., Unit block, 3:57 p.m. June 28. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Blandford St., 600 block, 1:14 p.m. June 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Crabb Ave., 700 block, 8:30 a.m. June 21. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Derwood Cir., 200 block, 6:32 p.m. June 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 7:05 p.m. June 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Indianola Dr., 15900 block, 10:05 a.m. June 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

King Farm Blvd., 500 block, 10:29 p.m. June 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

ASSAULTS

Scotland Dr., 7800 block, 12:35 a.m. June 29. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Rd., 7100 block, 5:36 p.m. June 23. Shoplifting.

Arlington Rd., 7100 block, 3:30 p.m. June 30. Shoplifting.

Avondale St., 4500 block, 4:48 p.m. June 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Baltimore Ave., 5200 block, 10:24 a.m. June 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bangor Dr., 4900 block, 9:29 a.m. June 28. Theft from building.

Benalder Dr., 6200 block, 1:42 p.m. June 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 7:48 p.m. June 24. Shoplifting.

Bexhill Dr. E., 10000 block, 11:46 a.m. June 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brookville Rd., 7000 block, 1:17 p.m. June 14. Theft from building.

Burdette Rd., 8300 block, 10:34 a.m. June 24. Theft from building.

Connecticut Ave., 8500 block, 11:23 a.m. June 28. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 9700 block, 8 p.m. June 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 10500 block, 4:13 a.m. June 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cornish Rd., 5400 block, 4:03 p.m. June 26. Larceny.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 2:40 p.m. June 18. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:19 p.m. June 18. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:50 p.m. June 18. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:18 p.m. June 19. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:58 p.m. June 22. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:43 p.m. June 23. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:43 p.m. June 25. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:28 p.m. June 27. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave., 10200 block, 4:43 p.m. June 26. Theft from building.

Greenlawn Dr., 5800 block, 1:05 p.m. June 19. Larceny.

Grubb Rd., 8300 block, 7:33 a.m. June 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Grubb Rd., 8300 block, 10:24 a.m. June 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hamlet Pl., 3500 block, 8:04 p.m. June 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hampden Lane, 4900 block, 6:27 p.m. June 22. Shoplifting.

Kenilworth Ave., 11000 block, 11:25 p.m. June 27. Larceny.

Kincaid Terr., 3900 block, 10:18 a.m. June 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Landy Lane, 5500 block, 10:11 a.m. June 23. Larceny.

Laverock Ct., 6800 block, 11:33 p.m. June 20. Larceny.

Locust Hill Rd., 9400 block, 6:24 p.m. June 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Logan Dr., 9900 block, 10 p.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

MacArthur Blvd., 9500 block, 10:57 a.m. June 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maple Ave., 4400 block, 10:53 a.m. June 21. Larceny.

Marbury Rd., 7600 block, 9:35 a.m. June 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Marinelli Rd., 5700 block, 5:16 p.m. June 23. Larceny.

Midhill St., 5800 block, 11:29 a.m. June 20. Larceny.

Montgomery Ave., 4500 block, 8:59 a.m. June 21. Theft from building.

Montgomery Ave., 10400 block, 8:13 a.m. June 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Potomac Station Lane, 9000 block, 10:13 a.m. June 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

River Rd., 8200 block, 10:28 a.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

River Rd., 10100 block, 2:09 p.m. June 25. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 11500 block, 9:05 p.m. June 24. Theft from building.

Ross Rd., 2500 block, 8:35 a.m. June 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sangamore Rd., 4600 block, 3:55 a.m. June 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sorrel Ave., 10000 block, 9:31 a.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Spruell Dr., 4000 block, 5:17 p.m. June 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Spruell Dr., 4100 block, 8:13 a.m. June 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stanmore Dr., 10800 block, 8:27 p.m. June 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Tuckerman Lane, 5400 block, 3:38 p.m. June 21. Theft from building.

West Hwy. E., 4500 block, 4:56 p.m. June 29. Larceny.

Westbard Ave., 5400 block, 6:31 p.m. June 26. Purse-snatching.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 2:18 p.m. June 23. Shoplifting.

Willard Ave., 4700 block, 10:25 a.m. July 2. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 9:13 p.m. June 25. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 1:09 p.m. June 21. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 9:37 a.m. June 17. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 6900 block, 6:43 p.m. June 17. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7400 block, 8:30 p.m. June 29. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 2:14 p.m. June 15. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 8300 block, 3:06 p.m. June 26. Theft from building.

Woodmont Ave., 7100 block, 12:34 p.m. June 20. Theft from building.

Woodmont Ave., 7700 block, 3:31 p.m. June 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodmont Ave., 7900 block, 1:42 p.m. June 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Kentbury Way, Unit block, 4:21 a.m. June 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Sangamore Rd., 4600 block, 11:40 p.m. June 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

ASSAULTS

Castle Ridge Cir., 3300 block, 10:17 p.m. June 29. Aggravated assault.

Lockwood Dr., 11400 block, 10:34 a.m. June 15. Aggravated assault.

Stewart Lane, 11400 block, 11:42 p.m. June 27. Aggravated assault.

Stirling Rd., 700 block, 7:25 p.m. June 26. Aggravated assault.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 3:14 p.m. June 25. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Briggs Chaney Rd., 3000 block, 4:25 p.m. June 19. Robbery reported.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 11:20 p.m. June 22. Robbery reported.

Daleview Dr., 800 block, 7:58 p.m. July 1. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 9:24 a.m. June 22. Robbery reported.

July Dr., 11400 block, 5:12 a.m. July 2. Robbery reported.

Mac Tavish Pl., 3600 block, 9:51 p.m. June 30. Robbery reported.

November Cir., 1500 block, 8:55 p.m. June 17. Robbery reported.

Old Columbia Pike, 15500 block, 2:01 a.m. June 27. Robbery reported.

Teagarden Cir., 3300 block, 3:54 a.m. June 29. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

I-495, 9:10 p.m. June 27. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avenel Rd., 9300 block, 9:28 a.m. June 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Billington Rd., 12600 block, 10:26 a.m. June 24. Larceny.

Blair Mill Rd., 1400 block, 11:46 a.m. June 25. Theft from building.

Bonifant St., 900 block, 3:31 p.m. June 28. Theft from building.

Brisbane St., 1800 block, 9:49 a.m. June 28. Larceny.

Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 6:31 p.m. June 14. Shoplifting.

Buccaneer Ct., 700 block, 3:03 p.m. June 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cameron St., 8700 block, 7:06 p.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 13900 block, 6:51 a.m. June 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 14000 block, 10:37 a.m. June 18. Theft from building.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 1:11 p.m. June 15. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 8:52 p.m. June 15. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 8:06 p.m. June 28. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 8:54 p.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 12:02 p.m. June 14. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 5:36 p.m. June 25. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 12:27 p.m. June 12. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 11:36 a.m. June 13. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 3:44 p.m. June 15. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 12:20 p.m. June 21. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 10:33 p.m. June 27. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 11:11 a.m. June 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8800 block, 7:51 p.m. June 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Dameron Dr., 9900 block, 1:28 p.m. June 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Dilston Rd., 9700 block, 7:12 a.m. June 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Downs Dr., 1300 block, 8:05 a.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Easley St., 700 block, 5:52 a.m. June 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eastern Dr., 8000 block, 8:49 a.m. June 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 800 block, 5:02 p.m. June 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenton St., 8600 block, 12:42 p.m. June 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenton St., 8600 block, 1:19 p.m. June 24. Larceny.

Fenton St., 8600 block, 4:53 p.m. June 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Galway Dr., 12300 block, 4:28 p.m. June 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 12:40 p.m. June 17. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 10:29 a.m. June 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 10:09 p.m. June 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 10:39 a.m. June 19. Theft from building.

Gist Ave., 800 block, 7:57 a.m. June 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenview Ave., 8500 block, 9:31 p.m. June 24. Larceny.

Gracefield Rd., 3100 block, 9:19 p.m. June 26. Larceny.

Granville Dr., Unit block, 10:38 a.m. June 25. Larceny.

Hampton Point Dr., 3300 block, 6 p.m. June 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hedin Dr., 9700 block, 6:31 a.m. June 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Heron Dr., 900 block, 3:05 p.m. June 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hilltop Rd., 100 block, 9:46 a.m. June 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hunters Gate Ct., Unit block, 10:01 p.m. June 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lockwood Dr., 11300 block, 12:45 a.m. June 24. Larceny.

Lockwood Dr., 11500 block, 8:14 a.m. June 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lorain Ave., 10200 block, 11:14 a.m. June 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Louis Ave., 9100 block, 1:47 p.m. June 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery St., 2200 block, 12:03 p.m. June 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery St., 2200 block, 2:30 p.m. June 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mount Pisgah Rd., 9700 block, 10:28 a.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mount Pisgah Rd., 9700 block, 9:14 a.m. June 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 11:07 a.m. June 21. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 7:35 p.m. June 27. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 10:13 a.m. June 30. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 5:14 p.m. June 17. Purse-snatching.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 10:22 a.m. June 11. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 7:06 p.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 4:22 p.m. June 22. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 9:19 p.m. June 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11600 block, 11:35 a.m. June 14. Larceny.

Noyes Dr., 1600 block, 4:58 p.m. June 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 9:17 p.m. June 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Oakview Dr., 1300 block, 7:08 a.m. June 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 13400 block, 10:27 p.m. June 30. Shoplifting.

Osborn Dr., 2000 block, 11:32 a.m. June 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 10:35 p.m. June 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 7:39 p.m. June 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Palermo Dr., 12500 block, 3 p.m. June 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Palermo Dr., 12500 block, 5:23 p.m. June 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pinedale Dr., 10500 block, 7:42 a.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pinedale Dr., 10500 block, 6:20 p.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pinewood Ave., 300 block, 12:17 p.m. June 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Piney Branch Rd., 8500 block, 4:03 p.m. June 20. Larceny.

Piney Branch Rd., 8500 block, 10:50 a.m. June 30. Theft from building.

Piney Branch Rd., 8800 block, 7:44 a.m. June 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pittsford Glen Way, 11500 block, 3:36 p.m. June 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Regalwood Terr., 4300 block, 8:22 p.m. June 19. Larceny.

Schindler Dr., 900 block, 6:06 p.m. June 14. Larceny.

Shaw Pl., 12900 block, 3:59 p.m. June 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 1:54 p.m. June 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sligo Ave., 600 block, 7:34 p.m. June 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sligo Ave., 900 block, 10:33 a.m. June 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Stewart Lane, 11500 block, 5:27 a.m. June 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sweet Clover Dr., 12100 block, 7:11 a.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Teagarden Cir., 3300 block, 5:51 p.m. June 24. Theft from building.

Tech Rd., 12200 block, 3:44 p.m. June 16. Larceny.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 5:15 a.m. June 22. Shoplifting.

Thomas Dr., Unit block, 10:52 a.m. June 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 100 block, 5:37 p.m. June 24. Larceny.

University Blvd. E., Unit block, 8:37 a.m. June 21. Theft from building.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 9:35 p.m. June 19. Larceny.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 10:18 a.m. June 25. Shoplifting.

Wayne Ave., 1100 block, 8:13 a.m. June 19. Theft from building.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 4:53 p.m. June 12. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 5:25 p.m. June 13. Embezzlement.

West Hwy. E., 1300 block, 1:05 a.m. June 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1300 block, 2:12 a.m. June 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Westview Ct., 2200 block, 7:45 p.m. June 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

13th St., 8000 block, 12:41 p.m. June 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

13th St., 8000 block, 6:19 a.m. July 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Amsterdam Terr., 3700 block, 4:29 p.m. July 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Brahms Terr., 13000 block, 6:12 a.m. June 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Castle Blvd., 13900 block, 7:08 a.m. June 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Castle Blvd., 14000 block, 7:35 p.m. June 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Colgate Way, 13600 block, 9:01 a.m. June 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Colonial Lane, 8200 block, 3:13 p.m. June 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Eastern Ave., 8200 block, 3:04 p.m. June 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 7:45 a.m. June 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Hampton Point Dr., 3300 block, 11:34 a.m. June 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Heather Hollow Cir., 1500 block, 4:12 a.m. July 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Nolcrest Dr. W., 1100 block, 6:56 a.m. June 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Sligo Ave., 900 block, 10:20 a.m. July 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Stewart Lane, 11400 block, 3:04 p.m. June 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Tiffany Rd., 1100 block, 9:11 a.m. June 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

ASSAULTS

Bluhill Rd., 13000 block, 9:48 p.m. June 21. Aggravated assault.

Connecticut Ave., 12100 block, 9:16 a.m. June 15. Aggravated assault.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 1:43 p.m. June 21. Aggravated assault.

Coolidge Ave., 15800 block, 7:55 a.m. June 19. Aggravated assault.

Georgia Ave., 10800 block, 9:21 p.m. June 24. Aggravated assault.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 6:34 a.m. June 27. Aggravated assault.

Parker Ave., 2800 block, 11:29 p.m. June 20. Aggravated assault.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:45 p.m. June 22. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 9:36 p.m. June 7. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 12100 block, 5:21 p.m. June 26. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

University Blvd. W., 900 block, 12:10 p.m. June 13. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aquarius Ave., 2800 block, 7:44 p.m. June 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Arcola Ave., 900 block, 3:39 p.m. June 19. Theft from building.

Arctic Ave., 13300 block, 11:24 a.m. June 29. Theft from building.

Ashbourne Pl., 18700 block, 9:03 a.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 7:37 p.m. June 19. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 1:59 p.m. June 28. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 4100 block, 3:37 p.m. June 18. Larceny.

Aspen Hill Rd., 4900 block, 2:21 p.m. June 18. Theft from building.

Barbara Rd., 12600 block, 6:37 p.m. June 24. Larceny.

Bartlett St., 13500 block, 11:38 a.m. June 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bassett Lane, 15400 block, 2:03 p.m. June 21. Larceny.

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 9:58 p.m. June 21. Larceny.

Big Bear Ct., 14400 block, 6:14 a.m. June 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Blazer Lane, 14000 block, 8:28 a.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bluhill Rd., 13000 block, 10:02 a.m. June 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Briarwood Terr., 14200 block, 3:24 p.m. June 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Briarwood Terr., 14200 block, 6:01 p.m. June 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chadwick Lane, 14100 block, 7:57 a.m. June 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Connecticut Ave., 13600 block, 2:02 p.m. June 26. Shoplifting.

Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 12:10 p.m. June 6. Shoplifting.

Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 5:58 a.m. June 23. Shoplifting.

Crestedge Lane, 5300 block, 6:41 a.m. June 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Doc Berlin Dr., 3500 block, 3:33 p.m. June 21. Larceny.

Elm Grove Cir., 1200 block, 7:45 p.m. June 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Faulkner Pl., 2900 block, 4:53 p.m. June 25. Theft from building.

Franwall Ave., 2000 block, 9:50 a.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gelding Lane, 3900 block, 1:07 p.m. June 17. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 10800 block, 11:40 p.m. June 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 3:01 p.m. June 24. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 7:38 p.m. June 25. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 11400 block, 6:21 p.m. June 27. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 1:14 a.m. June 25. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 6:30 a.m. June 26. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 13700 block, 12:30 p.m. June 12. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 5:22 p.m. June 27. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 18000 block, 6:26 p.m. June 21. Larceny.

Gilsan St., 11600 block, 12:14 p.m. June 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glorus Pl., 3400 block, 10:11 a.m. June 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Goodhill Rd., 12300 block, 10:14 a.m. June 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grandview Ave., 11200 block, 2:40 p.m. June 20. Shoplifting.

Greenly St., 3500 block, 10:48 a.m. June 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gridley Lane, 1500 block, 11:39 a.m. June 19. Theft from building.

Highview Ave., 11500 block, 2:40 p.m. June 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Homecrest Rd., 14400 block, 7:18 a.m. June 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

International Dr., 3800 block, 1:27 p.m. June 14. Shoplifting.

Ivy Glen Rd., 4200 block, 4:14 p.m. June 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jeffry St., 4000 block, 4:33 p.m. June 27. Larceny.

Kimberly St., 2500 block, 9:17 p.m. June 19. Larceny.

Layhill Rd., 14000 block, 1:09 p.m. June 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lutes Dr., 13200 block, 7:04 a.m. June 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maydale Dr., 1600 block, 1:08 p.m. June 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

McMahon Rd., 2200 block, 4:05 p.m. June 30. Larceny.

Mentone Rd., 11700 block, 7:48 a.m. June 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Middlegate Rd., 15200 block, 10:19 p.m. June 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Myer Terr., 14300 block, 1:57 p.m. June 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 13300 block, 7:41 p.m. June 17. Shoplifting.

Night Sky Dr., 13700 block, 4:13 p.m. June 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Norbeck Rd., 4000 block, 6:24 a.m. June 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Northcrest Dr., 1600 block, 4:12 p.m. June 20. Larceny.

Old Baltimore Rd., 17100 block, 4:03 p.m. June 28. Larceny.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., 2800 block, 10:17 a.m. June 13. Larceny.

Orebaugh Ave., 11700 block, 2:10 p.m. June 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Parker Ave., 2900 block, 6:55 p.m. June 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Parkvale Rd., 14400 block, 1:25 p.m. June 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pear Tree Ct., 3600 block, 2:10 p.m. June 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Postgate Terr., 4000 block, 8:17 a.m. June 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Randolph Rd., 3600 block, 7:48 a.m. June 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Regnid Dr., 11500 block, 8:56 a.m. June 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Renn St., 4400 block, 11:59 a.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Schoolhouse Cir., 2800 block, 10:43 p.m. June 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shotley Bridge Pl., 17900 block, 8:15 p.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Soaring Wing Lane, 13700 block, 11:28 a.m. June 26. Larceny.

Turnmore Rd., 13800 block, 4:46 p.m. June 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 2300 block, 11:18 a.m. June 26. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:59 a.m. June 13. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:17 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:49 p.m. June 17. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:55 p.m. June 18. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:53 p.m. June 19. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:27 p.m. June 19. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:45 p.m. June 19. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:21 p.m. June 19. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:12 p.m. June 20. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:43 p.m. June 24. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:30 p.m. June 24. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:47 p.m. June 25. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:20 p.m. June 25. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:18 p.m. June 28. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:59 a.m. July 1. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:27 p.m. July 1. Shoplifting.

Village Center Dr., 18300 block, 4:56 p.m. June 21. Shoplifting.

Weeping Willow Dr., 14100 block, 8:37 p.m. June 18. Larceny.

Weller Rd., 3900 block, 7:56 a.m. June 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodson Ave., 11400 block, 6:29 a.m. June 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woonsockett Dr., 14600 block, 9:55 a.m. June 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woonsockett Dr., 14600 block, 10:22 a.m. June 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Alfalfa Terr., 4100 block, 8:01 a.m. June 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

White Horse Lane, 2400 block, 7:18 a.m. June 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

ASSAULTS

Chalet Pl., 13200 block, 1:34 p.m. June 30. Aggravated assault.

Damascus Rd., 7600 block, 2:22 p.m. June 24. Aggravated assault.

Kingsview Rd., 18900 block, 6:33 p.m. June 21. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Crystal Rock Dr., 19700 block, 11:40 p.m. June 24. Robbery reported.

Thackery Pl., 13100 block, 12:55 p.m. June 20. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aircraft Dr., 19900 block, 1:26 p.m. June 19. Purse-snatching.

Bromfield Rd., 13900 block, 11:32 a.m. June 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cabin Branch Ave., 22000 block, 2:51 p.m. June 19. Theft from building.

Cabin Branch Ave., 22000 block, 10:42 a.m. June 21. Larceny.

Churchill Ridge Cir., 12900 block, 6:40 p.m. June 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 2:40 p.m. June 19. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 12:20 p.m. June 21. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 3:33 p.m. June 27. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 3:20 p.m. June 28. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 25200 block, 4:44 p.m. June 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clearspring Rd., 10000 block, 10:25 p.m. June 27. Theft from building.

Comus Rd., 14200 block, 9:58 a.m. June 22. Larceny.

Crystal Rock Dr., 20700 block, 1:28 p.m. June 29. Theft from building.

Damascus Park Lane, 10400 block, 7:38 a.m. June 28. Larceny.

Drumcastle Ct., Unit block, 1:01 p.m. July 1. Larceny.

Father Hurley Blvd., 20000 block, 1:42 p.m. June 22. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 19700 block, 5:06 p.m. June 26. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 19900 block, 7:31 p.m. June 19. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:30 p.m. June 18. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:05 p.m. June 20. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:06 p.m. June 21. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:25 p.m. June 21. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:16 p.m. June 22. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 9:16 p.m. June 22. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:15 p.m. June 24. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:29 p.m. June 27. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:28 p.m. June 28. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:27 p.m. June 30. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:54 p.m. July 1. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 21000 block, 5:04 p.m. July 1. Larceny.

Germantown Rd., 18900 block, 11:44 a.m. June 28. Larceny.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 8:42 a.m. June 24. Shoplifting.

Godwit St., 13900 block, 9:44 a.m. June 28. Theft from building.

Grey Eagle Ct., 12600 block, 9:16 a.m. June 29. Larceny.

Havenworth Lane, 22100 block, 7:02 p.m. June 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Henderson Corner Rd., 21000 block, 2:39 p.m. June 28. Larceny.

Little Seneca Pkwy., 13700 block, 10:14 a.m. June 26. Theft from building.

Little Seneca Pkwy., 13700 block, 8:05 a.m. July 1. Larceny.

Main St., 9800 block, 6:54 p.m. June 29. Shoplifting.

Mateny Rd., 18000 block, 5:46 p.m. June 25. Theft from building.

Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 6:17 p.m. June 24. Shoplifting.

Old Hundred Rd., 25400 block, 4:46 p.m. June 24. Larceny.

Ridge Rd., 22900 block, 10:29 a.m. June 28. Larceny.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 12:36 p.m. June 30. Shoplifting.

Snowden Farm Pkwy., 12100 block, June 16. Larceny.

St. Johnsbury Lane, 19100 block, 6:01 p.m. June 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stringtown Rd., 23000 block, 8:03 p.m. June 29. Embezzlement.

Sweet Shrub Dr., 22700 block, 6:14 p.m. June 21. Larceny.

Sweetgum Cir., 20000 block, 12:56 p.m. June 22. Theft from building.

Waring Station Rd., 18900 block, 10:59 a.m. June 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cottage Garden Dr., 18000 block, 5:36 a.m. June 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Dairymaid Dr., 13000 block, 7:39 a.m. June 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Woodfield Rd., 26000 block, 7:07 p.m. June 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

ASSAULTS

Diamond Ave. E., 100 block, 2:16 a.m. June 23. Aggravated assault.

Grazing Way, 20300 block, 6:30 p.m. July 1. Aggravated assault.

Jericho Dr., 19200 block, 1:55 a.m. June 27. Aggravated assault.

Keymar Way, 19300 block, 12:04 a.m. June 19. Aggravated assault.

Nathans Pl., 18700 block, 2:10 p.m. July 2. Aggravated assault.

Research Blvd., 2600 block, 8:14 p.m. June 25. Aggravated assault.

ARSON

Harmony Hall Rd., 100 block, 10:48 p.m. June 3. Arson reported.

ROBBERY

Queen Victoria Ct., 17100 block, 3:27 p.m. June 25. Robbery reported.

WEAPONS

Curry Ford Lane, 700 block, 10:47 a.m. June 19. Weapon law violations.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19100 block, 12:52 a.m. June 18. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Airpark Rd., 7600 block, 8:29 a.m. July 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brassie Pl., 19600 block, 8:44 p.m. June 17. Larceny.

Bright Meadow Dr., 700 block, 9:40 a.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Center Point Way, 600 block, 3:03 p.m. June 20. Theft from building.

Cinnabar Terr., 7500 block, 4:08 p.m. June 21. Larceny.

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 12:46 p.m. June 25. Embezzlement.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 4:03 p.m. June 19. Shoplifting.

Corporate Blvd., 9300 block, 5:23 p.m. June 24. Larceny.

Crabbs Branch Way, 16700 block, 8 p.m. June 26. Larceny.

Crabtree Pl., 8000 block, 5:06 p.m. June 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Darnestown Rd., 12100 block, 2:47 p.m. June 18. Theft from building.

Fields Rd., 9700 block, 8:39 p.m. June 25. Theft from building.

Fields Rd., 10000 block, 4:05 p.m. June 27. Larceny.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 9:50 a.m. June 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. S., 500 block, 4:31 p.m. June 21. Theft from building.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 9:37 p.m. June 28. Theft from building.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 2:24 p.m. June 25. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. S., 16500 block, 4:20 p.m. June 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 18700 block, 4:12 a.m. June 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gatestone St., 800 block, 6:37 a.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gentlewood St., 900 block, 9:37 a.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glazebrook Ct., Unit block, 9:30 p.m. June 25. Larceny.

Goshen Rd., 20200 block, 1:29 p.m. June 25. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 12:57 a.m. June 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 12:39 p.m. June 26. Shoplifting.

Hart Rd., 100 block, 1:01 p.m. June 25. Theft from building.

Industrial Dr., 16000 block, 9:48 a.m. June 19. Theft from building.

Linda Ct., Unit block, 3:16 a.m. June 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 4:09 p.m. June 22. Shoplifting.

Market St., Unit block, 3:52 p.m. June 27. Shoplifting.

Market St., Unit block, 3:52 p.m. June 27. Shoplifting.

Medical Center Dr., 9700 block, 1:44 p.m. July 2. Theft from building.

Medical Center Dr., 9800 block, 7:42 a.m. June 22. Larceny.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19100 block, 1:57 p.m. June 28. Theft from building.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19200 block, 12:17 p.m. June 18. Shoplifting.

Muddy Branch Rd., 200 block, 6:45 p.m. June 30. Shoplifting.

Muddy Branch Rd., 400 block, 6:44 p.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Muncaster Rd., 18600 block, 6:51 p.m. July 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Odend Hal Ave., 100 block, 8:43 a.m. June 25. Larceny.

Perry Pkwy., 200 block, 6:24 p.m. June 21. Theft from building.

Pilgrims Cove, 6500 block, 2:35 p.m. June 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 800 block, 6:32 p.m. June 18. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 8:32 p.m. June 15. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:14 p.m. June 19. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:29 p.m. June 21. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:06 p.m. June 21. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 11:41 a.m. June 22. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:14 p.m. June 26. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:39 p.m. June 26. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:52 p.m. June 26. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:20 p.m. June 27. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:43 p.m. June 29. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 3:34 p.m. June 16. Shoplifting.

Suffield Dr., 800 block, 9:39 p.m. June 18. Larceny.

Travis Lane, 1000 block, 4:49 p.m. June 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Turtle Pond Lane, 700 block, 2:16 p.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18600 block, 9:41 a.m. June 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9700 block, 12:17 p.m. June 26. Larceny.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 3:54 p.m. June 22. Larceny.

Watershed Ct., 8600 block, 10:08 p.m. June 19. Larceny.

Watkins Mill Rd. W., Unit block, 8:08 a.m. June 20. Theft from building.

Welbeck Way, 8600 block, 11:55 a.m. June 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

West Side Dr., 300 block, 8:59 p.m. June 21. Theft from building.

Wheelwright Dr., 19800 block, 9:14 p.m. June 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Willow Creek Way, 18200 block, 9:03 a.m. June 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Brookridge Ct., 9800 block, 10:31 p.m. June 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Centerway Rd., 8900 block, 10:43 a.m. June 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Diamond Ave. E., 300 block, 9:44 a.m. July 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Mahogany Dr., 9800 block, 5:19 p.m. July 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Turtle Pond Lane, 700 block, 7:39 a.m. June 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULT

Hudson Ave., 700 block, 8:29 a.m. June 18. Simple assault.

ROBBERY

Lockney Ave., 8100 block, 9:59 p.m. June 20. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Albany Ave., 500 block, 7:49 p.m. June 17. Larceny.

Baltimore Ave., 14000 block, 11:37 a.m. June 21. Embezzlement.

Carroll Ave., 7000 block, 3:40 p.m. June 15. Theft from building.

Circle Ave., 400 block, 8:34 p.m. June 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cole Ave., 7900 block, 8:42 a.m. June 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gude Ave., 6700 block, 6:57 p.m. June 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Holly Ave., 7500 block, 3:39 a.m. June 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Houston Ave., 600 block, 3:12 p.m. June 14. Larceny.

Maple Ave., 7500 block, 8:08 a.m. June 22. Larceny.

Maple Ave., 7700 block, 5:27 p.m. June 30. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, 3:13 p.m. June 11. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 1:28 p.m. June 27. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 12:05 a.m. June 22. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 3:56 a.m. June 27. Shoplifting.

Piney Branch Rd., 7600 block, 6:30 a.m. June 12. Larceny.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 5:44 p.m. June 22. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 900 block, 9:29 p.m. June 22. Theft from building.

14th Ave., 7200 block, 8:06 p.m. June 4. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Linden Ave., 1100 block, 9:02 a.m. June 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.