Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumn Wind Way, 100 block, 11:54 a.m. July 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Broad Green Dr., 11100 block, 12:17 p.m. July 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 15000 block, 3:32 p.m. June 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 15800 block, 12:13 p.m. July 6. Larceny.

Gaither Rd., 600 block, 4:06 p.m. July 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gaither Rd., 2000 block, 9:48 a.m. July 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Glen Rd., 10000 block, 10:22 a.m. July 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 9:39 a.m. July 6. Shoplifting.

Lindley Terr., 2500 block, 9:38 p.m. July 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mark Lane, 1700 block, 12:19 p.m. July 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nelson St., 500 block, 2:37 p.m. June 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Mark Esplanade, 300 block, 6:18 p.m. July 5. Larceny.

Reading Ave., 400 block, 8:23 a.m. July 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Regency Dr., 11600 block, 12:21 p.m. July 2. Larceny.

Reserve Champion Dr., 800 block, 1:11 p.m. July 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 4:05 p.m. July 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 4:58 p.m. June 27. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 4:35 p.m. July 3. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 4:23 p.m. July 5. Shoplifting.

Taft Ct., Unit block, 9:26 a.m. July 6. Theft from building.

Traville Gateway Dr., 9700 block, 2 p.m. July 2. Shoplifting.

First St., 1200 block, 10:52 p.m. July 4. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Denfield Rd., 5700 block, 6:25 a.m. July 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

E. Jefferson St., 1800 block, 1:40 p.m. July 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Ladyshire Lane, 100 block, 12:26 p.m. July 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

W. Willard Rd., 17000 block, 8:42 a.m. July 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aurora Dr., 5000 block, 3:37 a.m. July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 3:23 p.m. July 4. Shoplifting.

Burdette Rd., 8600 block, 4:10 a.m. July 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Chevy Chase Blvd., 4800 block, 10:27 a.m. July 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:30 p.m. June 29. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:42 p.m. July 6. Shoplifting.

Fernwood Rd., 9400 block, 8:37 a.m. July 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Greentree Rd., 6300 block, 5:06 p.m. July 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hamilton Spring Ct., 8200 block, 11:23 a.m. July 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

King Charles Way, 5300 block, 10:25 p.m. July 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Mac Arthur Blvd., 6100 block, 7:58 a.m. July 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Maywood Ave., 8700 block, 9:39 a.m. July 3. Larceny.

Mitscher Ct., 4100 block, 2:58 p.m. July 4. Larceny.

Old Georgetown Rd., 9400 block, 7 p.m. July 3. Theft from building.

Old Stage Rd., 7200 block, 4:04 p.m. July 1. Embezzlement.

Tuckerman Lane, 5400 block, 10:05 p.m. July 1. Larceny.

Turnberry Dr., 9400 block, 10:42 a.m. July 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wexford Dr., 4100 block, 2:22 p.m. June 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Willard Ave., 4700 block, 10:16 p.m. July 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 6:10 p.m. July 2. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 7000 block, 1:36 p.m. July 3. Embezzlement.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 1:47 p.m. June 28. Shoplifting.

Wishbone Terr., 6400 block, 3:13 p.m. July 2. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Waycross Way, 11000 block, 6:40 a.m. July 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Baroque Rd., 11300 block, 4:59 p.m. July 5. Aggravated assault.

New Hampshire Ave., 10400 block, 9:54 p.m. July 2. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 6:01 p.m. July 5. Robbery reported.

Fenton St., 8100 block, 5:58 p.m. July 6. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 8800 block, 10:29 p.m. July 6. Robbery reported.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 4:27 p.m. July 3. Robbery reported.

Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 9:20 p.m. July 2. Robbery reported.

Piney Branch Rd., 8500 block, 4:04 p.m. July 3. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 12:53 p.m. July 6. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arbor Wood Ct., 4200 block, 10:44 a.m. July 5. Larceny.

Balmoral Dr., 1000 block, 9:44 a.m. July 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 1:14 p.m. June 27. Shoplifting.

Castle Blvd., 13800 block, 9:11 a.m. July 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cedar St., 8600 block, 10:34 a.m. July 4. Larceny.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 1:58 p.m. June 29. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 9:34 a.m. June 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 2:42 p.m. June 21. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 6:52 p.m. June 23. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8800 block, 12:16 p.m. July 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Columbia Pike, 10700 block, 10:29 a.m. July 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Columbia Pike, 11300 block, 5:08 p.m. July 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Deerfield Ave., 400 block, 11:44 a.m. July 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 4:25 p.m. July 2. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 7:27 p.m. July 2. Shoplifting.

E. University Blvd., 600 block, 2:58 p.m. July 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenton St., 8500 block, 10:02 p.m. June 10. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 8000 block, 7:12 a.m. July 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 8:41 p.m. June 30. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 3:47 p.m. July 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gilmoure Dr., 500 block, 8:02 a.m. June 29. Stolen property.

Greencastle Rd., 3900 block, 7:26 a.m. July 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Milestone Dr., 1400 block, 11:39 p.m. June 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 11:43 a.m. July 6. Theft from building.

Porringer Ct., 14100 block, 1:59 p.m. June 26. Theft from building.

Sanford Rd., 1800 block, 7:42 p.m. July 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Silver Spring Ave., 700 block, 8:52 a.m. July 5. Purse-snatching.

Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 10:23 p.m. June 29. Theft from building.

Sugar Pine Ct., 4200 block, 3:13 p.m. July 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tech Rd., 12200 block, 7:17 p.m. July 1. Larceny.

Thayer Ave., 500 block, 8:16 p.m. July 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 3:54 p.m. July 3. Theft from building.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 12:07 p.m. July 3. Shoplifting.

13th St., 8000 block, 12:14 a.m. July 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 12:12 a.m. July 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

East-West Hwy., 1300 block, 4:32 p.m. July 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Northwood Ave., 100 block, 2:23 p.m. July 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Sheffield Manor Terr., 3500 block, 9:02 a.m. June 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Second Ave., 8800 block, 6:40 a.m. June 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 1:15 a.m. July 4. Aggravated assault.

Postgate Terr., 4100 block, 1:56 p.m. July 1. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arcola Ave., 900 block, 10:52 a.m. July 3. Larceny.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 6:35 p.m. July 2. Shoplifting.

Bartlett St., 13400 block, 2:03 p.m. July 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Benton Square Dr., 3100 block, 4:37 p.m. July 1. Larceny.

Casino Cir., 1400 block, 9:59 p.m. July 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 3:23 p.m. July 2. Shoplifting.

Faroe Pl., 4500 block, 8:06 p.m. July 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Faulkner Pl., 2900 block, 4:28 p.m. July 4. Larceny.

Fern St., 11300 block, 8:03 p.m. July 2. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 7:38 p.m. June 25. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 4:23 p.m. July 3. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 12000 block, 10:10 a.m. July 6. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 8:55 a.m. July 2. Theft from building.

Glenmont Cir., 2300 block, 6:30 p.m. July 6. Theft from building.

Gresham Rd., 1100 block, 8:12 a.m. July 5. Larceny.

Hathaway Dr., 13400 block, 7:24 a.m. June 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lance Ct., 4700 block, 4:16 p.m. July 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Layhill Rd., 14300 block, 2:23 p.m. July 1. Theft from building.

Lombardy Rd., 11000 block, 10:20 a.m. July 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Price Ave., 2300 block, 1:03 p.m. July 1. Theft from building.

Randolph Rd., 4000 block, 7:33 a.m. July 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Randolph Rd., 4500 block, 8:21 a.m. July 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Redgate Dr., 15100 block, 1:51 p.m. July 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:20 p.m. June 14. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:29 p.m. June 28. Embezzlement.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:43 p.m. June 30. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:19 p.m. June 30. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:09 p.m. July 2. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:27 p.m. July 6. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:37 p.m. July 6. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 8:50 p.m. July 3. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12600 block, 9:15 a.m. July 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Elkin St., 11500 block, 5:34 p.m. July 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Winexburg Ct., 1900 block, 6:13 a.m. July 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bethesda Church Rd., 9800 block, 1:34 p.m. July 5. Larceny.

Century Blvd., 19800 block, 3:07 p.m. June 27. Theft from building.

Chrisman Hill Dr., 14400 block, 3:44 p.m. July 3. Larceny.

Fenchurch Ct., 11500 block, 1:17 p.m. July 7. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 19700 block, 11:46 p.m. July 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:32 p.m. June 30. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 10:04 p.m. July 1. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 11:36 a.m. July 5. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:35 p.m. July 6. Shoplifting.

Locust Dr., 10000 block, 8:14 p.m. July 1. Theft from building.

Madrigal Ct., Unit block, 3:24 p.m. July 5. Larceny.

Sweetgum Cir., 19900 block, 6:42 a.m. July 4. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cedarhurst Way, 20300 block, 6:26 a.m. July 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Dairymaid Dr., 13100 block, 9:37 a.m. July 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Frederick Rd., 21100 block, 12:58 p.m. July 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Halethorpe Terr., 11300 block, 9:07 a.m. July 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Canadian Ct., 19000 block, 6:52 p.m. July 3. Aggravated assault.

Medical Center Dr., 9900 block, 1:43 a.m. July 6. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Azalea Dr., 18600 block, 11:14 a.m. July 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Azalea Dr., 18600 block, 4:51 p.m. July 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brookridge Ct., 9800 block, 7:59 p.m. July 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Capricorn Terr., 7900 block, 9:01 a.m. July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Heritage Farm Dr., 7700 block, 8:11 a.m. July 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Heritage Farm Dr., 7700 block, 5:32 p.m. July 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hummingbird Terr., 9200 block, 12:57 a.m. July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kentlands Blvd., 200 block, 3:28 p.m. July 1. Shoplifting.

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 11:49 a.m. July 3. Shoplifting.

Mourning Dove Ct., 8800 block, 2:26 p.m. July 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:49 p.m. June 23. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 7:26 p.m. July 3. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 800 block, 8:45 p.m. June 27. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 1:30 p.m. July 2. Shoplifting.

S. Meadow Fence Rd., 18800 block, 7:47 a.m. July 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18600 block, 6:13 p.m. July 3. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Boysenberry Dr., 18500 block, 12:09 p.m. July 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

N. Frederick Ave., 900 block, 1:35 p.m. July 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Purple Martin Lane, 18800 block, 8:05 a.m. July 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Flower Ave., 7600 block, 5:18 p.m. July 3. Embezzlement.

Flower Ave., 8000 block, 7:59 p.m. July 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Myrtle Ave., 1200 block, 10:52 a.m. June 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 12:44 a.m. July 7. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 5:06 p.m. July 2. Larceny.

Fourth Ave., 6500 block, 8:35 p.m. July 1. Theft from motor vehicle.