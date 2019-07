Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ROBBERY

Ardennes Ave., 13000 block, 11:30 p.m. July 10. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aster Blvd., 600 block, 2:37 p.m. July 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Aster Blvd., 800 block, 2:45 p.m. July 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Auburn Ave., 1600 block, 12:54 p.m. July 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

California Cir., 6000 block, 12:47 p.m. July 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chapman Ave., 1800 block, 9 a.m. July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

College Pkwy., 800 block, 6:42 a.m. July 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dowgate Ct., 5500 block, 6:47 p.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fordham St., 700 block, 8:20 a.m. July 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gainsborough Rd., 11800 block, 7:21 a.m. July 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 9:24 a.m. July 13. Shoplifting.

Jefferson St. W., Unit block, 10:47 a.m. July 3. Larceny.

Lewis Ave., 1900 block, 9:02 a.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Martins Lane, 300 block, 8:40 p.m. July 13. Theft from building.

Martins Lane, Unit block, 10:50 a.m. July 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

McKernon Way, 18200 block, 12:31 p.m. June 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montrose Rd., 5900 block, 4:03 p.m. July 10. Theft from building.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 7:02 p.m. July 12. Larceny.

Rockland Ave., 1900 block, 5:52 p.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1100 block, 1:22 p.m. July 13. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 9:21 p.m. July 10. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 6:02 p.m. July 7. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 7:02 p.m. July 10. Shoplifting.

Rollins Ave., 200 block, 4:02 p.m. July 12. Larceny.

Rutgers St., 500 block, 9:32 a.m. July 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Seneca Rd., 14600 block, 7:13 p.m. July 8. Theft from building.

Spates Hill Rd., 17100 block, 1:04 p.m. July 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tuckerman Lane, 7900 block, 10:24 p.m. July 12. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 2200 block, 10:38 p.m. July 12. Larceny.

Watchwater Way, Unit block, 4:49 a.m. July 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Yale Pl., 1600 block, 9:56 a.m. July 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Crownwood Ct., Unit block, 10:27 p.m. July 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 3:54 p.m. July 9. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ambler Dr., 4200 block, 9:21 p.m. July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Arlington Rd., 7100 block, 12:38 p.m. June 30. Shoplifting.

Battery Lane, 4800 block, 11:59 p.m. July 3. Larceny.

Bradley Blvd., 4700 block, 10:49 a.m. July 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Camberley Ave., 5300 block, 7:10 p.m. July 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carmichael Ave., 6900 block, 1:22 p.m. July 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Chandler St., 5200 block, 7:54 a.m. July 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cumberland Ave., 4500 block, 7:39 a.m. July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

De Russey Pkwy., 4700 block, 7:18 a.m. July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 11:28 a.m. July 8. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:16 p.m. July 8. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:41 p.m. July 9. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:36 p.m. July 9. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 8:40 p.m. July 10. Theft from building.

Dresden St., 4400 block, 3:24 p.m. July 6. Larceny.

Elmore Lane, 7500 block, 1:56 p.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Executive Blvd., 6000 block, 2:40 p.m. July 10. Larceny.

Fernwood Rd., 10400 block, 2:52 p.m. July 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Geranium St., 7700 block, 9:22 a.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenridge St., 4400 block, 8:41 a.m. July 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hamilton Spring Ct., 8200 block, 9:47 a.m. July 10. Larceny.

Macon Rd., 5000 block, 1:28 p.m. July 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Metropolitan Ave., 10500 block, 7:47 a.m. July 1. Shoplifting.

Nicholson Lane, 5100 block, 12:12 p.m. July 8. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11700 block, 9:21 a.m. July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Potomac School Ct., Unit block, 3:38 p.m. July 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Randolph Rd., 5500 block, 3:24 p.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

River Rd., 5200 block, 10:05 a.m. July 5. Theft from building.

Rockledge Dr., 6400 block, 3:21 p.m. July 12. Theft from building.

Ruffin Rd., 6400 block, 8:14 a.m. July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Troy Rd., 11000 block, 10:31 a.m. July 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tuckerman Lane, 5400 block, 3:27 p.m. July 8. Theft from building.

Tuckerman Lane, 5400 block, 8:50 p.m. July 8. Theft from building.

University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 8:37 p.m. July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Warwick Pl., 5600 block, 9:39 a.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washington Ave., 2200 block, 9:07 a.m. July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1900 block, 3:57 p.m. July 6. Theft from building.

Westlake Terr., 7100 block, 9:59 a.m. July 14. Shoplifting.

Whittier Blvd., 7100 block, 11:28 p.m. July 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wilson Lane, 6300 block, 3:50 p.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 12:33 p.m. July 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 1:10 p.m. July 5. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 7:46 p.m. June 17. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 7:20 p.m. July 7. Shoplifting.

Woodglen Dr., 11300 block, 11:17 a.m. July 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodglen Dr., 11300 block, 3:31 p.m. July 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Glenridge St., 4000 block, 8:23 a.m. July 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Washington Ave., 2200 block, 8:56 a.m. June 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 1:17 a.m. July 6. Aggravated assault.

Heather Hollow Cir., 1500 block, 1:53 p.m. July 9. Aggravated assault.

November Cir., 1500 block, 11:48 p.m. July 10. Aggravated assault.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 12:56 a.m. July 14. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 3:14 a.m. July 8. Robbery reported.

Colesville Rd., 9500 block, 2:33 a.m. July 8. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arliss St., 8700 block, 3:30 p.m. July 9. Shoplifting.

Bonifant St., 900 block, 3:59 p.m. July 10. Theft from building.

Brookmoor Dr., 10400 block, 9:52 a.m. July 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cameron St., 8500 block, 10:53 a.m. June 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cameron St., 8500 block, 12:09 a.m. July 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cameron St., 8600 block, 9:15 p.m. July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carters Grove Dr., 1900 block, 7:01 p.m. July 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carthage Cir., 13900 block, 11:10 p.m. July 6. Larceny.

Castle Blvd., 13800 block, 9 p.m. July 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 2:14 p.m. June 19. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 11:55 a.m. July 8. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 10:14 p.m. July 8. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 6:02 p.m. July 11. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 12:21 p.m. July 9. Shoplifting.

Columbia Pike, 15600 block, 8 p.m. July 8. Theft from building.

Elderwood Rd., 500 block, 9:18 a.m. July 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 800 block, 11:31 a.m. July 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fairland Rd., 3000 block, 7:09 p.m. July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fleetwood St., 500 block, 11:29 p.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fleetwood Terr., 100 block, 7:51 p.m. July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Galway Dr., 12600 block, 8:31 p.m. July 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Garland Ave., 7900 block, 8:31 p.m. July 5. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 4:29 p.m. July 7. Theft from building.

Hedin Dr., 9900 block, 6:49 p.m. June 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Indian Spring Dr. E., 500 block, 1:57 p.m. July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lanark Way, 1000 block, 12:36 p.m. July 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11400 block, 6:23 a.m. July 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

McKenney Ave., 10200 block, 10:58 a.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Milestone Dr., 1000 block, 9:02 a.m. July 11. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 9:47 a.m. June 29. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 11:09 a.m. June 30. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 12:22 p.m. July 1. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 12:52 p.m. July 13. Shoplifting.

Seminary Rd., 2300 block, 8:51 a.m. July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stirling Rd., 1000 block, 1:43 p.m. July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 500 block, 8:47 a.m. June 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 500 block, 10:31 p.m. July 3. Larceny.

Thayer Ave., 500 block, 8:17 p.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. E., 700 block, 10:33 a.m. July 3. Theft from building.

Wayne Ave., 1100 block, 8:44 a.m. July 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wayne Ave., 1100 block, 2:45 a.m. July 11. Theft from building.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 1:20 a.m. July 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

16th St., 8200 block, 12:19 p.m. June 23. Larceny.

KIDNAPPING

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 9:55 a.m. July 12. Abduction reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bonifant St., 900 block, 5:48 a.m. July 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Cameron St., 8500 block, 11:31 a.m. July 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Castle Blvd., 13800 block, 12:02 a.m. July 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Castle Blvd., 13900 block, 6:58 a.m. July 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Lockwood Dr., 11400 block, 10:58 p.m. July 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Mount Pisgah Rd., 9700 block, 11:28 a.m. July 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Quebec Terr., 1000 block, 6:28 a.m. July 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Sligo Ave., 700 block, 1:57 a.m. July 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 8:06 p.m. July 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Woodbury Dr., 7900 block, 7:36 a.m. July 2. Motor vehicle theft reported.

13th St., 8000 block, 9:28 p.m. July 9. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Bel Pre Rd., 3000 block, 12:14 p.m. June 27. Aggravated assault.

Georgia Ave., 13500 block, 9:15 p.m. July 8. Aggravated assault.

Hewitt Ave., 3000 block, 10:53 p.m. July 8. Aggravated assault.

Randolph Rd., 2100 block, 9:33 p.m. July 8. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Hewitt Ave., 3200 block, 1:07 a.m. July 12. Robbery reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:15 a.m. June 26. Robbery reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:19 p.m. July 6. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Fern St., 11300 block, 12:45 a.m. July 7. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brogden Rd., 16600 block, 11:18 a.m. July 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Claybrook Dr., 100 block, 2:04 a.m. July 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Claybrook Dr., 100 block, 4:06 p.m. July 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 12800 block, 3:44 p.m. July 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dennington Pl., 14200 block, 1:07 p.m. July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ferrara Dr., 3900 block, 10:02 a.m. July 11. Theft from building.

Fulham St., 11700 block, 4:54 p.m. July 12. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 10:13 a.m. July 7. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 9:57 a.m. July 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 1:14 p.m. July 9. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 19300 block, 6:22 a.m. July 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Good Hope Rd., 14700 block, 7:02 a.m. July 12. Larceny.

Interlachen Dr., 15100 block, 3:46 p.m. July 5. Larceny.

International Dr., 3700 block, 3:15 p.m. July 13. Theft from building.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., 2000 block, 6:35 p.m. July 2. Larceny.

Rim Rock Rd., 4800 block, 11:12 a.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shippers Lane, 14000 block, 12:24 p.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tivoli Lake Ct., Unit block, 3:17 p.m. July 6. Theft from building.

Town Line Rd., 13700 block, 3:40 p.m. July 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

University Blvd. W., 1100 block, 3:11 p.m. July 13. Larceny.

Urbana Dr., 2700 block, 3:35 p.m. July 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:17 p.m. July 4. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:28 p.m. July 6. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:35 p.m. July 7. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:26 p.m. July 9. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:01 p.m. July 11. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:14 p.m. July 13. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:40 p.m. July 13. Shoplifting.

Vista Dr., 13800 block, 8:34 a.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Weller Rd., 2800 block, 9:22 p.m. July 10. Larceny.

Windridge Acres Ct., 200 block, 9:57 p.m. July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Yorkshire Woods Dr., 14100 block, 5:37 p.m. July 13. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Catoctin Ct., Unit block, 1:44 p.m. July 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Donora Rd., 17200 block, 9:04 a.m. July 9. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Flint Rock Rd., 13900 block, 7:33 a.m. July 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Georgia Ave., 14200 block, 7:54 a.m. July 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Appledowre Cir., 20000 block, 12:02 p.m. July 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Brick Haven Way, 22400 block, 8:05 a.m. June 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bubbling Spring Rd., 14400 block, 10:11 p.m. July 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Century Blvd., 20100 block, 1:32 p.m. July 12. Larceny.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 4:03 p.m. July 12. Shoplifting.

Clopper Rd., 12800 block, 11:49 p.m. July 5. Shoplifting.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19800 block, 10:14 p.m. July 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Crystal Rock Dr., 20700 block, 9:27 a.m. July 11. Theft from building.

Crystal Rock Dr., 20700 block, 7:20 a.m. July 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Curry Powder Lane, 18700 block, 1:44 p.m. July 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Doxdam Terr., 11600 block, 3:08 a.m. July 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Father Hurley Blvd., 20000 block, 3:52 p.m. July 10. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 19700 block, 9:04 a.m. July 9. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:52 p.m. July 8. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:09 p.m. July 13. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 21000 block, 8:48 p.m. July 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 2:39 p.m. July 7. Shoplifting.

Great Park Cir., 12500 block, 9:02 a.m. July 13. Theft from building.

Lewis Dr., 10000 block, 10:05 a.m. July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ridge Manor Dr., 25900 block, 9:13 a.m. June 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Waterford Hills Blvd., 13300 block, 2:06 p.m. July 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

White Barn Ct., 11200 block, 10:27 a.m. July 6. Larceny.

Windsong Lane, 13200 block, 8:23 a.m. July 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wisteria Dr., 12600 block, 8:33 p.m. July 11. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Pine Ridge Lane, 18900 block, 8:42 a.m. July 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ROBBERY

Hidden Marsh St., 800 block, 12:04 a.m. July 9. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amberfield Lane, 200 block, 6:39 p.m. July 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Amity Cir., 8200 block, 1:45 p.m. July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Breckenridge Pl., 9700 block, 8:40 a.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brookridge Ct., 9800 block, 1:49 p.m. July 10. Larceny.

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 5:12 p.m. July 10. Shoplifting.

Coriander Dr., 7900 block, 7:44 p.m. July 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Darnestown Rd., 12300 block, 8:36 a.m. July 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Education Blvd., 500 block, 8:29 p.m. July 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 6:54 p.m. July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 3:37 p.m. July 11. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 7:51 p.m. July 6. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 11:45 a.m. July 10. Shoplifting.

Gable Ridge Ct., 15300 block, 11:32 a.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kentlands Blvd., 300 block, 3:32 p.m. July 12. Shoplifting.

Kindly Ct. N., 19100 block, 2:47 p.m. July 11. Larceny.

Market St., Unit block, 10:01 a.m. July 12. Shoplifting.

McCullough Lane, 8300 block, 10:46 a.m. July 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Meadow Green Way, 8400 block, 1:08 a.m. July 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mill Run Dr., 7200 block, 6:50 p.m. July 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Village Ave., 18300 block, 6:06 p.m. July 11. Larceny.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19100 block, 12:55 p.m. July 10. Larceny.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19200 block, 6:09 p.m. July 10. Theft from building.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19200 block, 12:23 p.m. July 11. Theft from building.

Pike Creek Pl. N., 19100 block, 5:18 p.m. July 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Pilgrims Cv., 6500 block, 7:04 a.m. July 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Plum Grove Way, Unit block, 6:27 p.m. July 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Professional Dr., 200 block, 3:48 p.m. July 10. Theft from building.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 4:46 p.m. July 6. Theft from building.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 6:18 p.m. July 10. Larceny.

Roundleaf Way, 8900 block, 12:22 p.m. July 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:10 p.m. June 17. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:44 p.m. July 7. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:53 p.m. July 9. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:21 p.m. July 12. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 3:30 p.m. July 2. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 8:53 p.m. July 10. Theft from building.

Timber Rock Rd., Unit block, 4:05 p.m. July 8. Theft from building.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18600 block, 12:19 a.m. July 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18700 block, 1:10 a.m. July 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9800 block, 7:24 p.m. July 8. Theft from building.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9800 block, 10:05 a.m. July 9. Theft from building.

Water St., Unit block, 9:05 a.m. July 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Watkins Mill Rd. W., Unit block, 8:41 p.m. July 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodland Rd., 400 block, 5:15 p.m. July 8. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fields Rd., 9700 block, 7:09 a.m. July 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Strath Haven Dr., 20500 block, 12:01 a.m. July 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULT

University Blvd. E., 1100 block, 11:24 p.m. July 7. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Birch Ave., 7400 block, 7:40 p.m. July 3. Theft from building.

Ethan Allen Ave., 300 block, 4:28 p.m. July 7. Larceny.

Holton Lane, 1300 block, 7:11 p.m. July 3. Larceny.

Kennebec Ave., 600 block, 10:07 a.m. July 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Linden Ave., 1100 block, 4:02 p.m. June 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 4:18 p.m. July 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 1:49 p.m. July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.