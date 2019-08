Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police.

Beall Mountain Rd., 11700 block, 5:33 p.m. July 6. Aggravated assault.

Pasture Side Way, 100 block, 3:19 p.m. July 26. Aggravated assault.

Preserve Pkwy., Unit block, 10:03 p.m. July 25. Aggravated assault.

Blandford St., 600 block, 9:34 a.m. July 26. Robbery reported.

McAuliffe Dr., 2200 block, 3:23 p.m. July 26. Robbery reported.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 10:23 a.m. July 12. Weapon law violations.

First St., 600 block, 5:50 p.m. July 19. Embezzlement.

Alta Springs Way, 9900 block, 7:11 p.m. July 23. Larceny.

Aqueduct Rd., 8500 block, 4:12 p.m. July 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ashley Ave., 200 block, 12:47 p.m. July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Atlantic Ave., 13000 block, 10:13 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltimore Rd., 1800 block, 1:34 p.m. July 15. Larceny.

Baltimore Rd., 2000 block, 8:21 p.m. July 15. Shoplifting.

Blandford St., 600 block, 1:10 a.m. July 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Braxfield Ct., 12200 block, 9:50 p.m. July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Casey Lane, 500 block, 12:04 p.m. July 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chilham Pl., 2500 block, 8:17 a.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Coral Gables Ct., Unit block, 1:05 a.m. July 16. Theft from building.

Coral Sea Ave., 5900 block, 9:31 p.m. July 16. Larceny.

Coral Sea Ave., 5900 block, 5:30 p.m. July 17. Theft from building.

Coral Sea Dr., 1600 block, 9:10 a.m. July 18. Larceny.

Darnestown Rd., 10000 block, 5:01 p.m. July 20. Larceny.

Deborah Dr., 10700 block, 9:21 a.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Delamere Ct., 9700 block, 10:30 a.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gude Dr. E., 800 block, 8:39 p.m. July 18. Theft from building.

Jefferson St. E., 1600 block, 8:55 p.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 2:40 p.m. July 3. Larceny.

Emily Dr., 100 block, 9:53 a.m. July 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fallsgrove Dr., 700 block, 3:08 p.m. July 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Farragut Ave., 300 block, 8:40 p.m. July 15. Larceny.

Fishers Lane, 5700 block, 4:41 p.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fletchall Rd., 17300 block, 5:08 p.m. July 22. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 15900 block, 1:43 p.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grandin Ave., 1100 block, 6:36 p.m. July 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Halpine Rd., 5900 block, 11:56 a.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Henry Rd., 1900 block, 11:54 a.m. July 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 7:27 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

King Farm Blvd., 100 block, 8:56 a.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Liberty Lane, 8900 block, 10:45 a.m. July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lincoln Ave., 300 block, 6:24 p.m. July 31. Theft from building.

Linthicum St., 300 block, 1:49 p.m. July 18. Larceny.

Maple Ave., 900 block, 3:52 p.m. July 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Milbern Dr., 11700 block, 7:24 a.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Molecular Dr., 10100 block, 11:59 a.m. July 15. Theft from building.

Monroe St., 100 block, 5:59 p.m. July 26. Larceny.

Monroe St., 700 block, 7:16 p.m. July 30. Larceny.

Montrose Rd., 5900 block, 6:17 a.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Muncaster Mill Rd., 6000 block, 9:05 p.m. July 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Washington St. N., 300 block, 10:30 p.m. July 31. Shoplifting.

Washington St. N., 400 block, 3:23 p.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oak Knoll Terr., 600 block, 10:31 a.m. July 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Piccard Dr., 1300 block, 12:57 a.m. Aug. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Redland Rd., 16100 block, 7:52 a.m. July 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Research Blvd., 1400 block, 9:30 a.m. July 26. Theft from building.

Ridgway Ave., 5700 block, 11:01 p.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockland Ave., 1900 block, 10:23 a.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1300 block, 8:02 p.m. July 17. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 10:37 a.m. July 30. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1700 block, 1:21 a.m. July 31. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 12:58 p.m. July 19. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 1:59 p.m. July 19. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 1:59 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 7:06 p.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 1:23 p.m. July 17. Theft from building.

Rollins Ave., 100 block, 10:17 p.m. July 17. Shoplifting.

Rollins Ave., 100 block, 11:35 a.m. July 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rosalinda Dr., 11800 block, 9:10 a.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rosalinda Dr., 11800 block, 1:21 p.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glen Rd. S., 10700 block, 10:49 a.m. July 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 1:12 p.m. July 15. Theft from building.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 1:31 a.m. July 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 3:02 p.m. July 30. Theft from building.

Smoketree Rd., 11700 block, 1:53 p.m. July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Southlawn Ct., Unit block, 11:36 p.m. July 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stanley Ave., 2100 block, 11:55 a.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stillwell Rd., 5700 block, 9:41 p.m. July 17. Larceny.

Tuckerman Lane, 8800 block, 4:35 p.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tweed Ct., Unit block, 2:47 p.m. July 14. Larceny.

Twinbrook Pkwy., 600 block, 7:38 p.m. July 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Twinbrook Pkwy., 13100 block, 7:17 a.m. July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 11:43 a.m. July 24. Shoplifting.

Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 12:13 p.m. July 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 2:52 p.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Vandegrift Ave., 5900 block, 8:53 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 2100 block, 11:08 a.m. July 30. Theft from building.

Willard Rd. W., 17500 block, 9:34 p.m. July 16. Theft from building.

Woodland Rd., 200 block, 5:35 p.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Braxfield Ct., 12200 block, 9:26 a.m. July 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Midway Ave., 13100 block, 3:09 p.m. July 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Rockville Pike, 800 block, 6:36 p.m. July 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Randolph Rd., 5200 block, 10:49 p.m. July 17. Aggravated assault.

16th St., 8500 block, 11:38 a.m. July 25. Theft from building.

Allan Terr., 5100 block, 12:44 p.m. July 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Arlington Rd., 6900 block, 12:37 p.m. July 8. Theft from building.

Arlington Rd., 7000 block, 4:34 p.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ashley Dr., 11600 block, 3:04 p.m. July 31. Larceny.

Avenel Farm Dr., 9800 block, 11:01 a.m. July 25. Larceny.

Bethesda Metro Ctr., Unit block, 5:04 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting.

Bethesda Metro Ctr., Unit block, 5:41 p.m. July 29. Larceny.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 3:17 p.m. July 7. Theft from building.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 8:14 p.m. July 20. Larceny.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 7:18 p.m. July 24. Larceny.

Bethesda Lane, 7100 block, 5:03 p.m. July 29. Shoplifting.

Bradley Blvd., 7500 block, 10:56 a.m. July 18. Larceny.

Brewer House Rd., 10700 block, 10:36 a.m. July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brewer House Rd., 10900 block, 9:12 a.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cheltenham Dr., 4700 block, 4:19 p.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cloister Dr., 4800 block, 11:24 a.m. July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 10500 block, 5:09 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting.

Connecticut Ave., 11300 block, 12:33 a.m. July 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cordell Ave., 4800 block, 5:36 p.m. July 25. Larceny.

Crestberry Pl., 10100 block, 2:16 p.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 10:28 a.m. July 9. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:45 p.m. July 17. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:16 p.m. July 19. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:53 p.m. July 19. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:22 p.m. July 21. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:45 p.m. July 21. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 2:04 p.m. July 26. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:46 p.m. July 26. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 10:04 p.m. July 31. Theft from building.

Denfeld Ave., 3800 block, 3:47 a.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dudley Lane, 5100 block, 2:15 p.m. July 24. Theft from building.

Elm St., 4700 block, 3:12 p.m. July 28. Larceny.

Endicott Ct., 7100 block, 10:09 a.m. July 25. Larceny.

Englishman Dr., 10500 block, 5:05 p.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Falls Rd., 9900 block, 1:23 p.m. July 22. Theft from building.

Findley Rd., 3000 block, 8:17 a.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Geiger Ave., 3200 block, 3:26 p.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gloster Rd., 5900 block, 12:30 p.m. July 18. Larceny.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 2:20 p.m. July 24. Shoplifting.

Grosvenor Pl., 10400 block, 12:51 p.m. July 26. Theft from building.

Kent St., 3500 block, 4:05 p.m. July 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lanier Dr., 8800 block, 8:36 p.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lone Oak Dr., 6200 block, 9:21 a.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mac Arthur Blvd., 10800 block, 7:17 p.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mac Arthur Blvd., 10800 block, 7:36 p.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montrose Rd., 6900 block, 10:29 a.m. July 15. Larceny.

Old Georgetown Rd., 7600 block, 9:39 p.m. July 18. Larceny.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10200 block, 7:33 p.m. July 13. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10200 block, 2:49 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 8:35 a.m. July 30. Larceny.

Patapsco Dr., 11500 block, 6:06 a.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

River Rd., 8500 block, 4:31 p.m. July 6. Theft from building.

Rockledge Dr., 6700 block, 1:21 p.m. July 25. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 8800 block, 12:49 p.m. July 14. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 11300 block, 4:46 p.m. July 17. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 11300 block, 10:26 a.m. July 18. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 11900 block, 1:11 p.m. July 15. Theft from building.

Rosemary Hills Dr., 1900 block, 7:54 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ross Rd., 2500 block, 9:15 p.m. July 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ross Rd., 2600 block, 8:29 a.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Seven Locks Rd., 6900 block, 4:15 p.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Seven Locks Rd., 9900 block, 5:43 p.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thornwood Rd., 10100 block, 10:32 a.m. July 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 11:42 a.m. July 23. Shoplifting.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 8:36 p.m. July 26. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 12:22 p.m. July 20. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 1:46 p.m. July 25. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 5:13 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 4:59 p.m. July 26. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 11:14 a.m. July 20. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 5:42 p.m. July 23. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 7:17 p.m. July 14. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 11:50 a.m. July 24. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 8200 block, 11:49 a.m. July 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Woodglen Dr., 11300 block, 7:02 p.m. July 29. Theft from building.

Woodglen Dr., 11400 block, 6:09 p.m. July 24. Theft from building.

Woodmont Ave., 7100 block, 5:16 p.m. July 27. Larceny.

Wriley Rd., 5300 block, 9:21 a.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Farragut Ave., 3600 block, 8:19 a.m. July 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Hampden Lane, 7800 block, 8:09 p.m. July 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 3:42 p.m. July 29. Aggravated assault.

Fenton St., 8400 block, 12:17 a.m. July 24. Aggravated assault.

Mount Pisgah Rd., 9600 block, 6:45 p.m. July 17. Aggravated assault.

Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 10:56 p.m. July 27. Aggravated assault.

Arliss St., 8700 block, 2:24 p.m. July 18. Robbery reported.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 4:56 a.m. July 29. Robbery reported.

East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 10:45 a.m. July 27. Robbery reported.

Elton Rd., 1700 block, 11:19 p.m. July 27. Robbery reported.

Mount Pisgah Rd., 9700 block, 11:45 p.m. July 27. Robbery reported.

Newhall St., 900 block, 5:49 p.m. July 28. Robbery reported.

Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 6:54 p.m. July 29. Robbery reported.

Castle Blvd., 14200 block, 11:05 p.m. July 11. Weapon law violations.

First Ave., 8700 block, 8:09 p.m. July 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Abbey Station Lane, 11000 block, 9:24 a.m. July 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Angelwing Dr., 1600 block, 10:54 p.m. July 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Arliss St., 8700 block, 11:06 a.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Athey Ct., Unit block, 8:01 a.m. July 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Automobile Blvd., 3100 block, 11:01 a.m. July 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Automobile Blvd., 3200 block, 8:14 p.m. July 31. Larceny.

Avenel Gardens Lane, 10100 block, 5 p.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baroque Rd., 11300 block, 4:43 p.m. July 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Beacon Rd., 700 block, 9:37 a.m. July 24. Theft from building.

Bentley Park Dr., 14600 block, 9:46 a.m. July 15. Larceny.

Bentley Park Dr., 14600 block, 2:46 p.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bonifant St., 900 block, 11:17 p.m. July 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bonifant St., 900 block, 9:47 p.m. July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bonifant St., 1100 block, 6:47 p.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Briggs Chaney Rd., 3000 block, 7:54 a.m. July 18. Shoplifting.

Cameron St., 8500 block, 6:11 p.m. July 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carthage Cir., 13900 block, 3:56 p.m. July 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 12:19 p.m. July 9. Theft from building.

Cedar St., 8400 block, 7:37 a.m. July 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 1:25 p.m. July 3. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 4:12 p.m. July 10. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 9:29 a.m. July 18. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 12:37 p.m. July 22. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 1:03 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting.

Colefair Dr., 13600 block, 3:29 p.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 7:12 a.m. July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 11:25 p.m. July 24. Theft from building.

Columbia Blvd., 9300 block, 5:24 p.m. July 31. Larceny.

Columbia Pike, 10700 block, 7:26 p.m. July 15. Theft from building.

Curran Rd., 9500 block, 10:47 a.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Daleview Dr., 800 block, 7:29 p.m. July 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Dustin Rd., 3700 block, 5:08 a.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dustin Rd., 4200 block, 8:43 p.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dustin Rd., 4600 block, 4:26 p.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Indian Spring Dr. E., 400 block, 10:54 a.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 6:54 p.m. July 14. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 10:25 p.m. July 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 1300 block, 2:20 p.m. July 14. Theft from building.

Eastern Ave., 7900 block, 6:28 a.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 8000 block, 1:14 p.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eastern Dr., 8000 block, 5:54 p.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 800 block, 11:19 p.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 9:17 p.m. July 16. Theft from building.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 10:21 p.m. July 20. Purse-snatching.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 8:13 p.m. July 30. Shoplifting.

Featherwood Ct., Unit block, 10:41 a.m. July 26. Theft from building.

Fenton St., 8500 block, 9:03 p.m. July 17. Larceny.

Fleetwood Terr., 100 block, 1:22 p.m. July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flower Ave., 8000 block, 11:03 a.m. July 20. Larceny.

Flower Ave., 8200 block, 5:59 p.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flower Ave., 8700 block, 4:32 p.m. July 16. Larceny.

Galway Dr., 12600 block, 5:29 p.m. July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 8:58 p.m. July 11. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8400 block, 4:07 p.m. July 16. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 8400 block, 12:53 p.m. July 23. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 8500 block, 11:59 p.m. July 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8600 block, 12:16 p.m. July 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 6:53 p.m. July 25. Theft from building.

Glenville Rd., 9200 block, 4:41 a.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Green Forest Dr., 10100 block, 3:55 p.m. July 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Herrington Manor Dr., 12300 block, 12:33 p.m. July 30. Larceny.

Insley St., 10500 block, 11:54 p.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

July Dr., 11400 block, 3:32 p.m. July 25. Theft from building.

Lanark Way, 1000 block, 5:16 p.m. July 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Laurie Dr., 12700 block, 6:13 p.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lillian Dr., 2400 block, 12:44 p.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Meadowhill Rd., 10700 block, 10:40 a.m. July 9. Larceny.

Menlo Ave., 10000 block, 6:19 p.m. July 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Milestone Dr., 1000 block, 2:25 p.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mount Pisgah Rd., 9700 block, 5:43 p.m. July 25. Larceny.

Mount Pisgah Rd., 9700 block, 11:11 a.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 9200 block, 7:57 p.m. July 16. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 12:56 p.m. July 13. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 4:34 a.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 8:01 p.m. July 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 8:21 p.m. July 16. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 12:55 p.m. July 20. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11700 block, 3 p.m. July 24. Theft from building.

Northampton Dr., 700 block, 7:14 p.m. July 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oakhurst Dr., 3400 block, 2:22 p.m. July 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 12000 block, 7:39 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 12700 block, 10:49 a.m. July 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Parkside Rd., 200 block, 10:22 p.m. July 28. Larceny.

Piano Lane, 3000 block, 10:30 p.m. July 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Piney Branch Rd., 8500 block, 2:27 p.m. July 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Piney Branch Rd., 9000 block, 6:24 p.m. July 19. Theft from building.

Royalton Rd., 400 block, 11:59 a.m. July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Schubert Ct., Unit block, 7:07 a.m. July 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sherbrooke Woods Lane, 11700 block, 7:25 a.m. July 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sligo Creek Pkwy., 9200 block, 5:05 p.m. July 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Spring St., 1100 block, 8:22 p.m. July 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Stravinsky Terr., 13200 block, 7:36 p.m. July 15. Theft from building.

Tech Rd., 12100 block, 6:36 a.m. July 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Tech Rd., 12200 block, 11:53 a.m. July 10. Larceny.

Tech Rd., 12200 block, 4:19 p.m. July 27. Theft from building.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 8:38 a.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. E., 600 block, 4 p.m. July 29. Shoplifting.

University Blvd. E., 900 block, 12:29 p.m. July 22. Theft from building.

Vance Pl., 9500 block, 6:45 a.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 5:03 p.m. July 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 4:09 p.m. July 18. Larceny.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 4:22 p.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 1100 block, 7:57 p.m. July 17. Larceny.

Woodland Dr., 8800 block, 9:12 a.m. July 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gateshead Manor Way, 3400 block, 4:41 p.m. July 31. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Lockwood Dr., 11400 block, 8:27 p.m. July 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Lyttonsville Rd., 2000 block, 10:04 a.m. July 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Piney Branch Rd., 8800 block, 6:33 a.m. July 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Silver Spring Ave., 400 block, 11:11 a.m. July 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Centerhill St., 12200 block, 2:17 p.m. July 28. Aggravated assault.

Georgia Ave., 13500 block, 10:34 p.m. July 27. Aggravated assault.

Hewitt Ave., 3300 block, 9:16 p.m. July 18. Aggravated assault.

Georgia Ave., 14300 block, 10:42 a.m. July 31. Robbery reported.

Layhill Rd., 13600 block, 10:45 p.m. July 22. Robbery reported.

Alfalfa Terr., 4100 block, 7:24 a.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Amherst Ave., 10600 block, 4:06 p.m. July 30. Larceny.

Arctic Ave., 14200 block, 9:51 a.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ashton Rd., Unit block, 6:15 a.m. July 20. Theft from building.

Atherton Dr., 12100 block, 7:52 a.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bentley Lane, 10700 block, 1:20 p.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Beverly Rd., 4000 block, 12:43 p.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Black Walnut Ct., 13200 block, 11:05 a.m. July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Blackmon Dr., 14300 block, 9:48 a.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Buehler Rd., 17800 block, 9:21 a.m. July 3. Larceny.

Canterbury Terr., 4100 block, 9:41 a.m. July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Casper St., 10700 block, 3:08 p.m. July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Casper St., 10700 block, 4:14 p.m. July 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chesterwood Dr., 4000 block, 1:03 p.m. July 22. Theft from building.

Claridge Rd., 11800 block, 8:51 a.m. July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Claridge Rd., 11900 block, 5:08 p.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cloverly St., 700 block, 6:43 p.m. July 10. Theft from building.

Coachlamp Lane, 13500 block, 7:26 a.m. July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Coatbridge Pl., 17600 block, 1:43 p.m. July 20. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 6:29 p.m. July 30. Shoplifting.

Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 7:55 p.m. July 30. Shoplifting.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 3:08 p.m. July 19. Shoplifting.

Cook Ct., 12000 block, 7:58 a.m. July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dunsinane Terr., 14500 block, 1:57 p.m. July 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Findley Rd., 2900 block, 7:08 p.m. July 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flint Rock Rd., 13900 block, 1:05 p.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gaines Ave., 14400 block, 5:54 a.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 4:34 p.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 11:34 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 13700 block, 6:45 p.m. July 13. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 1:54 p.m. July 18. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 14100 block, 2:09 p.m. July 17. Embezzlement.

Georgia Ave., 15800 block, 9:32 a.m. July 14. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 18000 block, 12:19 p.m. July 4. Larceny.

Grand Pre Rd., 14100 block, 7:09 a.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Pre Rd., 14200 block, 8:11 a.m. July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grandview Ave., 11200 block, 6:31 a.m. July 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Great Oak Rd., 4400 block, 12:10 p.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grenoble Dr., 13300 block, 11:37 a.m. July 13. Larceny.

Harbour Town Dr., 16700 block, 9:56 a.m. July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Harold Rd., 14700 block, 8:26 p.m. July 23. Larceny.

Haverford Dr., 4300 block, 8:55 a.m. July 26. Larceny.

Hewitt Ave., 2800 block, 6:04 p.m. July 16. Larceny.

Hewitt Ave., 2900 block, 12:38 a.m. July 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hewitt Ave., 2900 block, 7:21 p.m. July 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hoyt St., 900 block, 8:37 a.m. July 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

International Dr., 3800 block, 9:01 p.m. July 23. Larceny.

London Lane, 14200 block, 2:36 p.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lydia St., 13400 block, 9 a.m. July 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Macduff Ave., 17400 block, 9 a.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Market St., 300 block, 1:27 p.m. July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

McCall St., 4900 block, 7:35 a.m. July 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

McComas Ave., 2800 block, 8:29 a.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Myer Terr., 14300 block, 8:54 p.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Norbeck Rd., 4000 block, 9:50 a.m. July 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Norbeck Rd., 4100 block, 2:27 p.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Norbeck Rd., 4200 block, 11:52 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Norbeck Rd., 5500 block, 5:49 p.m. July 12. Theft from building.

Old Barn Ct., 14700 block, 12:09 p.m. July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Olney Mill Rd., 19400 block, 1 p.m. July 27. Larceny.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., Unit block, 4:54 p.m. July 29. Shoplifting.

Parkvale Rd., 14400 block, 4:51 a.m. July 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pear Tree Ct., 3600 block, 11:33 a.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pebblestone Ct., 700 block, 6:43 p.m. July 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Peregoy Dr., 2900 block, 12:43 p.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Plyers Mill Rd., 2500 block, 9:28 a.m. July 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Plyers Mill Rd., 2800 block, 3:20 p.m. July 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Plyers Mill Rd., 2900 block, 4:16 p.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Postgate Terr., 4100 block, 5:15 p.m. July 17. Larceny.

Queen Elizabeth Dr., 17500 block, 7:24 a.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Queen Mary Dr., 4100 block, 10:49 a.m. July 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Randolph Rd., 500 block, 1:28 p.m. July 13. Larceny.

Ridgewell Way, 600 block, 6:58 p.m. July 17. Larceny.

Rippling Brook Dr., 13200 block, 9:51 a.m. July 20. Larceny.

Sturtevant Rd., 14500 block, 1:27 p.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thorncroft Terr., 4200 block, 8:41 a.m. July 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 2200 block, 10:10 a.m. July 22. Larceny.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 8:35 p.m. July 30. Theft from building.

Valley View Ave., 11100 block, 10:09 p.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:55 p.m. July 10. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:06 p.m. July 12. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:34 p.m. July 14. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:55 p.m. July 15. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:54 p.m. July 16. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:54 p.m. July 16. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:17 p.m. July 17. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:56 p.m. July 20. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:12 p.m. July 22. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:58 p.m. July 22. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:12 p.m. July 24. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:14 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:35 a.m. July 28. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:21 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:13 p.m. July 30. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:40 p.m. July 30. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11200 block, 4:53 p.m. July 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Vital Way, Unit block, 3:21 a.m. July 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Weeping Willow Ct., 3300 block, 10:50 a.m. July 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Autumn Ridge Lane, 13400 block, 7:36 a.m. July 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Danvers St., 4400 block, 2:16 p.m. July 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Foxhall Dr., 13200 block, 6:43 a.m. July 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Georgia Ave., 11600 block, 6:23 a.m. July 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Georgia Ave., 12400 block, 4:49 p.m. July 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Georgian Way, 2200 block, 1:33 a.m. July 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Grandview Ave., 11500 block, 9:18 a.m. July 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Hewitt Ave., 2900 block, 3:48 p.m. July 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Winexburg Manor Dr., 12500 block, 6:51 a.m. July 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Broadway Ave., 22000 block, 7:37 p.m. July 13. Aggravated assault.

Brookeville Rd., 5000 block, 6:25 p.m. July 21. Aggravated assault.

Century Blvd., 19900 block, 5:23 p.m. July 29. Aggravated assault.

Circle Gate Dr., 19300 block, 12:21 p.m. July 24. Aggravated assault.

Elderberry Terr., 19300 block, 3:47 a.m. July 13. Aggravated assault.

Milestone Center Dr., 12400 block, 1:57 p.m. July 22. Robbery reported.

Ambassador Terr., 20400 block, 9:29 a.m. July 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Apperson Pl., 20000 block, 12:33 p.m. July 29. Larceny.

Beaconfield Terr., 20300 block, 7:11 a.m. July 24. Larceny.

Black Saddle Lane, 12600 block, 8:42 a.m. July 25. Larceny.

Brigadier Pl., 26000 block, 10:40 a.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Century Blvd., 19800 block, 1:12 p.m. July 12. Larceny.

Century Blvd., 19900 block, 3:57 p.m. July 20. Larceny.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 7:59 p.m. July 13. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 2:30 p.m. July 17. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 8:11 p.m. July 18. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 3:48 p.m. July 19. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 6:50 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting.

Cottage Garden Dr., 18000 block, 9:24 a.m. July 15. Larceny.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19700 block, 7:14 a.m. July 25. Theft from building.

Dairymaid Dr., 13000 block, 3:03 p.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dark Star Way, 18200 block, 12:09 p.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ferry Landing Cir., 18900 block, 10:35 a.m. July 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:46 p.m. July 7. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:28 p.m. July 10. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:46 p.m. July 15. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:10 p.m. July 20. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:36 p.m. July 21. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:09 p.m. July 24. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:58 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:46 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 10:14 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:32 p.m. July 28. Theft from building.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 3:18 p.m. July 23. Theft from building.

Halethorpe Lane, 20200 block, 2:36 p.m. July 14. Larceny.

Hamlet Square Ct., 13500 block, 6:51 p.m. July 25. Larceny.

Havenworth Lane, 22100 block, 9:57 a.m. July 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jump Dr., 14000 block, 3:37 p.m. July 6. Larceny.

Lark Song Dr., 13700 block, 12:42 p.m. July 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Laytonsville Rd., 23600 block, 8:48 a.m. July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Main St., 9800 block, 9:06 a.m. July 27. Shoplifting.

Mateny Rd., 18000 block, 7:45 p.m. July 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mateny Rd., 18000 block, 12:57 p.m. July 19. Theft from building.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 7:27 a.m. July 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 9:13 a.m. July 21. Shoplifting.

Millhaven Pl., 13100 block, 5:09 p.m. July 28. Larceny.

Moorhen St., 21900 block, 11:26 a.m. July 11. Theft from building.

Painted Lady Way, Unit block, 5:10 p.m. July 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Pinnacle Dr., 12800 block, 10:36 a.m. July 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ridge Rd., 26000 block, 7:57 a.m. July 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Scottsbury Dr., 20700 block, 9:20 a.m. July 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 2:47 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Timber Creek Lane, 23100 block, 8:02 a.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Turtle Rock Terr., 22900 block, 7:27 p.m. July 26. Larceny.

Uppermont Lane, 21400 block, 9:04 a.m. July 21. Theft from building.

Waters Row Terr., 20300 block, 4:18 p.m. July 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Waters Rd., 19500 block, 7:10 p.m. July 30. Larceny.

Winged Elm Dr., 23000 block, 1:42 p.m. July 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisteria Dr., 12900 block, 5:44 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Wisteria Dr., 13000 block, 5:27 p.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisteria Dr., 13200 block, 10:10 a.m. July 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Dairymaid Dr., 13000 block, 6:32 a.m. July 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Ferry Landing Cir., 18900 block, 10:17 a.m. July 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Great Park Cir., 12400 block, 10:08 a.m. July 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Canadian Ct., 19000 block, 6:52 p.m. July 3. Aggravated assault.

Cross Tie Ct., Unit block, 5:06 a.m. July 25. Aggravated assault.

Emory Grove Rd., 8900 block, 7:01 p.m. July 23. Aggravated assault.

Lost Knife Cir., 18400 block, 10:56 p.m. July 19. Aggravated assault.

S Frederick Ave., 16500 block, 7:50 p.m. July 14. Aggravated assault.

Torrey Pond Pl., 20100 block, 9:16 a.m. July 25. Aggravated assault.

Welbeck Way, 8600 block, 2:15 a.m. July 28. Aggravated assault.

Ridgeline Dr., 10100 block, 12:33 a.m. July 27. Robbery reported.

Argosy Dr., 200 block, 1:46 p.m. July 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Barn Swallow Terr., 18700 block, 7:51 a.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Beavercreek Lane, 8800 block, 11:24 a.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bluebird Terr., 9200 block, 8:11 a.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Boardwalk Pl., 200 block, 1:32 p.m. July 18. Theft from building.

Brown St., 500 block, 10:56 a.m. July 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 7:42 p.m. July 14. Shoplifting.

Centerway Rd., 8900 block, 7:02 a.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cessna Ave., 7900 block, 1:47 p.m. July 31. Larceny.

Chelaberry Ct., 8100 block, 6:21 p.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Christopher Ave., 400 block, 1:15 p.m. July 10. Theft from building.

Clopper Rd., 700 block, 8:57 p.m. July 7. Larceny.

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 7:51 p.m. July 27. Theft from building.

Cloverwood Ct., 8000 block, 10:51 a.m. July 16. Larceny.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 2:29 p.m. July 18. Shoplifting.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 11:28 a.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 12:03 p.m. July 26. Shoplifting.

Cross Country Ct., Unit block, 8:23 a.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Deer Park Dr. E., Unit block, 3:19 p.m. July 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Dellcastle Ct., Unit block, 6:05 p.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fertile Meadow Ct., 18000 block, 7:58 a.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flower Hill Way, 18200 block, 8:53 p.m. July 20. Purse-snatching.

Framingham Dr., 19600 block, 10:21 a.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 200 block, 9:58 a.m. July 27. Theft from building.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 12:56 p.m. July 19. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. S., 16500 block, 9:24 a.m. July 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gaither Dr., 15800 block, 6:58 p.m. July 26. Theft from building.

Gold Kettle Ct., Unit block, 9:48 a.m. July 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Goshen Rd., 20000 block, 7:36 p.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 5:11 p.m. July 22. Theft from building.

Grouse Lane, 18500 block, 8:48 a.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hummingbird Terr., 9200 block, 9:02 a.m. July 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hummingbird Terr., 9200 block, 10:07 a.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lamont Lane, 100 block, 9:29 a.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Liriope Pl., 100 block, 4:18 p.m. July 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Logmill Lane, 1700 block, 12:51 p.m. July 10. Larceny.

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 12:07 p.m. July 24. Shoplifting.

Market St., Unit block, 3:46 p.m. July 18. Shoplifting.

Market St., Unit block, 1:40 p.m. July 23. Shoplifting.

Market St., Unit block, 3:36 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting.

Pintail Lane, 18700 block, 11:58 a.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pleasant Ridge Dr., 20300 block, 11:48 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 10:16 p.m. July 19. Theft from building.

Rothbury Dr., 9100 block, 7:39 a.m. July 24. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:56 p.m. July 14. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:43 p.m. July 14. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:35 p.m. July 15. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:39 p.m. July 15. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:11 p.m. July 19. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:03 p.m. July 19. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:31 p.m. July 20. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:36 p.m. July 22. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 7:46 p.m. July 23. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:57 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:23 p.m. July 25. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:51 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:05 p.m. July 29. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:21 p.m. July 29. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:22 p.m. July 31. Shoplifting.

Sandy Lake Dr., 19400 block, 7:02 p.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sequoia Dr., 17600 block, 1:45 p.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 4:45 p.m. July 26. Shoplifting.

Sioux Pl., 12100 block, 5:15 p.m. July 20. Theft from building.

Sunny Brook Terr., 400 block, 1:21 p.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Walker Ave., Unit block, 8:03 p.m. July 5. Larceny.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18600 block, 1:43 p.m. July 17. Larceny.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18700 block, 11:25 a.m. July 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9700 block, 9:23 p.m. July 13. Theft from building.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9800 block, 7:24 p.m. July 8. Shoplifting.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 5:20 p.m. July 19. Theft from building.

Whetstone Cir., 19000 block, 1:38 a.m. July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clopper Rd., 800 block, 6:20 p.m. July 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Highland Hall Dr., 20300 block, 6:49 a.m. July 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Kilcreggan Terr., 7400 block, 11:14 a.m. July 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Quince Orchard Rd., 400 block, 9:33 a.m. July 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Quince Orchard Rd., 500 block, 9:20 a.m. July 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Woodfield Rd., 18500 block, 3:34 p.m. July 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Carroll Ave., 7600 block, 6:38 a.m. July 28. Aggravated assault.

New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 4:21 a.m. July 8. Aggravated assault.

Carroll Ave., 7000 block, 6:29 p.m. July 12. Robbery reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 12:46 a.m. July 18. Robbery reported.

13th Ave., 7200 block, 11:46 a.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carroll Ave., 7600 block, 5:07 a.m. July 11. Larceny.

Elm Ave., 1000 block, 12:33 p.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Linden Ave., 1100 block, 12:27 p.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maple Ave., 7500 block, 2:07 p.m. July 17. Theft from building.

Maple Ave., 7500 block, 3:06 a.m. July 30. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, 5:22 p.m. July 16. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 3:10 a.m. July 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 3:44 a.m. July 26. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 7400 block, 10:11 a.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Quebec St., 1100 block, 1:30 p.m. July 12. Larceny.

University Blvd. E., 1000 block, 9:17 a.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. E., 1100 block, 5:50 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 5:27 p.m. July 25. Theft from building.

Wildwood Dr., 7400 block, 9:44 p.m. July 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Maple Ave., 7600 block, 7:22 p.m. July 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.