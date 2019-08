Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ROBBERY

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 9:20 p.m. Aug. 12. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 9:52 p.m. Aug. 5. Shoplifting.

Charles St., 100 block, 4:56 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clagett Dr., 1100 block, 7:22 p.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crabbs Branch Way, 16100 block, 2:29 p.m. Aug. 12. Theft from building.

Forest Ave., 200 block, 10:58 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Forest Ave., 200 block, 4:22 p.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gibbs St., 100 block, 3:31 p.m. Aug. 6. Theft from building.

Hungerford Dr., 300 block, 8:38 a.m. Aug. 13. Shoplifting.

Lemay Rd., 5900 block, 9:08 p.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Marshall Ave., 1600 block, 10:01 a.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Piney Spring Lane, 11600 block, 10:14 p.m. Aug. 6. Theft from building.

Pleasant Dr., 800 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from building.

Regal Oak Dr., 1100 block, 11:37 p.m. Aug. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Research Blvd., 1400 block, 10:32 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockland Ave., 2000 block, 7:27 a.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 10:13 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 2:07 p.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 6:13 p.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 3:51 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 7:27 p.m. Aug. 11. Theft from building.

Southlawn Lane, 14600 block, 8:40 a.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Frederick Rd., 16200 block, 5:01 p.m. Aug. 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Mannakee St., Unit block, 3:52 p.m. Aug. 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Stanley Ave., 2200 block, 7:21 a.m. Aug. 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Stonestreet Ave. N., 100 block, 3:12 p.m. Aug. 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ROBBERY

Arizona Cir., 10200 block, 5:27 p.m. Aug. 8. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Rd., 6900 block, 12:51 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting.

Arlington Rd., 7100 block, 8:42 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.

Arlington Rd., 7100 block, 4:56 p.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.

Bethesda Ave., 4900 block, 2:01 a.m. Aug. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bradley Blvd., 5000 block, 3:56 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.

Cromwell Dr., 6000 block, 9:49 a.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Custer Rd., 7900 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Decatur Ave., 3700 block, 2:02 p.m. Aug. 7. Larceny.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 1:48 p.m. July 31. Shoplifting.

Dresden St., 4300 block, 6:49 p.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fort Sumner Dr., 4800 block, 12:24 p.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Geiger Ave., 3300 block, 10 a.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 10:27 a.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 5:03 p.m. Aug. 8. Larceny.

Howard Ave., 3700 block, 2:47 p.m. Aug. 2. Shoplifting.

Lambeth Rd., 5400 block, 7:48 p.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

MacArthur Blvd., 9500 block, 9:54 a.m. July 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Manning Dr., 5100 block, 10:19 a.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maple Ave., 7300 block, 10:44 p.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Masters Dr., 7500 block, 7:20 p.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Ave., 4400 block, 9:12 p.m. Aug. 7. Larceny.

Montgomery Ave., 4400 block, 10:32 p.m. Aug. 8. Theft from building.

Nebel St., 12100 block, 9:34 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from building.

Rockledge Dr., 6700 block, 4:54 p.m. Aug. 5. Theft from building.

Springfield Dr., 5900 block, 2:43 p.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Still Spring Ct., 8300 block, 12:53 p.m. Aug. 8. Larceny.

Washington St., 3900 block, 8:40 a.m. Aug. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Westlake Terr., 7100 block, 3:24 p.m. Aug. 9. Shoplifting.

Willard Ave., 4400 block, 1:35 p.m. July 30. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 4:54 p.m. Aug. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 12:53 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 1:10 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Edgefield Rd., 4800 block, 8:49 a.m. Aug. 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 3:54 p.m. Aug. 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Teagarden Cir., 3300 block, 10:56 a.m. Aug. 7. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Carroll Ave., 8600 block, 2:58 a.m. Aug. 10. Robbery reported.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 10:12 p.m. Aug. 9. Robbery reported.

Colesville Rd., 9100 block, 3:31 a.m. Aug. 13. Robbery reported.

Whitney St., 9200 block, 10:40 p.m. Aug. 8. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Dexter Ave., 2100 block, 2:09 a.m. Aug. 13. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

First Ave., 8700 block, 10:17 p.m. Aug. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Blair Mill Rd., 1400 block, 7:02 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bonifant St., 900 block, 9:56 p.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 9:55 p.m. Aug. 5. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 2:02 p.m. Aug. 2. Shoplifting.

East West Hwy., 1200 block, 10:16 p.m. Aug. 10. Theft from building.

Flora Lane, 1600 block, 10:01 a.m. Aug. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Gracefield Rd., 3100 block, 3:47 p.m. July 29. Theft from building.

Indian Spring Dr. E., 500 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 9:51 p.m. Aug. 7. Purse-snatching.

Navahoe Dr., 1100 block, 11:23 a.m. Aug. 5. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 3:26 p.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 5:20 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 13200 block, 6:47 p.m. July 29. Larceny.

Piney Branch Rd., 8600 block, 6:13 p.m. Aug. 10. Larceny.

Regalwood Terr., 4400 block, 6:08 p.m. Aug. 9. Larceny.

Sandy Point Ct., 12300 block, 3:34 p.m. Aug. 8. Larceny.

Stewart Lane, 11400 block, 3:12 p.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 700 block, 9:05 a.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 800 block, 6:53 a.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 3:40 p.m. Aug. 7. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Royalton Rd., 400 block, 9:21 a.m. Aug. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Arctic Ave., 13800 block, 3:01 p.m. Aug. 12. Aggravated assault.

Dunsinane Dr., 3800 block, 3:20 p.m. July 31. Aggravated assault.

Ennalls Ave., 2500 block, 3:40 p.m. Aug. 9. Aggravated assault.

Grandview Ave., 11200 block, 10:17 a.m. Aug. 12. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Bel Pre Rd., 2400 block, 9:55 p.m. Aug. 8. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 11:06 a.m. Aug. 1. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 3:35 p.m. Aug. 3. Robbery reported.

Layhill Rd., 14200 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 7. Robbery reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 15500 block, 12:30 a.m. Aug. 9. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beechvue Lane, 14000 block, 11:40 a.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 11:28 p.m. Aug. 8. Theft from building.

Bonifant Rd., 300 block, 3:44 p.m. Aug. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Brimstone Academy Ct., 100 block, 1:21 p.m. Aug. 9. Larceny.

Cairncross Terr., 2800 block, 6:07 p.m. Aug. 5. Larceny.

Cloverly St., 700 block, 8:01 a.m. Aug. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Coronada Pl., 11900 block, 5:15 p.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dalewood Dr., 12100 block, 3:41 p.m. Aug. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Debenham Ct., 4100 block, 1:12 p.m. Aug. 6. Theft from building.

Ennalls Ave., 2500 block, 3:08 p.m. Aug. 9. Purse-snatching.

Frankfort Dr. W., 4600 block, 11:50 a.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 20300 block, 9:31 a.m. Aug. 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 22300 block, 12:41 a.m. Aug. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Grand Pre Rd., 14200 block, 7:40 a.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hazelmoor Ct., 14800 block, 9:48 p.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Meeting House Rd., 17800 block, 12:10 p.m. Aug. 7. Theft from building.

Old Baltimore Rd., 18100 block, 5:04 p.m. Aug. 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Shady View Lane, 18600 block, 5:50 a.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stratford Manor Terr., 700 block, 6:16 p.m. Aug. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Twig Rd., 14300 block, 5:08 p.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 7:34 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:33 a.m. Aug. 2. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:36 p.m. Aug. 2. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:35 p.m. Aug. 5. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:51 p.m. Aug. 5. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:50 p.m. Aug. 5. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:41 a.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:36 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.

Whispering Pines Ct., 14100 block, 6:18 a.m. Aug. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Georgia Ave., 10800 block, 12:29 p.m. Aug. 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Hewitt Ave., 3000 block, 1:40 p.m. Aug. 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Woolen Oak Ct., 14200 block, 9:57 a.m. Aug. 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Crystal Hill Cir., 20700 block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ansel Terr., 13400 block, 11:12 a.m. Aug. 10. Larceny.

Blue Sky Dr., 12500 block, 10:19 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brick Haven Way, 22400 block, 8:27 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bronco Pl., 13800 block, 9:21 p.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cedarbluff Dr., 19900 block, 2:32 p.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cottage Garden Dr., 18000 block, 1:21 p.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Country Ridge Dr., 13200 block, 10:10 a.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crystal Hill Cir., 20700 block, 9:36 p.m. July 31. Larceny.

Dunlin St., 14100 block, 9:28 a.m. July 31. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 2. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:28 p.m. Aug. 4. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 10:48 a.m. Aug. 8. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:49 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:40 p.m. Aug. 9. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:24 p.m. Aug. 9. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:45 p.m. Aug. 9. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 21000 block, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Theft from building.

Hartsbourne Dr., 13600 block, 10:03 a.m. July 29. Larceny.

Lark Song Terr., 18900 block, 8:42 a.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 9:11 a.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.

Liberty Mill Rd., 19300 block, 7:41 p.m. Aug. 7. Larceny.

Mateny Rd., 18000 block, 3:31 p.m. Aug. 11. Theft from building.

Moorhen St., 21900 block, 10:07 p.m. Aug. 5. Larceny.

Painted Lady Way, Unit block, 11:24 a.m. Aug. 7. Larceny.

Rainbow Arch Dr., 23300 block, 6:32 a.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Frederick Rd., 19900 block, 1:04 p.m. Aug. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 10:05 p.m. Aug. 10. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Goshen Rd., 20200 block, 3:24 a.m. Aug. 7. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bates Ave., 100 block, 5:14 p.m. Aug. 5. Theft from building.

Bazzellton Pl., 19800 block, 2:57 a.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bethany Pl., 9400 block, 1:03 a.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Boysenberry Way, 9900 block, 6:59 a.m. July 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 1:25 p.m. July 29. Theft from building.

Cedar Ave., 300 block, 7:08 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cessna Ave., 7900 block, 6:43 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chatteroy Pl., 9400 block, 7:16 p.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

County Ct., Unit block, 11:17 a.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crabbs Branch Way, 16700 block, 9:04 p.m. Aug. 12. Larceny.

Darby Ct. E., Unit block, 10:27 a.m. Aug. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Darnestown Rd., 12100 block, 7:29 p.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.

Enterprise Way, 19600 block, 12:50 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Feathertree Terr., 9800 block, 2:35 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 1:01 a.m. Aug. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Ave. S., 600 block, 1:21 p.m. Aug. 6. Larceny.

Gold Kettle Dr., 200 block, 4:19 p.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Goodport Ct., Unit block, 9:03 a.m. Aug. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 5:11 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.

High Gables Dr., 200 block, 2:35 p.m. Aug. 5. Larceny.

Honeylocust Cir., 18300 block, 1:28 p.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kardwright Ct., 10400 block, 11:38 a.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Key West Ave., 9700 block, 2:21 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from building.

Longdraft Rd., 16900 block, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 5. Larceny.

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 6:53 p.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maple Leaf Dr., 10100 block, 7:38 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Meem Ave., Unit block, 12:36 p.m. Aug. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Miller Fall Rd., 7600 block, 7:02 a.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Muncaster Mill Rd., 7900 block, 10:28 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.

Muncaster Mill Rd., 7900 block, 9:04 a.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting.

Oakmont Ave., 16600 block, 12:41 p.m. Aug. 6. Larceny.

Olive Tree Way, 19400 block, 12:46 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pike Creek Pl. N., 19100 block, 9:18 a.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Polk Ct., Unit block, 10:03 a.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, Aug. 9. Theft from building.

Rawlings Rd., 100 block, 5:34 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Red Kiln Ct., Unit block, 4:43 p.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:10 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:21 p.m. Aug. 9. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:40 p.m. Aug. 9. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:16 p.m. Aug. 12. Shoplifting.

Sebastiani Blvd., Unit block, 8:49 a.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 2:12 p.m. Aug. 12. Shoplifting.

Shea Lane, 16700 block, 8:31 a.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stewartown Rd., 9400 block, 9:52 a.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stoneridge Dr., 17700 block, 2:06 p.m. Aug. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Summit Ave. N., 300 block, 2:11 a.m. Aug. 7. Theft from building.

Watkins Mill Dr., 10300 block, 5:05 p.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayridge Dr., 10700 block, 4:07 a.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayridge Dr., 10700 block, 2:33 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

McCullough Lane, 8300 block, 11:32 a.m. Aug. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ROBBERIES

East West Hwy., 900 block, 8:22 p.m. Aug. 11. Robbery reported.

Laurel Ave., 6900 block, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 9. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Grant Ave., 200 block, 11:17 p.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Holly Ave., 7400 block, 4:13 p.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maple Ave., 7500 block, 3:01 p.m. Aug. 8. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 4:49 p.m. Aug. 9. Larceny.