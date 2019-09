Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Alderbrook Ct., 5500 block, 10:38 a.m. Aug. 23. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Martha Ct., Unit block, 1:49 a.m. Aug. 23. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 9:15 p.m. Aug. 20. Shoplifting.

Crawford Dr., 1700 block, 6:17 a.m. Aug. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 15800 block, 9:22 a.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting.

Granite Ridge Dr., 12600 block, 1:21 p.m. Aug. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hungerford Dr., 300 block, 8:21 a.m. Aug. 20. Shoplifting.

Hungerford Dr., 300 block, 11:58 a.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting.

Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 6:18 p.m. Aug. 21. Theft from building.

Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 10:10 a.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting.

Hungerford Dr., 700 block, 10:56 a.m. Aug. 22. Larceny.

Jefferson St. E., 1600 block, 10:18 a.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Parklawn Dr., 12400 block, 4:29 a.m. Aug. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Redland Blvd., 200 block, 3:34 p.m. Aug. 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 3:22 a.m. Aug. 23. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1700 block, 6:42 a.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 6:26 a.m. Aug. 25. Embezzlement.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 5:57 p.m. Aug. 25. Shoplifting.

Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 1:22 p.m. Aug. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Vandegrift Ave., 5900 block, 1:05 a.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Molecular Dr., 10100 block, 4:02 p.m. Aug. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avenel Farm Dr., 10000 block, 3:24 p.m. Aug. 24. Theft from building.

Connecticut Ave., 6100 block, 8:59 a.m. Aug. 21. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:34 p.m. Aug. 14. Shoplifting.

Earlston Dr., 4800 block, 8:10 p.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mertford St., 3900 block, 2:04 p.m. Aug. 24. Larceny.

Oaklyn Dr., 10000 block, 1:53 p.m. Aug. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11500 block, 8:07 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from building.

Randolph Rd., 5500 block, 8:54 p.m. Aug. 16. Larceny.

River Rd., 5200 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 14. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 11600 block, 1:05 p.m. Aug. 22. Larceny.

Thornwood Rd., 9900 block, 8:21 a.m. Aug. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 4:32 p.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 5:39 p.m. Aug. 24. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 6:30 a.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting.

Woodmont Ave., 7200 block, 3:39 p.m. Aug. 24. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Rd., 7000 block, 8:35 p.m. Aug. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Auto Park Ave., 10400 block, 4:56 p.m. Aug. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Fernwood Rd., 10400 block, 11:50 a.m. Aug. 21. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Manchester Rd., 8600 block, 2:39 a.m. Aug. 24. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Stewart Lane, 11400 block, 3:45 a.m. Aug. 24. Robbery reported.

Wayne Ave., 1100 block, 4:18 a.m. Aug. 23. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Automobile Blvd., 3100 block, 9:43 a.m. Aug. 21. Larceny.

Belvedere Blvd., 1600 block, 4:07 p.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Briggs Chaney Rd., 3000 block, 11:17 a.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting.

Castle Ridge Way, 14000 block, 8:04 p.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 10:39 a.m. Aug. 20. Larceny.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 2:01 p.m. Aug. 21. Purse-snatching.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 3:20 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 6:19 p.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 2:08 a.m. Aug. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 9:56 a.m. Aug. 13. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 11:12 a.m. Aug. 22. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8800 block, 11:13 p.m. Aug. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cottrell Terr., 9600 block, 8:50 a.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 1000 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 15. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 12:23 p.m. Aug. 10. Stolen property.

Fenton St., 8200 block, 5:24 p.m. Aug. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 2:12 p.m. Aug. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 7:56 p.m. Aug. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 11:17 p.m. Aug. 22. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 9500 block, 6:59 p.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting.

Lyttonsville Rd., 1900 block, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Theft from building.

Merwood Lane, 9900 block, 10:47 a.m. Aug. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 6:21 p.m. Aug. 22. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 1:27 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting.

Parham Rd., 1600 block, 7:06 a.m. Aug. 24. Larceny.

Parkford Manor Dr., 13500 block, 5:46 a.m. Aug. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Piney Branch Rd., 8500 block, 2:16 p.m. Aug. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sligo Ave., 600 block, 9:26 a.m. Aug. 13. Larceny.

Spencerville Rd., 3300 block, 6:38 p.m. Aug. 16. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Big Rock Rd., 9900 block, 7:04 a.m. Aug. 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Boston Ave., 7800 block, 8:16 a.m. Aug. 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Domer Ave., 400 block, 12:58 a.m. Aug. 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Quebec St., 1100 block, 6:33 a.m. Aug. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Whitestone Ct., Unit block, 7:06 a.m. Aug. 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Kilt Terr., 18500 block, 9:29 p.m. Aug. 16. Aggravated assault.

New Hampshire Ave., 20000 block, 8:11 p.m. Aug. 22. Aggravated assault.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:14 p.m. Aug. 20. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burlwood Dr., 13100 block, 1:41 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Iris St., 4700 block, 6:39 a.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Paladin Terr., 3100 block, 12:51 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pear Tree Ct., 3500 block, 1:22 p.m. Aug. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:37 p.m. Aug. 13. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:16 p.m. Aug. 17. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:57 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:06 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:05 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:38 p.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:22 p.m. Aug. 23. Shoplifting.

Vine Ct., 16900 block, 9:29 a.m. Aug. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Westbury Rd., 15000 block, 1:07 p.m. Aug. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Gaylor Pl., 3100 block, 12:46 p.m. Aug. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Valley Bend Ct., Unit block, 6:13 p.m. Aug. 24. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Crystal Rock Dr., 19700 block, 2:22 a.m. Aug. 25. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 1:23 p.m. Aug. 18. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 4:38 p.m. Aug. 23. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 19600 block, 7:36 a.m. Aug. 22. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:51 p.m. Aug. 20. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:03 p.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 21000 block, 1:19 p.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gardenside Pl., 23500 block, 2:19 p.m. Aug. 21. Larceny.

Joy Lane, 25500 block, 7:58 a.m. Aug. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 6:32 p.m. Aug. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Scottsbury Dr., 20900 block, 7:29 p.m. Aug. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wisteria Dr., 13000 block, 7:42 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Winding Brook Lane, 11200 block, 3:08 p.m. Aug. 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Hellingly Pl., 9700 block, 1:15 a.m. Aug. 24. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Quince Orchard Blvd., 700 block, 9:44 p.m. Aug. 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Apple Ridge Rd., 10100 block, 9:41 a.m. Aug. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 12:30 p.m. Aug. 25. Shoplifting.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 11:42 a.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 5:09 p.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting.

Coral Reef Dr., 600 block, 5:29 p.m. Aug. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Emory Woods Ct., 100 block, 4:18 p.m. Aug. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 200 block, 11:20 a.m. Aug. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 5:43 p.m. Aug. 22. Theft from building.

Giantstep Pl., 8300 block, 7:49 a.m. Aug. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 4:43 p.m. Aug. 24. Shoplifting.

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 2:29 p.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting.

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 11:14 a.m. Aug. 24. Theft from building.

Marston Lane, 9600 block, 2:33 p.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.

Misty Dale Way, 100 block, 7:24 p.m. Aug. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Village Ave., 18300 block, 11:11 a.m. Aug. 20. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:32 p.m. July 26. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:05 p.m. Aug. 18. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:15 p.m. Aug. 20. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:04 p.m. Aug. 23. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:49 p.m. Aug. 24. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:32 p.m. Aug. 24. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:04 p.m. Aug. 24. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:44 p.m. Aug. 24. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:26 p.m. Aug. 25. Shoplifting.

Suffield Dr., 600 block, 8:51 a.m. Aug. 18. Theft from building.

Sunburst Ct., 400 block, 8:19 p.m. Aug. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Swallow Point Rd., 20100 block, 6:47 p.m. Aug. 22. Larceny.

Watkins Mill Dr., 10300 block, 9:28 a.m. Aug. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clopper Rd., 800 block, 9:17 p.m. Aug. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Frederick Ave. N., 900 block, 4:41 p.m. Aug. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULTS

Maple Ave., 7600 block, 1:21 p.m. Aug. 23. Aggravated assault.

WEAPON

Maple Ave., 7500 block, 2:58 p.m. Aug. 20. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Geneva Ave., 100 block, 10:18 a.m. Aug. 24. Larceny.

Hammond Ave., 8100 block, 7:43 p.m. Aug. 20. Theft from building.

Maple Ave., 7600 block, 8:51 p.m. Aug. 24. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 7500 block, 6:42 p.m. Aug. 24. Shoplifting.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 1:06 p.m. Aug. 21. Larceny.

Westmoreland Ave., 6700 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Sheridan St., 600 block, 11:44 a.m. Aug. 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.