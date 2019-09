Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anamosa Way, 7600 block, 12:23 p.m. Sept. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltimore Rd., 1000 block, 9:11 a.m. Sept. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Beekman Pl., 11800 block, 3:51 p.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 3:59 p.m. Sept. 5. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 3:57 p.m. Sept. 9. Shoplifting.

Buena Vista Terr., 7500 block, 1:39 p.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Buena Vista Terr., 7500 block, 1:36 p.m. Sept. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carl St., 400 block, 7:37 a.m. Aug. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Copenhaver Dr., 9400 block, 9:11 p.m. Aug. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crabbs Branch Way, 16100 block, 6:38 p.m. Sept. 1. Theft from building.

Farragut Ave., 1600 block, 7:07 a.m. Aug. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fishers Lane, 5600 block, 2:04 p.m. Aug. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gainsborough Rd., 11300 block, 1:44 p.m. Aug. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gibbs St., 100 block, 12:33 a.m. Sept. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Halpine Rd., 100 block, 1:47 p.m. Aug. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 3:21 p.m. Sept. 9. Theft from building.

Jay Dr., 200 block, 7:36 a.m. Sept. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 8:45 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

King Farm Blvd., 500 block, 2:43 p.m. Sept. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lakenheath Way, 8200 block, 1:01 p.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lamp Post Lane, 12700 block, 3:28 p.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Marshall Ave., 500 block, 5:58 p.m. Aug. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 2:28 p.m. Sept. 9. Larceny.

Mount Prospect Dr., 13700 block, 8:08 a.m. Sept. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mount Vernon Pl., 300 block, 7:04 p.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oskaloosa Ct., Unit block, 4:57 p.m. Sept. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Oskaloosa Dr., 7300 block, 8:37 p.m. Sept. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Over Ridge Rd., 12400 block, 8:27 a.m. Sept. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Paddock Lane, 9000 block, 8:44 p.m. Sept. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Pier Dr., 5600 block, 7:29 a.m. Aug. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 8:48 p.m. Sept. 4. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 2:23 p.m. Sept. 9. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 4:35 p.m. Aug. 25. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 3. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12100 block, 8:29 p.m. Aug. 29. Theft from building.

Safe Harbor Ct., 13700 block, 3:10 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Steeple Chase Way, 12600 block, 2:14 p.m. Aug. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Trailridge Dr., 11800 block, 9:48 a.m. Sept. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 2 p.m. Aug. 29. Larceny.

Van Buren St. N., 200 block, 8:33 a.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Watkins Pond Blvd., 100 block, 2:24 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Welland Ct., Unit block, 10:17 p.m. Sept. 5. Embezzlement.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Reading Ave., 400 block, 6:37 p.m. Sept. 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Southlawn Lane, 14600 block, 10:57 a.m. Sept. 9. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Tuckerman Lane, 8400 block, 9:45 a.m. Sept. 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

Dewitt Dr., 9600 block, 9:52 p.m. Sept. 9. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Cordell Ave., 4900 block, 4:22 p.m. Sept. 10. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

16th St., 8500 block, 2:20 p.m. Aug. 29. Larceny.

Arlington Rd., 6900 block, 4:06 p.m. Sept. 7. Larceny.

Arlington Rd., 7000 block, 8:32 p.m. Sept. 4. Theft from building.

Chateau Dr., 8600 block, 10:02 a.m. Aug. 23. Embezzlement.

Danbury Rd., 5200 block, 10:21 a.m. Aug. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 1:54 p.m. Sept. 1. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:22 p.m. Sept. 4. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:11 p.m. Sept. 6. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 8:05 p.m. Sept. 9. Larceny.

Denfeld Ave., 3900 block, 9:48 a.m. Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Earlston Dr., 4900 block, 5:36 p.m. Aug. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Huntover Dr., 11300 block, 12:48 p.m. Sept. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lone Oak Dr., 5900 block, 4:25 p.m. Aug. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Millwood Rd., 6800 block, 7:21 p.m. Sept. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nicholson Lane, 5800 block, 8:39 a.m. Sept. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Offutt Lane, 6700 block, 7:05 p.m. Sept. 5. Theft from building.

Old Gate Rd., 7000 block, 10:07 a.m. Sept. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10200 block, 3:27 p.m. Sept. 2. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10200 block, 5:26 p.m. Sept. 3. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11500 block, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11800 block, 3:59 p.m. Sept. 3. Larceny.

Parkwood Dr., 9600 block, 2:37 p.m. Sept. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pooks Hill Rd., Unit block, 3:42 a.m. Sept. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rockville Pike, 10900 block, 5:40 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 11100 block, 8:29 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 11100 block, 9:33 a.m. Aug. 24. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 10:58 a.m. Aug. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sangamore Rd., 4700 block, 2:18 p.m. Sept. 6. Shoplifting.

Singleton Dr., 9400 block, 3:34 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sonoma Rd., 6000 block, 6:42 p.m. Aug. 30. Larceny.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 3:21 p.m. Sept. 3. Shoplifting.

Westlake Terr., 7500 block, 7:49 a.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Westwood Dr., 5200 block, 6:32 p.m. Sept. 3. Larceny.

Willard Ave., 4700 block, 4:51 p.m. Sept. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 3:55 p.m. Aug. 28. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 1:11 p.m. Sept. 4. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 11:34 p.m. Aug. 15. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 2:46 p.m. Sept. 5. Shoplifting.

Woodglen Dr., 11300 block, 8:21 a.m. Aug. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Grubb Rd., 8300 block, 4:12 p.m. Sept. 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Pooks Hill Rd., 5100 block, 8:11 p.m. Sept. 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Castle Blvd., 14000 block, 5:02 p.m. Sept. 8. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Flower Ave., 8700 block, 6:14 p.m. Sept. 9. Robbery reported.

Lockwood Dr., 11300 block, 5:27 p.m. Sept. 8. Robbery reported.

Tahona Dr., 8300 block, 4:02 a.m. Aug. 17. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

University Blvd. E., Unit block, 4:47 p.m. Aug. 27. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

13th St., 8000 block, 10:47 a.m. Sept. 7. Purse-snatching.

Allnutt Lane, 15700 block, 8:56 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Braddock Rd., 9600 block, 11:19 a.m. Sept. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 2:47 p.m. Sept. 4. Stolen property.

Castle Blvd., 13900 block, 9:13 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 11:28 a.m. Aug. 27. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 29. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 6:25 p.m. Sept. 3. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 9:25 p.m. Sept. 5. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 7:43 p.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting.

Clement Rd., 9500 block, 1:07 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 2:04 p.m. Sept. 5. Shoplifting.

Cottrell Terr., 9800 block, 9:04 a.m. Sept. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Darcy Green Pl., 2100 block, 12:39 p.m. Aug. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dunwood Terr., 4200 block, 8:26 p.m. Sept. 2. Larceny.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 1:19 p.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting.

Fairdale Rd., 14500 block, 5:19 a.m. Sept. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fairview Rd., 8900 block, 9:04 a.m. Sept. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Forest Glen Rd., 1500 block, 4:59 p.m. Aug. 30. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 6:56 p.m. Aug. 29. Theft from building.

Grace Church Rd., 1800 block, 11:51 a.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Louis Ave., 9100 block, 5:57 a.m. Sept. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

McKnew Rd., 14600 block, 9:01 p.m. Sept. 5. Theft from building.

Mintwood St., 9200 block, 2:20 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montclair Dr., 12700 block, 10:32 a.m. Sept. 4. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 3:25 p.m. Sept. 2. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 2:47 p.m. Aug. 18. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 2:23 p.m. Aug. 25. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 1:58 p.m. Aug. 30. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 2:11 p.m. Sept. 2. Shoplifting.

Olive Branch Dr., 3400 block, 12:57 a.m. Sept. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Piney Branch Rd., 8900 block, 6:29 p.m. Sept. 5. Theft from building.

Sandy Spring Rd., 4000 block, 6:34 p.m. Sept. 4. Shoplifting.

Saybrook Ave., 9300 block, 10:09 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sir Thomas Way, 13600 block, 5:47 p.m. Sept. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sligo Ave., 800 block, 8:58 p.m. Aug. 25. Larceny.

Southampton Dr., 400 block, 11:31 a.m. Aug. 29. Larceny.

Southwest Dr., 300 block, 8:40 p.m. Sept. 9. Embezzlement.

Springwood Dr. N., 1600 block, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Turnstone Ct., 12100 block, 8:51 a.m. Sept. 6. Larceny.

University Blvd. W., 100 block, 7:24 p.m. Aug. 21. Larceny.

Walden Rd., 9000 block, 10:33 a.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave. E., Unit block, 2:03 p.m. Sept. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wilson Pl., 1600 block, 8:10 a.m. Sept. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Patternbond Dr., 2300 block, 8:12 a.m. Sept. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Southampton Dr., 400 block, 9:31 a.m. Sept. 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 6:01 a.m. Sept. 8. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Grandview Ave., 11900 block, 10:39 p.m. Sept. 3. Robbery reported.

Randolph Rd., 2300 block, 9:27 a.m. Sept. 4. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amherst Ave., 11000 block, 6:09 p.m. Sept. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bauer Dr., 14800 block, 8:13 a.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Belgrade Rd. S., 900 block, 8:12 p.m. Sept. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bennion Rd., 4500 block, 4:11 p.m. Aug. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brown Farm Way, 22000 block, 12:43 p.m. Sept. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cliff Swallow Way, 15600 block, 3:33 p.m. Sept. 3. Larceny.

College View Dr., 11800 block, 7:05 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 4:33 a.m. Sept. 4. Shoplifting.

Dryden St., 1100 block, 5:41 p.m. Sept. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Emily St., 3700 block, 2:35 p.m. Sept. 3. Larceny.

Gallagher Way, 17500 block, 5:13 p.m. Sept. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 10900 block, 10:02 p.m. Sept. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 10:12 a.m. Sept. 6. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 3:48 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 5:33 p.m. Aug. 25. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 11300 block, 4:26 p.m. Aug. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenallan Ave., 1400 block, 9:39 a.m. Sept. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Good Hope Rd., 15700 block, 9:29 a.m. Aug. 29. Larceny.

Grandview Ave., 11700 block, 8:46 p.m. Aug. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grandview Ave., 12100 block, 8:08 a.m. Aug. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Great Oak Rd., 4200 block, 6:38 a.m. Sept. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Habersham Cir., 14900 block, 10:07 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

McCall St., 4900 block, 4:57 p.m. Aug. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 13400 block, 8:20 p.m. Sept. 3. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 15500 block, 10:08 a.m. Sept. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Normandy Crossing Dr., 2500 block, 8:07 a.m. Aug. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Paladin Dr., 18200 block, 3:57 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rosecroft Rd., 15100 block, 1:48 p.m. Sept. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shamrock Ridge Rd., 15000 block, 7:42 a.m. Sept. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sir Walter Rd., 4100 block, 12:33 p.m. Sept. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stonegate Dr., 100 block, 3:38 p.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tallahassee Ave., 4600 block, 6:44 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tallahassee Ave., 4800 block, 3:17 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tallahassee Ave., 4800 block, 4:15 p.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tremayne Terr., 3800 block, 4:52 p.m. Aug. 16. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:58 p.m. Aug. 17. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:52 p.m. Aug. 27. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:46 p.m. Aug. 31. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11600 block, 12:14 p.m. Sept. 6. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11700 block, 8:55 a.m. Sept. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 4:43 p.m. Sept. 8. Shoplifting.

Weeping Willow Dr., 14200 block, 7:37 a.m. Aug. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wissahican Ave., 4700 block, 3:17 p.m. Aug. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Glasgow Dr., 4600 block, 11:24 a.m. Sept. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Spencerville Rd., 2200 block, 10:03 a.m. Sept. 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Aircraft Dr., 19900 block, 5:07 p.m. Sept. 5. Aggravated assault.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 5:39 p.m. Sept. 9. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Eton Manor Dr., 11800 block, 7:57 p.m. Sept. 5. Robbery reported.

Frederick Rd., 19700 block, 1:22 a.m. Sept. 6. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 4:52 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 12:45 p.m. Sept. 8. Larceny.

Cloppers Mill Dr., 13200 block, 11:36 p.m. Sept. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 19700 block, 3:31 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 10:55 p.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 21000 block, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 1. Theft from building.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 1:37 p.m. Sept. 4. Shoplifting.

Maryland Manor Ct., 11100 block, 7:01 a.m. Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 6:28 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from building.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 1:52 p.m. Sept. 9. Shoplifting.

Skylark Rd., 11700 block, 6:11 p.m. Sept. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stags Leap Terr., 18100 block, 5:56 p.m. Sept. 5. Theft from building.

Sweepstakes Rd., 10500 block, 4:04 p.m. Aug. 30. Larceny.

Tate St., 22500 block, 3:36 p.m. Sept. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 2:28 p.m. Sept. 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Red Pepper Ct., 12600 block, 11:12 a.m. Sept. 9. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Duvall Lane, 100 block, 9:35 p.m. Sept. 7. Aggravated assault.

Shady Spring Dr., 8200 block, 12:29 p.m. Sept. 4. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Apple Ridge Rd., 10100 block, 1:35 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Autumn Hill Way, 100 block, 3:05 p.m. Aug. 27. Larceny.

Beaver Ridge Rd., 20600 block, 8:53 a.m. Aug. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 11:47 a.m. Sept. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Deer Park Rd. W., 200 block, 7:26 p.m. Sept. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Docena Dr., 9700 block, 1:28 a.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 100 block, 8:45 a.m. Sept. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 200 block, 5:27 p.m. Sept. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Goshen Rd., 20200 block, 11:35 a.m. Sept. 8. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 12:49 p.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Guildberry Ct., 7800 block, 11:17 a.m. Sept. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kentlands Blvd., 200 block, 3:19 p.m. Sept. 5. Shoplifting.

Kentlands Blvd., 200 block, 6:02 p.m. Sept. 9. Larceny.

Luanne Dr., 15900 block, 3:35 p.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting.

Meadow Pond Pl., 20400 block, 5:39 p.m. Aug. 29. Larceny.

Medical Center Dr., 9700 block, 10:15 p.m. Aug. 27. Theft from building.

Medical Center Dr., 9900 block, 4:43 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from building.

Metropolitan Grove Rd., Unit block, 12:13 p.m. Sept. 9. Larceny.

Odend Hal Ave., 100 block, 3:47 p.m. Aug. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Paradise Ct., 600 block, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Perrywinkle Lane, 200 block, 8:19 p.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.

Pontiac Way, Unit block, 5:56 p.m. Sept. 3. Larceny.

Quince Orchard Rd., 500 block, 3:32 p.m. Aug. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 9:48 p.m. Sept. 5. Theft from building.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 10:46 p.m. Sept. 5. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 300 block, 10:08 a.m. Sept. 3. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:39 p.m. Aug. 29. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:22 p.m. Aug. 29. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 29. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:58 p.m. Sept. 1. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:12 p.m. Sept. 2. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:56 p.m. Sept. 3. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:53 p.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:48 p.m. Sept. 9. Shoplifting.

Salk Cir., 400 block, 5 a.m. Sept. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Saybrooke View Dr., 300 block, 8:23 p.m. Sept. 7. Larceny.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 10:52 a.m. Sept. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shady Grove Rd., 15900 block, 4:51 p.m. Sept. 5. Larceny.

Summit Ave. S., Unit block, 12:10 a.m. Sept. 4. Larceny.

Tindal Springs Dr., 8500 block, 9:40 a.m. Aug. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Side Dr., 600 block, 5:41 p.m. Sept. 4. Larceny.

Whitcliff Ct., 400 block, 9:54 a.m. Aug. 29. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fifeshire Dr., 18200 block, 7:09 p.m. Sept. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

McCullough Lane, 8300 block, 1:28 a.m. Sept. 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carroll Ave., 7000 block, 3:26 p.m. Aug. 25. Shoplifting.

Elson Ct., 1300 block, 5:10 a.m. Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flower Ave., 7600 block, 6:05 p.m. Sept. 9. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 1:49 a.m. Sept. 5. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 12:44 p.m. Sept. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Westmoreland Ave., 6800 block, 12:52 p.m. Aug. 25. Larceny.

Woodland Ave., 7000 block, 8:32 a.m. Sept. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.