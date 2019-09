Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ROBBERY

Postoak Rd., 8800 block, 4:17 p.m. Sept. 12. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blue Meadow Rd., 1500 block, 7:43 p.m. Sept. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 6:56 p.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 5:55 p.m. Sept. 11. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 8:25 p.m. Sept. 13. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 1:47 p.m. Sept. 14. Shoplifting.

Breezy Down Terr., 7800 block, 9:44 p.m. Sept. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Blossom Lane, 15700 block, 7:34 p.m. Sept. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Ave., 300 block, 7:17 p.m. Sept. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 15900 block, 11:16 a.m. Sept. 6. Theft from building.

Gude Dr. E, 600 block, 6:25 p.m. Sept. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Halpine Rd., 100 block, 3:14 p.m. Sept. 16. Larceny.

Halpine Rd., 100 block, 5:59 p.m. Sept. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 1:01 p.m. Sept. 13. Shoplifting.

Indianola Dr., 15900 block, 1:41 p.m. Sept. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jefferson St. E, 1700 block, 12:40 p.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

King Farm Blvd., 300 block, 3:09 p.m. Sept. 12. Theft from building.

Lewis Ave., 1900 block, 1:32 p.m. Sept. 4. Theft from building.

Mistic View Ct., 7800 block, 8:15 p.m. Sept. 11. Larceny.

Monroe St., 700 block, 4:08 p.m. Sept. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 1:11 p.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1200 block, 2:55 p.m. Sept. 11. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 4:07 p.m. Sept. 16. Shoplifting.

Secluded Way, 10800 block, 4:16 p.m. Sept. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Titonka Ct., Unit block, 9:03 a.m. Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Titonka Way, 7200 block, 7:37 a.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodston Rd., 500 block, 8:20 a.m. Sept. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Midway Ave., 13300 block, 9:26 p.m. Sept. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:27 p.m. Sept. 12. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Andover Rd., 5200 block, 2:04 p.m. Sept. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Beechwood Dr., 7000 block, 11:27 a.m. Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bradley Blvd., 4900 block, 11:35 a.m. Sept. 12. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 7900 block, 4:21 p.m. Sept. 13. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 4. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:20 p.m. Sept. 6. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:02 p.m. Sept. 11. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:57 p.m. Sept. 12. Shoplifting.

East West Hwy., 1700 block, 2:34 p.m. Sept. 4. Theft from building.

Froude Cir., Unit block, 1:56 p.m. Sept. 4. Larceny.

Goldsboro Rd., 6100 block, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7. Theft from building.

Iverleigh Ct., 8900 block, 7:52 p.m. Sept. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lyttonsville Rd., 2400 block, 8:24 p.m. Sept. 4. Theft from building.

Marbury Rd., 5800 block, 1:01 p.m. Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Meadow Lane, 7700 block, 10:55 a.m. Sept. 5. Larceny.

Merivale Rd., 4700 block, 8:17 a.m. Sept. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Montgomery Ave., 4400 block, 9:43 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from building.

Montgomery Ave., 4400 block, 6:47 p.m. Sept. 13. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 7500 block, 9:53 a.m. Sept. 5. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10200 block, 4:29 p.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10200 block, 10:54 a.m. Sept. 13. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 7:03 p.m. Sept. 14. Shoplifting.

River Rd., 9300 block, 1:10 p.m. Sept. 13. Embezzlement.

Rockledge Dr., 6700 block, 5:11 p.m. Sept. 4. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 8800 block, 1:05 p.m. Sept. 11. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 8900 block, 1:31 p.m. Sept. 11. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 10400 block, 12:23 p.m. Sept. 12. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 10400 block, 8:45 a.m. Sept. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rosemary Hills Dr., 1900 block, 5:32 p.m. Aug. 26. Theft from building.

Sleaford Rd., 4500 block, 9:14 p.m. Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tarrytown Rd., 7500 block, 2:28 p.m. Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tilbury St., 7800 block, 2:53 p.m. Sept. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Westport Rd., 5000 block, 4:33 p.m. Sept. 2. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 12:02 p.m. Sept. 2. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7400 block, 5:17 p.m. Sept. 7. Larceny.

Woodmont Ave., 7200 block, 1:02 p.m. Sept. 8. Larceny.

Worthington Dr., 5000 block, 1:28 p.m. Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Eastmoor Dr., Unit block, 1:39 a.m. Sept. 2. Aggravated assault.

Piney Branch Rd., 854500 block, 1:04 a.m. Sept. 15. Aggravated assault.

Valley Brook Dr., 200 block, 10:16 a.m. Sept. 12. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

First Ave., 8700 block, 5:42 p.m. Sept. 6. Larceny.

13th St., 8000 block, 3:52 a.m. Sept. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Alpen Green Way, 3600 block, 10:12 a.m. Aug. 31. Larceny.

Arliss St., 8700 block, 10:02 p.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 9:25 p.m. Aug. 31. Theft from building.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 10:04 p.m. Sept. 12. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 9:46 p.m. Sept. 6. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 7:09 p.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 9:01 p.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 5:34 p.m. Sept. 11. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 9400 block, 3:56 p.m. Sept. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 5:43 p.m. Sept. 14. Shoplifting.

Fairview Rd., 9100 block, 12:52 a.m. Sept. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flower Ave., 8300 block, 2:09 p.m. Sept. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 9500 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 8. Shoplifting.

Glenville Rd., 8900 block, 7:48 a.m. Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11500 block, 9:20 a.m. Sept. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lorain Ave., 10000 block, 2:17 p.m. Sept. 11. Larceny.

Mayor Lane, 8200 block, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 7:09 a.m. Sept. 14. Shoplifting.

Noyes Lane, 1700 block, 11:29 a.m. Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 10:16 p.m. Sept. 12. Theft from building.

Old Columbia Pike, 13800 block, 4:09 a.m. Sept. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Saddle Creek Dr., 14800 block, 12:52 p.m. Aug. 26. Larceny.

Stewart Lane, 11600 block, 12:14 a.m. Sept. 8. Larceny.

Sutherland Rd., 10100 block, 1:48 p.m. Sept. 15. Larceny.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 12. Larceny.

Woodland Dr., 9700 block, 9:29 a.m. Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Worth Ave., 9400 block, 2:24 p.m. Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Pershing Dr., 800 block, 8:01 p.m. Sept. 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Bel Pre Rd., 3700 block, 12:24 a.m. Sept. 15. Aggravated assault.

Elkin St., 11500 block, 4:16 a.m. Aug. 17. Aggravated assault.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:41 a.m. Sept. 14. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Georgia Ave., 14200 block, 11:39 p.m. Sept. 10. Robbery reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 3:40 p.m. Sept. 11. Robbery reported.

Whispering Pines Dr., 3200 block, 8:38 p.m. Sept. 12. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arctic Ave., 13700 block, 8:38 a.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 1:56 p.m. Sept. 8. Theft from building.

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 7:21 p.m. Sept. 14. Theft from building.

Bloomfield Rd., 18700 block, 8:13 a.m. Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cobble Hill Terr., 2300 block, 5:19 p.m. Sept. 5. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 13500 block, 7:07 p.m. Sept. 14. Larceny.

Coronada Pl., 11900 block, 1:48 a.m. Sept. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eades St., 4600 block, 9:18 a.m. Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eades St., 4700 block, 3:03 p.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elnora St., 2600 block, 3:21 p.m. Sept. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 10800 block, 5:58 a.m. Sept. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 8:14 a.m. Sept. 11. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 11700 block, 4:35 p.m. Sept. 12. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 13000 block, 8:37 p.m. Sept. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Locustwood Lane, 14700 block, 5:33 p.m. Sept. 12. Larceny.

Macbeth Dr., 14500 block, 6:28 p.m. Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Marianna Dr., 13900 block, 9:12 a.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

McNeil Lane, 700 block, 6:48 a.m. Sept. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Medway St., 3100 block, 8:28 p.m. Sept. 11. Theft from building.

Montpelier Rd., 4100 block, 11:58 a.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Morton Hall Rd., 14400 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 15500 block, 7:40 a.m. Sept. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Norbeck Rd., 2200 block, 3:48 p.m. Sept. 9. Larceny.

Norris Dr., 11400 block, 9:54 a.m. Aug. 24. Theft from building.

Piccadilly Rd., 14200 block, 12:27 p.m. Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Redspire Dr., 13200 block, 7:36 a.m. Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Soapstone Lane, 300 block, 12:21 p.m. Sept. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Spartan Rd., 3300 block, 1:55 p.m. Sept. 11. Shoplifting.

Sweet Bay Pl., 1100 block, 7:44 a.m. Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 2500 block, 1:52 p.m. Sept. 11. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:07 p.m. Aug. 24. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:14 p.m. Aug. 29. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:58 p.m. Sept. 6. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:06 a.m. Sept. 10. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:54 p.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Viburnum Pl., 3000 block, 10:21 a.m. Sept. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Whispering Pines Dr., 3200 block, 1:06 p.m. Sept. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Georgian Way, 2200 block, 9:25 p.m. Sept. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aircraft Dr., 20000 block, 8:54 p.m. Sept. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Century Blvd., 20400 block, 9:47 a.m. Sept. 13. Larceny.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 31. Theft from building.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 3:07 p.m. Sept. 1. Theft from building.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 1:41 p.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Coral Grove Pl., 12500 block, 8:22 a.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elm Forest Ct., 12200 block, 8:57 a.m. Sept. 11. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:25 p.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:15 p.m. Sept. 12. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 11:02 a.m. Sept. 14. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:33 p.m. Sept. 15. Shoplifting.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 5:24 p.m. Sept. 6. Theft from building.

Hickory Tree Way, 12400 block, 7:41 a.m. Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 2:03 p.m. Sept. 14. Larceny.

Observation Ct., Unit block, 8:28 a.m. Sept. 12. Larceny.

Royal Crown Dr., 12500 block, 10:34 a.m. Sept. 11. Larceny.

Stevenson Dr., 11300 block, 8:25 a.m. Sept. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Summer Oak Dr., 11800 block, 10:56 a.m. Sept. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sweetgum Cir., 20000 block, 4:12 p.m. Sept. 12. Theft from building.

Thundercloud Rd., 18400 block, 11:28 a.m. Sept. 12. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Johnson Dr., 26400 block, 3:09 p.m. Sept. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Halfpenny Pl., 19900 block, 8:02 p.m. Sept. 14. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Boardwalk Pl., 200 block, 7:42 p.m. Sept. 12. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Crown Park Ave., 200 block, 5:09 a.m. Sept. 5. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brassie Pl., 19600 block, 11:38 a.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crabbs Branch Way, 16900 block, 8:16 a.m. Sept. 15. Theft from building.

Darlington Dr., 20100 block, 12:28 p.m. Sept. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Epsilon Dr., 7700 block, 3:54 p.m. Sept. 13. Larceny.

Frederick Ave. N, 200 block, 9:18 a.m. Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N, Unit block, 12:32 a.m. Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 4:05 p.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 1:14 p.m. Sept. 14. Shoplifting.

Hawk Run Terr., 8600 block, 2:09 p.m. Sept. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Kentlands Blvd., 400 block, 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14. Theft from building.

Logmill Lane, 1700 block, 2:02 a.m. Sept. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 12:44 a.m. Sept. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Market St. W., 200 block, 3:38 p.m. Sept. 11. Theft from building.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 6:59 p.m. Sept. 11. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:16 p.m. Sept. 11. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 8:20 p.m. Sept. 11. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:27 p.m. Sept. 13. Shoplifting.

Summit Hall Rd., 200 block, 1:47 p.m. Sept. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thomas Farm Rd., 19200 block, 10:33 a.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Watkins Station Cir., 100 block, 6:18 p.m. Sept. 12. Purse-snatching.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fields Rd., 9700 block, 6:02 a.m. Sept. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ROBBERY

14th Ave., 7100 block, 5:08 p.m. Aug. 29. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carroll Ave., 6900 block, 9:51 a.m. Sept. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, 9:56 a.m. Sept. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.