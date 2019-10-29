Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Lemay Rd., 5900 block, 11:50 a.m. Oct. 12. Aggravated assault.

Paulsboro Dr., 900 block, 4:27 p.m. Oct. 2. Aggravated assault.

Rollins Ave., 900 block, 9:50 a.m. Oct. 19. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Gibbs St., 100 block, 2:48 p.m. Oct. 16. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Frederick Rd., 15900 block, 12:28 a.m. Oct. 21. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Argyle St. E., 200 block, 1:12 p.m. Oct. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bernerd Pl., 1400 block, 12:28 p.m. Sept. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 3:37 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting.

Darnestown Rd., 18600 block, 8:34 a.m. Oct. 21. Larceny.

Elmcroft Blvd., 600 block, 8:32 a.m. Sept. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fallsgrove Dr., 700 block, 10:09 a.m. Oct. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 15200 block, 11:43 a.m. Oct. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 15800 block, 3:53 p.m. Sept. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gramercy Blvd., 8000 block, 7:02 p.m. Oct. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Halpine Rd., 100 block, 7:19 p.m. Oct. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 2:51 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from building.

Indian Hills Dr., 7600 block, 11:02 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montrose Rd., 5900 block, 4:26 p.m. Oct. 20. Larceny.

Poplar Spring Rd., 200 block, 2:13 p.m. Oct. 20. Larceny.

Reserve Champion Dr., 1100 block, 3:37 p.m. Sept. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 11:44 a.m. Oct. 17. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 3:36 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 5:28 p.m. Oct. 21. Shoplifting.

Rothgeb Dr., 14600 block, 10:22 a.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stonestreet Ave. N., 400 block, 6:41 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Travilah Rd., 13500 block, 7:02 p.m. Sept. 24. Theft from building.

Travilah Rd., 13700 block, 5:31 p.m. Oct. 18. Larceny.

Twinbrook Pkwy., 13000 block, 6:10 p.m. Oct. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Victory Ct., Unit block, 7:19 p.m. Oct. 17. Larceny.

Young Lane, 12700 block, 6:37 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Frederick Rd., 15400 block, 1:18 p.m. Oct. 9. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Frederick Rd., 15600 block, 12:01 p.m. Oct. 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

16th St., 8400 block, 4:08 a.m. Oct. 19. Larceny.

Arlington Rd., 7100 block, 10:56 a.m. Oct. 18. Shoplifting.

Battery Lane, 4800 block, 7:20 p.m. Oct. 9. Shoplifting.

Bayard Blvd., 4800 block, 7:11 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bethesda Metro Ctr., Unit block, 12:19 a.m. Oct. 18. Theft from building.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 7:45 p.m. Oct. 11. Shoplifting.

Bytham Ridge Lane, 100 block, 3:47 p.m. Oct. 3. Theft from building.

Commonwealth Dr., 11400 block, 4:31 p.m. Oct. 15. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 10500 block, 3:17 p.m. Oct. 20. Shoplifting.

Day Ave., 10100 block, 1:23 p.m. Oct. 17. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 1:40 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:11 p.m. Oct. 17. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 10200 block, 12:49 p.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Durham Dr., 9000 block, 2:38 p.m. Oct. 15. Larceny.

Elm St., 4400 block, 8:17 a.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grosvenor Pl., 10100 block, 11:12 a.m. Oct. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hampden Lane, 5100 block, 12:49 p.m. Sept. 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Howard Ave., 3700 block, 10:33 a.m. Sept. 24. Shoplifting.

Kingswood Rd., 5800 block, 7:57 a.m. Oct. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Laird Pl., 4000 block, 3:57 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nicholson Lane, 5100 block, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from building.

Norfolk Ave., 7900 block, 1:36 p.m. Oct. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 1:40 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from building.

Pyle Rd., 7200 block, 2:45 a.m. Oct. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Security Lane, 5500 block, 3:10 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from building.

Security Lane, 5500 block, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from building.

Trade St., 11800 block, 11:56 p.m. Oct. 3. Theft from building.

Whittier Blvd., 6800 block, 8:08 p.m. Oct. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Colston Dr., 2400 block, 12:07 a.m. Oct. 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Parklawn Dr., 11700 block, 5:40 p.m. Oct. 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Dexter Ave., 2100 block, 1:44 a.m. Oct. 17. Aggravated assault.

Linton St., 9000 block, 10:22 p.m. Oct. 18. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Grace Church Rd., 2000 block, 9:42 p.m. Oct. 19. Robbery reported.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 10:36 a.m. Oct. 13. Robbery reported.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Robbery reported.

Piney Branch Rd., 8700 block, 10:31 p.m. Oct. 17. Robbery reported.

University Blvd. E., Unit block, 12:17 p.m. Oct. 16. Robbery reported.

Wayne Ave., 1100 block, 5:41 p.m. Oct. 14. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Big Horn Dr., 12800 block, 12:05 p.m. Oct. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11700 block, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 7:40 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 3:08 a.m. Oct. 16. Purse-snatching.

Cresthaven Dr., 1000 block, 7:03 a.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cresthaven Dr., 1000 block, 1:41 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Devere Dr., 1000 block, 5:24 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 11:22 a.m. Oct. 6. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 1:49 p.m. Oct. 18. Theft from building.

East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 3:52 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 1300 block, 5:35 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 1300 block, 3:20 p.m. Oct. 19. Larceny.

Ellsworth Heights St., Unit block, 3:33 a.m. Oct. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 9:49 p.m. Oct. 14. Theft from building.

Fairland Park Ct., Unit block, 7:25 p.m. Oct. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fairland Rd., 3100 block, 1:13 p.m. Oct. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenton St., 7900 block, 3:58 p.m. Oct. 17. Theft from building.

Forest Glen Rd., 1500 block, 2:21 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8600 block, 7:02 p.m. Oct. 17. Larceny.

Haywood Dr., 10400 block, 11:20 a.m. Sept. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Kennett St., 8000 block, 2:54 a.m. Oct. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lariston Lane, 10200 block, 9:18 a.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11500 block, 4:14 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

McNeill Rd., 600 block, 2:03 a.m. Oct. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 12:27 p.m. Oct. 20. Larceny.

Newell St., 8000 block, 9:15 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Newell St., 8000 block, 2:05 p.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 14100 block, 3:59 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from building.

Pershing Dr., 600 block, 12:09 p.m. Oct. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Piney Branch Rd., 8600 block, 11:15 a.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rosemere Ave., 800 block, 8:42 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sanford Rd., 1500 block, 5:27 p.m. Oct. 16. Larceny.

Sheffield Manor Ct., Unit block, 8:35 p.m. Oct. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Thayer Ave., 600 block, 10:27 p.m. Oct. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Treetop View Terr., 1600 block, 9:26 a.m. Oct. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 100 block, 12:36 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting.

Violet Pl., 800 block, 3:15 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 11:31 a.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 4:18 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Weaver St., 9400 block, 5:18 p.m. Oct. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

11th Ave., 8600 block, 6:41 p.m. Oct. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Avenel Rd., 9300 block, 9:46 a.m. Oct. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Columbia Pike, 11300 block, 6:42 p.m. Oct. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Thayer Ave., 600 block, 4:20 p.m. Oct. 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Beaverwood Lane, 3300 block, 9:36 p.m. Oct. 13. Aggravated assault.

Ferrara Dr., 3700 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Aggravated assault.

Georgia Ave., 14100 block, 10:04 p.m. Oct. 21. Aggravated assault.

Georgian Way, 2200 block, 10:28 p.m. Sept. 24. Aggravated assault.

Pear Tree Lane, 14100 block, 12:03 p.m. Oct. 19. Aggravated assault.

University Blvd. W., 1100 block, 4:28 p.m. Oct. 11. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Broomall Lane, 14000 block, 5:42 p.m. Oct. 17. Robbery reported.

Elnora St., 2700 block, 3:30 a.m. Oct. 7. Robbery reported.

Grandview Ave., 11200 block, 10:26 p.m. Oct. 20. Robbery reported.

Greenery Lane, 2300 block, 10:49 a.m. Oct. 15. Robbery reported.

WEAPONS

Bel Pre Rd., 2100 block, 4:57 p.m. Oct. 15. Weapon law violations.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:37 p.m. Oct. 18. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 5:18 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting.

Bel Pre Rd., 3600 block, 1:22 p.m. Oct. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Leaf Lane, 2200 block, 4:05 p.m. Oct. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 1:06 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.

Douglas Ave., 10700 block, 12:40 p.m. Oct. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Dunsinane Ct., Unit block, 5:46 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 9:44 a.m. Oct. 13. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 12:07 p.m. Oct. 20. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 12500 block, 3:24 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 18300 block, 12:26 p.m. Sept. 25. Larceny.

Holdridge Rd., 12600 block, 3:06 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jennings Rd., 2500 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Littleton St., 12600 block, 8:35 p.m. Oct. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 15400 block, 2:09 p.m. Oct. 9. Theft from building.

Niles St., 3300 block, 8:26 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Norbeck Rd., 5500 block, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.

Palmira Lane, 3800 block, 3:31 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Park Lake Dr., 3800 block, 2:02 p.m. Oct. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ralph Rd., 3600 block, 7:25 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shorefield Rd., 2300 block, 11:06 a.m. Oct. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Soaring Wing Lane, 13700 block, 8:48 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Soaring Wing Lane, 13700 block, 9:08 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Southend Rd., 4100 block, 7:52 p.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stargazer Lane, 13600 block, 12:55 p.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Urbana Dr., 2600 block, 5:46 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Urbana Dr., 2800 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:10 p.m. Oct. 10. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:35 a.m. Oct. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:03 p.m. Oct. 12. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:05 p.m. Oct. 14. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:20 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.

Weeping Willow Dr., 14200 block, 4:02 a.m. Oct. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Ednor Rd., 1700 block, 2:59 p.m. Oct. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Weeping Willow Dr., 14100 block, 7:11 p.m. Oct. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Burnt Hill Rd., 24900 block, 5:19 p.m. Oct. 21. Aggravated assault.

Circle Gate Dr., 19300 block, 1:27 a.m. Oct. 16. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Black Gold Way, 18000 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 17. Larceny.

Brundidge Terr., 11400 block, 8:33 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 1:44 p.m. Oct. 9. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 7:17 p.m. Oct. 14. Shoplifting.

Dunlin St., 14100 block, 8:20 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 19500 block, 7:25 p.m. Oct. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:50 p.m. Sept. 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:20 p.m. Oct. 15. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 17. Shoplifting.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 6:35 a.m. Oct. 20. Shoplifting.

Newcut Rd., 22400 block, 8:34 p.m. Oct. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Partridge Wood Dr., 19100 block, 10:23 p.m. Oct. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Pickering Dr., 12900 block, 5:06 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Twinflower Cir., 19500 block, 8:28 p.m. Oct. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wisteria Dr., 12800 block, 9:27 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.

Wisteria Dr., 12800 block, 8:56 p.m. Oct. 20. Shoplifting.

Wisteria Dr., 13200 block, 8:46 p.m. Oct. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

White Saddle Dr., 19600 block, 8:10 p.m. Oct. 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Hummingbird Terr., 9200 block, 8:43 p.m. Oct. 12. Aggravated assault.

King James Way, 17000 block, 5:59 p.m. Oct. 15. Aggravated assault.

Lake St., 100 block, 9:40 a.m. Oct. 13. Aggravated assault.

West Side Dr., 800 block, 3:33 a.m. Oct. 20. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Horizon Run Rd., 9500 block, 9:34 p.m. Oct. 15. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Apple Ridge Rd., 10300 block, 10:43 a.m. Oct. 14. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 1:53 p.m. Oct. 18. Shoplifting.

Canebrake Ct., 20000 block, 4:33 p.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cedar Ave., 300 block, 12:42 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Laurel Lane, 18400 block, 8:36 p.m. Oct. 16. Larceny.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 4:31 p.m. Oct. 18. Larceny.

Corporate Blvd., 9300 block, 3:36 p.m. Sept. 26. Theft from building.

Corporate Blvd., 9300 block, 8:04 p.m. Oct. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Crabbs Branch Way, 16800 block, 3:27 p.m. Oct. 14. Shoplifting.

Downing St., 17100 block, 11:27 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 11:42 a.m. Oct. 16. Larceny.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 6:27 p.m. Oct. 18. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 3:27 p.m. Oct. 14. Embezzlement.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 7:07 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. S., 600 block, 7:27 p.m. Oct. 20. Larceny.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 1:20 p.m. Oct. 10. Shoplifting.

Honeylocust Cir., 18300 block, 5:10 p.m. Oct. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mayapple Ct., 18400 block, 9:11 a.m. Oct. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

McCullough Lane, 8300 block, 7:18 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Morning View Dr., 8100 block, 9:40 a.m. Oct. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Muddy Branch Rd., 200 block, 1:26 a.m. Sept. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Palmtree Dr., 500 block, 12:47 p.m. Oct. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Perry Pkwy., 600 block, 6:28 p.m. Oct. 18. Theft from building.

Quill Pl., 9400 block, 6:20 a.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:51 p.m. Oct. 11. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:33 p.m. Oct. 12. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:11 p.m. Oct. 13. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:01 p.m. Oct. 14. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:14 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:12 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:48 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:13 p.m. Oct. 17. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 1:12 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting.

Shuttle Ct., Unit block, 9:31 p.m. Oct. 18. Theft from building.

Silverfield Cir., 8500 block, 10:47 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Teachers Way, Unit block, 4:16 p.m. Oct. 17. Theft from building.

Vanillaleaf Ct., 8700 block, 3:28 p.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 8:24 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from building.

Wayridge Ct., Unit block, 1:25 p.m. Oct. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wayridge Ct., Unit block, 8:05 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayridge Dr., 10600 block, 10:27 a.m. Oct. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Welbeck Ct., Unit block, 2:22 p.m. Oct. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Windbrooke Dr., 800 block, 5:24 p.m. Oct. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Baldwin St., 300 block, 5:16 p.m. Oct. 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ROBBERY

University Blvd. E., 1000 block, 3:44 p.m. Oct. 18. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Garland Ave., 7200 block, 2:34 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, 2:18 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 7400 block, 9:16 a.m. Oct. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 5:21 p.m. Oct. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Philadelphia Ave., 300 block, 6:12 p.m. Oct. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 5:08 p.m. Oct. 14. Shoplifting.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 9:29 a.m. Oct. 18. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

New Hampshire Ave., 7400 block, 9:16 a.m. Oct. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.