District 1
Rockville Station
Telephone: 240-773-6070
ASSAULTS
Lemay Rd., 5900 block, 11:50 a.m. Oct. 12. Aggravated assault.
Paulsboro Dr., 900 block, 4:27 p.m. Oct. 2. Aggravated assault.
Rollins Ave., 900 block, 9:50 a.m. Oct. 19. Aggravated assault.
ROBBERY
Gibbs St., 100 block, 2:48 p.m. Oct. 16. Robbery reported.
WEAPON
Frederick Rd., 15900 block, 12:28 a.m. Oct. 21. Weapon law violations.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Argyle St. E., 200 block, 1:12 p.m. Oct. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Bernerd Pl., 1400 block, 12:28 p.m. Sept. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
Bou Ave., 5700 block, 3:37 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting.
Darnestown Rd., 18600 block, 8:34 a.m. Oct. 21. Larceny.
Elmcroft Blvd., 600 block, 8:32 a.m. Sept. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Fallsgrove Dr., 700 block, 10:09 a.m. Oct. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Frederick Rd., 15200 block, 11:43 a.m. Oct. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Frederick Rd., 15800 block, 3:53 p.m. Sept. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.
Gramercy Blvd., 8000 block, 7:02 p.m. Oct. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.
Halpine Rd., 100 block, 7:19 p.m. Oct. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 2:51 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from building.
Indian Hills Dr., 7600 block, 11:02 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Montrose Rd., 5900 block, 4:26 p.m. Oct. 20. Larceny.
Poplar Spring Rd., 200 block, 2:13 p.m. Oct. 20. Larceny.
Reserve Champion Dr., 1100 block, 3:37 p.m. Sept. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 11:44 a.m. Oct. 17. Shoplifting.
Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 3:36 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting.
Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 5:28 p.m. Oct. 21. Shoplifting.
Rothgeb Dr., 14600 block, 10:22 a.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Stonestreet Ave. N., 400 block, 6:41 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Travilah Rd., 13500 block, 7:02 p.m. Sept. 24. Theft from building.
Travilah Rd., 13700 block, 5:31 p.m. Oct. 18. Larceny.
Twinbrook Pkwy., 13000 block, 6:10 p.m. Oct. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Victory Ct., Unit block, 7:19 p.m. Oct. 17. Larceny.
Young Lane, 12700 block, 6:37 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from building.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Frederick Rd., 15400 block, 1:18 p.m. Oct. 9. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Frederick Rd., 15600 block, 12:01 p.m. Oct. 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.
District 2
Bethesda Station
Telephone: 240-773-6700
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
16th St., 8400 block, 4:08 a.m. Oct. 19. Larceny.
Arlington Rd., 7100 block, 10:56 a.m. Oct. 18. Shoplifting.
Battery Lane, 4800 block, 7:20 p.m. Oct. 9. Shoplifting.
Bayard Blvd., 4800 block, 7:11 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Bethesda Metro Ctr., Unit block, 12:19 a.m. Oct. 18. Theft from building.
Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 7:45 p.m. Oct. 11. Shoplifting.
Bytham Ridge Lane, 100 block, 3:47 p.m. Oct. 3. Theft from building.
Commonwealth Dr., 11400 block, 4:31 p.m. Oct. 15. Larceny.
Connecticut Ave., 10500 block, 3:17 p.m. Oct. 20. Shoplifting.
Day Ave., 10100 block, 1:23 p.m. Oct. 17. Theft from building.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 1:40 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:11 p.m. Oct. 17. Shoplifting.
Democracy Blvd., 10200 block, 12:49 p.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
Durham Dr., 9000 block, 2:38 p.m. Oct. 15. Larceny.
Elm St., 4400 block, 8:17 a.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Grosvenor Pl., 10100 block, 11:12 a.m. Oct. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Hampden Lane, 5100 block, 12:49 p.m. Sept. 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Howard Ave., 3700 block, 10:33 a.m. Sept. 24. Shoplifting.
Kingswood Rd., 5800 block, 7:57 a.m. Oct. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Laird Pl., 4000 block, 3:57 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.
Nicholson Lane, 5100 block, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from building.
Norfolk Ave., 7900 block, 1:36 p.m. Oct. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 1:40 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from building.
Pyle Rd., 7200 block, 2:45 a.m. Oct. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Security Lane, 5500 block, 3:10 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from building.
Security Lane, 5500 block, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from building.
Trade St., 11800 block, 11:56 p.m. Oct. 3. Theft from building.
Whittier Blvd., 6800 block, 8:08 p.m. Oct. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Colston Dr., 2400 block, 12:07 a.m. Oct. 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Parklawn Dr., 11700 block, 5:40 p.m. Oct. 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.
District 3
Silver Spring Station
Telephone: 240-773-6800
ASSAULTS
Dexter Ave., 2100 block, 1:44 a.m. Oct. 17. Aggravated assault.
Linton St., 9000 block, 10:22 p.m. Oct. 18. Aggravated assault.
ROBBERIES
Grace Church Rd., 2000 block, 9:42 p.m. Oct. 19. Robbery reported.
Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 10:36 a.m. Oct. 13. Robbery reported.
Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Robbery reported.
Piney Branch Rd., 8700 block, 10:31 p.m. Oct. 17. Robbery reported.
University Blvd. E., Unit block, 12:17 p.m. Oct. 16. Robbery reported.
Wayne Ave., 1100 block, 5:41 p.m. Oct. 14. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Big Horn Dr., 12800 block, 12:05 p.m. Oct. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11700 block, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Shoplifting.
Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 7:40 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.
Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 3:08 a.m. Oct. 16. Purse-snatching.
Cresthaven Dr., 1000 block, 7:03 a.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Cresthaven Dr., 1000 block, 1:41 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Devere Dr., 1000 block, 5:24 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 11:22 a.m. Oct. 6. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 1:49 p.m. Oct. 18. Theft from building.
East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 3:52 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 1300 block, 5:35 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 1300 block, 3:20 p.m. Oct. 19. Larceny.
Ellsworth Heights St., Unit block, 3:33 a.m. Oct. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 9:49 p.m. Oct. 14. Theft from building.
Fairland Park Ct., Unit block, 7:25 p.m. Oct. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
Fairland Rd., 3100 block, 1:13 p.m. Oct. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Fenton St., 7900 block, 3:58 p.m. Oct. 17. Theft from building.
Forest Glen Rd., 1500 block, 2:21 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from building.
Georgia Ave., 8600 block, 7:02 p.m. Oct. 17. Larceny.
Haywood Dr., 10400 block, 11:20 a.m. Sept. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Kennett St., 8000 block, 2:54 a.m. Oct. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Lariston Lane, 10200 block, 9:18 a.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Lockwood Dr., 11500 block, 4:14 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
McNeill Rd., 600 block, 2:03 a.m. Oct. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.
New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 12:27 p.m. Oct. 20. Larceny.
Newell St., 8000 block, 9:15 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Newell St., 8000 block, 2:05 p.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Old Columbia Pike, 14100 block, 3:59 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from building.
Pershing Dr., 600 block, 12:09 p.m. Oct. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Piney Branch Rd., 8600 block, 11:15 a.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
Rosemere Ave., 800 block, 8:42 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Sanford Rd., 1500 block, 5:27 p.m. Oct. 16. Larceny.
Sheffield Manor Ct., Unit block, 8:35 p.m. Oct. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Thayer Ave., 600 block, 10:27 p.m. Oct. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Treetop View Terr., 1600 block, 9:26 a.m. Oct. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.
University Blvd. W., 100 block, 12:36 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting.
Violet Pl., 800 block, 3:15 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.
Wayne Ave., 800 block, 11:31 a.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.
Wayne Ave., 800 block, 4:18 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.
Weaver St., 9400 block, 5:18 p.m. Oct. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
11th Ave., 8600 block, 6:41 p.m. Oct. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Avenel Rd., 9300 block, 9:46 a.m. Oct. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Columbia Pike, 11300 block, 6:42 p.m. Oct. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Thayer Ave., 600 block, 4:20 p.m. Oct. 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.
District 4
Wheaton Station
Telephone: 240-773-5500
ASSAULTS
Beaverwood Lane, 3300 block, 9:36 p.m. Oct. 13. Aggravated assault.
Ferrara Dr., 3700 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Aggravated assault.
Georgia Ave., 14100 block, 10:04 p.m. Oct. 21. Aggravated assault.
Georgian Way, 2200 block, 10:28 p.m. Sept. 24. Aggravated assault.
Pear Tree Lane, 14100 block, 12:03 p.m. Oct. 19. Aggravated assault.
University Blvd. W., 1100 block, 4:28 p.m. Oct. 11. Aggravated assault.
ROBBERIES
Broomall Lane, 14000 block, 5:42 p.m. Oct. 17. Robbery reported.
Elnora St., 2700 block, 3:30 a.m. Oct. 7. Robbery reported.
Grandview Ave., 11200 block, 10:26 p.m. Oct. 20. Robbery reported.
Greenery Lane, 2300 block, 10:49 a.m. Oct. 15. Robbery reported.
WEAPONS
Bel Pre Rd., 2100 block, 4:57 p.m. Oct. 15. Weapon law violations.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:37 p.m. Oct. 18. Weapon law violations.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 5:18 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting.
Bel Pre Rd., 3600 block, 1:22 p.m. Oct. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Cherry Leaf Lane, 2200 block, 4:05 p.m. Oct. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 1:06 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.
Douglas Ave., 10700 block, 12:40 p.m. Oct. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Dunsinane Ct., Unit block, 5:46 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.
Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 9:44 a.m. Oct. 13. Larceny.
Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 12:07 p.m. Oct. 20. Shoplifting.
Georgia Ave., 12500 block, 3:24 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.
Georgia Ave., 18300 block, 12:26 p.m. Sept. 25. Larceny.
Holdridge Rd., 12600 block, 3:06 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.
Jennings Rd., 2500 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Littleton St., 12600 block, 8:35 p.m. Oct. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.
New Hampshire Ave., 15400 block, 2:09 p.m. Oct. 9. Theft from building.
Niles St., 3300 block, 8:26 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
Norbeck Rd., 5500 block, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.
Palmira Lane, 3800 block, 3:31 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Park Lake Dr., 3800 block, 2:02 p.m. Oct. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Ralph Rd., 3600 block, 7:25 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Shorefield Rd., 2300 block, 11:06 a.m. Oct. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
Soaring Wing Lane, 13700 block, 8:48 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Soaring Wing Lane, 13700 block, 9:08 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Southend Rd., 4100 block, 7:52 p.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Stargazer Lane, 13600 block, 12:55 p.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Urbana Dr., 2600 block, 5:46 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.
Urbana Dr., 2800 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:10 p.m. Oct. 10. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:35 a.m. Oct. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:03 p.m. Oct. 12. Larceny.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:05 p.m. Oct. 14. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:20 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.
Weeping Willow Dr., 14200 block, 4:02 a.m. Oct. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Ednor Rd., 1700 block, 2:59 p.m. Oct. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Weeping Willow Dr., 14100 block, 7:11 p.m. Oct. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.
District 5
Germantown Station
Telephone: 240-773-6200
ASSAULTS
Burnt Hill Rd., 24900 block, 5:19 p.m. Oct. 21. Aggravated assault.
Circle Gate Dr., 19300 block, 1:27 a.m. Oct. 16. Aggravated assault.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Black Gold Way, 18000 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 17. Larceny.
Brundidge Terr., 11400 block, 8:33 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 1:44 p.m. Oct. 9. Shoplifting.
Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 7:17 p.m. Oct. 14. Shoplifting.
Dunlin St., 14100 block, 8:20 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from building.
Frederick Rd., 19500 block, 7:25 p.m. Oct. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:50 p.m. Sept. 28. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:20 p.m. Oct. 15. Larceny.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 17. Shoplifting.
Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 6:35 a.m. Oct. 20. Shoplifting.
Newcut Rd., 22400 block, 8:34 p.m. Oct. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Partridge Wood Dr., 19100 block, 10:23 p.m. Oct. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Pickering Dr., 12900 block, 5:06 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Twinflower Cir., 19500 block, 8:28 p.m. Oct. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Wisteria Dr., 12800 block, 9:27 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.
Wisteria Dr., 12800 block, 8:56 p.m. Oct. 20. Shoplifting.
Wisteria Dr., 13200 block, 8:46 p.m. Oct. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
White Saddle Dr., 19600 block, 8:10 p.m. Oct. 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.
District 6
Gaithersburg Station
Telephone: 240-773-5700
ASSAULTS
Hummingbird Terr., 9200 block, 8:43 p.m. Oct. 12. Aggravated assault.
King James Way, 17000 block, 5:59 p.m. Oct. 15. Aggravated assault.
Lake St., 100 block, 9:40 a.m. Oct. 13. Aggravated assault.
West Side Dr., 800 block, 3:33 a.m. Oct. 20. Aggravated assault.
ROBBERY
Horizon Run Rd., 9500 block, 9:34 p.m. Oct. 15. Robbery reported.
WEAPON
Apple Ridge Rd., 10300 block, 10:43 a.m. Oct. 14. Weapon law violations.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Bureau Dr., Unit block, 1:53 p.m. Oct. 18. Shoplifting.
Canebrake Ct., 20000 block, 4:33 p.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
Cedar Ave., 300 block, 12:42 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Cherry Laurel Lane, 18400 block, 8:36 p.m. Oct. 16. Larceny.
Contour Rd., 18200 block, 4:31 p.m. Oct. 18. Larceny.
Corporate Blvd., 9300 block, 3:36 p.m. Sept. 26. Theft from building.
Corporate Blvd., 9300 block, 8:04 p.m. Oct. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Crabbs Branch Way, 16800 block, 3:27 p.m. Oct. 14. Shoplifting.
Downing St., 17100 block, 11:27 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 11:42 a.m. Oct. 16. Larceny.
Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 6:27 p.m. Oct. 18. Shoplifting.
Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 3:27 p.m. Oct. 14. Embezzlement.
Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 7:07 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting.
Frederick Ave. S., 600 block, 7:27 p.m. Oct. 20. Larceny.
Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 1:20 p.m. Oct. 10. Shoplifting.
Honeylocust Cir., 18300 block, 5:10 p.m. Oct. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Mayapple Ct., 18400 block, 9:11 a.m. Oct. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.
McCullough Lane, 8300 block, 7:18 p.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Morning View Dr., 8100 block, 9:40 a.m. Oct. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Muddy Branch Rd., 200 block, 1:26 a.m. Sept. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Palmtree Dr., 500 block, 12:47 p.m. Oct. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Perry Pkwy., 600 block, 6:28 p.m. Oct. 18. Theft from building.
Quill Pl., 9400 block, 6:20 a.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:51 p.m. Oct. 11. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:33 p.m. Oct. 12. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:11 p.m. Oct. 13. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:01 p.m. Oct. 14. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:14 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:12 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:48 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:13 p.m. Oct. 17. Shoplifting.
Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 1:12 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting.
Shuttle Ct., Unit block, 9:31 p.m. Oct. 18. Theft from building.
Silverfield Cir., 8500 block, 10:47 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
Teachers Way, Unit block, 4:16 p.m. Oct. 17. Theft from building.
Vanillaleaf Ct., 8700 block, 3:28 p.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 8:24 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from building.
Wayridge Ct., Unit block, 1:25 p.m. Oct. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Wayridge Ct., Unit block, 8:05 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.
Wayridge Dr., 10600 block, 10:27 a.m. Oct. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.
Welbeck Ct., Unit block, 2:22 p.m. Oct. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Windbrooke Dr., 800 block, 5:24 p.m. Oct. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Baldwin St., 300 block, 5:16 p.m. Oct. 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Takoma Park and other areas
ROBBERY
University Blvd. E., 1000 block, 3:44 p.m. Oct. 18. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Garland Ave., 7200 block, 2:34 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, 2:18 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.
New Hampshire Ave., 7400 block, 9:16 a.m. Oct. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 5:21 p.m. Oct. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Philadelphia Ave., 300 block, 6:12 p.m. Oct. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.
University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 5:08 p.m. Oct. 14. Shoplifting.
University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 9:29 a.m. Oct. 18. Shoplifting.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
New Hampshire Ave., 7400 block, 9:16 a.m. Oct. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.