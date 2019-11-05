Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Redland Blvd., 500 block, 9:08 p.m. Oct. 23. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

First St., 800 block, 3:32 p.m. Oct. 2. Robbery reported.

Jefferson St. E., 100 block, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beall Ave., 100 block, 4:58 p.m. Oct. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 7:32 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 8:10 p.m. Oct. 25. Shoplifting.

Chapman Ave., 2000 block, 5:41 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.

Coldstream Dr., 11700 block, 1:25 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Coldstream Dr., 11700 block, 1:47 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Indianola Dr., 15900 block, 3:22 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 1:46 p.m. Oct. 22. Theft from building.

King Farm Blvd., 900 block, 3:42 a.m. Oct. 14. Purse-snatching.

Mannakee St., Unit block, 8:50 p.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Nolan Dr., 10300 block, 2:12 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Norris Rd., 17600 block, 7:54 a.m. Oct. 28. Larceny.

Poplar Spring Rd., 200 block, 9:58 a.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Postoak Rd., 8200 block, 10:35 a.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Preserve Pkwy., Unit block, 7:44 a.m. Oct. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Redland Rd., 16200 block, 12:17 p.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Research Blvd., 1400 block, 10:09 a.m. Oct. 19. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 2:47 p.m. Oct. 22. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 1400 block, 9:23 p.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 3:39 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 4:58 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.

Rothgeb Dr., 14600 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 11. Larceny.

Standish Pl., 7600 block, 11:58 a.m. Oct. 24. Larceny.

Tribeca St., 8000 block, 11:25 a.m. Oct. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tuckerman Lane, 7900 block, 3:22 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from building.

Wilmart St., 1700 block, 9:05 a.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Yearling Dr., 10300 block, 10:01 a.m. Oct. 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Gaither Rd., 1000 block, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Rockville Pike, 1400 block, 5:38 p.m. Oct. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Silver King Lane, 500 block, 9:02 a.m. Oct. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Westmore Rd., 7400 block, 12:04 p.m. Oct. 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ROBBERIES

Bethesda Ave., 4700 block, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 22. Robbery reported.

River Rd., 5200 block, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 11. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Rd., 7100 block, 11:32 a.m. Oct. 29. Theft from building.

Ashboro Dr., 2300 block, 11:21 a.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Avon Dr., 6000 block, 9:43 a.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bethesda Ave., 4700 block, 4:34 p.m. Oct. 16. Larceny.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 2:11 p.m. Oct. 22. Purse-snatching.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 2:15 p.m. Oct. 28. Shoplifting.

Bethesda Ave., 4900 block, 12:36 p.m. Oct. 1. Larceny.

Concord St., 10600 block, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 18. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 10:52 a.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:16 p.m. Oct. 28. Shoplifting.

Granby St., 6900 block, 9:35 a.m. Oct. 25. Larceny.

Grosvenor Pl., 10100 block, 8:10 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from building.

Kenwood Forest Lane, 6700 block, 3:54 p.m. Oct. 23. Theft from building.

Landon Lane, 6100 block, 1:56 p.m. Oct. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Marcliff Rd., 11200 block, 5:53 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

McGrath Blvd., 5400 block, 8:55 p.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Ave., 4400 block, 8:29 p.m. Oct. 29. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10200 block, 10:08 p.m. Oct. 26. Larceny.

River Rd., 5200 block, 10:02 p.m. Oct. 23. Theft from building.

River Rd., 5600 block, 7:55 a.m. Oct. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

St. Paul St., 10500 block, 8:31 a.m. Oct. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Thoreau Dr., 8200 block, 1:02 p.m. Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 3200 block, 2:35 p.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 8:07 a.m. Oct. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Willard Ave., 4700 block, 6:11 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 8:54 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 9:09 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 9:24 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 10:01 a.m. Oct. 25. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 6900 block, 4:41 p.m. Oct. 24. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 12:45 p.m. Oct. 17. Theft from building.

Woodmont Ave., 7100 block, 11:41 a.m. Oct. 23. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Rd., 7000 block, 12:29 p.m. Oct. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Parklawn Dr., 11700 block, 1:17 p.m. Oct. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Thoreau Dr., 8200 block, 7:29 a.m. Oct. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Western Ave., 5200 block, 9:05 a.m. Oct. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Hampshire West Ct., 1400 block, 1:57 p.m. Oct. 26. Aggravated assault.

Lockwood Dr., 11300 block, 8:53 p.m. Oct. 29. Aggravated assault.

Red Cedar Lane, 4200 block, 6:41 p.m. Oct. 20. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 3:25 p.m. Oct. 2. Robbery reported.

Wayne Ave., 1100 block, 12:17 p.m. Oct. 18. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Gentry Ridge Ct., 3500 block, 9:31 p.m. Oct. 28. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

First Ave., 8700 block, 5:35 p.m. Oct. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

First Ave., 8700 block, 5:27 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

13th St., 8000 block, 4:08 a.m. Oct. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Almanac Dr., 14600 block, 8:16 p.m. Oct. 23. Larceny.

Aventurine Way, 2100 block, 1:49 a.m. Oct. 23. Purse-snatching.

Blackburn Ct., Unit block, 10:28 a.m. Oct. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Blue Valley Dr., 2200 block, 8:38 p.m. Oct. 23. Theft from building.

Bridgewater Dr., 13700 block, 8:25 a.m. Oct. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Broadbirch Dr., 2200 block, 12:34 p.m. Oct. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Caroline Ave., 9500 block, 9:28 a.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 4:07 p.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 11:52 a.m. Oct. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 7:43 a.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 3:33 a.m. Oct. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Childs St., 11000 block, 4:58 p.m. Oct. 4. Larceny.

Cloverfield Rd., 8500 block, 10:54 a.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colefair Dr., 13600 block, 9:22 a.m. Oct. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 8:03 p.m. Oct. 19. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 5:45 p.m. Oct. 20. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 1:09 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.

Colgate Way, 13700 block, 10:59 a.m. Oct. 11. Theft from building.

Columbia Pike, 10700 block, 8:59 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from building.

Cresthaven Dr., 1000 block, 8:17 a.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Daleshire Way, 14000 block, 11:23 a.m. Oct. 10. Larceny.

Dublin Dr., 1700 block, 11:49 a.m. Oct. 3. Larceny.

Duvall Rd., 2700 block, 9:20 a.m. Oct. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 1100 block, 11:35 a.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 1100 block, 5:27 a.m. Oct. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 11:12 a.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 1:01 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 7:45 p.m. Oct. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Eastern Ave., 8000 block, 8:10 a.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 9:44 p.m. Oct. 28. Shoplifting.

Fenton St., 8100 block, 11:20 p.m. Oct. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fidler Lane, 1200 block, 5:09 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 7:55 p.m. Oct. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8600 block, 8:37 a.m. Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 7:41 a.m. Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 9100 block, 8:17 a.m. Oct. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Glenhill Rd., 13200 block, 1:50 p.m. Oct. 16. Larceny.

Glenville Rd., 8500 block, 7:10 a.m. Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grayson Ave., 9900 block, 3:36 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Greencastle Rd., 3900 block, 5:02 p.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Greenock Rd., 10100 block, 7:50 a.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hankin St., 700 block, 8:18 a.m. Oct. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hilltop Rd., 100 block, 9:58 a.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hillwood Dr., 10700 block, 8:03 p.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Holman Ave., 2500 block, 10:33 a.m. Oct. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kathryn Rd., 1200 block, 10:06 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 10800 block, 1:55 p.m. Oct. 29. Theft from building.

Markham St., 9900 block, 7:47 a.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mayfair Pl., 8600 block, 8:41 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Milestone Dr., 1300 block, 1:41 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 10700 block, 7:56 p.m. Oct. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 13200 block, 4:52 p.m. Oct. 22. Larceny.

Newell St., 8000 block, 12:07 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 9:45 a.m. Oct. 4. Larceny.

Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 6:42 a.m. Oct. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 5:08 p.m. Oct. 21. Theft from building.

Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 7:13 a.m. Oct. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 15600 block, 2:16 p.m. Oct. 5. Shoplifting.

Osborn Dr., 2100 block, 4:58 p.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Philadelphia Ave., 900 block, 3:28 p.m. Oct. 24. Theft from building.

Plum Orchard Dr., 12000 block, 6:41 a.m. Oct. 27. Larceny.

Plum Orchard Dr., 12100 block, 12:16 p.m. Oct. 10. Purse-snatching.

Randolph Rd., 500 block, 9:58 p.m. Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Saybrook Ave., 9400 block, 1:15 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sheffield Manor Ct., Unit block, 1:40 p.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sligo Ave., 700 block, 4:04 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from building.

Stewart Lane, 11600 block, 10:49 p.m. Oct. 28. Larceny.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 5:16 p.m. Oct. 29. Larceny.

Three Oaks Dr., 9100 block, 9:48 p.m. Oct. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Turbridge Dr., 3600 block, 9:28 a.m. Oct. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Violet Pl., 800 block, 10:37 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Waterford Rd. S., 300 block, 11:45 a.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 9:11 p.m. Oct. 3. Larceny.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 5:29 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Winhall Way, 900 block, 12:09 p.m. Oct. 6. Larceny.

KIDNAPPING

Hampshire West Ct., 1500 block, 8:49 p.m. Oct. 28. Abduction reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Lisage Way, 2900 block, 11:40 a.m. Oct. 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 6:52 p.m. Oct. 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 9:39 p.m. Oct. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Ocala St., 9400 block, 8:01 a.m. Oct. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Silver Spring Ave., 500 block, 12:28 a.m. Oct. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Prince Philip Dr., 18100 block, 12:49 a.m. Oct. 24. Aggravated assault.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 7:49 p.m. Oct. 28. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Dalewood Dr., 12100 block, 9:52 a.m. Oct. 27. Robbery reported.

Dalewood Dr., 12400 block, 9:56 p.m. Oct. 25. Robbery reported.

Goodhill Rd., 12700 block, 3:16 p.m. Oct. 29. Robbery reported.

Newport Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:34 p.m. Oct. 23. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 7:03 p.m. Oct. 29. Shoplifting.

Baffin Bay Ct., Unit block, 3:31 p.m. Oct. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bel Pre Rd., 2600 block, 3:38 p.m. Oct. 22. Theft from building.

Bluet Lane, 12900 block, 7:25 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Buehler Rd., 17700 block, 8:08 a.m. Oct. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Valley Dr., 3500 block, 6:11 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Coatbridge Pl., 17600 block, 8:13 a.m. Oct. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 1:17 p.m. Oct. 18. Larceny.

Dalewood Dr., 12500 block, 8:45 p.m. Oct. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Farthing Dr., 3300 block, 5:52 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Firestone Dr., 400 block, 8:06 p.m. Oct. 28. Larceny.

Galt Ave., 11600 block, 9:13 a.m. Oct. 21. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 7:39 p.m. Oct. 1. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 11:14 a.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11700 block, 10:07 a.m. Oct. 23. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 12400 block, 3:43 p.m. Oct. 23. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 13700 block, 7:54 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 2:25 p.m. Oct. 18. Embezzlement.

Georgia Ave., 14200 block, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgian Woods Pl., 2200 block, 4:20 p.m. Oct. 26. Larceny.

Grand Pre Rd., 14100 block, 4:28 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Pre Rd., 14200 block, 8:25 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Homecrest Rd., 14400 block, 4:12 a.m. Oct. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

King William Dr., 3300 block, 7:57 a.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lehigh Dr., 16800 block, 11:34 a.m. Oct. 23. Larceny.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3100 block, 2:28 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.

Lindell St., 2500 block, 4:33 a.m. Oct. 21. Larceny.

Lindell St., 2700 block, 7:56 a.m. Oct. 21. Larceny.

London Lane, 14000 block, 6:36 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

May St., 3400 block, 4:44 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Narrows Terr., 16000 block, 8:43 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Norbeck Rd., 5500 block, 6:44 p.m. Oct. 28. Larceny.

Olney Mill Rd., 19400 block, 11:33 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from building.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., 500 block, 6:46 p.m. Oct. 23. Larceny.

Randolph Rd., 2200 block, 7:25 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting.

Regina Dr., 2900 block, 8:18 p.m. Oct. 4. Theft from building.

Rippling Brook Dr., 13300 block, 7:59 a.m. Oct. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rosetree Ct., 14300 block, 2:08 p.m. Oct. 28. Larceny.

Selfridge Rd., 12100 block, 8:37 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.

Silver Moon Dr., Unit block, 7:27 a.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Singers Glen Dr., 3500 block, 2:50 a.m. Oct. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tynewick Dr., 3900 block, 7:48 p.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 2400 block, 7:59 p.m. Oct. 22. Theft from building.

University Blvd. W., 2400 block, 7:18 p.m. Oct. 27. Larceny.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 11:59 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:43 a.m. Oct. 13. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:04 p.m. Oct. 17. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:11 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:22 p.m. Oct. 21. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:03 p.m. Oct. 21. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:23 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:22 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:23 p.m. Oct. 22. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:04 a.m. Oct. 23. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:59 p.m. Oct. 23. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:24 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:24 p.m. Oct. 26. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:07 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12100 block, 8:43 a.m. Oct. 23. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 7:29 p.m. Oct. 27. Shoplifting.

Village Center Dr., 18300 block, 10:14 a.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Blueridge Ave., 2400 block, 5:07 p.m. Oct. 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Gridley Rd., 4400 block, 9:27 a.m. Oct. 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

St. Margarets Way, 10700 block, 9:38 p.m. Oct. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:53 p.m. Oct. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Ridge Rd., 25900 block, 9:03 a.m. Oct. 24. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Chalet Dr., 18000 block, 7:43 p.m. Oct. 22. Robbery reported.

Prado Lane, 100 block, 4:57 p.m. Oct. 24. Robbery reported.

Quail Woods Dr., 12400 block, 1:09 p.m. Oct. 29. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Brigadier Pl., 26000 block, 7:23 p.m. Oct. 22. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumn Gold Rd., 14300 block, 7:09 p.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cabin Branch Ave., 22000 block, 12:21 p.m. Oct. 9. Theft from building.

Camomile Ct., 21100 block, 3:32 p.m. Oct. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Century Blvd., 19800 block, 8:23 a.m. Oct. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 5:52 p.m. Oct. 21. Shoplifting.

Crystal Hill Cir., 20700 block, 8:48 a.m. Oct. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Father Hurley Blvd., 21000 block, 6:05 p.m. Oct. 22. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:41 p.m. Oct. 18. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:41 p.m. Oct. 21. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 10:57 a.m. Oct. 22. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:41 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:25 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:23 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 9:46 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 7:14 p.m. Oct. 22. Theft from building.

Harrier Way, 13600 block, 2:03 p.m. Oct. 28. Larceny.

Hopkins Rd., 13800 block, 12:18 p.m. Sept. 28. Larceny.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 10:34 a.m. Oct. 24. Shoplifting.

Pickering Dr., 13100 block, 5:19 p.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 1:43 p.m. Oct. 25. Shoplifting.

Webster Hill Way, 13200 block, 2:28 p.m. Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Gunners Branch Rd., 19600 block, 8:04 a.m. Oct. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Sweetgum Cir., 19900 block, 7:21 a.m. Oct. 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Diamond Ave. W., 500 block, 8:53 p.m. Oct. 25. Aggravated assault.

Frederick Ave. N., 18700 block, 9:11 p.m. Oct. 22. Aggravated assault.

Interstate 270, 3:09 p.m. Oct. 25. Simple assault.

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 2:14 a.m. Oct. 26. Aggravated assault.

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 7:24 a.m. Oct. 28. Aggravated assault.

Victory Farm Dr., 400 block, 2:03 a.m. Oct. 27. Aggravated assault.

WEAPON

Kelso Terr., 8700 block, 10:38 p.m. Oct. 24. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Apple Ridge Pl., 19800 block, 7:04 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 4:51 p.m. Oct. 21. Theft from building.

Chestnut St., Unit block, 12:17 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from building.

Chestnut St., Unit block, 5:40 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 3:32 a.m. Oct. 27. Larceny.

Cobbler Pl., 700 block, 6:52 a.m. Oct. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 7:01 a.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Diamond Ave. W., 200 block, 12:19 a.m. Oct. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Firstfield Rd., Unit block, 11:39 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 10:42 a.m. Oct. 22. Theft from building.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 4:32 p.m. Oct. 24. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, noon Oct. 25. Shoplifting.

Goshen Rd., 20200 block, 8:33 a.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Highland Hall Dr., 20400 block, 2:17 p.m. Oct. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hurdle Mill Pl., 600 block, 10:12 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Market St., Unit block, 1:24 p.m. Oct. 24. Shoplifting.

Montgomery Village Ave., 18700 block, 8:17 p.m. Oct. 25. Larceny.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19100 block, 5:14 a.m. Oct. 23. Theft from building.

Mountain Ash Way, 8200 block, 3:31 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.

Muddy Branch Rd., 200 block, 8:14 p.m. Oct. 19. Larceny.

Orchard Ridge Dr., 200 block, 9:43 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Reprise Dr., 10100 block, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Roundabout Dr., 16600 block, 8:42 p.m. Oct. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:43 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:21 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:57 p.m. Oct. 25. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:20 a.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 7:10 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting.

School Dr., Unit block, 2:22 a.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sharpstead Lane, 100 block, 3:39 p.m. Oct. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shuttle Ct., Unit block, 12:17 p.m. Oct. 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Skyhill Way, 9700 block, 4:58 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.

Spiceberry Lane, 8200 block, 4:05 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from building.

Teachers Way, 300 block, 5:16 p.m. Oct. 28. Larceny.

Turtle Dove Lane, 9200 block, 6:07 p.m. Oct. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9700 block, 10:05 a.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 1:59 p.m. Oct. 22. Theft from building.

Water St., 200 block, 10:11 a.m. Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Whitcliff Ct., 400 block, 1:58 p.m. Oct. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodfield Rd., 18500 block, 12:42 p.m. Oct. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bent Twig Lane, 100 block, 9:27 a.m. Oct. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Hummingbird Terr., 9200 block, 8:29 a.m. Oct. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Tanyard Hill Rd., 1500 block, 6:15 a.m. Oct. 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Teachers Way, 300 block, 4:35 p.m. Oct. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Central Ave., 7200 block, 7:30 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flower Ave., 7200 block, 11:27 a.m. Oct. 1. Embezzlement.

Merrimac Dr., 900 block, 11:28 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 12:58 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Philadelphia Ave., 300 block, 10:42 a.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Willow Ave., 7300 block, 11:04 a.m. Sept. 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.