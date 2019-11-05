District 1
Rockville Station
Telephone: 240-773-6070
ASSAULTS
Redland Blvd., 500 block, 9:08 p.m. Oct. 23. Aggravated assault.
ROBBERIES
First St., 800 block, 3:32 p.m. Oct. 2. Robbery reported.
Jefferson St. E., 100 block, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Beall Ave., 100 block, 4:58 p.m. Oct. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Bou Ave., 5700 block, 7:32 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting.
Bou Ave., 5700 block, 8:10 p.m. Oct. 25. Shoplifting.
Chapman Ave., 2000 block, 5:41 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.
Coldstream Dr., 11700 block, 1:25 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.
Coldstream Dr., 11700 block, 1:47 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.
Indianola Dr., 15900 block, 3:22 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 1:46 p.m. Oct. 22. Theft from building.
King Farm Blvd., 900 block, 3:42 a.m. Oct. 14. Purse-snatching.
Mannakee St., Unit block, 8:50 p.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Nolan Dr., 10300 block, 2:12 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.
Norris Rd., 17600 block, 7:54 a.m. Oct. 28. Larceny.
Poplar Spring Rd., 200 block, 9:58 a.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.
Postoak Rd., 8200 block, 10:35 a.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
Preserve Pkwy., Unit block, 7:44 a.m. Oct. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Redland Rd., 16200 block, 12:17 p.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.
Research Blvd., 1400 block, 10:09 a.m. Oct. 19. Theft from building.
Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 2:47 p.m. Oct. 22. Larceny.
Rockville Pike, 1400 block, 9:23 p.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 3:39 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.
Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 4:58 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.
Rothgeb Dr., 14600 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 11. Larceny.
Standish Pl., 7600 block, 11:58 a.m. Oct. 24. Larceny.
Tribeca St., 8000 block, 11:25 a.m. Oct. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.
Tuckerman Lane, 7900 block, 3:22 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from building.
Wilmart St., 1700 block, 9:05 a.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.
Yearling Dr., 10300 block, 10:01 a.m. Oct. 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Gaither Rd., 1000 block, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Rockville Pike, 1400 block, 5:38 p.m. Oct. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Silver King Lane, 500 block, 9:02 a.m. Oct. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Westmore Rd., 7400 block, 12:04 p.m. Oct. 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.
District 2
Bethesda Station
Telephone: 240-773-6700
ROBBERIES
Bethesda Ave., 4700 block, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 22. Robbery reported.
River Rd., 5200 block, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 11. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Rd., 7100 block, 11:32 a.m. Oct. 29. Theft from building.
Ashboro Dr., 2300 block, 11:21 a.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
Avon Dr., 6000 block, 9:43 a.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.
Bethesda Ave., 4700 block, 4:34 p.m. Oct. 16. Larceny.
Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 2:11 p.m. Oct. 22. Purse-snatching.
Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 2:15 p.m. Oct. 28. Shoplifting.
Bethesda Ave., 4900 block, 12:36 p.m. Oct. 1. Larceny.
Concord St., 10600 block, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 18. Theft from building.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 10:52 a.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:16 p.m. Oct. 28. Shoplifting.
Granby St., 6900 block, 9:35 a.m. Oct. 25. Larceny.
Grosvenor Pl., 10100 block, 8:10 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from building.
Kenwood Forest Lane, 6700 block, 3:54 p.m. Oct. 23. Theft from building.
Landon Lane, 6100 block, 1:56 p.m. Oct. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Marcliff Rd., 11200 block, 5:53 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.
McGrath Blvd., 5400 block, 8:55 p.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
Montgomery Ave., 4400 block, 8:29 p.m. Oct. 29. Theft from building.
Old Georgetown Rd., 10200 block, 10:08 p.m. Oct. 26. Larceny.
River Rd., 5200 block, 10:02 p.m. Oct. 23. Theft from building.
River Rd., 5600 block, 7:55 a.m. Oct. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.
St. Paul St., 10500 block, 8:31 a.m. Oct. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Thoreau Dr., 8200 block, 1:02 p.m. Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
University Blvd. W., 3200 block, 2:35 p.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Western Ave., 5300 block, 8:07 a.m. Oct. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Willard Ave., 4700 block, 6:11 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from building.
Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 8:54 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.
Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 9:09 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.
Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 9:24 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.
Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 10:01 a.m. Oct. 25. Theft from building.
Wisconsin Ave., 6900 block, 4:41 p.m. Oct. 24. Theft from building.
Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 12:45 p.m. Oct. 17. Theft from building.
Woodmont Ave., 7100 block, 11:41 a.m. Oct. 23. Theft from building.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Arlington Rd., 7000 block, 12:29 p.m. Oct. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Parklawn Dr., 11700 block, 1:17 p.m. Oct. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Thoreau Dr., 8200 block, 7:29 a.m. Oct. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Western Ave., 5200 block, 9:05 a.m. Oct. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.
District 3
Silver Spring Station
Telephone: 240-773-6800
ASSAULTS
Hampshire West Ct., 1400 block, 1:57 p.m. Oct. 26. Aggravated assault.
Lockwood Dr., 11300 block, 8:53 p.m. Oct. 29. Aggravated assault.
Red Cedar Lane, 4200 block, 6:41 p.m. Oct. 20. Aggravated assault.
ROBBERIES
Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 3:25 p.m. Oct. 2. Robbery reported.
Wayne Ave., 1100 block, 12:17 p.m. Oct. 18. Robbery reported.
WEAPON
Gentry Ridge Ct., 3500 block, 9:31 p.m. Oct. 28. Weapon law violations.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
First Ave., 8700 block, 5:35 p.m. Oct. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.
First Ave., 8700 block, 5:27 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.
13th St., 8000 block, 4:08 a.m. Oct. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.
Almanac Dr., 14600 block, 8:16 p.m. Oct. 23. Larceny.
Aventurine Way, 2100 block, 1:49 a.m. Oct. 23. Purse-snatching.
Blackburn Ct., Unit block, 10:28 a.m. Oct. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.
Blue Valley Dr., 2200 block, 8:38 p.m. Oct. 23. Theft from building.
Bridgewater Dr., 13700 block, 8:25 a.m. Oct. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.
Broadbirch Dr., 2200 block, 12:34 p.m. Oct. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Caroline Ave., 9500 block, 9:28 a.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.
Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 4:07 p.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 11:52 a.m. Oct. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 7:43 a.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.
Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 3:33 a.m. Oct. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Childs St., 11000 block, 4:58 p.m. Oct. 4. Larceny.
Cloverfield Rd., 8500 block, 10:54 a.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Colefair Dr., 13600 block, 9:22 a.m. Oct. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 8:03 p.m. Oct. 19. Theft from building.
Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 5:45 p.m. Oct. 20. Shoplifting.
Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 1:09 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.
Colgate Way, 13700 block, 10:59 a.m. Oct. 11. Theft from building.
Columbia Pike, 10700 block, 8:59 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from building.
Cresthaven Dr., 1000 block, 8:17 a.m. Oct. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Daleshire Way, 14000 block, 11:23 a.m. Oct. 10. Larceny.
Dublin Dr., 1700 block, 11:49 a.m. Oct. 3. Larceny.
Duvall Rd., 2700 block, 9:20 a.m. Oct. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 1100 block, 11:35 a.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 1100 block, 5:27 a.m. Oct. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 11:12 a.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 1:01 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 7:45 p.m. Oct. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Eastern Ave., 8000 block, 8:10 a.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.
Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 9:44 p.m. Oct. 28. Shoplifting.
Fenton St., 8100 block, 11:20 p.m. Oct. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Fidler Lane, 1200 block, 5:09 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 7:55 p.m. Oct. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.
Georgia Ave., 8600 block, 8:37 a.m. Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 7:41 a.m. Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
Georgia Ave., 9100 block, 8:17 a.m. Oct. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Glenhill Rd., 13200 block, 1:50 p.m. Oct. 16. Larceny.
Glenville Rd., 8500 block, 7:10 a.m. Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
Grayson Ave., 9900 block, 3:36 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.
Greencastle Rd., 3900 block, 5:02 p.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Greenock Rd., 10100 block, 7:50 a.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Hankin St., 700 block, 8:18 a.m. Oct. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Hilltop Rd., 100 block, 9:58 a.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
Hillwood Dr., 10700 block, 8:03 p.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Holman Ave., 2500 block, 10:33 a.m. Oct. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.
Kathryn Rd., 1200 block, 10:06 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
Lockwood Dr., 10800 block, 1:55 p.m. Oct. 29. Theft from building.
Markham St., 9900 block, 7:47 a.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Mayfair Pl., 8600 block, 8:41 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Milestone Dr., 1300 block, 1:41 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 10700 block, 7:56 p.m. Oct. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.
New Hampshire Ave., 13200 block, 4:52 p.m. Oct. 22. Larceny.
Newell St., 8000 block, 12:07 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.
Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 9:45 a.m. Oct. 4. Larceny.
Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 6:42 a.m. Oct. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 5:08 p.m. Oct. 21. Theft from building.
Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 7:13 a.m. Oct. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.
Old Columbia Pike, 15600 block, 2:16 p.m. Oct. 5. Shoplifting.
Osborn Dr., 2100 block, 4:58 p.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Philadelphia Ave., 900 block, 3:28 p.m. Oct. 24. Theft from building.
Plum Orchard Dr., 12000 block, 6:41 a.m. Oct. 27. Larceny.
Plum Orchard Dr., 12100 block, 12:16 p.m. Oct. 10. Purse-snatching.
Randolph Rd., 500 block, 9:58 p.m. Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
Saybrook Ave., 9400 block, 1:15 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Sheffield Manor Ct., Unit block, 1:40 p.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Sligo Ave., 700 block, 4:04 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from building.
Stewart Lane, 11600 block, 10:49 p.m. Oct. 28. Larceny.
Thayer Ave., 900 block, 5:16 p.m. Oct. 29. Larceny.
Three Oaks Dr., 9100 block, 9:48 p.m. Oct. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Turbridge Dr., 3600 block, 9:28 a.m. Oct. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.
Violet Pl., 800 block, 10:37 p.m. Oct. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.
Waterford Rd. S., 300 block, 11:45 a.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.
Wayne Ave., 900 block, 9:11 p.m. Oct. 3. Larceny.
Wayne Ave., 900 block, 5:29 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.
Winhall Way, 900 block, 12:09 p.m. Oct. 6. Larceny.
KIDNAPPING
Hampshire West Ct., 1500 block, 8:49 p.m. Oct. 28. Abduction reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Lisage Way, 2900 block, 11:40 a.m. Oct. 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.
New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 6:52 p.m. Oct. 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.
New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 9:39 p.m. Oct. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Ocala St., 9400 block, 8:01 a.m. Oct. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Silver Spring Ave., 500 block, 12:28 a.m. Oct. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.
District 4
Wheaton Station
Telephone: 240-773-5500
ASSAULTS
Prince Philip Dr., 18100 block, 12:49 a.m. Oct. 24. Aggravated assault.
Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 7:49 p.m. Oct. 28. Aggravated assault.
ROBBERIES
Dalewood Dr., 12100 block, 9:52 a.m. Oct. 27. Robbery reported.
Dalewood Dr., 12400 block, 9:56 p.m. Oct. 25. Robbery reported.
Goodhill Rd., 12700 block, 3:16 p.m. Oct. 29. Robbery reported.
Newport Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:34 p.m. Oct. 23. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 7:03 p.m. Oct. 29. Shoplifting.
Baffin Bay Ct., Unit block, 3:31 p.m. Oct. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Bel Pre Rd., 2600 block, 3:38 p.m. Oct. 22. Theft from building.
Bluet Lane, 12900 block, 7:25 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
Buehler Rd., 17700 block, 8:08 a.m. Oct. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.
Cherry Valley Dr., 3500 block, 6:11 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Coatbridge Pl., 17600 block, 8:13 a.m. Oct. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.
Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 1:17 p.m. Oct. 18. Larceny.
Dalewood Dr., 12500 block, 8:45 p.m. Oct. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Farthing Dr., 3300 block, 5:52 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
Firestone Dr., 400 block, 8:06 p.m. Oct. 28. Larceny.
Galt Ave., 11600 block, 9:13 a.m. Oct. 21. Larceny.
Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 7:39 p.m. Oct. 1. Larceny.
Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 11:14 a.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.
Georgia Ave., 11700 block, 10:07 a.m. Oct. 23. Theft from building.
Georgia Ave., 12400 block, 3:43 p.m. Oct. 23. Shoplifting.
Georgia Ave., 13700 block, 7:54 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.
Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 2:25 p.m. Oct. 18. Embezzlement.
Georgia Ave., 14200 block, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.
Georgian Woods Pl., 2200 block, 4:20 p.m. Oct. 26. Larceny.
Grand Pre Rd., 14100 block, 4:28 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.
Grand Pre Rd., 14200 block, 8:25 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
Homecrest Rd., 14400 block, 4:12 a.m. Oct. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
King William Dr., 3300 block, 7:57 a.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Lehigh Dr., 16800 block, 11:34 a.m. Oct. 23. Larceny.
Leisure World Blvd. N., 3100 block, 2:28 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.
Lindell St., 2500 block, 4:33 a.m. Oct. 21. Larceny.
Lindell St., 2700 block, 7:56 a.m. Oct. 21. Larceny.
London Lane, 14000 block, 6:36 a.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
May St., 3400 block, 4:44 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
Narrows Terr., 16000 block, 8:43 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
Norbeck Rd., 5500 block, 6:44 p.m. Oct. 28. Larceny.
Olney Mill Rd., 19400 block, 11:33 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from building.
Olney Sandy Spring Rd., 500 block, 6:46 p.m. Oct. 23. Larceny.
Randolph Rd., 2200 block, 7:25 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting.
Regina Dr., 2900 block, 8:18 p.m. Oct. 4. Theft from building.
Rippling Brook Dr., 13300 block, 7:59 a.m. Oct. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Rosetree Ct., 14300 block, 2:08 p.m. Oct. 28. Larceny.
Selfridge Rd., 12100 block, 8:37 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.
Silver Moon Dr., Unit block, 7:27 a.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.
Singers Glen Dr., 3500 block, 2:50 a.m. Oct. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.
Tynewick Dr., 3900 block, 7:48 p.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.
University Blvd. W., 2400 block, 7:59 p.m. Oct. 22. Theft from building.
University Blvd. W., 2400 block, 7:18 p.m. Oct. 27. Larceny.
University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 11:59 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:43 a.m. Oct. 13. Theft from building.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:04 p.m. Oct. 17. Theft from building.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:11 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:22 p.m. Oct. 21. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:03 p.m. Oct. 21. Larceny.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:23 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:22 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:23 p.m. Oct. 22. Larceny.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:04 a.m. Oct. 23. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:59 p.m. Oct. 23. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:24 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:24 p.m. Oct. 26. Larceny.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:07 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Veirs Mill Rd., 12100 block, 8:43 a.m. Oct. 23. Theft from building.
Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 7:29 p.m. Oct. 27. Shoplifting.
Village Center Dr., 18300 block, 10:14 a.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Blueridge Ave., 2400 block, 5:07 p.m. Oct. 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Gridley Rd., 4400 block, 9:27 a.m. Oct. 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.
St. Margarets Way, 10700 block, 9:38 p.m. Oct. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:53 p.m. Oct. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.
District 5
Germantown Station
Telephone: 240-773-6200
ASSAULTS
Ridge Rd., 25900 block, 9:03 a.m. Oct. 24. Aggravated assault.
ROBBERIES
Chalet Dr., 18000 block, 7:43 p.m. Oct. 22. Robbery reported.
Prado Lane, 100 block, 4:57 p.m. Oct. 24. Robbery reported.
Quail Woods Dr., 12400 block, 1:09 p.m. Oct. 29. Robbery reported.
WEAPON
Brigadier Pl., 26000 block, 7:23 p.m. Oct. 22. Weapon law violations.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Autumn Gold Rd., 14300 block, 7:09 p.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Cabin Branch Ave., 22000 block, 12:21 p.m. Oct. 9. Theft from building.
Camomile Ct., 21100 block, 3:32 p.m. Oct. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.
Century Blvd., 19800 block, 8:23 a.m. Oct. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 5:52 p.m. Oct. 21. Shoplifting.
Crystal Hill Cir., 20700 block, 8:48 a.m. Oct. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.
Father Hurley Blvd., 21000 block, 6:05 p.m. Oct. 22. Larceny.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:41 p.m. Oct. 18. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:41 p.m. Oct. 21. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 10:57 a.m. Oct. 22. Theft from building.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:41 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:25 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:23 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 9:46 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting.
Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 7:14 p.m. Oct. 22. Theft from building.
Harrier Way, 13600 block, 2:03 p.m. Oct. 28. Larceny.
Hopkins Rd., 13800 block, 12:18 p.m. Sept. 28. Larceny.
Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 10:34 a.m. Oct. 24. Shoplifting.
Pickering Dr., 13100 block, 5:19 p.m. Oct. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 1:43 p.m. Oct. 25. Shoplifting.
Webster Hill Way, 13200 block, 2:28 p.m. Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Gunners Branch Rd., 19600 block, 8:04 a.m. Oct. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Sweetgum Cir., 19900 block, 7:21 a.m. Oct. 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.
District 6
Gaithersburg Station
Telephone: 240-773-5700
ASSAULTS
Diamond Ave. W., 500 block, 8:53 p.m. Oct. 25. Aggravated assault.
Frederick Ave. N., 18700 block, 9:11 p.m. Oct. 22. Aggravated assault.
Interstate 270, 3:09 p.m. Oct. 25. Simple assault.
Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 2:14 a.m. Oct. 26. Aggravated assault.
Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 7:24 a.m. Oct. 28. Aggravated assault.
Victory Farm Dr., 400 block, 2:03 a.m. Oct. 27. Aggravated assault.
WEAPON
Kelso Terr., 8700 block, 10:38 p.m. Oct. 24. Weapon law violations.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Apple Ridge Pl., 19800 block, 7:04 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.
Bureau Dr., Unit block, 4:51 p.m. Oct. 21. Theft from building.
Chestnut St., Unit block, 12:17 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from building.
Chestnut St., Unit block, 5:40 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.
Clopper Rd., 900 block, 3:32 a.m. Oct. 27. Larceny.
Cobbler Pl., 700 block, 6:52 a.m. Oct. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Contour Rd., 18200 block, 7:01 a.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Diamond Ave. W., 200 block, 12:19 a.m. Oct. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Firstfield Rd., Unit block, 11:39 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.
Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 10:42 a.m. Oct. 22. Theft from building.
Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 4:32 p.m. Oct. 24. Shoplifting.
Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, noon Oct. 25. Shoplifting.
Goshen Rd., 20200 block, 8:33 a.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Highland Hall Dr., 20400 block, 2:17 p.m. Oct. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Hurdle Mill Pl., 600 block, 10:12 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.
Market St., Unit block, 1:24 p.m. Oct. 24. Shoplifting.
Montgomery Village Ave., 18700 block, 8:17 p.m. Oct. 25. Larceny.
Montgomery Village Ave., 19100 block, 5:14 a.m. Oct. 23. Theft from building.
Mountain Ash Way, 8200 block, 3:31 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.
Muddy Branch Rd., 200 block, 8:14 p.m. Oct. 19. Larceny.
Orchard Ridge Dr., 200 block, 9:43 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.
Reprise Dr., 10100 block, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Roundabout Dr., 16600 block, 8:42 p.m. Oct. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:43 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:21 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:57 p.m. Oct. 25. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:20 a.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 7:10 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting.
School Dr., Unit block, 2:22 a.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.
Sharpstead Lane, 100 block, 3:39 p.m. Oct. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Shuttle Ct., Unit block, 12:17 p.m. Oct. 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Skyhill Way, 9700 block, 4:58 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.
Spiceberry Lane, 8200 block, 4:05 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from building.
Teachers Way, 300 block, 5:16 p.m. Oct. 28. Larceny.
Turtle Dove Lane, 9200 block, 6:07 p.m. Oct. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Washingtonian Blvd., 9700 block, 10:05 a.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.
Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 1:59 p.m. Oct. 22. Theft from building.
Water St., 200 block, 10:11 a.m. Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.
Whitcliff Ct., 400 block, 1:58 p.m. Oct. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Woodfield Rd., 18500 block, 12:42 p.m. Oct. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Bent Twig Lane, 100 block, 9:27 a.m. Oct. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Hummingbird Terr., 9200 block, 8:29 a.m. Oct. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Tanyard Hill Rd., 1500 block, 6:15 a.m. Oct. 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Teachers Way, 300 block, 4:35 p.m. Oct. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Takoma Park and other areas
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Central Ave., 7200 block, 7:30 a.m. Oct. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
Flower Ave., 7200 block, 11:27 a.m. Oct. 1. Embezzlement.
Merrimac Dr., 900 block, 11:28 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 12:58 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.
Philadelphia Ave., 300 block, 10:42 a.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Willow Ave., 7300 block, 11:04 a.m. Sept. 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.