District 1
Rockville Station
Telephone: 240-773-6070
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Blandford St., 600 block, 2:40 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
Bou Ave., 5700 block, 4:57 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.
Coldstream Dr., 12000 block, 8:14 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Elmcroft Blvd., 100 block, 2:28 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Elmcroft Sq., 100 block, 12:59 p.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.
Elsdale Ct., 13100 block, 1:26 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from building.
Fontaine St., 7600 block, 1:13 p.m. Jan. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.
Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 9:41 p.m. Jan. 15. Shoplifting.
Maryland Ave., Unit block, 12:51 p.m. Jan. 9. Larceny.
Milbern Dr., 11600 block, 9:43 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Milbern Dr., 11700 block, 11:14 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Moccasin Lane, 7600 block, 9:32 p.m. Jan. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Monroe St., Unit block, 4:01 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from building.
Prestwick Rd., 11800 block, 12:21 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 4:37 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.
Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 1:02 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.
Taft Ct., Unit block, 6:57 a.m. Jan. 20. Larceny.
Tuckerman Lane, 8900 block, 8:17 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 8:07 p.m. Jan. 16. Larceny.
District 2
Bethesda Station
Telephone: 240-773-6700
ASSAULTS
Pooks Hill Rd., Unit block, 12:41 a.m. Jan. 19. Aggravated assault.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Barn Wood Lane, 10900 block, 10:51 a.m. Jan. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Battery Lane, 4800 block, 11:18 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from building.
Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 7:08 p.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.
Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 10:21 p.m. Jan. 19. Larceny.
Bradley Blvd., 5000 block, 1:54 p.m. Jan. 15. Shoplifting.
Colston Dr., 2300 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from building.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:17 p.m. Dec. 28. Shoplifting.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:10 p.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:42 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.
Detrick Ave., 10300 block, 9:37 p.m. Jan. 14. Larceny.
East-West Hwy., 1700 block, 11:57 p.m. Jan. 13. Larceny.
Elm St., 4900 block, 4:57 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.
Fairfax Ct., Unit block, 3:22 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from building.
Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 10:57 a.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.
Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 2:32 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Lanier Dr., 8800 block, 8:21 a.m. Dec. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Massachusetts Ave., 5500 block, 8:53 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.
Nicholson Lane, 5800 block, 2:05 p.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.
Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 3:50 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.
Persei Pl., 900 block, 12:09 a.m. Jan. 18. Larceny.
River Rd., 5200 block, 10:32 a.m. Jan. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Rose Ave., 900 block, 11:26 a.m. Jan. 11. Shoplifting.
Saul Rd., 3700 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.
Troy Rd., 11200 block, 12:19 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 3:57 p.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.
Westpath Way, 5300 block, 8:01 p.m. Jan. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 8:10 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.
Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 12:24 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.
Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 1:41 p.m. Jan. 9. Larceny.
Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 5:42 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.
Wisconsin Ave., 7600 block, 9:09 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.
District 3
Silver Spring Station
Telephone: 240-773-6800
ASSAULTS
16th St., 8300 block, 2:52 p.m. Jan. 14. Aggravated assault.
Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 8:06 a.m. Jan. 15. Aggravated assault.
Featherwood Ct., Unit block, 2:11 p.m. Jan. 15. Aggravated assault.
Royal Rd., 10400 block, 2:31 p.m. Jan. 19. Aggravated assault.
ROBBERIES
Crimson Lane, 11900 block, 6:10 p.m. Jan. 17. Robbery reported.
Piney Branch Rd., 8800 block, 5:43 p.m. Jan. 15. Robbery reported.
Tamarack Rd., 12800 block, 9:13 p.m. Jan. 14. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
13th St., 8000 block, 2:10 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
Autumn Dr., 13000 block, 12:52 p.m. Jan. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.
Barron St., 8300 block, 8:39 p.m. Jan. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Beacon Rd., 700 block, 10:06 p.m. Jan. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Belvedere Blvd., 2100 block, 5:22 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
Bonifant St., 900 block, 7:58 p.m. Jan. 11. Shoplifting.
Bonifant St., 1100 block, 2:25 a.m. Jan. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.
Caplinger Rd., 11700 block, 1:40 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Caplinger Rd., 11800 block, 1:17 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 1:12 p.m. Jan. 11. Larceny.
Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 11:43 a.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.
Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 6:09 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.
Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 3:14 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.
Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 1:34 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 12:27 p.m. Jan. 16. Larceny.
Colesville Rd., 9500 block, 4:17 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Colesville Rd., 10100 block, 9:09 a.m. Jan. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Colgate Way, 13600 block, 7:11 p.m. Jan. 16. Larceny.
Conley Ct., 2000 block, 9:50 a.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Draper Lane, 8300 block, 12:27 p.m. Jan. 12. Larceny.
Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 3:27 p.m. Jan. 9. Shoplifting.
Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 1:42 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.
Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 11:25 p.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.
English Turn Dr., 13100 block, 8:08 p.m. Jan. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Fenton St., 8400 block, 8:56 p.m. Jan. 18. Theft from building.
Fenwick Lane, 1300 block, 2:28 p.m. Jan. 9. Shoplifting.
Flower Ave., 8700 block, 2:10 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Georgia Ave., 9400 block, 3:46 p.m. Jan. 14. Larceny.
King St., 900 block, 11:32 a.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Lockwood Dr., 11300 block, 3:04 a.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting.
New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 10:54 a.m. Jan. 15. Shoplifting.
New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 2:01 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.
New Hampshire Ave., 12300 block, 7:13 a.m. Jan. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 13200 block, noon Jan. 13. Larceny.
New Hampshire Ave., 13200 block, 12:48 p.m. Jan. 13. Larceny.
Nolcrest Dr. W., 900 block, 8:02 p.m. Jan. 7. Larceny.
Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 7:39 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 12:59 a.m. Jan. 19. Larceny.
Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 11:48 a.m. Jan. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Plymouth St., 8800 block, 4:45 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from building.
Roeder Rd., 800 block, 2:26 p.m. Jan. 17. Larceny.
Saddle Creek Dr., 14700 block, 9:45 a.m. Jan. 15. Larceny.
Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 5:32 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Sligo Ave., 700 block, 3:18 p.m. Jan. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Teagarden Cir., 3300 block, 12:16 p.m. Jan. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.
Thayer Ave., 900 block, 2:25 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Tiffany Rd., 1100 block, 11:26 a.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Wayne Ave., 800 block, 2:37 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Wayne Ave., 800 block, 7:37 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.
Wayne Ave., 800 block, 9:26 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from building.
Wayne Ave., 800 block, 9:50 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Wayne Ave., 1100 block, 2:13 a.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Winterthur Ct., 400 block, 9:38 a.m. Jan. 5. Larceny.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Automobile Blvd., 3100 block, 12:32 p.m. Jan. 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Briggs Chaney Rd., 3300 block, 3:38 p.m. Jan. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Brock Dr., 10100 block, 1:47 p.m. Jan. 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Castle Blvd., 13900 block, 9:45 a.m. Jan. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 8:03 a.m. Jan. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Columbia Blvd., 9400 block, 6:33 p.m. Jan. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Eastern Ave., 7900 block, 3:35 a.m. Jan. 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 8:21 a.m. Jan. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Thayer Ave., 900 block, 6:58 p.m. Jan. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.
District 4
Wheaton Station
Telephone: 240-773-5500
ASSAULTS
Grandview Ave., 11200 block, 5:06 a.m. Dec. 21. Aggravated assault.
ROBBERIES
Cloverly St., 700 block, 10:37 p.m. Jan. 16. Robbery reported.
Newport Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:42 p.m. Jan. 13. Robbery reported.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11200 block, 7:13 p.m. Jan. 19. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Acorn Hollow Lane, 12900 block, 9:19 a.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Arctic Ave., 13400 block, 7:43 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Bauer Dr., 14600 block, 11:45 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Beaverwood Lane, 2900 block, 2:16 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Beaverwood Lane, 3100 block, 11:32 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Beaverwood Lane, 3100 block, 1:49 p.m. Jan. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.
Beechmont Lane, 2600 block, 10:58 p.m. Jan. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Beret Lane, 3400 block, 7:25 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Breeze Hill Lane, 14000 block, 9:39 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Brighton Dam Rd., 2500 block, 11:26 a.m. Jan. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Brookeville Lakes Ct., 19400 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Bryants Nursery Rd., 100 block, 10:48 a.m. Jan. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 1:48 p.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.
Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 1:23 p.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting.
Dinsdale Ct., Unit block, 12:19 p.m. Jan. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Everton St., 3500 block, 8:57 a.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Gallagher Way, 17400 block, 4:38 p.m. Jan. 15. Larceny.
Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 7:25 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.
Georgia Ave., 12600 block, 10:07 a.m. Jan. 15. Larceny.
Georgia Ave., 14300 block, 9:19 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Grand Pre Rd., 14100 block, 2:01 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Hillsboro Dr., 700 block, 8:36 p.m. Jan. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Hunter Mountain Lane, 15000 block, 6:09 a.m. Jan. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Hunter Mountain Lane, 15000 block, 6:09 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
International Dr., 3800 block, 8:14 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.
Jasmine Ct., Unit block, 6:18 p.m. Jan. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Leisure World Blvd. N., 3100 block, 10:50 a.m. Jan. 11. Theft from building.
Leisure World Blvd. N., 3100 block, 11:34 a.m. Jan. 11. Theft from building.
Long Green Ct., Unit block, 8:54 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Long Green Dr., 14400 block, 6:03 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Normandy Square Ct., Unit block, 8:39 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from building.
Norwood Rd., 300 block, 9:12 a.m. Jan. 15. Larceny.
Piccadilly Rd., 14200 block, 12:45 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Poplar Run Dr., 1200 block, 12:06 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Red Eagle Ct., 2300 block, 8:05 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Red Eagle Ct., 2300 block, 7:54 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Rippling Brook Dr., 14000 block, 8:55 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Swingingdale Dr., 1300 block, 2:31 p.m. Jan. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Twig Terr., 1200 block, 2:44 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Twig Terr., 1200 block, 4:29 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
University Blvd. W., 1100 block, 5:22 p.m. Jan. 14. Larceny.
University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 5:13 p.m. Jan. 13. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:08 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from building.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:18 p.m. Jan. 11. Larceny.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:24 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from building.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:55 p.m. Jan. 13. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:50 a.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:56 p.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 15. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:10 a.m. Jan. 17. Theft from building.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:27 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:05 p.m. Jan. 17. Larceny.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:40 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 12600 block, 3:26 p.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.
Walbridge St., 4800 block, 9:25 a.m. Jan. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Woodwell Terr., 14000 block, 9:50 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Twig Rd., 14200 block, 8:54 a.m. Jan. 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.
District 5
Germantown Station
Telephone: 240-773-6200
ASSAULTS
Crystal Hill Cir., 20700 block, 10:37 a.m. Jan. 16. Aggravated assault.
Golden Meadow Dr., 19300 block, 6:26 p.m. Jan. 17. Aggravated assault.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Amaranth Dr., 19500 block, 4:42 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.
Bridger Dr., 13000 block, 9:25 a.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.
Century Blvd., 19800 block, 3:59 p.m. Jan. 15. Larceny.
Clarksburg Rd., 21900 block, 9:39 a.m. Jan. 13. Larceny.
Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 1:10 p.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.
Crystal Rock Dr., 19400 block, 2:56 p.m. Jan. 16. Larceny.
Dancrest Dr., 12200 block, 6:36 p.m. Jan. 13. Larceny.
Dover Cliffs Cir., 19400 block, 12:47 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.
Drumcastle Ct., Unit block, 6:09 p.m. Jan. 14. Larceny.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:31 p.m. Jan. 1. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:58 p.m. Jan. 8. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:01 p.m. Jan. 11. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:29 p.m. Jan. 11. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:54 p.m. Jan. 12. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:31 p.m. Jan. 12. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:36 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from building.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 11:12 a.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:57 p.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.
Grey Eagle Ct., 12600 block, 8:57 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Gunners Branch Rd., 19500 block, 4:32 p.m. Jan. 7. Larceny.
Main St., 9500 block, 10:09 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.
Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.
Observation Dr., 19800 block, 11:12 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.
Valley Bend Ct., Unit block, 3:25 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Valley Park Ct., Unit block, 12:09 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Yellow Leaf Way, 11100 block, 7:01 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Halethorpe Lane, 20200 block, 10:14 a.m. Jan. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.
District 6
Gaithersburg Station
Telephone: 240-773-5700
ASSAULTS
Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 3:02 p.m. Jan. 19. Aggravated assault.
Horizon Run Rd., 9400 block, 8:19 a.m. Jan. 15. Aggravated assault.
ROBBERIES
Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 4:18 p.m. Jan. 13. Robbery reported.
Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 3:26 p.m. Jan. 16. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cape Jasmine Way, 18500 block, 11:53 a.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Capella Lane, 18700 block, 11:10 p.m. Jan. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.
Cottonwood Terr., 17900 block, 10:22 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Crown Park Ave., 100 block, 4:32 p.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.
Dew Wood Dr., 7600 block, 7:16 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Diamond Ave. E., 600 block, 4:04 p.m. Jan. 14. Larceny.
Downing St., 17100 block, 7:38 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Ellington Blvd., 200 block, 11:35 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from building.
Frederick Ave. N., 100 block, 2:35 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Frederick Ave. N., 200 block, 6:02 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Gaither Rd., 9400 block, 1:22 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.
Goshen Rd., 20000 block, 2:19 p.m. Jan. 15. Shoplifting.
Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 11:54 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.
Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 4:19 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.
Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 5:43 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.
Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 9:21 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.
Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.
Muddy Branch Rd., 200 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.
Rio Blvd., 200 block, 8:55 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.
Royal Bonnet Cir., 18000 block, 3:07 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from building.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:16 p.m. Jan. 13. Shoplifting.
Sloop Ct., 100 block, 8:58 p.m. Jan. 15. Larceny.
Stedwick Rd., 10000 block, 1:11 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
Walkers Choice Rd., 18700 block, 10:52 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
Walkers Choice Rd., 18700 block, 10:07 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.
Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 1:41 p.m. Jan. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 3:07 p.m. Jan. 11. Theft from building.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Diamondback Dr., 15200 block, 6:26 p.m. Jan. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Oakmont Ave., 17000 block, 4:58 p.m. Jan. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Ridgeline Dr., 10100 block, 8:05 a.m. Jan. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Wild Apple Cir., 10200 block, 6:43 p.m. Jan. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Takoma Park and other areas
ROBBERY
Larch Ave., 1000 block, 11:15 p.m. Jan. 15. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Boyd Ave., 300 block, 8:43 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Carroll Ave., 6900 block, 11:13 a.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Carroll Ave., 7000 block, 7:26 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.
Holton Lane, 1300 block, 12:05 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Kennebec Ave., 700 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Larch Ave., 800 block, 8:39 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Laurel Ave., 6900 block, 8:37 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Maple Ave., 7100 block, 8:37 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, 10:10 p.m. Jan. 17. Larceny.
New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 2:54 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 3:16 a.m. Jan. 1. Shoplifting.
New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 4:48 p.m. Jan. 9. Larceny.
New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 1:16 p.m. Dec. 26. Shoplifting.
New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 1:35 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.
New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 5:27 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
University Blvd. E., 1100 block, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Larceny.
University Blvd. E., 11600 block, 6:47 p.m. Dec. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.
Westmoreland Ave., 7000 block, 12:21 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Wildwood Dr., 7300 block, 1:31 p.m. Jan. 6. Larceny.