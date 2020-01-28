Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blandford St., 600 block, 2:40 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 4:57 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.

Coldstream Dr., 12000 block, 8:14 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elmcroft Blvd., 100 block, 2:28 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elmcroft Sq., 100 block, 12:59 p.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elsdale Ct., 13100 block, 1:26 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from building.

Fontaine St., 7600 block, 1:13 p.m. Jan. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 9:41 p.m. Jan. 15. Shoplifting.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 12:51 p.m. Jan. 9. Larceny.

Milbern Dr., 11600 block, 9:43 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Milbern Dr., 11700 block, 11:14 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Moccasin Lane, 7600 block, 9:32 p.m. Jan. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Monroe St., Unit block, 4:01 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from building.

Prestwick Rd., 11800 block, 12:21 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 4:37 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 1:02 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.

Taft Ct., Unit block, 6:57 a.m. Jan. 20. Larceny.

Tuckerman Lane, 8900 block, 8:17 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 8:07 p.m. Jan. 16. Larceny.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

Pooks Hill Rd., Unit block, 12:41 a.m. Jan. 19. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barn Wood Lane, 10900 block, 10:51 a.m. Jan. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Battery Lane, 4800 block, 11:18 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from building.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 7:08 p.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 10:21 p.m. Jan. 19. Larceny.

Bradley Blvd., 5000 block, 1:54 p.m. Jan. 15. Shoplifting.

Colston Dr., 2300 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:17 p.m. Dec. 28. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:10 p.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:42 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.

Detrick Ave., 10300 block, 9:37 p.m. Jan. 14. Larceny.

East-West Hwy., 1700 block, 11:57 p.m. Jan. 13. Larceny.

Elm St., 4900 block, 4:57 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.

Fairfax Ct., Unit block, 3:22 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from building.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 10:57 a.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 2:32 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lanier Dr., 8800 block, 8:21 a.m. Dec. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Massachusetts Ave., 5500 block, 8:53 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.

Nicholson Lane, 5800 block, 2:05 p.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 3:50 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.

Persei Pl., 900 block, 12:09 a.m. Jan. 18. Larceny.

River Rd., 5200 block, 10:32 a.m. Jan. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rose Ave., 900 block, 11:26 a.m. Jan. 11. Shoplifting.

Saul Rd., 3700 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.

Troy Rd., 11200 block, 12:19 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 3:57 p.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.

Westpath Way, 5300 block, 8:01 p.m. Jan. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 8:10 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 12:24 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 1:41 p.m. Jan. 9. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 5:42 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 7600 block, 9:09 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

16th St., 8300 block, 2:52 p.m. Jan. 14. Aggravated assault.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 8:06 a.m. Jan. 15. Aggravated assault.

Featherwood Ct., Unit block, 2:11 p.m. Jan. 15. Aggravated assault.

Royal Rd., 10400 block, 2:31 p.m. Jan. 19. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Crimson Lane, 11900 block, 6:10 p.m. Jan. 17. Robbery reported.

Piney Branch Rd., 8800 block, 5:43 p.m. Jan. 15. Robbery reported.

Tamarack Rd., 12800 block, 9:13 p.m. Jan. 14. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

13th St., 8000 block, 2:10 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Autumn Dr., 13000 block, 12:52 p.m. Jan. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Barron St., 8300 block, 8:39 p.m. Jan. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Beacon Rd., 700 block, 10:06 p.m. Jan. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Belvedere Blvd., 2100 block, 5:22 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bonifant St., 900 block, 7:58 p.m. Jan. 11. Shoplifting.

Bonifant St., 1100 block, 2:25 a.m. Jan. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Caplinger Rd., 11700 block, 1:40 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Caplinger Rd., 11800 block, 1:17 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 1:12 p.m. Jan. 11. Larceny.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 11:43 a.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 6:09 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 3:14 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 1:34 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 12:27 p.m. Jan. 16. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 9500 block, 4:17 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 10100 block, 9:09 a.m. Jan. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Colgate Way, 13600 block, 7:11 p.m. Jan. 16. Larceny.

Conley Ct., 2000 block, 9:50 a.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Draper Lane, 8300 block, 12:27 p.m. Jan. 12. Larceny.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 3:27 p.m. Jan. 9. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 1:42 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 11:25 p.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

English Turn Dr., 13100 block, 8:08 p.m. Jan. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fenton St., 8400 block, 8:56 p.m. Jan. 18. Theft from building.

Fenwick Lane, 1300 block, 2:28 p.m. Jan. 9. Shoplifting.

Flower Ave., 8700 block, 2:10 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 9400 block, 3:46 p.m. Jan. 14. Larceny.

King St., 900 block, 11:32 a.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11300 block, 3:04 a.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 10:54 a.m. Jan. 15. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 2:01 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 12300 block, 7:13 a.m. Jan. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 13200 block, noon Jan. 13. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 13200 block, 12:48 p.m. Jan. 13. Larceny.

Nolcrest Dr. W., 900 block, 8:02 p.m. Jan. 7. Larceny.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 7:39 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 12:59 a.m. Jan. 19. Larceny.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 11:48 a.m. Jan. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Plymouth St., 8800 block, 4:45 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from building.

Roeder Rd., 800 block, 2:26 p.m. Jan. 17. Larceny.

Saddle Creek Dr., 14700 block, 9:45 a.m. Jan. 15. Larceny.

Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 5:32 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sligo Ave., 700 block, 3:18 p.m. Jan. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Teagarden Cir., 3300 block, 12:16 p.m. Jan. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 2:25 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tiffany Rd., 1100 block, 11:26 a.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 2:37 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 7:37 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 9:26 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from building.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 9:50 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 1100 block, 2:13 a.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Winterthur Ct., 400 block, 9:38 a.m. Jan. 5. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Automobile Blvd., 3100 block, 12:32 p.m. Jan. 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Briggs Chaney Rd., 3300 block, 3:38 p.m. Jan. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Brock Dr., 10100 block, 1:47 p.m. Jan. 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Castle Blvd., 13900 block, 9:45 a.m. Jan. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 8:03 a.m. Jan. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Columbia Blvd., 9400 block, 6:33 p.m. Jan. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Eastern Ave., 7900 block, 3:35 a.m. Jan. 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 8:21 a.m. Jan. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 6:58 p.m. Jan. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Grandview Ave., 11200 block, 5:06 a.m. Dec. 21. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Cloverly St., 700 block, 10:37 p.m. Jan. 16. Robbery reported.

Newport Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:42 p.m. Jan. 13. Robbery reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11200 block, 7:13 p.m. Jan. 19. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Acorn Hollow Lane, 12900 block, 9:19 a.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Arctic Ave., 13400 block, 7:43 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bauer Dr., 14600 block, 11:45 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Beaverwood Lane, 2900 block, 2:16 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Beaverwood Lane, 3100 block, 11:32 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Beaverwood Lane, 3100 block, 1:49 p.m. Jan. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Beechmont Lane, 2600 block, 10:58 p.m. Jan. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Beret Lane, 3400 block, 7:25 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Breeze Hill Lane, 14000 block, 9:39 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brighton Dam Rd., 2500 block, 11:26 a.m. Jan. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brookeville Lakes Ct., 19400 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bryants Nursery Rd., 100 block, 10:48 a.m. Jan. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 1:48 p.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 1:23 p.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting.

Dinsdale Ct., Unit block, 12:19 p.m. Jan. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Everton St., 3500 block, 8:57 a.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gallagher Way, 17400 block, 4:38 p.m. Jan. 15. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 7:25 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 12600 block, 10:07 a.m. Jan. 15. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 14300 block, 9:19 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Pre Rd., 14100 block, 2:01 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hillsboro Dr., 700 block, 8:36 p.m. Jan. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hunter Mountain Lane, 15000 block, 6:09 a.m. Jan. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hunter Mountain Lane, 15000 block, 6:09 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

International Dr., 3800 block, 8:14 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.

Jasmine Ct., Unit block, 6:18 p.m. Jan. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3100 block, 10:50 a.m. Jan. 11. Theft from building.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3100 block, 11:34 a.m. Jan. 11. Theft from building.

Long Green Ct., Unit block, 8:54 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Long Green Dr., 14400 block, 6:03 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Normandy Square Ct., Unit block, 8:39 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from building.

Norwood Rd., 300 block, 9:12 a.m. Jan. 15. Larceny.

Piccadilly Rd., 14200 block, 12:45 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Poplar Run Dr., 1200 block, 12:06 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Red Eagle Ct., 2300 block, 8:05 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Red Eagle Ct., 2300 block, 7:54 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rippling Brook Dr., 14000 block, 8:55 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Swingingdale Dr., 1300 block, 2:31 p.m. Jan. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Twig Terr., 1200 block, 2:44 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Twig Terr., 1200 block, 4:29 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 1100 block, 5:22 p.m. Jan. 14. Larceny.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 5:13 p.m. Jan. 13. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:08 p.m. Jan. 10. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:18 p.m. Jan. 11. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:24 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:55 p.m. Jan. 13. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:50 a.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:56 p.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 15. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:10 a.m. Jan. 17. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:27 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:05 p.m. Jan. 17. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:40 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12600 block, 3:26 p.m. Jan. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Walbridge St., 4800 block, 9:25 a.m. Jan. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Woodwell Terr., 14000 block, 9:50 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Twig Rd., 14200 block, 8:54 a.m. Jan. 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Crystal Hill Cir., 20700 block, 10:37 a.m. Jan. 16. Aggravated assault.

Golden Meadow Dr., 19300 block, 6:26 p.m. Jan. 17. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amaranth Dr., 19500 block, 4:42 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.

Bridger Dr., 13000 block, 9:25 a.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.

Century Blvd., 19800 block, 3:59 p.m. Jan. 15. Larceny.

Clarksburg Rd., 21900 block, 9:39 a.m. Jan. 13. Larceny.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 1:10 p.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19400 block, 2:56 p.m. Jan. 16. Larceny.

Dancrest Dr., 12200 block, 6:36 p.m. Jan. 13. Larceny.

Dover Cliffs Cir., 19400 block, 12:47 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from building.

Drumcastle Ct., Unit block, 6:09 p.m. Jan. 14. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:31 p.m. Jan. 1. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:58 p.m. Jan. 8. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:01 p.m. Jan. 11. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:29 p.m. Jan. 11. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:54 p.m. Jan. 12. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:31 p.m. Jan. 12. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:36 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 11:12 a.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:57 p.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.

Grey Eagle Ct., 12600 block, 8:57 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gunners Branch Rd., 19500 block, 4:32 p.m. Jan. 7. Larceny.

Main St., 9500 block, 10:09 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.

Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 16. Shoplifting.

Observation Dr., 19800 block, 11:12 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.

Valley Bend Ct., Unit block, 3:25 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Valley Park Ct., Unit block, 12:09 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Yellow Leaf Way, 11100 block, 7:01 p.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Halethorpe Lane, 20200 block, 10:14 a.m. Jan. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 3:02 p.m. Jan. 19. Aggravated assault.

Horizon Run Rd., 9400 block, 8:19 a.m. Jan. 15. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 4:18 p.m. Jan. 13. Robbery reported.

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 3:26 p.m. Jan. 16. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cape Jasmine Way, 18500 block, 11:53 a.m. Jan. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Capella Lane, 18700 block, 11:10 p.m. Jan. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cottonwood Terr., 17900 block, 10:22 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crown Park Ave., 100 block, 4:32 p.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.

Dew Wood Dr., 7600 block, 7:16 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Diamond Ave. E., 600 block, 4:04 p.m. Jan. 14. Larceny.

Downing St., 17100 block, 7:38 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellington Blvd., 200 block, 11:35 a.m. Jan. 13. Theft from building.

Frederick Ave. N., 100 block, 2:35 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 200 block, 6:02 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gaither Rd., 9400 block, 1:22 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.

Goshen Rd., 20000 block, 2:19 p.m. Jan. 15. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 11:54 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 4:19 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 5:43 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 9:21 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting.

Muddy Branch Rd., 200 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.

Rio Blvd., 200 block, 8:55 a.m. Jan. 15. Theft from building.

Royal Bonnet Cir., 18000 block, 3:07 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:16 p.m. Jan. 13. Shoplifting.

Sloop Ct., 100 block, 8:58 p.m. Jan. 15. Larceny.

Stedwick Rd., 10000 block, 1:11 p.m. Jan. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18700 block, 10:52 a.m. Jan. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18700 block, 10:07 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from building.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 1:41 p.m. Jan. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 3:07 p.m. Jan. 11. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Diamondback Dr., 15200 block, 6:26 p.m. Jan. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Oakmont Ave., 17000 block, 4:58 p.m. Jan. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Ridgeline Dr., 10100 block, 8:05 a.m. Jan. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Wild Apple Cir., 10200 block, 6:43 p.m. Jan. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ROBBERY

Larch Ave., 1000 block, 11:15 p.m. Jan. 15. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Boyd Ave., 300 block, 8:43 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carroll Ave., 6900 block, 11:13 a.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carroll Ave., 7000 block, 7:26 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting.

Holton Lane, 1300 block, 12:05 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kennebec Ave., 700 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Larch Ave., 800 block, 8:39 a.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Laurel Ave., 6900 block, 8:37 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maple Ave., 7100 block, 8:37 p.m. Jan. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, 10:10 p.m. Jan. 17. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 2:54 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 3:16 a.m. Jan. 1. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 4:48 p.m. Jan. 9. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 1:16 p.m. Dec. 26. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 1:35 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 5:27 p.m. Jan. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. E., 1100 block, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Larceny.

University Blvd. E., 11600 block, 6:47 p.m. Dec. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Westmoreland Ave., 7000 block, 12:21 p.m. Jan. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wildwood Dr., 7300 block, 1:31 p.m. Jan. 6. Larceny.