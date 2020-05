District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Blandford St., 500 block, 11:41 p.m. May 4. Simple assault.

Hungerford Dr., 700 block, 5 a.m. May 15. Simple assault.

Monroe St., Unit block, 11:43 p.m. May 15. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Shady Grove Rd., 16000 block, 3:46 p.m. May 12. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

College Pkwy., 500 block, 3:53 p.m. May 15. Theft from building.

De Beck Dr., 1000 block, 8:45 a.m. May 14. Theft from building.

Highwood Rd., 1100 block, 11:03 a.m. May 17. Larceny.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 11:10 a.m. May 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Pellita Terr., 14000 block, 7:27 a.m. May 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

VANDALISM

Argyle St. E., 200 block, 4:52 p.m. May 18.

Crawford Dr., 5900 block, 12:59 a.m. May 17.

Piccard Dr., 1300 block, 10:37 a.m. May 8.

Taft Ct., Unit block, 5:12 p.m. April 30.

Van Buren St. N., 300 block, 3:50 p.m. May 16.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Kensington Pkwy., 10000 block, 8:01 a.m. May 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 5:21 p.m. May 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Castle Terr., 3600 block, 3:26 p.m. May 12. Aggravated assault.

February Cir., 11500 block, 10:06 p.m. May 11. Aggravated assault.

Flower Ave., 8600 block, 1:50 p.m. May 15. Aggravated assault.

Piney Branch Rd., 8600 block, 8:36 p.m. May 14. Simple assault.

Southampton Dr., 300 block, 11:27 p.m. May 17. Simple assault.

ROBBERIES

Light Dr. E., 9800 block, 10:44 p.m. May 17. Robbery reported.

Tech Rd., 12200 block, 9:51 a.m. May 1. Robbery reported.

WEAPONS

Fairdale Rd., 14300 block, 9:38 a.m. May 17. Weapon law violations.

Greencastle Rd., 3000 block, 7:51 p.m. April 30. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burnt Mills Ave., 400 block, 6:19 a.m. May 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chilton Dr., 1400 block, 8:15 p.m. May 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 3:15 p.m. May 16. Shoplifting.

Lockwood Dr., 11300 block, 1:37 a.m. May 17. Larceny.

VANDALISM

Castle Terr., 3600 block, 3:26 p.m. May 12.

Old Columbia Pike, 13100 block, 12:07 p.m. May 17.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULT

Playford Lane, 1100 block, 11:28 p.m. May 13. Simple assault.

ROBBERY

Georgia Ave., 10800 block, 3:55 p.m. May 13. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avena St., 2700 block, 10:36 a.m. May 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 10:37 a.m. May 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hugo Cir., 1600 block, 7:36 a.m. May 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ilford Rd., 3900 block, 8:34 p.m. May 11. Larceny.

Tanterra Cir., 3300 block, 10:41 a.m. May 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thomas Village Lane, 17800 block, 9:48 a.m. May 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Georgia Ave., 10800 block, 3:55 p.m. May 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Natick Ct., 300 block, 8:55 a.m. May 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Cherry Bend Ct., Unit block, 6:59 a.m. May 17. Simple assault.

Clopper Rd., 14800 block, 11:24 a.m. May 12. Simple assault.

Found Stone Rd., 12700 block, 5:10 p.m. May 9. Simple assault.

Grey Eagle Ct., 12600 block, 4 a.m. May 14. Simple assault.

WEAPON

Wallich Way, 13000 block, 2:06 p.m. May 15. Weapon law violations.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Wisteria Dr., 12500 block, 5:40 p.m. May 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Frederick Ave. S., 500 block, 11:54 p.m. May 15. Aggravated assault.

Mills Choice Rd., 19000 block, 12:22 a.m. May 17. Simple assault.

Olde Mill Ct., 6700 block, 9:37 p.m. May 14. Aggravated assault.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 700 block, 7:58 p.m. May 8. Simple assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cherry Laurel Lane, 18500 block, 8:24 a.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dairyton Ct., 9800 block, 8:14 a.m. May 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Linden Hall Lane, 100 block, 4:03 p.m. May 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Park Ave., 200 block, 11:12 a.m. May 12. Theft from building.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18700 block, May 12. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Frederick Ave. N., 200 block, 4:32 p.m. May 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Summit Ave. N., 400 block, 7:42 a.m. May 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Brassie Pl., 19400 block, 10:20 a.m. May 17.

Frederick Ave. S., 500 block, 11:54 p.m. May 15.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULT

Alfred Dr., 7500 block, 6:59 a.m. May 13. Simple assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carroll Ave., 6900 block, 1:46 p.m. May 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carroll Ave., 8100 block, 7:15 a.m. May 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maple Ave., 7600 block, 8:50 p.m. May 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.