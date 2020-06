District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Rollins Ave., 200 block, 10:19 p.m. May 19. Simple assault.

Watkins Cir., 300 block, 11:20 a.m. May 23. Simple assault.

WEAPON

Twinbrook Pkwy., 13200 block, 5:44 a.m. May 19. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chase Crossing Cir., 12000 block, 11:54 a.m. May 19. Larceny.

Fallsgrove Dr., 700 block, 9 p.m. May 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 9:41 a.m. May 19. Shoplifting.

King Farm Blvd., 900 block, 12:16 a.m. May 25. Larceny.

Orchard Way S., Unit block, 8:21 a.m. May 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 10:12 a.m. May 23. Shoplifting.

Seven Locks Rd., 11700 block, 11:40 a.m. May 21. Larceny.

Tschiffely Mill Rd., 13300 block, 10:46 a.m. May 21. Larceny.

VANDALISM

Fallsgrove Dr., 700 block, 11:46 a.m. May 20.

Taft Ct., Unit block, 4:53 p.m. May 20.

White Cliff Terr., 7800 block, 11:43 a.m. May 21.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bay Tree Lane, Unit block, 11:25 a.m. May 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Falstone Ave., 4800 block, 10:21 a.m. May 22. Larceny.

Willard Ave., 4400 block, 10:43 a.m. May 19. Theft from building.

Yorktown Rd., 5300 block, 12:06 p.m. May 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Brookville Rd., 7500 block, 11:35 p.m. May 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Duvawn Pl., 10200 block, 11:43 p.m. May 21. Simple assault.

Hadden Manor Ct., 1500 block, 2:15 p.m. May 7. Simple assault.

Lowander Lane, 800 block, 11:16 p.m. May 24. Aggravated assault.

Olivine Ct., 1900 block, 9:01 p.m. May 20. Simple assault.

Tech Rd., 12200 block, 9:51 a.m. May 1. Simple assault.

WEAPONS

Georgia Ave., 8600 block, 12:53 a.m. May 22. Weapon law violations.

Hadden Manor Ct., 1500 block, 2:15 p.m. May 7. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bruton Parish Way, 3500 block, 6 p.m. May 22. Theft from building.

Cameron St., 8700 block, 3:07 a.m. May 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 11:33 p.m. May 24. Theft from building.

Geren Rd., 8600 block, 10:56 a.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tanley Rd., 800 block, 10:44 a.m. May 20. Larceny.

VANDALISM

Castle Blvd., 13800 block, 11:06 a.m. May 22.

January Dr., 1700 block, 11:02 a.m. May 8.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Fredale St., 3400 block, 1:30 p.m. May 25. Simple assault.

Glenmont Cir., 2300 block, 2:45 a.m. May 22. Simple assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Flint Rock Rd., 14100 block, 7:04 a.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 2:03 p.m. May 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 10:03 a.m. May 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 16900 block, 10:09 a.m. May 22. Theft from building.

Grandview Ave., 12100 block, 11:16 p.m. May 23. Larceny.

Neola Rd., 12900 block, 11:12 a.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 15400 block, 11:12 a.m. May 23. Theft from building.

Parkland Dr., 13700 block, 9:31 p.m. May 16. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 8:10 p.m. May 23. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Goodhill Rd., 12800 block, 8:48 a.m. May 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Haviland Mill Rd., 100 block, 4:38 p.m. May 24.

Zion Rd., 19700 block, 4:28 p.m. May 25.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Crystal Rock Dr., 19400 block, 3:28 a.m. May 21. Simple assault.

Fetlock Dr., 19500 block, 1:56 p.m. May 22. Simple assault.

Frederick Rd., 20000 block, 5:41 p.m. May 21. Simple assault.

Lark Song Dr., 13700 block, 5:32 p.m. May 21. Simple assault.

Pinnacle Dr., 12800 block, 5:57 p.m. May 21. Simple assault.

Shaws Tavern Ct., 23200 block, 11:16 a.m. May 21. Simple assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cider Barrel Dr., 20300 block, 8:11 a.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cider Barrel Dr., 20300 block, 10:08 a.m. May 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19400 block, 3:28 a.m. May 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:33 p.m. May 9. Shoplifting.

Old Baltimore Rd. W., 14200 block, 5:16 p.m. May 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Royal Carriage Dr., 12700 block, 4:11 p.m. May 23. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

McFarlin Dr., 18900 block, 11:23 a.m. May 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

McFarlin Dr., 18900 block, 12:05 p.m. May 25.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Grantchester Pl., Unit block, 7:57 p.m. May 24. Simple assault.

Killarney Lane, 9900 block, 1:47 p.m. May 24. Simple assault.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:42 p.m. May 24. Simple assault.

ROBBERY

Quince Orchard Blvd., 800 block, 9:40 p.m. May 22. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clopper Rd., 800 block, 10:26 p.m. May 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cypress Hill Dr., 7200 block, 9:38 a.m. May 22. Larceny.

Fairbanks Dr., 200 block, 2:27 p.m. May 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grantchester Pl., Unit block, 8:07 a.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oak Shade Rd., Unit block, 2:16 a.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 800 block, 4:52 p.m. May 23. Larceny.

Thurgood St., 100 block, 8:53 a.m. May 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Waxwing Terr., 8700 block, 7:14 a.m. May 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Diamond Ave. E., 300 block, 4:33 a.m. May 21. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Diamond Ave. W., 800 block, 2:54 a.m. May 25.

Muddy Branch Rd., 200 block, 3:26 p.m. May 4.

Takoma Park and other areas

ROBBERY

Flower Ave., 7900 block, 2:45 a.m. May 22. Robbery reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Elm Ave., 400 block, 5:22 p.m. April 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Domer Ave., 200 block, 9:29 a.m. May 24.