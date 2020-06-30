Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Moccasin Lane, 7600 block, 10:17 p.m. June 15. Simple assault.

Piccard Dr., 1300 block, 4:59 p.m. May 26. Simple assault.

Sugarland Lane, 14400 block, 9:38 p.m. June 19. Simple assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Azalea Dr., 800 block, 10:10 a.m. June 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Baltimore Rd., 800 block, 8:26 a.m. June 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

College Pkwy., 400 block, 3:31 a.m. June 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Crabb Ave., 700 block, 10:26 a.m. June 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Goldsborough Dr., 600 block, 11:19 a.m. June 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hayworth Dr., 13500 block, 3:22 a.m. June 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Horners Lane N., 600 block, 2:31 p.m. June 16. Larceny.

Hungerford Dr., 300 block, 10:48 a.m. June 22. Shoplifting.

Pipestem Pl., 1100 block, 9:36 p.m. June 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 4:52 p.m. June 20. Theft from building.

Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 6:29 p.m. June 15. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Paramount Dr., 15800 block, 3:58 p.m. June 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 11:57 a.m. June 21.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULT

Western Ave., 4600 block, 11:11 p.m. June 20. Simple assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 5:05 p.m. June 15. Larceny.

Brookville Rd., 7100 block, 10:01 a.m. June 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Brookville Rd., 7100 block, 10:01 a.m. June 20. Larceny.

Elm St., 4900 block, 5:21 p.m. June 21. Larceny.

Shepherd St., 3300 block, 10:33 a.m. June 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Shepherd St., 3300 block, 10:33 a.m. June 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Walsh St., 4400 block, 11:04 a.m. June 22. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Saratoga Ave., 5100 block, 5:21 a.m. June 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 12:03 p.m. June 20.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Brock Dr., 10100 block, 9:40 p.m. June 15. Simple assault.

Greencastle Ridge Terr., 13500 block, 3:17 a.m. June 16. Simple assault.

November Cir., 1500 block, 11:37 p.m. June 21. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

11th Ave., 8400 block, 5:43 p.m. June 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11400 block, 4 a.m. June 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

University Blvd. W., 200 block, 6:12 a.m. May 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Spring St., 1000 block, 12:56 p.m. June 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 11:46 p.m. June 21.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Ennalls Ave., 2400 block, 12:14 a.m. June 22. Simple assault.

Sigsbee Rd., 4400 block, 6:23 p.m. June 15. Simple assault.

University Blvd. W., 2600 block, 6:37 p.m. June 15. Simple assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Norbeck Rd., 5500 block, 3:05 a.m. June 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sheraton St., 2800 block, 10:05 a.m. June 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Aldburg Way, 11500 block, 10:39 p.m. June 15. Simple assault.

Beaconfield Terr., 20300 block, 11:10 a.m. June 21. Simple assault.

Club Hill Dr., 20100 block, 11:28 p.m. June 21. Simple assault.

Demetrias Way, 13500 block, 10:58 a.m. June 22. Simple assault.

Old Hundred Rd., 24300 block, 5:57 a.m. June 16. Simple assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cottage Garden Dr., 18000 block, 11:38 a.m. June 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Hundred Rd., 24300 block, 5:57 a.m. June 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Wisteria Dr., 13000 block, 10:19 p.m. June 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Elderberry Terr., 19300 block, 7:47 p.m. June 15.

Ferry Landing Cir., 18900 block, 10:46 p.m. June 15.

Frederick Rd., 19500 block, 9:50 p.m. June 15.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 12:13 p.m. June 18. Simple assault.

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 11:08 a.m. June 21. Simple assault.

ROBBERY

Mills Choice Rd., 18900 block, 9:38 p.m. June 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barrel Cooper Ct., Unit block, 4:20 a.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 5:15 p.m. June 20. Shoplifting.

Knoll Mist Lane, 1100 block, 10:16 a.m. June 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Linslade St., 700 block, 1:47 p.m. June 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Plum Creek Ct., 20600 block, 11:56 a.m. June 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Russell Ave., 900 block, 5:16 p.m. June 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Siesta Key Way, 15200 block, 10:34 a.m. June 16. Theft from building.

Strawberry Knoll Rd., 18800 block, 2:55 a.m. June 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Divot Pl., 19500 block, 7:37 a.m. June 21. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Lake Landing Rd., 9900 block, 2:13 a.m. June 9. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Welbeck Way, 8800 block, 11:11 p.m. June 16.

Takoma Park and other areas

ROBBERY

Flower Ave., 8200 block, 11:39 p.m. June 6. Robbery reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Carroll Ave., 6900 block, 11:18 a.m. June 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

New Hampshire Ave., 7300 block, 11 a.m. June 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.