District 1
Rockville Station
Telephone: 240-773-6070
ASSAULTS
Moccasin Lane, 7600 block, 10:17 p.m. June 15. Simple assault.
Piccard Dr., 1300 block, 4:59 p.m. May 26. Simple assault.
Sugarland Lane, 14400 block, 9:38 p.m. June 19. Simple assault.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Azalea Dr., 800 block, 10:10 a.m. June 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Baltimore Rd., 800 block, 8:26 a.m. June 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.
College Pkwy., 400 block, 3:31 a.m. June 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Crabb Ave., 700 block, 10:26 a.m. June 20. Theft from motor vehicle.
Goldsborough Dr., 600 block, 11:19 a.m. June 22. Theft from motor vehicle.
Hayworth Dr., 13500 block, 3:22 a.m. June 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Horners Lane N., 600 block, 2:31 p.m. June 16. Larceny.
Hungerford Dr., 300 block, 10:48 a.m. June 22. Shoplifting.
Pipestem Pl., 1100 block, 9:36 p.m. June 15. Theft from motor vehicle.
Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 4:52 p.m. June 20. Theft from building.
Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 6:29 p.m. June 15. Larceny.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Paramount Dr., 15800 block, 3:58 p.m. June 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Rockville Pike, 700 block, 11:57 a.m. June 21.
District 2
Bethesda Station
Telephone: 240-773-6700
ASSAULT
Western Ave., 4600 block, 11:11 p.m. June 20. Simple assault.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 5:05 p.m. June 15. Larceny.
Brookville Rd., 7100 block, 10:01 a.m. June 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Brookville Rd., 7100 block, 10:01 a.m. June 20. Larceny.
Elm St., 4900 block, 5:21 p.m. June 21. Larceny.
Shepherd St., 3300 block, 10:33 a.m. June 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Shepherd St., 3300 block, 10:33 a.m. June 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
Walsh St., 4400 block, 11:04 a.m. June 22. Larceny.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Saratoga Ave., 5100 block, 5:21 a.m. June 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 12:03 p.m. June 20.
District 3
Silver Spring Station
Telephone: 240-773-6800
ASSAULTS
Brock Dr., 10100 block, 9:40 p.m. June 15. Simple assault.
Greencastle Ridge Terr., 13500 block, 3:17 a.m. June 16. Simple assault.
November Cir., 1500 block, 11:37 p.m. June 21. Aggravated assault.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
11th Ave., 8400 block, 5:43 p.m. June 20. Theft from motor vehicle.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11400 block, 4 a.m. June 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.
University Blvd. W., 200 block, 6:12 a.m. May 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Spring St., 1000 block, 12:56 p.m. June 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 11:46 p.m. June 21.
District 4
Wheaton Station
Telephone: 240-773-5500
ASSAULTS
Ennalls Ave., 2400 block, 12:14 a.m. June 22. Simple assault.
Sigsbee Rd., 4400 block, 6:23 p.m. June 15. Simple assault.
University Blvd. W., 2600 block, 6:37 p.m. June 15. Simple assault.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Norbeck Rd., 5500 block, 3:05 a.m. June 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Sheraton St., 2800 block, 10:05 a.m. June 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.
District 5
Germantown Station
Telephone: 240-773-6200
ASSAULTS
Aldburg Way, 11500 block, 10:39 p.m. June 15. Simple assault.
Beaconfield Terr., 20300 block, 11:10 a.m. June 21. Simple assault.
Club Hill Dr., 20100 block, 11:28 p.m. June 21. Simple assault.
Demetrias Way, 13500 block, 10:58 a.m. June 22. Simple assault.
Old Hundred Rd., 24300 block, 5:57 a.m. June 16. Simple assault.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cottage Garden Dr., 18000 block, 11:38 a.m. June 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Old Hundred Rd., 24300 block, 5:57 a.m. June 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Wisteria Dr., 13000 block, 10:19 p.m. June 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Elderberry Terr., 19300 block, 7:47 p.m. June 15.
Ferry Landing Cir., 18900 block, 10:46 p.m. June 15.
Frederick Rd., 19500 block, 9:50 p.m. June 15.
District 6
Gaithersburg Station
Telephone: 240-773-5700
ASSAULTS
Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 12:13 p.m. June 18. Simple assault.
Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 11:08 a.m. June 21. Simple assault.
ROBBERY
Mills Choice Rd., 18900 block, 9:38 p.m. June 21. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Barrel Cooper Ct., Unit block, 4:20 a.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.
Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 5:15 p.m. June 20. Shoplifting.
Knoll Mist Lane, 1100 block, 10:16 a.m. June 22. Theft from motor vehicle.
Linslade St., 700 block, 1:47 p.m. June 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
Plum Creek Ct., 20600 block, 11:56 a.m. June 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Russell Ave., 900 block, 5:16 p.m. June 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Siesta Key Way, 15200 block, 10:34 a.m. June 16. Theft from building.
Strawberry Knoll Rd., 18800 block, 2:55 a.m. June 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Divot Pl., 19500 block, 7:37 a.m. June 21. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Lake Landing Rd., 9900 block, 2:13 a.m. June 9. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Welbeck Way, 8800 block, 11:11 p.m. June 16.
Takoma Park and other areas
ROBBERY
Flower Ave., 8200 block, 11:39 p.m. June 6. Robbery reported.
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Carroll Ave., 6900 block, 11:18 a.m. June 21. Theft from motor vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
New Hampshire Ave., 7300 block, 11 a.m. June 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.