District 1
Rockville Station
Telephone: 240-773-6070
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Agnew Dr., 1100 block, 11:33 a.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Needwood Lake Cir., 15700 block, 5:17 p.m. Aug. 19. Larceny.
Piccard Dr., 1800 block, 10:25 a.m. Aug. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.
Rockville Pike, 800 block, 8:24 a.m. Aug. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Rockville Pike, 1400 block, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
College Pkwy., 800 block, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 20.
E Argyle St., 100 block, 9:58 a.m. Aug. 19.
Redland Rd., 15800 block, 11:14 a.m. Aug. 19.
Rockville Pike, 200 block, 5:20 p.m. Aug. 22.
District 2
Bethesda Station
Telephone: 240-773-6700
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Democracy Blvd., 10400 block, 11:02 p.m. Aug. 19. Stolen property.
Drumm Ave., 10500 block, 11:08 a.m. Aug. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
Mac Arthur Blvd., 7300 block, 9:40 a.m. Aug. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Westlake Terr., 7600 block, 4:23 p.m. Aug. 20. Larceny.
Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 4:01 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting.
District 3
Silver Spring Station
Telephone: 240-773-6800
ASSAULTS
Flower Ave., 8500 block, 1:27 a.m. Aug. 18. Simple assault.
Gilbert Pl., 8700 block, 10:06 p.m. Aug. 15. Aggravated assault.
Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 11:38 p.m. Aug. 2. Aggravated assault.
Wayne Ave., 600 block, 3:52 p.m. Aug. 18. Simple assault.
ROBBERY
Dilston Rd., 9700 block, 5:18 p.m. Aug. 19. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Milestone Dr., 1000 block, 4:38 p.m. Aug. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.
Royalton Rd., 500 block, 11:04 a.m. Aug. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
VANDALISM
Wayne Ave., 600 block, 3:52 p.m. Aug. 18.
District 4
Wheaton Station
Telephone: 240-773-5500
ASSAULTS
Dumbarton Dr., 13100 block, 1:48 a.m. Aug. 20. Simple assault.
Dumfries Cir., 17900 block, 8:11 p.m. Aug. 18. Simple assault.
Weeping Willow Ct., 3200 block, 10:57 p.m. Aug. 19. Simple assault.
ROBBERY
University Blvd. W., 2600 block, 4:35 p.m. Aug. 20. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Caddington Ave., 1100 block, 11:43 a.m. Aug. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
Lionel Lane, 13700 block, 10:20 a.m. Aug. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Sutcliff Terr., 2500 block, 11:33 a.m. Aug. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.
District 5
Germantown Station
Telephone: 240-773-6200
ASSAULTS
Bent Willow Cir., 18800 block, 11:43 p.m. Aug. 20. Aggravated assault.
Brick Haven Way, 22400 block, 10:06 a.m. Aug. 22. Aggravated assault.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Brigadier Pl., 26000 block, 11:34 a.m. Aug. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 11:32 a.m. Aug. 18. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:46 p.m. Aug. 23. Shoplifting.
Peach Crest Dr., 12200 block, 10:28 p.m. Aug. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.
VANDALISM
Woodfield School Rd., 25000 block, 11:16 a.m. Aug. 23.
District 6
Gaithersburg Station
Telephone: 240-773-5700
ASSAULTS
Crestwood Dr., Unit block, 3:59 a.m. Aug. 23. Simple assault.
Towne Crest Dr., 17600 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Simple assault.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Belle Grove Rd., 400 block, 7:41 p.m. Aug. 21. Larceny.
King James Way, 17000 block, 1:39 a.m. Aug. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Portside Ct., Unit block, 8:19 p.m. Aug. 21. Larceny.
Skidmore Blvd., 400 block, 3:13 p.m. Aug. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Skidmore Blvd., 400 block, 4:17 p.m. Aug. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Walker House Rd., 9900 block, 4:24 a.m. Aug. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Whetstone Dr., Unit block, 4:55 p.m. Aug. 20. Theft from building.
VANDALISM
Blue Tee Terr., 10100 block, 3:22 a.m. Aug. 21.
Olde Towne Ave., 100 block, 4:37 p.m. Aug. 19.
Roman Way, 19100 block, 3:31 p.m. Aug. 12.
Spiceberry Cir., 7900 block, 11:28 a.m. Aug. 21.
Takoma Park and other areas
ASSAULT
Devonshire Rd., 700 block, 10:39 a.m. Aug. 20. Simple assault.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Elson St., 1300 block, 5:10 p.m. Aug. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.
Flower Ave., 8300 block, 1:52 p.m. Aug. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Glenside Dr., 7300 block, 10:21 a.m. Aug. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.
VANDALISM
Elm Ave., 100 block, 4:35 p.m. Aug. 18.
New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 4:59 p.m. Aug. 18.