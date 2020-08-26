Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Agnew Dr., 1100 block, 11:33 a.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Needwood Lake Cir., 15700 block, 5:17 p.m. Aug. 19. Larceny.

Piccard Dr., 1800 block, 10:25 a.m. Aug. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 800 block, 8:24 a.m. Aug. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Rockville Pike, 1400 block, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

College Pkwy., 800 block, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 20.

E Argyle St., 100 block, 9:58 a.m. Aug. 19.

Redland Rd., 15800 block, 11:14 a.m. Aug. 19.

Rockville Pike, 200 block, 5:20 p.m. Aug. 22.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Democracy Blvd., 10400 block, 11:02 p.m. Aug. 19. Stolen property.

Drumm Ave., 10500 block, 11:08 a.m. Aug. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mac Arthur Blvd., 7300 block, 9:40 a.m. Aug. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Westlake Terr., 7600 block, 4:23 p.m. Aug. 20. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 4:01 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Flower Ave., 8500 block, 1:27 a.m. Aug. 18. Simple assault.

Gilbert Pl., 8700 block, 10:06 p.m. Aug. 15. Aggravated assault.

Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 11:38 p.m. Aug. 2. Aggravated assault.

Wayne Ave., 600 block, 3:52 p.m. Aug. 18. Simple assault.

ROBBERY

Dilston Rd., 9700 block, 5:18 p.m. Aug. 19. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Milestone Dr., 1000 block, 4:38 p.m. Aug. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Royalton Rd., 500 block, 11:04 a.m. Aug. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

VANDALISM

Wayne Ave., 600 block, 3:52 p.m. Aug. 18.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Dumbarton Dr., 13100 block, 1:48 a.m. Aug. 20. Simple assault.

Dumfries Cir., 17900 block, 8:11 p.m. Aug. 18. Simple assault.

Weeping Willow Ct., 3200 block, 10:57 p.m. Aug. 19. Simple assault.

ROBBERY

University Blvd. W., 2600 block, 4:35 p.m. Aug. 20. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Caddington Ave., 1100 block, 11:43 a.m. Aug. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lionel Lane, 13700 block, 10:20 a.m. Aug. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sutcliff Terr., 2500 block, 11:33 a.m. Aug. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Bent Willow Cir., 18800 block, 11:43 p.m. Aug. 20. Aggravated assault.

Brick Haven Way, 22400 block, 10:06 a.m. Aug. 22. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brigadier Pl., 26000 block, 11:34 a.m. Aug. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 11:32 a.m. Aug. 18. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:46 p.m. Aug. 23. Shoplifting.

Peach Crest Dr., 12200 block, 10:28 p.m. Aug. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

VANDALISM

Woodfield School Rd., 25000 block, 11:16 a.m. Aug. 23.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Crestwood Dr., Unit block, 3:59 a.m. Aug. 23. Simple assault.

Towne Crest Dr., 17600 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Simple assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle Grove Rd., 400 block, 7:41 p.m. Aug. 21. Larceny.

King James Way, 17000 block, 1:39 a.m. Aug. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Portside Ct., Unit block, 8:19 p.m. Aug. 21. Larceny.

Skidmore Blvd., 400 block, 3:13 p.m. Aug. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Skidmore Blvd., 400 block, 4:17 p.m. Aug. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Walker House Rd., 9900 block, 4:24 a.m. Aug. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Whetstone Dr., Unit block, 4:55 p.m. Aug. 20. Theft from building.

VANDALISM

Blue Tee Terr., 10100 block, 3:22 a.m. Aug. 21.

Olde Towne Ave., 100 block, 4:37 p.m. Aug. 19.

Roman Way, 19100 block, 3:31 p.m. Aug. 12.

Spiceberry Cir., 7900 block, 11:28 a.m. Aug. 21.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULT

Devonshire Rd., 700 block, 10:39 a.m. Aug. 20. Simple assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elson St., 1300 block, 5:10 p.m. Aug. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flower Ave., 8300 block, 1:52 p.m. Aug. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Glenside Dr., 7300 block, 10:21 a.m. Aug. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

VANDALISM

Elm Ave., 100 block, 4:35 p.m. Aug. 18.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 4:59 p.m. Aug. 18.