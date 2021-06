Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the department directly at 334-625-2532.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION: Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Braxfield Ct., 12200 block, 7:39 p.m. May 24.

Lewis Ave., 2300 block, 2:44 p.m. June 15.

Mt. Vernon Pl., 300 block, 9:53 p.m. June 11.

Ridgemont Ave., 200 block, 3:51 a.m. June 14.

Scott Ave., 1100 block, 7:13 p.m. June 14.

Twinbrook Pkwy., 900 block, 11:42 a.m. June 12.

ROBBERY

Southlawn Lane, 14800 block, 8:02 p.m. June 14. With knife.

WEAPONS

Edmonston Dr., 1200 block, 12:47 p.m. June 9. Possession.

Veirs Mill Rd., 1300 block, 9:47 a.m. June 10. Possession.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Atlantic Ave., 13200 block, 2:16 p.m. June 12.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 7 p.m. June 13. From business.

Braxfield Ct., 12400 block, 2:31 p.m. June 14.

Broadwood Dr., 300 block, 8:58 a.m. June 7. From vehicle.

College Pkwy., 700 block, 10:46 a.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Derwood Cir., unit block, 2:01 p.m. June 14.

Derwood Cir., unit block, 2:58 p.m. June 14.

E. Gude Dr., 400 block, 10:56 a.m. June 14.

E. Jefferson St., 1600 block, 9:03 a.m. June 10.

E. Jefferson St., 1700 block, 4:19 p.m. June 11.

E. Jefferson St., 1700 block, 9:26 p.m. June 12. From business.

Elmcroft Blvd., 600 block, 10:29 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Elmcroft Ct., unit block, 2:21 p.m. June 13. A residence was entered by force.

Enid Dr., 11800 block, 3:58 p.m. June 5. From vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 15600 block, 12:10 p.m. June 7.

Frederick Rd., 15800 block, 7:30 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Halpine Rd., 100 block, 1:35 p.m. June 11.

Hurdle Hill Dr., 11200 block, 10:04 a.m. June 5. From vehicle.

Lost Trail Way, 9400 block, 12:22 p.m. June 13.

Mannakee St., unit block, 7:36 a.m. June 14.

Needwood Rd., 8000 block, 12:22 p.m. June 12.

Piccard Dr., 1300 block, 1:43 p.m. June 11.

Piney Glen Lane, 11900 block, 12:13 p.m. June 10. Embezzlement.

Research Ct., unit block, 2:10 p.m. June 14.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 7:53 p.m. June 10.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 5:44 p.m. June 14. From business.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 1:34 p.m. June 9. From business.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 3:18 p.m. June 14. From business.

Seven Locks Rd., 1100 block, 8:10 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

W. Montgomery Ave., unit block, 2:49 p.m. June 11.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

College Pkwy., 700 block, 10:46 a.m. June 14.

Highland Farm Ct., 11400 block, 9:53 p.m. June 12.

VANDALISM

Azalea Dr., 700 block, 5:45 p.m. June 15. Damaged property.

Blandford St., 500 block, 10:09 a.m. June 14. Damaged property.

College Pkwy., 700 block, 10:46 a.m. June 14. Damaged property.

E. Jefferson St., 1500 block, 4:09 p.m. June 11. Property damage at a business.

Lewis Ave., 2300 block, 2:44 p.m. June 15. Damaged property.

Maryland Ave., 500 block, 7:18 a.m. June 13. Damage to public property.

Monroe St., 800 block, 11:03 a.m. June 10. Damage to public property.

Veirs Mill Rd., 2100 block, 1:59 p.m. June 13. Damaged property.

District 2

Bethesda Station

240-773-6700

HOMICIDE

Arlington Rd., 7100 block, 4:42 p.m. May 11.

ASSAULTS

Auburn Ave., 4800 block, 1:03 a.m. June 13.

Burdette Rd., 8400 block, 10:56 a.m. June 14.

Connecticut Ave., 10500 block, 9:45 p.m. June 11.

Connecticut Ave., 11300 block, 11:38 p.m. June 14.

Delfield St., 7300 block, 9:58 p.m. June 9.

Hobson St., 10800 block, 10:11 p.m. June 7.

Rose Ave., 900 block, 1:57 a.m. June 11. With gun.

Ross Rd., 2400 block, 9:42 p.m. June 10.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Alta Vista Rd., 5600 block, 6:46 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Arlington Rd., 7400 block, 9:08 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Auburn Ave., 4900 block, 9:45 a.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Battery Lane, 4900 block, 4:09 p.m. June 12.

Bellevue Dr., 9700 block, 10:48 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 7:28 p.m. June 10.

Bradley Blvd., 7600 block, 4:58 p.m. June 13. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 10500 block, 9:45 p.m. June 11. From business.

Cordell Ave., 4800 block, 10:13 a.m. June 10.

Custer Rd., 8000 block, 8:16 a.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 6500 block, 11:28 a.m. June 10.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:41 p.m. June 7. From business.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:46 p.m. June 10. From business.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 8:04 p.m. June 10.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:53 p.m. June 11. From business.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:37 p.m. June 13. From business.

Dresden St., 4300 block, 8:06 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Dresden St., 4300 block, 11:49 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Edgefield Rd., 4500 block, 9:56 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Edgefield Rd., 4700 block, 4:59 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Elm St., 5000 block, 1:33 p.m. June 7.

Everett St., 4500 block, 7:51 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Ewell Ave., 10500 block, 12:46 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Ewell Ave., 10500 block, 11:39 a.m. June 14.

Jamestown Rd., 4700 block, 8:01 a.m. June 15. From vehicle.

Leland St., 4600 block, 8:27 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Mohawk Lane, 9000 block, 3:28 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Montrose Ave., 10500 block, 7:47 a.m. June 10.

Montrose Ave., 10900 block, 9:36 a.m. June 15.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10300 block, 6:47 p.m. June 12.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11500 block, 11:45 a.m. June 11.

Parkston Rd., 5500 block, 7:50 a.m. June 15. From vehicle.

Parkwood Dr., 10400 block, 12:51 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 1:21 a.m. June 10.

Rollingwood Dr., 7300 block, 10:39 a.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Seven Locks Rd., 10200 block, 12:52 p.m. June 8.

Sonoma Rd., 5900 block, 10:36 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

St. Elmo Ave., 4900 block, 3:35 a.m. June 11.

Tuckerman Lane, 5200 block, 2:04 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Virgilia St., 3900 block, 9:22 a.m. June 12.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 6:47 p.m. June 7. From business.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 11:15 a.m. June 10. From business.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 4:53 p.m. June 11. From business.

Wisconsin Ave., 7100 block, 1 p.m. June 13. From vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 1:06 p.m. June 15.

Woodfield Rd., 4600 block, 5:32 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Wyaconda Rd., 4900 block, 7:47 p.m. June 11.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Carlton Lane, 5900 block, 7:33 a.m. June 8.

Clarendon Rd., 7200 block, 8:35 a.m. June 10.

Montrose Ave., 10500 block, 10:54 a.m. June 10.

Spruce Tree Ct., unit block, 3:31 a.m. June 15.

Wisconsin Ave., 7900 block, 3:11 p.m. June 15.

VANDALISM

Braeburn Pl., 7100 block, 3:33 p.m. June 9. Damaged property.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11800 block, 4:52 a.m. June 7. Damaged property.

Plyers Mill Rd., 3400 block, 1:42 p.m. June 10. Damaged property.

Wisconsin Ave., 7100 block, 1 p.m. June 13. Damaged property.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

240-773-680

ASSAULTS

Castle Blvd., 13800 block, 10:51 a.m. June 12.

Colgate Way, 13600 block, 7:50 p.m. June 7.

December Way, 11400 block, 10:27 p.m. June 12.

East-West Hwy., 1100 block, 10:32 p.m. June 13.

Ellsworth Dr., 800 block, 2:49 p.m. June 12.

Fenton St., 8500 block, 9:15 a.m. June 5.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 2:41 a.m. June 14.

Oakview Dr., 1500 block, 6:10 p.m. May 28.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 4:23 p.m. June 7.

Tech Rd., 12200 block, 6:47 p.m. June 10.

Thayer Ave., 800 block, 11:51 p.m. June 13.

Venetia Mill Cir., 10700 block, 1:39 a.m. June 13.

ROBBERIES

Eastern Ave., 7700 block, 4:55 p.m. May 30.

Ellsworth Dr., 800 block, 1:44 p.m. June 11.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 2:37 a.m. June 6.

WEAPON

Piney Branch Rd., 9300 block, 12:33 a.m. June 13. Possession.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bayfield St., 700 block, 8:46 a.m. June 15.

Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 11:34 a.m. June 10. From business.

Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 7:51 a.m. June 11. From business.

Carters Grove Ct., unit block, 2:59 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Carters Grove Dr., 1800 block, 10:20 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 13900 block, 9:09 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 5:48 p.m. June 11.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 2:16 p.m. June 6. From business.

Dunes Way, 3900 block, 10:03 a.m. June 12.

Eastern Ave., 7700 block, 9:31 p.m. June 13.

Ellsworth Dr., 800 block, 2:49 p.m. June 12.

Elton Rd., 1700 block, 5:23 p.m. June 14.

Fenton St., 8100 block, 3:44 a.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Fenton St., 8200 block, 1:06 a.m. June 14.

Fenton St., 8500 block, 9:15 a.m. June 5.

Fenton St., 8500 block, 7:16 p.m. June 7. From business.

Georgia Ave., 8000 block, 4:11 p.m. June 7. From residence.

Lockwood Dr., 11100 block, 9:26 a.m. June 13. From vehicle.

Loft Lane, 12300 block, 2:15 p.m. June 7. A residence was entered by force.

Mt. Pisgah Rd., 9700 block, 9:36 a.m. June 10. From residence.

Mt. Pisgah Rd., 9700 block, 8:03 a.m. June 12.

Mt. Pisgah Rd., 9700 block, 3:31 p.m. June 12.

Mt. Pisgah Rd., 9700 block, 9:30 a.m. June 14.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 2:31 p.m. June 12.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 4:26 p.m. June 15.

Old Columbia Pike, 15500 block, 3:50 p.m. June 7.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 4:23 p.m. June 7.

Patton Dr., 800 block, 3:15 p.m. June 15.

Piney Branch Rd., 9100 block, 6:18 p.m. June 9. A residence was entered by force.

Shanandale Dr., 2900 block, 3:55 p.m. June 14. A residence was entered by force.

Southampton Dr., 300 block, 12:03 p.m. June 12.

Southampton Dr., 400 block, 7:42 a.m. June 12.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 7:07 p.m. June 6.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 11:32 a.m. June 7. From business.

Wildlife Lane, 3800 block, 3 p.m. June 10.

2nd Ave., 8500 block, 3:30 p.m. May 25.

2nd Ave., 8600 block, 12:35 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

11th Ave., 8600 block, 12:43 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 4:13 p.m. June 10.

E. Indian Spring Dr., 500 block, 9:33 a.m. June 12.

Fenton St., 8400 block, 1:51 p.m. June 10.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 2:02 p.m. June 10.

Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 1:10 a.m. June 8.

Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 5:53 p.m. June 10.

Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 10:16 p.m. June 12.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 12:11 p.m. June 13.

VANDALISM

Coleridge Dr., 2200 block, 8:39 a.m. June 7. Damaged property.

Elton Rd., 1700 block, 7:04 p.m. June 10. Damaged property.

Gatewood Pl., 1900 block, 2:29 p.m. June 15. Damaged property.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 8:25 a.m. June 7. Property damage at a business.

Hampshire W. Ct., 1400 block, 10:07 a.m. June 5. Damaged property.

Hawkshead Terr., 12700 block, 6:09 p.m. June 15. Damaged property.

Mt. Pisgah Lane, 1700 block, 4:06 p.m. June 15. Damaged property.

Mt. Pisgah Rd., 9700 block, 3:31 p.m. June 12. Damaged property.

New Hampshire Ave., 9600 block, 12:22 a.m. June 12. Damaged property.

Nolte Ave., 8200 block, 1:36 p.m. June 12. Damaged property.

Piney Branch Rd., 8600 block, 10:02 p.m. June 11. Damaged property.

Sandy Point Ct., 12300 block, 2:08 p.m. June 5. Damaged property.

Southampton Dr., 400 block, 11:38 p.m. June 11. Damaged property.

University Blvd. E., 900 block, 8:11 a.m. June 12. Damaged property.

2nd Ave., 8500 block, 8:09 p.m. June 7. Damaged property.

District 4

Wheaton Station

240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Astrodome Dr., 14300 block, 8:05 p.m. June 10.

Bel Pre Rd., 3900 block, 10:06 p.m. May 18.

Georgia Ave., 13500 block, 6:05 p.m. June 11.

Goth Lane, 1200 block, 12:49 a.m. June 13.

Livingston St., 12100 block, 8:25 p.m. June 9.

Prince Philip Dr., 18100 block, 3:11 p.m. June 14.

Twig Terr., 1300 block, 8:41 p.m. June 4.

ROBBERIES

Amherst Ave., 11400 block, 11:28 p.m. June 13. With knife.

Dalewood Dr., 12200 block, 10:06 p.m. June 9. With gun.

Georgian Woods Pl., 2000 block, 5:15 p.m. June 5.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Aspen Hill Rd., 5000 block, 3:43 p.m. June 11.

Baltimore Rd., 2500 block, 2:30 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Blueridge Ave., 2400 block, 12:54 p.m. June 10.

Blueridge Ave., 2400 block, 4:27 p.m. June 15.

Briars Rd., 3600 block, 8:11 p.m. June 4.

Bucknell Dr., 10900 block, 9:02 p.m. June 9.

Castle Garden Ct., unit block, 7:09 a.m. June 15. From vehicle.

Centerhill St., 12100 block, 8:27 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Colie Dr., 4100 block, 9:17 p.m. June 7.

Connecticut Ave., 12400 block, 8:14 a.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Coronada Pl., 11900 block, 1:50 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Dowlais Dr., 13900 block, 3:51 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Dunsinane Dr., 3800 block, 9:54 a.m. June 13. Larceny from a yard.

Epstein Ct., 2400 block, 7:57 p.m. June 10.

Flint Rock Rd., 14100 block, 11:09 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 15800 block, 6:14 p.m. June 10.

Glenmont Cir., 2300 block, 5:35 p.m. June 14.

Hayes Ave., 10700 block, 12:19 a.m. June 11. A residence was entered by force.

Henderson Ave., 3100 block, 8 p.m. June 9.

Hewitt Ave., 3100 block, 11:05 a.m. June 10.

Hewitt Ave., 3400 block, 2:18 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Hickory Meadow Dr., 18200 block, 9:10 a.m. June 13. From residence.

Independence St., 4400 block, 12:12 p.m. June 11. Embezzlement.

Layhill Rd., 12600 block, 1:32 a.m. June 14. From residence.

Randolph Rd., 2700 block, 3:58 a.m. June 13. A residence was entered by force.

Reedie Dr., 2400 block, 6:12 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Taos Ct., 14400 block, 9:31 p.m. June 14. A residence was entered by force.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:28 p.m. June 7. From business.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 2:22 p.m. June 9.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:38 p.m. June 9.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:47 p.m. June 9. From business.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:01 p.m. June 10. From business.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:49 p.m. June 10.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 8:02 p.m. June 11. From business.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 4:56 p.m. June 12. From business.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 3:16 p.m. June 13. From business.

Village Center Dr., 18100 block, 4:13 p.m. June 7.

Weller Rd., 4100 block, 2 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Arctic Ave., 13300 block, 1:53 a.m. June 10.

Centerhill St., 12100 block, 8:56 p.m. June 11.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:23 p.m. June 9.

VANDALISM

Everton St., 3500 block, 2:39 p.m. June 12. Damaged property.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 4:51 p.m. June 12. Damaged property.

District 5

Germantown Station

240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Abbotsford Cir., 18900 block, 11:22 a.m. June 12.

Amaranth Dr., 19500 block, 10:25 p.m. June 13.

Bethesda Church Rd., 9800 block, 7:54 p.m. June 11.

Blue Sky Dr., 12600 block, 2:18 p.m. June 10.

Bristlecone Way, 13200 block, 9:55 p.m. June 11.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19900 block, 11:46 p.m. June 12. With gun.

Father Hurley Blvd., 19900 block, 6:25 p.m. June 14.

Frederick Rd., 19700 block, 8:08 a.m. June 10.

Frederick Rd., 20600 block, 8:49 p.m. June 13.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 2:45 p.m. June 14.

Grey Eagle Ct., 12600 block, 4:22 a.m. June 10.

Kingsview Rd., 18900 block, 7:48 p.m. June 14.

Ledbury Way, 11400 block, 8:33 p.m. June 14.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 11:02 p.m. June 4.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 6:53 p.m. June 13.

Palmetto Cir., 13600 block, 6:31 p.m. June 9.

Pikeview Dr., 18700 block, 2:01 a.m. June 8.

Plummer Dr., 19200 block, 1:38 p.m. June 9.

Ridge Manor Dr., 26000 block, 9:51 a.m. June 8. Aggravated assault.

Shipley Terr., 20200 block, 11:55 p.m. June 4.

ROBBERIES

Aircraft Dr., 19900 block, 10:21 p.m. June 3.

Ale House Cir., 13500 block, 8:05 p.m. June 10. With gun.

Bethesda Church Rd., 9800 block, 2:36 p.m. June 10. With gun.

Frederick Rd., 19700 block, 8:08 a.m. June 10. With knife.

WEAPONS

Crystal Rock Dr., 19400 block, 11:39 a.m. June 8.

Frederick Rd., 19500 block, 6:45 p.m. June 10. Possession.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Afternoon Lane, 20500 block, 8:40 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Alderleaf Dr., 12900 block, 10:48 a.m. June 15. From vehicle.

Apple Harvest Cir., 20400 block, 11:42 a.m. June 15. From vehicle.

Ashbrook Ct., 11800 block, 3:44 p.m. June 14.

Century Blvd., 19800 block, 3:35 p.m. June 12.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 6:09 p.m. June 14. From business.

Club Hill Dr., 20100 block, 1:52 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Country Ridge Dr., 13300 block, 7:23 a.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19800 block, 8:37 a.m. June 11.

Deerwater Dr., 13600 block, 1:41 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Dunstable Cir., 19900 block, 9:43 a.m. June 12.

Fairchild Dr., 12800 block, 1:36 a.m. June 12.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:59 p.m. June 7. From business.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:59 p.m. June 9. From business.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:42 p.m. June 9. From business.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:11 p.m. June 10. From business.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 11:06 p.m. June 10. From business.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:29 p.m. June 13. From business.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:47 p.m. May 29. From business.

Frederick Rd., 21000 block, 7:40 p.m. June 12. From business.

Gardner Pl., 19400 block, 7:43 p.m. June 13.

Ginger Tree Way, 22100 block, 4:05 p.m. June 9.

Lake Park Ct., unit block, 8:09 a.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Lake Park Dr., 19900 block, 8:57 a.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Lake Park Dr., 19900 block, 12:14 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Pikeview Dr., 18700 block, 2:01 a.m. June 8. A residence was entered by force.

Prescott Rd., 25800 block, 2:21 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Shipley Terr., 20200 block, 11:35 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Stoney Point Pl., 11400 block, 7:18 a.m. June 13. From vehicle.

White Ground Rd., 19500 block, 2:17 p.m. June 13. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Laurel Grove Terr., 19000 block, 6:21 p.m. June 7.

Ledbury Way, 11400 block, 8:33 p.m. June 14.

Rockingham Rd., 13800 block, 11:10 a.m. June 15.

VANDALISM

Circle Gate Dr., 19300 block, 8:36 p.m. June 9. Damaged property.

Herefordshire Way, 11400 block, 12:26 p.m. June 10. Damaged property.

Kingsview Rd., 18900 block, 12:50 p.m. June 10. Damaged property.

Shelldrake Cir., 10100 block, 5:14 p.m. June 10. Damaged property.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Chesley Knoll Ct., 9000 block, 8:34 p.m. June 10.

Divot Pl., 19500 block, 5:28 p.m. June 14.

Hellingly Pl., 9700 block, 6:30 p.m. June 6.

Lost Knife Cir., 18400 block, 2:17 p.m. June 12. Aggravated assault.

Meredith Dr., 19800 block, 8:08 p.m. June 10.

N. Summit Ave., 300 block, 4:13 a.m. June 10.

Peony Dr., unit block, 9:30 p.m. June 14. Aggravated assault.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 700 block, 8:27 p.m. June 10.

Sunburst Ct., 400 block, 9:42 p.m. June 10.

Woodfield Rd., 18800 block, 6:42 p.m. June 4.

ROBBERIES

Lost Knife Cir., 18200 block, 10:27 p.m. June 12. With gun.

Professional Dr., unit block, 3:40 a.m. June 13.

Spiceberry Cir., 7900 block, 2:24 a.m. June 13. With gun.

W. Diamond Ave., unit block, 10:57 p.m. June 9. With gun.

WEAPON

Quince Orchard Rd., 500 block, 5:12 p.m. June 3.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Belle Grove Rd., 400 block, 5:50 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Boysenberry Dr., 18500 block, 10:25 a.m. June 12.

Capehart Ct., 10400 block, 3:27 p.m. June 15.

Cedar Ave., 200 block, 8:54 p.m. June 10.

Chesley Knoll Ct., 9100 block, 5 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Clopper Rd., 700 block, 7:42 p.m. June 14. A residence was entered by force.

Clopper Rd., 800 block, 11:49 a.m. June 12.

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 12:33 a.m. June 13.

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 7:32 a.m. June 15.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 1:10 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Duvall Lane, 100 block, 10 p.m. June 11.

Ellington Blvd., 200 block, 11:46 a.m. June 11.

Grand Corner Ave., unit block, 7:39 a.m. May 11. From business.

Grand Corner Ave., unit block, 9:56 p.m. May 28. From business.

Grand Corner Ave., unit block, 9:02 p.m. June 11.

Horizon Pl., 17600 block, 12:33 p.m. June 12.

King James Way, 17200 block, 4:27 p.m. June 15.

N. Frederick Ave., 100 block, 6:39 p.m. June 12.

N. Westland Dr., 8900 block, 7:42 a.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Peony Dr., unit block, 9:30 p.m. June 14. A residence was entered by force.

Professional Dr., 200 block, 9:38 a.m. June 8.

Raven Ave., 600 block, 11:29 a.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Rawlings Rd., 100 block, 12:50 a.m. June 11.

Rothbury Dr., 9100 block, 6:52 p.m. June 7.

Shadow Glen Ct., 200 block, 2:30 p.m. June 11.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 10:38 a.m. June 12. From business.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 9:24 p.m. June 12. From business.

Spur Hill Dr., 19900 block, 8:27 a.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Timberbrook Lane, 100 block, 1:15 p.m. June 14.

Tindal Springs Dr., 8500 block, 8:50 a.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Tygart Ct., unit block, 2:03 p.m. June 11.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18700 block, 6:31 p.m. June 10. A residence was entered by force.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 11:18 a.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Willow Creek Dr., 9300 block, 6:12 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Boysenberry Dr., 18500 block, 10:25 a.m. June 12.

Ridgeline Dr., 10200 block, 12:28 p.m. June 10.

Snouffer School Rd., 8500 block, 4 p.m. June 14.

W. Side Dr., 1000 block, 6:54 a.m. June 10.

VANDALISM

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 7:32 a.m. June 15. Damaged property.

Emory Grove Rd., 8200 block, 5:11 a.m. June 10. Damaged property.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 700 block, 8:27 p.m. June 10. Damaged property.

S. Frederick Ave., 500 block, 12:41 p.m. June 5. Damaged property.

W. Deer Park Rd., 300 block, 11:20 a.m. June 14. Damaged property.

Woodfield Rd., 18900 block, 3:49 a.m. June 10. Damaged property.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULTS

Lee Ave., 100 block, 7:42 p.m. June 9.

Roanoke Ave., 8300 block, 12:03 p.m. June 10.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Carroll Ave., 7000 block, 1:56 p.m. June 9.

Carroll Ave., 7000 block, 11:11 a.m. June 10. From business.

Flower Ave., 7400 block, 8:49 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Linden Ave., 1100 block, 10:47 a.m. June 12.

Linden Ave., 1100 block, 11:16 a.m. June 12.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, June 11. From vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, June 11.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 2:37 p.m. June 15.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 4:13 p.m. June 15. From business.

VANDALISM

Carroll Ave., 7200 block, 4:23 p.m. June 11. Property damage at a business.

Eastern Ave., 6300 block, 7:44 a.m. June 8. Damaged property.

Lee Ave., 100 block, 10:19 a.m. June 14. Damaged property.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 10:19 a.m. June 11. Damaged property.