Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the department directly at 334-625-2532.

District 1

Rockville Station

240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Big Woods Rd., 21000 block, 6:17 p.m. June 17.

Frederick Ave., 200 block, June 18.

Gainsborough Rd., 11300 block, 10:25 a.m. June 17.

Mannakee St., unit block, 3:19 a.m. June 18.

Monroe St., 800 block, 5:46 p.m. June 17. Aggravated assault.

Montrose Rd., 6100 block, 12:05 p.m. June 8.

N. Horners Lane, 400 block, 9:51 p.m. June 19.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 3:27 p.m. June 19.

Taft Ct., unit block, 10:35 p.m. June 15.

ROBBERY

Monroe St., 700 block, 6:44 p.m. June 12.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 7:15 p.m. June 16. From business.

Congressional Lane, 300 block, 7:22 p.m. June 18. Larceny from a yard.

Crabb Ave., 100 block, 11:32 a.m. June 22.

Crofton Hill Ct., unit block, 1:43 p.m. June 8.

Derwood Cir., 200 block, 2:01 a.m. June 16. From business.

Fallsgrove Dr., 700 block, 3:10 p.m. June 17. From residence.

Halpine Rd., 100 block, 11:56 a.m. June 18. From vehicle.

King Farm Blvd., 100 block, 9:10 a.m. June 15. A residence was entered by force.

Monroe St., 100 block, 10:43 a.m. June 21.

N. Stonestreet Ave., 300 block, 3:26 p.m. June 16.

Oakenshield Dr., 2500 block, 3:20 p.m. June 17.

Rockville Pike, 100 block, 11:49 a.m. June 20. From vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 4:20 p.m. June 17. From business.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 8:11 a.m. June 21.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 5:50 p.m. June 10. From business.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 4:24 p.m. June 17.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 3:27 p.m. June 19.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 4:04 p.m. June 20.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 9:36 a.m. June 17. From business.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 12:48 p.m. June 19. From vehicle.

Upper Rock Cir., unit block, 10:06 p.m. June 18.

Upper Rock Cir., unit block, 10:12 a.m. June 20.

Veirs Mill Rd., 1100 block, 1:56 p.m. June 16.

Winding Rose Dr., 300 block, 4:58 p.m. June 17.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Maryland Ave., unit block, 12:10 p.m. June 16.

VANDALISM

Gaither Rd., 500 block, 10:22 a.m. June 22. Property damage at a business.

Monroe St., 700 block, 7:13 a.m. June 18. Property damage.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 8:11 a.m. June 21. Property damage at a business.

Veirs Mill Rd., 1200 block, 9:19 p.m. June 17. Property damage.

District 2

Bethesda Station

240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

Brookville Rd., 8700 block, 6:30 a.m. June 18.

Daybreak Ct., 11000 block, 4:10 p.m. June 17.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 12:05 a.m. June 22.

Rockville Pike, 11600 block, 12:03 p.m. June 17.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Arlington Rd., 7400 block, 5:27 p.m. June 16. From vehicle.

Augusta St., 5300 block, 6:01 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Aurora Dr., 4900 block, 4:39 p.m. June 16.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 10:32 p.m. June 20. From vehicle.

Bybrook Lane, 7000 block, 9:39 a.m. June 16.

Colston Dr., 2400 block, 4:06 p.m. June 17. From vehicle.

Dahlonega Rd., 6200 block, 8:42 a.m. June 15.

Danbury Rd., 5300 block, 12:09 p.m. June 16. From vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 8:20 p.m. June 11.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:26 p.m. June 15. From business.

Elm St., 4900 block, 3:50 p.m. June 20.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 3:45 p.m. June 17.

Greentree Rd., 5600 block, 10:54 a.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Hunt Ave., 4600 block, 11:24 a.m. June 21. From vehicle.

Iroquois Rd., 5300 block, 9:54 p.m. June 15. From vehicle.

Kenilworth Ave., 11100 block, 8:40 a.m. June 16.

Lanier Dr., 8800 block, 9:46 p.m. June 17.

Leland St., 4600 block, 2:34 p.m. June 13. From vehicle.

Maiden Lane, 5700 block, 5:59 p.m. June 17.

Metropolitan Ave., 10400 block, 12:46 p.m. June 18. From vehicle.

N. Chelsea Lane, 4600 block, 12:02 p.m. June 22.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10200 block, 12:50 p.m. June 19. From business.

Oldfield Dr., 10200 block, 5:33 p.m. June 21.

Prose St., 900 block, 3:20 p.m. June 20.

River Rd., 5200 block, 7:34 p.m. June 16. From vehicle.

Rose Ave., 900 block, 12:01 a.m. June 22.

Stillwater Ave., 11100 block, 8:08 a.m. June 18.

Strathmore Hall St., 10300 block, 4:31 p.m. June 9.

Wapakoneta Rd., 5100 block, 7:07 a.m. June 15. From vehicle.

Waukesha Rd., 5100 block, 12:37 p.m. June 19. A residence was entered by force.

Willard Ave., 4700 block, 10:57 a.m. June 16.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 7:04 p.m. June 18. From business.

Wisconsin Ave., 7100 block, 1:35 p.m. June 12.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 6:36 p.m. June 15. From vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 7900 block, 8:48 p.m. June 16.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Alta Vista Rd., 5300 block, 8:30 a.m. June 16.

Auto Park Ave., 10400 block, 7:39 p.m. June 16.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 4:16 p.m. June 17.

Symphony Park Dr., 10700 block, 6:33 a.m. June 17.

Symphony Park Dr., 10800 block, 11:18 p.m. June 18.

VANDALISM

Hillmead Rd., 6800 block, 3:43 p.m. June 18. Property damage.

Lonesome Pine Lane, 7800 block, 4:04 p.m. June 18. Property damage.

Maiden Lane, 5700 block, 5:59 p.m. June 17. Property damage.

Metropolitan Ave., 10400 block, 12:46 p.m. June 18. Property damage at a business.

Old Gate Rd., 7000 block, 11:51 a.m. June 16. Damage to public property.

Old Georgetown Rd., 8400 block, 3:36 a.m. June 19. Property damage.

Spring Lake Dr., 7500 block, 7:20 a.m. June 17. Property damage.

University Blvd. W., 3300 block, 4:54 a.m. June 16. Property damage.

Willard Ave., 4400 block, 8:04 a.m. June 16. Property damage.

Wisconsin Ave., 7900 block, 1:53 p.m. June 17. Property damage at a business.

Woodmont Ave., 7700 block, 3:44 a.m. June 21. Property damage.

Wynnwood Rd., 5800 block, 10:19 p.m. June 20. Damage to public property.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

240-773-680

ASSAULTS

Belvedere Pl., 9700 block, 4:09 p.m. June 16.

Broadmore Rd., 12900 block, June 8.

Burlington Ave., 800 block, 3:59 a.m. June 19. With gun.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11400 block, 2:51 a.m. June 19.

Childress Terr., 3600 block, 1:40 a.m. June 19.

Georgia Ave., 8400 block, 4:36 a.m. June 16.

Georgia Ave., 8400 block, 12:21 a.m. June 9.

Georgia Ave., 8600 block, 11:09 p.m. June 18.

Lockwood Dr., 11600 block, 11 p.m. June 19.

Mt. Pisgah Lane, 1700 block, 3:37 a.m. June 20.

New Hampshire Ave., 9800 block, 7:06 p.m. June 18.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 11:51 p.m. June 20.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 11 a.m. June 14.

Piney Branch Rd., 9300 block, 6:57 p.m. June 8.

ROBBERIES

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 7:49 p.m. June 15.

Stewart Lane, 11500 block, 12:34 a.m. June 2.

WEAPON

Sheffield Manor Terr., 3500 block, 9:10 a.m. June 9. Possession.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Arliss St., 8700 block, 3:55 p.m. June 19.

Buckingham Dr., 900 block, 11:08 a.m. June 15.

Cameron St., 8700 block, 9:09 a.m. June 19.

Carriage House Terr., 1600 block, 9:07 p.m. June 19.

Castle Blvd., 13800 block, 10:54 a.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 12:21 p.m. June 17. From business.

Cullingworth Rd., 3800 block, 10:20 a.m. June 19.

Dale Dr., 100 block, 10:16 a.m. June 21. From vehicle.

Daleview Dr., 900 block, 5:30 a.m. June 16. From vehicle.

Dennis Ave., 2300 block, 9:17 p.m. June 15.

E. Indian Spring Dr., 500 block, 3:48 p.m. June 21. From vehicle.

E. Randolph Rd., 600 block, 10:31 a.m. June 18.

Fairland Rd., 2300 block, 10:59 a.m. June 19.

Fenton St., 8100 block, 11:53 p.m. June 16. From vehicle.

Fenton St., 8100 block, 12:23 a.m. June 17. From vehicle.

Garland Ave., 8200 block, 1:51 p.m. June 20.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 6:26 p.m. June 18. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 4:47 p.m. June 19. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8600 block, 9:31 a.m. June 16. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 12:33 p.m. June 16. From business.

Gist Ave., 600 block, 8:08 a.m. June 17.

Hampton Point Dr., 3300 block, 4:02 a.m. June 19.

Industrial Pkwy., 2100 block, 8:12 p.m. June 18.

King St., 1000 block, 1:40 a.m. June 19. From vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 4:51 p.m. June 18.

Lockwood Dr., 11400 block, 8:12 p.m. June 16.

Lockwood Dr., 11600 block, 6:33 p.m. June 17.

Musgrove Rd., 2500 block, 3:31 p.m. June 16.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 4:59 p.m. June 14. From business.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 6:15 p.m. June 16. From business.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 2 p.m. June 19.

Old Columbia Pike, 15600 block, 10:44 p.m. June 16.

Philadelphia Ave., 800 block, 8:06 a.m. June 20.

Queen Annes Dr., 8200 block, 6:58 a.m. June 21. From vehicle.

Serpentine Way, 12800 block, 8:04 p.m. June 16. From vehicle.

Stewart Lane, 11400 block, 12:17 p.m. June 20. From vehicle.

Stewart Lane, 11400 block, 1:38 p.m. June 20. From vehicle.

Stewart Lane, 11600 block, 9:13 a.m. June 7. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Georgia Ave., 8600 block, 9:31 a.m. June 16.

King St., 1000 block, 1:40 a.m. June 19.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 9:15 p.m. June 14.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 3:13 p.m. June 20.

VANDALISM

Apple Grove Rd., 600 block, 3:32 p.m. June 21. Property damage.

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 6:48 p.m. June 15. Property damage.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 4:47 p.m. June 19. Property damage.

Green Forest Dr., 10100 block, 7:39 p.m. June 20. Property damage.

Old Columbia Pike, 12000 block, 11:36 p.m. June 20. Property damage.

Serpentine Way, 12800 block, 8:04 p.m. June 16. Property damage.

Stewart Lane, 11500 block, 12:34 a.m. June 2. Property damage.

Teagarden Cir., 3300 block, 9:21 a.m. June 12. Property damage.

White Oak Vista Dr., 1600 block, 9:08 a.m. June 18. Property damage.

District 4

Wheaton Station

240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Alberti Dr., 1800 block, 10:32 p.m. June 20.

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 7:16 p.m. June 15.

Congress Dr., 13900 block, 2:15 a.m. June 19.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 10:04 p.m. June 19.

Grand Pre Rd., 14200 block, 10:30 p.m. June 19.

Gridley Lane, 1500 block, 10:05 p.m. June 18.

Rocky Mount Way, 10900 block, 1:31 p.m. June 15.

Shorefield Rd., 2200 block, 12:36 a.m. June 20.

University Blvd. W., 1100 block, 6:17 p.m. June 18.

University Blvd. W., 2200 block, 1:54 p.m. June 13.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:40 p.m. June 17.

Winexburg Manor Dr., 12500 block, 5:09 p.m. June 19.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ashmont Terr., 2800 block, 9:27 a.m. June 16. From vehicle.

Bel Pre Rd., 3900 block, 10:54 p.m. June 16. Property stolen.

Bel Pre Rd., 3900 block, 6:30 p.m. June 18. A residence was entered by force.

Cider Wood Ct., 15100 block, 6:30 a.m. June 16. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 11:01 a.m. June 16. From business.

Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 2:45 p.m. June 19. From business.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 11:12 p.m. June 6.

Georgia Ave., 11300 block, 6:05 p.m. June 17. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 13600 block, 5:10 p.m. June 19.

Georgia Ave., 13600 block, 12:57 p.m. June 21.

Georgia Ave., 22300 block, 10:15 a.m. June 18.

Janet Rd., 3100 block, 12:30 a.m. June 20. A residence was entered by force.

Jones Lane, 2100 block, 11:41 a.m. June 13. From vehicle.

Kersey Rd., 800 block, 11:05 a.m. June 17.

Ladson Rd., 300 block, 7:37 a.m. June 21.

Leman Lake Dr., 18300 block, 12:12 p.m. June 22. From vehicle.

Massanutten Dr., 2300 block, 5:09 p.m. June 20.

Melinda Ct., 4900 block, 4:11 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Myer Terr., 14700 block, 12:36 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Norbeck Rd., 5500 block, 2:08 p.m. June 14. From business.

Norbeck Rd., 5500 block, 1:25 p.m. June 17.

Norwood Rd., 800 block, 5:22 p.m. June 16.

Pear Tree Lane, 14100 block, 11:01 a.m. June 22.

Turkey Branch Pkwy., 13200 block, 7:35 a.m. June 21. From vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 7:01 p.m. June 8. From business.

Urbana Dr., 2700 block, 9:02 p.m. June 13.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:45 a.m. June 16. From business.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:51 p.m. June 17. From business.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:28 p.m. June 17.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:37 p.m. June 17. From business.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:12 a.m. June 18. From business.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:12 p.m. June 19. From business.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:29 p.m. June 19.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:32 p.m. June 20. From business.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:32 p.m. June 21. From business.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 12:02 p.m. June 9. From business.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 9:15 a.m. June 16. From business.

Village Center Dr., 18100 block, 3:25 p.m. June 17. From business.

Village Center Dr., 18100 block, 4:26 p.m. June 17. From business.

Weiss St., 12700 block, 3:01 p.m. June 21. From vehicle.

Whispering Pines Dr., 3100 block, 7:40 p.m. June 15.

Wolf Creek Pl., 14200 block, 9:52 a.m. June 16.

Yosemite Ct., 14300 block, 11:44 a.m. June 19. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Amherst Ave., 11300 block, 6:36 p.m. June 14.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 11 a.m. June 20.

Marlin Terr., 14800 block, 6:07 p.m. June 9.

VANDALISM

Dalewood Dr., 12300 block, 10:30 a.m. June 9. Property damage.

Denley Rd., 12500 block, 12:34 p.m. June 7. Property damage.

Gawayne Terr., 3800 block, 1:35 p.m. June 13. Property damage.

Georgia Ave., 14200 block, 9:31 p.m. June 18. Property damage.

Grand Pre Rd., 14200 block, 10:30 p.m. June 19. Property damage.

Gridley Lane, 1500 block, 10:05 p.m. June 18. Property damage.

New Hampshire Ave., 13300 block, 4:20 p.m. June 21. Property damage at a business.

Ralph Rd., 3600 block, 6:10 a.m. June 14. Property damage.

University Blvd. W., 2600 block, 11:58 a.m. June 18. Property damage at a business.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12700 block, 9:09 a.m. June 18. Property damage.

Winexburg Manor Dr., 12500 block, 5:09 p.m. June 19. Property damage.

District 5

Germantown Station

240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Archdale Rd., 19300 block, 11:28 p.m. June 19.

Bufflehead St., 13900 block, 5:08 p.m. June 21.

Cottage Garden Dr., 18000 block, 11:23 p.m. June 17.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19600 block, 10:45 p.m. June 8.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19600 block, 2:42 p.m. June 15.

Deerwater Dr., 13600 block, 6:31 a.m. June 9.

Dovedale Way, 13300 block, 8:46 p.m. June 20.

Elm Forest Ct., 12200 block, 1:20 p.m. June 16.

Frederick Rd., 21100 block, 3:58 p.m. June 19.

Misty Meadow Terr., 19200 block, June 20.

Nutmeg Pl., 18500 block, 12:23 a.m. June 20.

Scarlet Leaf Cir., 11700 block, 12:18 a.m. June 17.

Sibley Terr., 11200 block, 10:50 a.m. June 17.

Sweetgum Cir., 19900 block, 7:55 p.m. June 16.

Welsh Rd., 24500 block, 7:45 p.m. June 13.

ROBBERY

Archdale Rd., 19300 block, 10:23 p.m. June 17.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Aircraft Dr., 20000 block, 7:39 p.m. June 15.

Alderleaf Ct., unit block, 7:01 p.m. June 15. From vehicle.

Archdale Rd., 19300 block, 11:28 p.m. June 19.

Bailiwick Terr., 13900 block, 10:03 a.m. June 16. A residence was entered by force.

Century Blvd., 19800 block, 3:35 p.m. June 12.

Deerwater Dr., 13600 block, 6:31 a.m. June 9.

Falling Water Cir., 12900 block, 10:50 a.m. June 22. From vehicle.

Family Terr., 27100 block, 11:49 a.m. June 16.

Frederick Rd., 19900 block, 9:16 a.m. June 19.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:10 p.m. June 11. From business.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5 p.m. June 12. From business.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:05 p.m. June 13. From business.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:32 p.m. June 15. From business.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 10:04 p.m. June 18.

Grand Elm St., 12800 block, 4:01 p.m. June 16. From vehicle.

Sibley Terr., 11200 block, 10:50 a.m. June 17.

Thunderhead Way, 20300 block, 12:04 p.m. June 19. From vehicle.

Town Commons Ct., unit block, 2:49 a.m. June 21. From vehicle.

Town Commons Dr., 13000 block, 3:53 p.m. June 21. From vehicle.

Waters Row Terr., 20200 block, 10:21 p.m. June 15. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Scarlet Leaf Cir., 11700 block, 12:18 a.m. June 17.

VANDALISM

Apple Harvest Cir., 20400 block, 3:38 p.m. June 21. Property damage.

Circle Gate Dr., 19300 block, 7:50 p.m. June 20. Property damage.

Country Ridge Dr., 13100 block, 9:09 a.m. June 21. Property damage.

Damascus Rd., 7600 block, 9:05 p.m. June 17. Property damage.

Thyme Ct., 13000 block, 8:17 a.m. June 16. Property damage.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Carousel Ct., 400 block, 6:16 a.m. June 15.

Clopper Rd., 700 block, 5:29 a.m. June 14.

Clopper Rd., 700 block, 12 a.m. June 19.

Darnestown Rd., 12100 block, 10:16 a.m. June 13.

Horizon Run Rd., 9500 block, 4:31 p.m. June 19.

Medical Ctr. Dr., 9900 block, 6:52 p.m. June 15.

Meem Ave., 100 block, 7:30 p.m. June 15.

Merust Lane, 9300 block, 11:12 p.m. June 19.

Muddy Branch Rd., 400 block, 9:26 a.m. June 13.

N. Summit Ave., unit block, 9:28 p.m. June 17.

Nancy Pl., unit block, 9:17 a.m. June 18.

Peony Dr., unit block, 10:28 a.m. June 17.

Quince Orchard Rd., 400 block, 5:28 p.m. June 19.

S. Frederick Ave., unit block, 2:32 p.m. June 20.

Snouffer School Rd., 8000 block, 6:03 a.m. June 18. With gun.

Spiceberry Lane, 8000 block, 9:47 p.m. June 19.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18700 block, 10:09 p.m. June 21. With gun.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9700 block, 2:32 p.m. June 18.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10200 block, 12:09 a.m. June 16.

ROBBERIES

Contour Rd., 18300 block, 12:16 p.m. June 17.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19100 block, 7:35 p.m. June 18.

WEAPON

Horizon Run Rd., 9500 block, 6:53 p.m. June 19.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Airpark Rd., 7600 block, 7:31 p.m. June 18.

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 5:41 p.m. June 20.

Ellington Blvd., 100 block, 3:53 p.m. June 16.

Fields Rd., 10000 block, 2:50 a.m. June 18. From business.

Frostburg Way, 9300 block, 2:13 p.m. June 16.

Grand Corner Ave., unit block, June 8. From business.

Grand Corner Ave., unit block, 5:08 p.m. June 8. From business.

Main St., 300 block, 1:39 p.m. June 20. A residence was entered by force.

Market St., unit block, 11:13 a.m. June 18. From business.

Market St., unit block, 2:02 p.m. June 19. From business.

Mills Choice Rd., 19100 block, 1:32 a.m. June 16.

Muddy Branch Rd., 200 block, 8:18 p.m. June 17. From business.

Muncaster Mill Rd., 7200 block, 11:42 p.m. June 18.

N. Frederick Ave., 400 block, 5:52 p.m. June 18. From vehicle.

N. Frederick Ave., 600 block, 9:58 a.m. June 19.

N. Frederick Ave., 900 block, 9:37 p.m. June 8.

N. Frederick Ave., 900 block, 2:19 p.m. June 16.

Noblewood Ct., unit block, 11:38 p.m. June 17.

Quince Orchard Rd., 500 block, 10:08 p.m. June 18.

Ridgeline Dr., 10000 block, 3:57 a.m. June 17. From vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:40 p.m. June 10. From business.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 11:03 a.m. June 17.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:02 p.m. June 20. From business.

Shadow Oak Dr., 9600 block, 8:12 a.m. June 21.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, June 16. From business.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 10:16 p.m. June 19. From business.

Shady Grove Rd., 15900 block, 3:45 a.m. June 18.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 11:55 a.m. June 22.

Watkins Mill Rd., 600 block, 4:19 p.m. June 20.

Weathervane Pl., 9200 block, 6:39 p.m. June 20.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Duffer Way, 9500 block, 12:08 p.m. June 17.

N. Summit Ave., 300 block, 11:47 a.m. June 21.

VANDALISM

Chatteroy Pl., 9400 block, 1:40 p.m. June 19. Property damage.

Cove Ledge Ct., 10200 block, 6:14 p.m. June 12. Property damage.

Girard St., 400 block, 3:55 p.m. June 16. Property damage.

Kindly Ct., 10100 block, 8:57 a.m. June 20. Property damage.

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 3:10 p.m. June 15. Property damage.

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 5:26 a.m. June 21. Property damage.

Mills Choice Rd., 19100 block, 1:32 a.m. June 16. Property damage.

Mills Choice Rd., 19100 block, 5:23 a.m. June 17. Property damage.

Spectrum Ave., 200 block, 11:54 a.m. June 20. Property damage.

West Side Dr., 700 block, 10:31 a.m. June 16. Property damage.

Water St., unit block, 7:13 p.m. June 17. Property damage.

Takoma Park and other areas

ROBBERY

Holton Lane, 1300 block, 6:33 p.m. June 21. With gun.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

East-West Hwy., 900 block, 4:46 a.m. June 8.

Laurel Ave., 6900 block, 1:13 p.m. June 18. From vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 1:24 p.m. June 20. From vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 7:39 p.m. June 14. From business.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 8:22 p.m. June 15. From business.

Ritchie Ave., 100 block, 6:22 p.m. June 15.

VANDALISM

Laurel Ave., 6900 block, 1:13 p.m. June 18. Property damage.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 1:24 p.m. June 20. Property damage.