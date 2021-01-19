Here’s a look at a few of the offerings.

Robyn Smith says that people researching their African American ancestors should be prepared to run into “the brick wall of 1870.”

The U.S. Census of 1870 is the first that includes all African Americans. Before that, they were considered property in the South.

“The challenge prior to 1870 is to find the identity of the last slaveholder,” said Smith. “Then you have to research the records of that family.”

Smith’s Jan. 30 presentation is “A Tangled Web: Researching the Enslaved in Maryland.” For Smith, an engineer who has been exploring her family’s history for more than 20 years, it’s a topic with a special resonance these days, when it can seem like the Civil War never ended.

“I think if you’re African American, it’s one thing to know in the abstract that your family probably was enslaved on some lines,” she said. “It’s quite another to see a will and to see your ancestor’s name being given to the [enslaver’s] children or in the same sentence with the silverware — and especially to see an inventory with your ancestor’s name and a dollar value next to it. I can’t tell you the impact when you see it for the first time.”

Services such as Ancestry.com have revolutionized the way genealogy is done, but, said Smith, “so many people see those commercials and believe you type your family name in a box, and everything is going to magically appear. You’ve got to go out to the repositories.”

Tracing enslaved ancestors brings up issues of geography, agriculture and, of course, history.

Said Smith: “It’s such an interesting part of our national story, as we can see by what’s going on now. It’s always relevant.”

Kevin Levin would no doubt agree. The historian’s Jan. 27 session, “Confederate Monuments and Race in America,” is especially timely.

Said Levin: “I think many people are longing for a bit more historical context to help them think through these tough questions.”

An important piece of context: “Part of understanding the majority of these Confederate monuments is understanding the fact they were dedicated in the height of the Jim Crow era. That essentially means that the statues reflect the will of White Americans.”

Black Americans didn’t have the vote and thus had no part in deciding how to publicly commemorate the men who fought to maintain the Confederacy.

Said Levin: “Controlling the past, controlling whose stories are remembered and celebrated, is also about who matters in the present.”

Teresa B. Lachin lives near Travilah Road, a thoroughfare that today runs past mini mansions of Potomac, Md. But in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Lachin drove through a different landscape.

“There were a lot of farmworkers’ houses and people who worked at the quarry,” she said.

The desirability of the land for development meant rising taxes — and the displacement of working-class families.

“They had to move far away, out of the county to get affordable housing,” Lachin said. “It’s rural gentrification. It happens all the time: Poor people get pushed out and upper middle class families move in. Then they begin to erase the identity of the place to plant their own kind of identity. I’m not saying they do that deliberately … It’s kind of a way of marking their territory.”

Lachin’s Jan. 30 session is called “Displacement and Erasure: Gentrifying Travilah Road.”

Clarence Hickey admits his Jan. 23 session on periodical cicadas may seem an odd fit for a history conference, but he argues it belongs. The bugs are a historic presence — Maryland polymath Benjamin Banneker was one of the first to notice they emerged every 17 years around here — and they can tell us about our communities.

Down-county suburban neighborhoods are practically engineered to support cicadas, which will emerge this spring, Hickey said. The neighborhoods have expanses of lawn and lots of trees. They are livable for us — and for the cicadas.

Hickey knows some people don’t like the critters. He loves them.

“I’d like cicadas to be a stress-lowering event,” he said. The appearance of the insects is normal.

Said Hickey: “Right now, our human existence is anything but normal, during this pandemic time. Here is an event which is absolutely Mother Nature’s normality.”