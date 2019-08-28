MARYLAND

Montgomery Co. eying Amazon warehouse

Montgomery County has expressed interest in hosting a giant Amazon warehouse after the tech giant announced last week that the fulfillment center would no longer be located in Prince George’s County, officials said Wednesday.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) revealed at a virtual town hall with residents on Monday that he was reaching out to the tech giant about its plans to relocate the fulfillment center.

Amazon declined to confirm or deny whether it was considering Montgomery County as an option. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

— Rebecca Tan

VIRGINIA

2 shot at Crystal City office are in hospital

A man alleged to have shot a woman was also shot at an office building in Crystal City on Wednesday, according to police.

The man and the victim knew each other, police said.

Authorities did not offer details on who shot him.

Both were hospitalized and in critical but stable condition.

Workers at the office building at 1550 Crystal Dr. were on lockdown for about an hour.

— Rachel Weiner

Opening date unveiled for U.S. Army museum

The gleaming new National Museum of the U.S. Army, at Fort Belvoir in Northern Virginia, will open to the public on June 4, 2020, the Army announced Wednesday.

The 185,000-square-foot building is being outfitted with state-of-the-art exhibits and immersion rooms that will take visitors through the history of the Army and its role on the world stage.

Admission is free, but tickets must be requested online, the museum said.

— Michael E. Ruane

THE REGION

Vaping-related illness reported in Md., Va.

Maryland and Virginia are among 22 states reporting cases of vaping-related illness.

Maryland announced Wednesday that officials have identified five people who have developed severe lung illness after using e-cigarettes. All required hospitalization, according to a news release.

Virginia had reported three cases as of Monday, state health officials said. They are investigating other possible cases.

— Laurel Demkovich

