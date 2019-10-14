SILVER SPRING, Md. — Authorities say a police officer has been shot in Maryland.

Montgomery County Police tweeted Monday morning that the officer was taken to a local hospital. The shooting happened in Silver Spring. News outlets report the gunfire erupted in or near a parking garage.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Chief spokesman Pete Piringer told WUSA-TV that one person was airlifted to a hospital.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD