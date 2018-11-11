MARYLAND

Police shoot at man they say had a gun

Montgomery County police opened fire on an armed man who was said to be behaving erratically in a residential Germantown cul-de-sac Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Police said an officer fired on the man, who was not identified, shortly before 3 p.m. Police had been responding to a call about a man in the street with a gun, according to police Capt. C. Thomas Jordan.

“It just went out as a man in the street waving a gun around,” Jordan said of the call.

Jordan had limited details on the circumstances of the shooting, but said the officer opened fire at 2:41 p.m. near the intersection of Cross Laurel Court and Cross Laurel Street.

It was not known how many times the man was shot.

The man was taken to a hospital and was in serious condition late Sunday, according to police. Jordan said police rendered aid after the man was wounded. No officers were injured, he said. The case remains under investigation.

— Faiz Siddiqui

THE DISTRICT

Teenager shot in SE early Sunday

A teenager was shot in Southeast Washington early Sunday, police said.

D.C. police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger said the shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Dubois Place SE, a residential street not far from the Anacostia River.

A teenage boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, she said, and police did not have any information about a suspect.

— Julie Zauzmer

Pedestrian is struck

in hit-and-run

A woman crossing Southern Avenue was hit Saturday by a driver who fled the scene, D.C. police said Sunday.

Police responded to a call shortly after 10 p.m. and found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle, about one block south of the Southern Avenue Metro station on the D.C.-Maryland border, authorities said.

Police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger said authorities have no information about either the vehicle or the driver.

The pedestrian who was injured is hospitalized and in stable condition, Metzger said.

— Julie Zauzmer