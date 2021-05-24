The triple fatal crash happened about 5:30 p.m. as a Toyota Avalon that Ross was driving east on Park Vista Drive near Hatteras Way crossed the double yellow lines and hit an unoccupied parked vehicle, police said. The Avalon then caught fire.
Responders, including an off-duty Maryland State Police trooper who came upon the collision, found the Avalon engulfed in flames and the occupants still inside. Despite rescue efforts, Martha Ross and Jenkins were pronounced dead at the scene.
Karl Ross was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The three lived in the same apartment building in the 3200 block of North Leisure World Boulevard, police said.
Police are investigating why the Avalon left the roadway. Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-6620.
Dana Hedgpeth contributed to this report.