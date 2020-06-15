The looser restrictions allow limited indoor dining and retail, and raise the limit on private gatherings to 50 people. Car washes and swimming pools will also be allowed to open. Libraries, senior centers and theaters will remain closed.
Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, which border the District of Columbia, have had a disproportionate share of the state’s coronavirus cases.
