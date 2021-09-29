“The issue is more about ensuring a safe workplace for our employees rather than anything else,” said Riemer, who is running against Elrich for county executive. He does not think the policy will lead to a mass exodus of essential employees, he said, noting that the county’s sprawling school system has already imposed a vaccine mandate on its 25,000 employees without a testing opt-out. Outside of an online petition with several hundred signatures, there hasn’t been significant pushback.