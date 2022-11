The Washington Post reports that voters added Latina, Asian and Black representatives to a body that will be majority-female for the first time.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The six incoming members are all women. The changes on the council are expected to shift the body further left in a deep blue county that already prides itself as a haven for progressive ideas and policymaking.