The second phase of recovery in Montgomery County will allow houses of worship to offer in-person services with a limited number of attendees and let residents gather in groups of fewer than 50 people. Pools will reopen for lap swimming, while parks and playgrounds can reopen with certain requirements.

Other recreation facilities, libraries and theaters will remain closed.

Two week ago, Elrich was interrupted by a flurry of angry protesters criticizing the county’s lockdown measures when he announced details of a Phase 1 reopening. He described that news conference as “ugly,” adding that it would not influence how he chooses to lift restrictions.

“I don’t believe in trading human life against money. It’s a bad bargain,” he said. “As conditions improve, we’ll continue to open up.”

County health officer Travis Gayles said there is no evidence yet that large protests in Montgomery County and across the region in recent days have caused a spike in covid-19 infections.

In the District, health director LaQuandra Nesbitt urged caution.

“From a public health perspective, we still view these as mass gatherings that would not be advisable,” she said. “They clearly present a complicating epidemiological set of factors. We are going to be left with the tools we have to monitor the situation the best we can.”

She asked that people who have attended the protests try to practice more strict social distance in the days afterward, so they will avoid passing the virus to others if they contracted the illness.

The rolling seven-day average of covid-19 cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia dropped to 1,468 on Wednesday, down from 2,217 cases to start the month, according to figures compiled from state and city health departments.

Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said Wednesday that key metrics — including case counts, hospitalizations and positivity test rates — have been “trending down” in the region.

“Taken together,” she said, “I see good signs and reasons to be hopeful.” She added, “All the measures we put in place to slow the transmission definitely had a positive impact.”

Still, she cautioned that as cities, counties and states reopen, some have been successful at keeping numbers low while others “are having a tougher time.”

“If we all continue to prioritize social distancing and spending time in safer settings like outdoors, that will go a long way toward making reopening safer,” she said.

Northern Virginia restaurateurs, who have struggled to survive a dining-in shutdown of nearly three months, were pleased Wednesday to hear they will be able to resume indoor dining, with restrictions, by the end of the week. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced Tuesday that Richmond and the state’s Washington suburbs would join the rest of Virginia in the second phase of recovery.

“Most restaurants need to get to 70 to 80 percent of precrisis sales,” said Scott Shaw of the eight-restaurant Alexandria Restaurant Partners, noting that few restaurants can survive solely on takeout. “Our forecast is we return to a new normal in 12 months at 70 to 80 percent of precrisis levels. We’re down 30 to 80 percent now, depending on the restaurant.”

His group’s dining sites, which include Vola’s Dockside Grill, Theismann’s, Mia’s Italian Kitchen and others, have limped along this spring and are not in danger of going out of business, Shaw said.

In Arlington County, Joe’s Place Pizza and Pasta manager Sammi Simaan said workers were eager to return to inside dining.

“We’re excited,” he said. “We’ve prepared with tables six feet apart, a safe guest waiting area, my team are all wearing masks and gloves … A lot of my clients have been asking when we’re going to reopen”

The District, Maryland and Virginia reported 1,063 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 121,179. There were 55 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,857.

In the District, there were 63 new cases and four new deaths.

Maryland had 561 new cases and 33 new deaths. Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, which have been hard particularly hit with outbreaks, had 117 and 156 new cases, respectively. There were five new deaths in Montgomery and six in Prince George’s.

Virginia reported 439 new cases and 18 new deaths. Fairfax County, the state’s largest jurisdiction, reported 51 new cases and six new deaths.

Experts said that while many key metrics are trending in the right direction, they cautioned that outbreaks and increases are possible as restrictions continue to lift.

“There’s definitely evidence of improvement in D.C., Maryland and Virginia but there’s also evidence of community transmission of the virus,” said Joshua Sharfstein, a former Maryland secretary of health who is a vice dean at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Rivers said access to testing has greatly improved throughout the Washington region. She also noted progress in the region’s positivity rate, which looks at the number of people who are tested and are positive for the virus.

Virginia, Maryland and the District all saw their positivity rates drop in the last week. Virginia’s rate dropped from 11.6 percent to 9.9 percent. The District’s rate dropped from 9.8 percent to 6.3 percent, while Maryland’s dropped from 10.4 percent to 8.1 percent.

“We have flattened the curve and now we are staying flat or going down on the curve,” Rivers said.

She said experts are trying to better understand where and how people are contracting the virus through the use of contact tracing.

“Are people being infected at home, at work because they’re essential workers or because they popped into the store for a gallon of milk?” he asked.

In the District, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) planned to get a coronavirus test Wednesday in the Anacostia neighborhood. She said she has been tested twice before, because “I am an essential worker” and she has been working in the proximity of other people, including entering crowds of protesters. She said she does not have symptoms, adding, “I feel great.”

She said there was no evidence so far of transmission during protests in the city. The only event the District has identified as a “hot spot” that resulted in numerous cases of the virus was a church gathering early in the pandemic, she said Wednesday.

“If there was some other hot spot that was associated with the demonstrations, that would also be communicated to the public,” she said.