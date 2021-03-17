“We just need the green light,” Elrich said. But with mass vaccination sites also being considered elsewhere in Maryland, when and if such a go-ahead will come remained uncertain. Hogan said Tuesday that Montgomery was “premature” in announcing plans for a site there, and Hogan’s spokesman Mike Ricci on Wednesday was noncommittal.

“There are any number of moving parts that go into a mass vaccination site, and an announcement will be made when there’s an announcement to be made,” Ricci said.

Vaccinations in the Washington region have picked up pace after a rocky start that caused widespread frustration, with savvier residents able to secure appointments amid short supplies of vaccine doses while others were left behind, particularly in lower-income Black and Latino neighborhoods.

As of Wednesday, nearly 2 million Maryland residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. In Virginia, 1.8 million people have gotten their first shot and, in the District, more than 153,000 people have received at least one dose.

Elrich said 240,000 Montgomery residents have received at least one vaccine dose so far.

He said the county’s effort to open a mass vaccination site in Germantown is a matter of equity, noting that many Montgomery residents have traveled long distances to mass vaccination sites in Prince George’s County and Baltimore, taking up doses that could go to residents of those jurisdictions.

“Making sure county residents can get vaccinated close to home helps make sure everybody is able to meet their vaccine targets,” Elrich said.

With greater numbers of vaccine doses expected every week, area officials have begun expanding eligibility for appointments.

D.C. health officials said Wednesday that all adults in the city can now preregister for a vaccine appointment. Adults in the city who aren’t already eligible because of their job, age or medical condition, will become eligible for appointments on May 1.

In Virginia, health officials announced that commercial pharmacies — which had been focusing on elderly residents — will start administering doses to people with high-risk medical conditions between the ages of 16 and 64.

Front-line essential workers, including police officers, mail carriers and public transit workers and ride-share drivers can also receive a vaccination at pharmacies, the Virginia health department said.

The vaccinations and a steady decline in new infections in the region since late January — leveling off in recent days to a seven-day average of 2,281 on Wednesday — have prompted area officials to lift some shutdown restrictions.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Wednesday that school graduation ceremonies will be allowed, under certain conditions.

Outdoor ceremonies should be limited to 5,000 people or 30 percent of the venue capacity, while indoor graduation events may have up to 500 people, or 30 percent of the venue capacity. Masks and other precautions against potential infections are required in both scenarios.

“While graduation and commencement ceremonies will still be different than they were in the past, this is a tremendous step forward for all of our schools, our graduates, and their families,” Northam said in a statement.

