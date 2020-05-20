The District and its suburbs have been reluctant to take part in the reopening launched last week by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam for areas that have not been hit as hard by the covid-19 pandemic.

AD

But — even as the tally of known coronavirus infections in Maryland, the District and Virginia climbed to 82,782 Wednesday, with 3,602 covid-19 deaths — that reluctance appears to be softening.

AD

In the District, Mayor Muriel E. Bower (D) is expected to announce as soon as Thursday a date for a partial easing of restrictions, after what D.C. officials say has been several days of declining rates of community transmission of the virus. The District’s stay-at-home order and ban against large gatherings are set to expire on June 8, though Bowser has said she may lift some restrictions earlier.

Northam (D) said Wednesday that he has heard some requests from localities in Northern Virginia that want to loosen some aspects of their coronavirus-related restrictions but said he wants to keep the region on a unified footing.

AD

“We are in daily communication with the leaders” in Northern Virginia, Northam said, adding that there is no timeline yet for reopening. “They are following the data just as we are.”

AD

In Maryland, Gayles said Montgomery has been monitoring the three-day average of new covid-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations as key metrics for reopening.

In nine of the last 14 days, the three-day average for new cases has declined, along with the average number of emergency room visits and hospitalizations tied to covid-19, Gayles said.

But County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said he’s concerned about whether county hospitals can handle potential surges of covid-19 patients in need of intensive care. During the past week, the intensive care units at all six hospitals in Montgomery have been at capacity, county officials said.

AD

“I look at this data every single day … [but] we’ve got to get this right,” Elrich (D) said. “We’re going to move, hopefully, as soon as possible.”

The greater Washington region recorded another 82 deaths Wednesday, more than half of them in Maryland.

AD

Virginia recorded 33 new fatalities, nearly a third of which were in Fairfax County, bringing the total number of covid-19 deaths to 302 in that state’s most populous jurisdiction.

The District added seven fatalities. D.C. health officials also reported that three children have developed the same inflammatory syndrome associated with covid-19 that has been linked to the Saturday death of a 15-year-old girl from Baltimore County.

AD

The illness, known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), is a recently discovered complication of the virus. The first U.S. cases were identified in New York in early May.

Across the region, government officials continues to expand testing options as part of their fight against the virus.

Loudoun County offered free, drive-up, no-appointment testing in Leesburg, and served more than 300 people in about two hours.

D.C. officials said they have scheduled new mobile testing drives for hard-hit neighborhoods, after the first deployment of no-appointment walk-up testing resulted in 281 tests in the 16th Street Heights neighborhood over the weekend. Officials have scheduled Friday testing in Columbia Heights, which has 454 known infections, the most of any D.C. neighborhood. The 16th Street Heights neighborhood had the second most infections, at 408.

AD

AD

Hogan (R) announced universal testing inside Maryland state prisons and juvenile detention facilities, a major hub of covid-19 infections.

The move followed an outbreak detected Friday inside the 60-bed Silver Oak Academy juvenile detention facility in Caroll County, where about 40 staff members and children have tested positive for coronavirus.

The virus has also spread throughout the prison system, infecting more than 100 of the state’s approximately 20,000 inmates and killing five. Another 220 correction officers have also tested positive, prompting union officials to accuse the Hogan administration during a Tuesday protest of not doing enough to protect those essential workers.

AD

Hogan said the state is halfway toward its goal of testing 10,000 people per day.

He did not outline when the expanded testing inside detention facilities would start.

AD

The governor promised a month ago to launch universal testing in the state’s nursing homes. On Wednesday, he said he expects tests to have been administered at all 227 nursing homes by the end of next week.

Hogan said the state is delivering 20,000 tests per week to nursing homes. There are approximately 16,000 nursing home patients in the state and another 36,000 nursing home workers, according to Joseph DeMattos, Jr., president and CEO Health Facilities Association of Maryland.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), who is running for governor in 2022, urged the Hogan administration to “move as quickly as possible” to allow outdoor dining at restaurants — an amenity that is part of Virginia’s “phase one” reopening but not Maryland’s.

AD

“We should sooner rather than later experiment with allowing the restaurants to reopen thier direct business, not just their curbside,” Franchot said Wednesday during a meeting of the Board of Public Works, adding that many small business owners have told him they are on the brink of closing for good.

AD

The comptroller said he believes many social distancing and safety restrictions should stay in place, and reiterated that the pandemic is far from over.

“This idea that we can just be cavalier and take our shirts off and walk down the boardwalk, like this virus has been defeated, that’s just wrong,” he said. “And I hope that we can create a smart way of relieving some of the pressure. … I want people to understand that we’re trying to protect their safety, and if they’re not safe, they’re not going to have any economic prosperity.”

AD

Even when the region does reopen, many summer activities are unlikely to happen, a round of announcements Wednesday showed.

Officials in Baltimore said all special events are canceled through Aug. 31, including the city’s Fourth of July celebration and three-day Artscape festival that was scheduled to begin July 17.

AD

“After consultation with our public health experts, we believe this is the best move for the health of our city and its residents,” Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Wednesday, in a briefing carried by Facebook Live.

The District’s National Independence Day Parade down Constitution Avenue has also been called off. And Arlington County announced Wednesday that summer camp activities have been canceled.

County officials said they considered whether the camps could be safely held with proper social distancing, appropriate cleaning protocols and other safety measures. But they concluded the risk of infection for the camp participants and county staff is still too great.

“We recognize how important camps are to our residents, and we are truly saddened to have to cancel for the summer,” Jane Rudolph, director of Arlington’s department of Parks & Recreation, said in a statement. “Ultimately, it is the best decision for the safety and health of our community.”

AD

Residents who have already paid for summer camp will receive a credit for future camp activities, county officials said.