Deborah Guynn, the owner of the shop, said she purchased disposable hair capes for clients in preparation for the reopening, along with hospital-grade disinfectant to wipe down chairs between services and masks for her staff and for clients who didn’t have them.

Still, business was slow, at least at first.

“I don’t know where everyone is,” Guynn said.



Her employees had been instructed to take the temperature of anyone who came for a haircut. Blue and black markers had been placed on the brown laminated floors to show six-foot boundaries between people. A sign taped above a sink reminded staff and customers that “Barbers Must Wash Hands Between Clients.”

Prince George’s and Montgomery, the two most populous counties in Maryland, were allowing barber shops, hair salons and other nonessential retail to begin reopening days after the District and Northern Virginia, and a couple of weeks after more far-flung parts of Maryland.

The two suburbs, with a combined population of about 2 million, have been hard-hit by the novel coronavirus, with 11,476 reported infections in Montgomery as of Monday and 15,353 in Prince George’s.

As in other parts of Maryland, and the District and Virginia, many social distancing restrictions remain in place. Restaurants, for example, are limited to outdoor dining only, at half capacity.

In downtown Bethesda, a few restaurants and pubs, such as The Barking Dog on Elm Street, were gearing up for their first sit-down lunch customers in weeks. But many others showed no signs of life.

“It takes a good two weeks just to get everything up and running,” said The Barking Dog’s owner, John McManus, as he readied his kitchen to begin serving outdoor diners at 11 a.m.

McManus said he opened for carryout orders in May not for the revenue, but to start getting ready for whenever this wider reopening came. In three weeks of serving carryout, he’s rung in about 5 days worth of the sales he normally did before the pandemic, McManus said. “It’s scary.”

McManus said his establishment is better prepared than most to open to outdoor customers today. The eight picnic tables along the sidewalk out front are there permanently, and he’s ordered food and brought back 30 percent of his staff.

By noon, there were several restaurants along Woodmont Avenue with tables set out, but only a few diners taking advantage of them. At Fish Taco, you could order at the counter and bring it outside to a table, but no one had done so. At Tandoori Nights, staffers had measured the distance between tables with a tape measure, but no one was sitting at them.

At a table in front of Philz Coffee, three graduating seniors from nearby Bethesda Chevy Chase High School laughed and chatted.

“It feels so surreal,” said 17-year-old Nithia Akineza.

Before getting coffee, Akineza and her two friends had dropped off textbooks and picked up their caps and gowns from school. They’d also received goody bags, complete with “Class of 2020” face masks. It was their first time gathering in person since the shutdown.

“Everybody’s like, how do you feel?” Akineza said. “I’m like, how am I supposed to feel? I’m graduating on a Zoom call.”

But she and her friends said they were happy to be together again on a gorgeous sunny day.

Maryland and Virginia reported a total of 1,340 new coronavirus cases; the District had not updated its figures by midday. There were 37 new deaths reported in Maryland and Virginia, bringing the region’s death toll to 4,410.

Virginia reported 17 new deaths, bringing its total number of fatalities to 1,392. Fairfax and Loudoun counties each reported four new deaths.

Maryland had 20 new deaths. In Baltimore, there were 234 new cases reported, bringing that city’s total to 6,299. Montgomery and Prince George’s reported 115 and 133 new cases, respectively.

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties each reported four new deaths. Montgomery has now had 616 deaths and Prince George’s has had 545.

In Bradley Shopping Center in Bethesda, several people waited outside the barbershop for haircuts.

“It was the first one I could get,” said 77-year-old Tom Newkirk, wearing an N95 mask ahead of an 11 a.m. The hairstylists inside the shop looked as though they could have been hazmat workers, wearing face shields and masks.

Newkirk, a lawyer, said he’s been working from home but hopes maybe he’ll be able to get back to the office soon. He said he’s got that “cabin fever feeling.” But he doesn’t plan on outdoor dining at a restaurant any time soon. “I think I’m going to wait on the restaurant. That’s not a top priority.”